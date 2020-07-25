Home
Are you carrying the ‘mental load’ in your relationship?
The mental load refers to all the thinking, planning, and organizing you need to do to manage your life and that of those dependent on you. Unfortunately, it’s a burden that falls disproportionately on the shoulders of women in many relationships.
The burden of remembering
Carrying a mental load involves more than doing chores. It also includes the responsibility of remembering and delegating the various tasks that need to be completed. Depending on the household, this can range from planning meals and scheduling appointments to making sure your kids don’t need new clothes and that you’re not about to run out of toilet paper.
If the mental load isn’t shared equally in a relationship, one person takes on the additional responsibility of reminding their partner to complete chores or keep tabs on the state of the household.
How to share the load
One way to determine how much of the mental load you carry is to write up a list of the tasks you complete during the day and throughout the week. This list should include all planning, delegating, and organizing. Ask your partner to create their own list and then compare it with yours. This exercise can help underscore what tasks are required to manage a household and reveal whether one person is taking on more responsibility than the other.
It’s not always easy to broach the subject of mental load in a relationship, but if both partners are open-minded and willing to make changes, the burden of remembering can be distributed more equally.
Home
Tips for students starting college or university
If you’re going to start college or university this fall, there’s a lot to think about. Here are some tips to help you sort things out ahead of time.
Getting to school
Will you live on campus? Drive to school? Take public transit? Regardless of how you commute, you’ll need to find the best route to take. If you plan to drive, conduct a quick Google Maps search and a trial run. If you’ll take public transit, familiarize yourself with the various bus routes. Finally, if you live on campus, walk around to get acquainted with your new surroundings.
Getting to class
Services and common areas
Make a note of where the cafeteria, library, computer labs, and bookstore are located. It’s also a good idea to find out what their operating hours are.
In the neighborhood
It’s likely that you’ll spend quite a bit of time on and around campus. Take some time to find out what restaurants and stores are nearby.
Doing this will help you feel more at home on your first day, or at least reduce the chance that you’ll get lost.
Home
How to get out of debt
Whether your debt is caused by careless spending habits or an unfortunate event, know that with time and effort you can put your finances in order. Here are a few tips to help you get out of debt.
Establish a budget
To create a budget, you’ll need to list your income and expenses. Make sure to divide your expenses into two categories: essential and non-essential. The former includes rent, electricity, and groceries, while the latter includes outings and subscriptions. Next, determine which non-essential expenses you can reduce or eliminate, such as a gym membership you no longer use or an internet bundle that’s more comprehensive than you require. Keep track of your budget on a regular basis.
Explore your payment options
Ask for help
Don’t hesitate to get assistance from a financial adviser or licensed insolvency trustee. These professionals can offer invaluable guidance on how to tackle your debt. Depending on your needs, they can help you create a budget, negotiate with creditors, and answer your questions.
To free yourself from debt, you must maintain a tight budget, choose the right payment plan, and seek help when you need it. If you stay the course, you’ll regain your financial freedom sooner than you think.
Home
5 fabulous themes for an outdoor party
Do you want to throw an outdoor party for your family and friends? If so, here are five ideas for an unforgettable themed event.
1. Western barbecue
Whether you opt for pork, chicken, or beef, serve up slow-cooked meats or grilled fillets at your Western-themed event. Alternatively, you can pair burgers with homemade potato chips. For the decor, think hay bales, cacti, and check-patterned napkins. Stick to a red and brown palette, and make sure everyone gets a cowboy hat.
2. Mexican fiesta
3. Rustic picnic
For a backyard picnic, put together a menu of deli meats, cheeses, fresh bread, salads, vegetables, and pâtés. For an elegant spin on the traditional picnic esthetic, set tables with white tablecloths and Mason jar lanterns. Serve cold lemonade or iced tea when guests arrive.
4. Tropical paradise
Toss shrimps, scallops, and salmon on the barbecue and serve them with an assortment of grilled vegetables at a tropical-themed party. Use flowers, seashells, palm trees, and sand to transform your patio into a backyard beach retreat.
5. Tutti-frutti fest
For a playful twist on a classic garden party, make fresh summer fruit the star of the show. From rainbow fruit kabobs and salads to multi-colored cocktails, sorbets, and ice pops, there’s no shortage of menu options. Brighten up your yard with fruit-patterned tablecloths, coconut cups, and whimsical decorations.
Remember to let guests know about the party’s theme ahead of time and encourage them to dress accordingly for the event.
Home
4 creatures that keep your aquarium clean
If you own an aquarium, regular tank cleaning is a must. Here are four types of aquatic creatures that can help you get the job done.
1. Shrimp
Most shrimp, including the ghost and the red cherry, are excellent scavengers. They feed primarily on algae but also enjoy munching on organic debris and fish food scraps that litter the aquarium floor and cling to decorative fixtures.
2. Starfish
3. Snails
Snails are an ideal addition to a freshwater tank. As well as aerating sand, most snails eat algae, organic debris, leftover food, and even small dead fish. Just make sure to keep an eye on their proliferation.
4. Cleaning fish
Many species feed on algae and organic debris as well as the dead skin and parasites of other fish. Corydoras catfish are easy to care for, botia help regulate an aquarium’s snail population, and bristlenose catfish are particularly efficient algae-eaters.
Before you assemble your cleaning crew, make sure the species you want to adopt can live harmoniously in their new home.
Home
How personality affects personal finance
Personal finance can be a difficult topic to sort through because each person is unique and will approach every situation a bit differently. It should come as no surprise, however, that their unique personality can correlate well with their financial habits.
According to the Financial Times, in fact, bad financial habits can stem from status anxiety, lacking a sense of control, loneliness, or little self-esteem. In their analysis, these habits usually present themselves as one of six major financial personalities.
The Anxious Investor
These people love risk and tend to trade stocks frequently because they believe they have the edge over others. Unfortunately, this type of investor tends to have an action bias and will often buy high and sell low without being consciously aware of it. Despite their overconfidence, these investors tend to underperform the market by several percentage points.
The Hoarder
On the opposite end of the spectrum, hoarders use money as a security blanket. They cannot handle risk, and they often keep cash even in times when investing or spending money would be the wiser choice. While there is nothing wrong with saving money for emergencies, hoarding cash is far from optimal.
The Social Value Spender
This personality-type loves to purchase things for themselves or others to boost their self-esteem. The feeling of enjoyment that they get when making these purchases can help in the short-term, but it often ends in debt problems.
The Cash Splasher
Related to the social value spender, some people like to spend money in very visible ways to increase their perceived social standing. Purchasing a meal for a group, for instance, makes the occasion all about their generosity. Unfortunately, this behavior can lead to debt and depression.
The Fitbit Financier
Some people are obsessed with tracking their financial status. Frequently switching service providers and remortgaging are great examples of this personality type. In many cases, they are compensating for the lack of control in other areas of their lives and are seeking to control at least some aspect of it with exacting detail.
The Ostrich
For some, making no decision seems easier than making the wrong decision, but in most cases, this can lead to poor financial results in the long run. This person will allow that lack of knowledge to fester until problems arise.
Home
5 ways to make e-shopping eco-friendly
The impact of online shopping on the environment is largely dependent on consumer behavior. Here are five ways to responsibly shop online and reduce your carbon footprint.
1. Choose carefully
Take steps to ensure you won’t need to return a package as this creates more pollution. Refer to clothing size charts, customer reviews, and product tests by experts before making a decision.
2. Favor proximity
3. Group your purchases
Wait until you need several items before placing an order or create one shopping list for your entire household. Make sure to request that your purchases be shipped together rather than as soon as each product becomes available.
4. Order in advance
An efficient delivery schedule minimizes greenhouse gas emissions, and express delivery service hinders a company’s ability to plan its shipping route. This results in more half-empty trucks on the road.
5. Prepare for pickup
If you won’t be home when your package arrives, request to have it sent directly to a nearby post office or pickup location to avoid multiple delivery attempts. If possible, choose a spot along your commute.
Although shopping online can be convenient, there are many benefits to doing it in person. You can see the product first-hand and draw on the staff’s expertise. Plus, you don’t have to wait for the item to be delivered.
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph E
Humidity: 75%
Pressure: 30.13"Hg
UV index: 5
95/70°F
95/72°F