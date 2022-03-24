Are you cut out for a career in telephone customer service?

Are you in great physical shape? Do you have boundless energy and enjoy being physically active? If you’re looking for a job that keeps you on your toes, here are six career paths you may want to consider.

1. Ambulance driver

This job allows you to combine your desire to help others, your interest in science, and your physical fitness to face a variety of adrenaline-filled situations.

2. Stuntperson

Are you a thrill-seeker? If so, you might enjoy planning, rehearsing, and executing danger-filled action scenes for films and TV shows. You can specialize in stunts such as diving, flying, driving, and fighting.

3. Mover

If you have a lot of energy, this is the job for you. It involves using your strength to pack and move furniture and boxes of various sizes over short and long distances.

4. Security guard

You can use your physical fitness to keep workers, patients, and civilians safe in hospitals, schools, prison environments, and more.

5. Instructor

If you’ve pursued a passion for sports, you can use your experience to teach other people how to mountain climb, scuba dive, ski, horseback ride, and more.

6. Window cleaner

Are you comfortable with the idea of dangling from dizzying heights? If so, you can use poles, ladders and platform lifts to clean windows and storefronts on the ground and in the sky.

For more ideas on jobs that will keep you moving, visit a career counselor in your area.