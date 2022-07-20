Opinion
Are You In Control of Your Life?
Many people struggle to manage their time, their finances, their relationships, and even their health. When things get chaotic, it’s hard to find the motivation to do anything.
Are you in control of your life? Are you in control of your finances? Are you in complete control of your health?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, then congratulations! You’re already living the lifestyle of a high-achieving person.
But for the rest of us, there’s a lot more to life than just being in control. In fact, there are many habits that you can adopt that will help you become completely in control of your life.
Most people live with some level of stress every day. They’re not sure what they’re supposed to do next, how to move forward in life, or how to get through this situation or that situation.
We all go through stressful times in our lives. Whether it’s dealing with work, relationships, finances, health, or other situations, we all face them.
But for most of us, those stressful times don’t last forever. In fact, most of us only experience a few of them in our lives. So, what happens when we face a stressful situation for the rest of our lives?
Well, that’s exactly what happens to a lot of people. They don’t know how to deal with it, how to solve it, or how to cope.
And the worse part is, they don’t even realize they’re going through this until it’s too late.
Are You in Control of Your Life?
As the quote goes, “Control is an illusion, but lack of control is real.”
So many people think that they’re in control over their life. They don’t understand that they’re really not in control of their own lives.
They assume that they’re making their own choices, but what they don’t realize is that a lot of their decisions are made for them, and that they’re not necessarily making their own decisions.
When you’re in control, you feel like you’re making choices. However, if you’re not really in control of your life, then you might be constantly making bad choices. You might make choices that hurt yourself or even others, and that might be a real shock to you.
This is where you need to get yourself into a state of awareness. That means that you’re not just thinking about things, but that you’re actually doing stuff with your life. When you do this, you’re able to become aware of the fact that you’re not in control.
You might then start to question yourself on what kind of choices you’re making. Are you making choices that are good for yourself, or are you making bad choices? What is really going on in your life?
If you want to be in control, then you’ll need to start taking more control of your own life. You need to learn to question yourself, and to learn to stop making bad choices, and to instead start making good ones.
When you do this, you’ll be able to start feeling better about yourself, and you’ll start to become more self-aware. This will start to change how you see yourself and how you see your life.
When you want to change your mindset, you’ve got to first change the way you think. If you want to believe that you have control over your own life, you’ve got to start thinking that way first.
If you’ve ever had doubts that you could succeed in life, then this is the time to start believing that you can. Sure, there are setbacks and things that happen to you, but that’s not a good reason to give up.
It’s a good time to start taking charge of your life. If you want to start believing in yourself and in your own abilities, it all starts with changing the way you think.
Instead of thinking that you’re not capable, you’ve got to start thinking that you are. After you do, then you’ll feel more positive about yourself and your future, and then you’ll be able to take control of your own life.
Stressful Times Don’t Last Forever
The thing about stress is that it’s inevitable. Even if you don’t face anything too intense in your day-to-day life, you’ll inevitably encounter a few small bumps in the road.
As much as you may want to avoid stress, that doesn’t mean that you should ignore the problems that happen in life. What you should do is find ways to manage stress so that it doesn’t ruin your mood, and that means finding ways to cope with it.
Here are a few ways to do just that. First, you need to be mindful of what stressors are going on around you. Stress is always going to be a part of your life, so it’s a good idea to recognize these stressors as they come up and to handle them as best you can.
Second, it’s good to exercise regularly, whether it’s through running, yoga, or some other type of physical activity. Doing something active like this will keep your body going, and that’s a great way to de-stress.
Third, you should try to keep your mind as healthy as your body. When you’re stressed, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, and that can lead to negative thoughts that make it hard to see the bright side of things.
When you can’t focus on the positive side of things, you won’t be able to handle your stressors effectively.
The bottom line is that stress is a constant companion, so you should always be prepared to deal with it. It’s good to realize that it’s inevitable, but that doesn’t mean that you have to live with stress and worry constantly.
If you’re struggling in the workplace right now, chances are that your stress levels are through the roof. The job market is tough and people are being laid off left and right, and even if you’re not in a bad position to lose your job, there are still stresses.
Even if you’ve been fortunate enough to have steady work for a while, you probably still have an inkling of the stress that comes with it. But, you shouldn’t allow yourself to fall into the habit of living in a state of constant stress.
The thing is, even though life can get tough at times, it doesn’t have to define you. You’re not a failure if you go through some stressful times, but rather that means that you’re human and you’re making an effort to handle it.
So, if you’re constantly under stress, you should try to break the habit of thinking of this as the new norm. It doesn’t make you a failure or a bad person, but rather that you’re just human and that’s something you need to accept.
Think about it. Stress is a normal thing that everyone experiences, but it doesn’t have to control you. You have to try and take some time out of your day and relax a little bit, and you have to be willing to take this time for yourself.
Take some time to focus on yourself and let your mind wander. You can either try and think about something else completely, or just relax your mind and be at peace.
Your body and mind need this time too, and you have to make it a priority in your life. Don’t let it be something that you don’t prioritize in your life.
When you’re under stress, you should have your priorities straight and know that you need to focus on taking care of your mental well-being. You’ll feel a lot better once you do, and you’ll have a lot less reason to go into a stress-induced state.
Get Control Of Your Life
It’s always going to be challenging to get control over your thoughts. Sometimes, you just need to take the pressure off and focus on the positive. In fact, when you practice positive thinking and living, your stress levels will inevitably decrease.
As a result, you’ll feel more focused and productive, and your outlook on life will improve.
This is a skill that you can learn and master. It’s also a skill that you can apply in every aspect of your life, no matter what stage you are in.
Life is going to bring us down at times. The key is to keep your perspective on things in check and to maintain control of your thoughts.
If you’re feeling stressed, anxious, and worried, make sure to take care of yourself. Take breaks from the stressors in your life and make sure to sleep and eat well.
As always, you’re in charge of your life, so make sure you take full advantage of that power.
Adjust your mindset to stay motivated for long term success
If you have ever struggled with staying motivated for any length of time, you have my sympathy.
I don’t know about you, but when I start a new project, I always feel like it’s going to be a breeze. Then reality hits, and I start seeing all the hurdles standing in my way. That’s why I’m here today, to share some proven techniques that have worked for me to keep me on track for long-term success.
This blog post is designed to help you to stay motivated to keep moving forward toward your goals, even when you’re feeling a bit “stuck” and unmotivated.
You’ll find out how to turn your inner monologue into positive thoughts, how to shift your mindset away from negative self-talk, and much more.
Turn Your Inner Monologue Into Positive Thoughts
There’s a tendency in our minds to have a negative inner dialogue when things aren’t going the way we want them to.
We often hear ourselves talking negatively to ourselves when things don’t go the way we’d hoped they would. We tell ourselves that “this isn’t working out,” and we even go through a process of mentally beating ourselves up over what we’re doing.
While you can try and convince yourself that you’re right, you’ll still find yourself getting frustrated and feeling like it’s not working out. The real solution here is to turn your inner monologue around into a positive one.
If you’re having a hard time, ask yourself what you want to happen instead. You’ll find that you’re able to come up with answers to those questions much quicker than you can come up with things to complain about.
You’ll also find that you can come up with a plan as to how to get what you want without having to rely on some form of luck. When you’re having a hard time, it’s easy to think that you’re doing everything wrong, but the real key is to look for ways to fix whatever it is that’s wrong.
It’s far easier to come up with solutions and work towards them, but you’ll be much more successful if you make that a habit. Don’t just sit there and complain about what’s happening in your life. Instead, ask yourself what you want to do about it and make that happen.
Shift Your Mindset Away From Negative Self-talk
The human mind has a way of thinking about things without us even being aware of it. We might think we’re just fine, but deep down inside, we have doubts, fears, and worries, and they’re all running around in our head as well.
It’s up to us to realize that we’re not our thoughts, and we don’t have to worry about it. After all, our thoughts are just temporary thoughts that are quickly replaced with new ones.
We’re always talking to ourselves, and we should stop that. No matter how much we think of ourselves negatively, there’s nothing we can do about it. That’s why we should think about it negatively.
This is where negativity comes into play. By thinking about the worst possible outcome that could happen, we’ll make it much more likely that it actually will. If you’re constantly thinking about all the bad stuff that could happen, then that’s exactly what will happen to you.
The thing is, though, the bad stuff can always happen. When you think about the worst-case scenario, you can actually make it become a reality. On the other hand, if you think about something positive, it will never actually happen.
There’s a simple way of keeping your mind from thinking negatively. You simply need to replace any negative thought you have with a positive one. It’s so easy to do.
For example, if you’re worried about not finishing your studies, you could simply think about something that you’re excited to do. Perhaps you want to travel the world or maybe you want to try writing a book someday.
Regardless of the particular thing that you’re excited about, just think about it instead of focusing on the negative. Don’t worry about finishing your studies or anything else. Think about what it is that you want to do, and then just think about that instead.
It’s that simple, and it’s that easy. If you can do that, you’ll notice how much more positive you’re thinking, and you’ll have an easier time reaching your goals.
If you’re not positive by nature, this might be difficult for you, but there are other ways you can try to make yourself more positive. You can think of something that you’re excited about, or you can think of something that you’re thankful for.
You could also think about what you’re grateful for in your life. You could think of the things that you’ve accomplished, but it doesn’t matter what you think about.
As long as it’s something positive, it’ll be a lot easier to think about it in a positive way. It’s not just that you’re making the choice to think positively. It’s that you’re making the decision to think positively.
Your mind works on its own, and it’s up to you to decide how you’re going to think about something.
Stay Motivated And Continue To Grow Your Business
Many people go through a rough patch in their business at one time or another, and if you happen to fall victim to this, you may think that it’s impossible for you to keep pushing forward.
You might feel like you’re just not able to overcome whatever problems you’re having at the moment, and you start thinking that you might be able to just call it quits at that point and not bother trying again.
But you’d be wrong. If you want to keep going, you need to find a way to stay motivated and to keep pushing through it all. Here’s what you need to do.
First, you need to realize that you’re not alone, even if everyone else around you seems to be struggling. You’re not the only one who has struggled.
In fact, you probably know more people who are currently struggling than those who aren’t. Even when you don’t think they’re struggling, they might be dealing with something similar to what you’re dealing with right now.
If you want to grow your business, then you need to look for ways to connect with other people in your niche. You can do this through various online platforms, like Facebook groups, blogs, and forums.
These platforms can help you to connect with people who’ve been down similar roads to where you are at the moment, and you can talk with them and get their feedback on your current situation.
Through these conversations, you’ll realize that you’re not the only one, and you’ll realize that the solution to your problem might not be as difficult as you thought it was.
You might get advice on how you could improve your marketing plan, or you might get advice on how to keep up with your work without burning out. These conversations can be incredibly helpful, and you’ll be glad that you took the time to talk with other people when you need it most.
After talking with other people, you’ll also find that you’re no longer as frustrated and disappointed in yourself as you once were. You’re going to find that you’re starting to pick yourself back up, and you’re going to start feeling a lot better about your current situation.
You’re going to find that you can’t give up and that you’re going to continue to push forward. You’re going to find that you’re going to find ways to be happy in the midst of your struggles.
Now, you may be thinking that it’s impossible for you to feel positive in the midst of your struggles. That’s a very human thing.
However, you can make sure that you stay focused on what you’re going to accomplish, and you can avoid getting into that negative mindset that you’ll feel towards yourself if you don’t.
You can also do things that will remind you of what you want to achieve. For example, you can create a reminder for yourself to look at on a daily basis.
Make it a simple note that says “I’m on a roll here, and I’m doing great! Keep it up!” This is a way to make sure that you don’t slip into that bad state of mind, and to keep yourself focused on your goal.
You need to realize that you’re not failing, and you’re just making mistakes. You’re not being a failure.
Motivation Is The Key To Success.
Every now and again you’ll hit a wall. You won’t know why, but you just feel overwhelmed, like you can’t get anything done. That’s perfectly normal, but it can get in the way of you achieving your goals.
It’s all too easy to give up and let yourself slip into the routine of your day-to-day life. But, you must stay focused and keep striving to grow your business.
You can do this by adjusting your mindset to be more positive and optimistic.
Motivation is the key to success.
Without it, nothing is possible. But, when it starts to fade, it can be very difficult to bring it back.
This is why it’s so important to stay motivated.
If you’re passionate about a particular goal, then staying committed is the best way to keep the momentum going.
It can be very easy to lose focus and start to doubt yourself.
The key to staying motivated is to remind yourself of your why, which will keep you focused and give you the drive to achieve the goals that you’ve set for yourself.
Don’t Feed Power Addicts
Right and left. Please, don’t let your good sense get eaten up by power addicts. Their hunger is insatiable and each of us is little more than a snack.
Power addicts are those politicians with a compulsion to manipulate others into voting for what he or she wants, just because. Could be good, could be bad. Doesn’t matter. Controlling you and me is the issue. We are the meal. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Vote them out in November.
In our hearts we know power addicts when we see them. They breathe ambition and can be found in all levels of local and federal governments. The larger the electorate, the greater the concentration of power addicts competing for an office. Power addiction and unbridled political ambition are identical twins. So, let’s vote them out in November.
They have charisma; we like them. But don’t. Addicted politicians are not the same as you or me. For one, they wear patriotism like an ill-fitting tuxedo for the wrong occasion. They are attired in whatever has an effect. Flags are very popular regardless of the season. (It seems to work on some of us.) And they wear masks. We have no idea who is really behind the curtain. Fortunately, we can vote them out in November.
Every rehearsed word and each deliberate action will spontaneously appear, seemingly for the benefit of all. It’s an illusion. Addicts only believe what they’re saying until they trade their minds for something else that gives them more power. They’re chronic liars. They’ll even swear by their lies in the light of contradictory evidence, then double down to try and outlast the truth.
Power addiction is contagious and amoral; whatever works. If we get too close to the disease, we can catch the affliction. Once symptoms appear it may be too late. There is no vaccine. Pretty soon we’re campaigning and defending issues we know are false. We’ve been dogma poisoned.
And power addiction has gravity. The closer to the center the stronger the pull, like Mordor. The greater the concentration in the environment the less likely we will be able to escape the lure of power; the ‘mob effect.’ For some of us, we’re at that point now. We’re caught up in the frenzy. But we can free ourselves by voting them out in November, putting an end to it.
They will promise us whatever it is we want most to hear, but they are loyal to only one person, themselves. If you get taken in by a power addict it can be an embarrassing mistake, but no big deal.
Just tell your friends and family you didn’t know, or you changed your mind. It’s not too late.
Don’t feed power addicts. The damage they do may be irreversible.
Starve them out in November.
Jay Buckner
Achieve More in Your Life
We all have dreams and goals. Some people dream of a better life and others of making more money. Whether you want to be a millionaire by age 30 or retire by age 50, there are things you can do to achieve more in your life and business.
Intention is the fuel that drives our lives. It is the key to unlocking all the abundance and good things in our life.
But it is the hardest part of achieving anything worthwhile.
Your intention sets the direction of your life and the direction of your life determines the results you experience.
Most of us know what it feels like to have too much to do in our lives. We’re constantly juggling work, family, friends, and everything else in between.
When you’re trying to accomplish more in your life, you may feel overwhelmed.
This can lead to stress, burnout, and even feeling stuck.
You can only accomplish so much when you’re overloaded with too much to do. If you want to achieve more in your life, you need to focus on prioritizing your tasks and getting rid of the things that aren’t adding value to your life.
The world we live in today is one that’s pretty chaotic. From the way that the media portrays it to the way that our parents used to raise us, it seems like our culture is all about instant gratification.
We’re told to live in the moment, and we’re supposed to be more concerned about what we have right now than thinking about what we’re going to have tomorrow. However, this isn’t the case with most people, and it’s not always how life actually is.
If you’re really thinking about where you want to go in your life, then it’s unlikely that you’re going to just go out there and make something happen. You have to think about what’s important in life, and you have to work towards it.
When you’re thinking about where you want to be in life, you’re able to get a clearer picture of how you need to live your life and what you need to do in order to make that happen.
It’s not always going to be easy, but you’ll realize that you need to keep moving forward in order to get there. When you’re trying to achieve something, there are going to be a lot of obstacles in the way that you have to overcome.
Even if you have the resources you need, it’s not going to be easy. That’s why it’s important to think about how you’re going to get through those obstacles, and that’s where milestones come into play.
Milestones can help you to know that you’re on the right track and that you’re moving in the right direction. Even if it takes you a while to get to your destination, that’s not a problem, because you can just keep working towards your milestones.
If you’re able to use milestones in your life, you’re able to keep yourself motivated and on track. This is something that most people don’t realize until it’s too late, and they find themselves overwhelmed with the tasks they have to complete, and they’re not even sure where to begin.
You’re probably aware of the importance of prioritizing tasks and goals in your life. You might know that it’s important to make sure that you’re focusing on the most important things first, but you might not be entirely sure of how to do that.
In fact, you might have a hard time prioritizing things for the simple reason that you might not know which things are truly the most important. So, how do you prioritize your tasks and goals?
The first step is to identify what you want to accomplish. You need to be clear on what it is that you want to achieve. That means that you should have a clear picture of exactly what you’re trying to achieve. You should have an idea of what the end result is that you’re looking to achieve.
When you have a goal, you have to decide what it is you’re going to do. For example, if you wanted to lose weight, you’d need to come up with a plan as to how you’re going to achieve that.
That means you should have a plan that includes what you need to eat, how many calories you need to consume daily, what exercise you need to do, and so on.
Once you’ve come up with a plan and have determined what you need to do to get to your goal, you can begin to prioritize your tasks. The first thing that you should do is break your goal down into small tasks that you need to do.
For example, if you wanted to lose 20 pounds, you’d need to come up with tasks that you need to complete daily in order to reach that goal. You might have to take a walk for 30 minutes a day, you might have to eat fewer calories daily, you might have to stop eating snacks, and so on.
These are all tasks that you’re going to need to complete in order to meet your goal, so you need to prioritize these tasks. You can do this by determining how long each task will take you to complete.
Once you’ve completed that, you can start doing the next task that you need to complete in order to meet your goal. It’s really a matter of working backwards from what needs to be done to reach that goal.
This is the process that successful people go through every single day. They spend hours on end thinking about exactly what they’re going to do in order to accomplish their goals, and then they break it down into smaller tasks that they need to do.
When you break goals down into smaller tasks, you can see just how much progress you’ve made towards your goals. Now, when you see that you’ve made an hour’s worth of progress on a goal, it’s easy to keep going, because you know that you’ll be able to reach the goal by that time.
The real trick to this is to break down the goals into smaller, more manageable tasks so that you’re more likely to actually complete them. You don’t want to get stuck on one goal for hours on end, so you need to know that you can get it done in a reasonable amount of time.
We all have dreams and goals we want to achieve in our lives. These are things we want to make happen, but they can often become vague and clouded by all the other thoughts in our minds.
Your dreams and goals will be much more powerful if you make them specific. You don’t want to be focused on everything you can’t do, but rather on what you can achieve, and that’s a much better way to achieve your goals.
If you want to achieve more in your life, then you need to focus on your goals, and that’s something you should never forget.
Lessons from France
As I am sitting on my balcony of a boat traveling down the Mosel River in Germany, passing picturesque villages founded before Christopher Columbus was even born, I am in awe of this place with its castles and massive churches. While I am having a dream vacation, I am also thinking upon what the history of this region can teach. As you know, I believe history is here for us to learn from, and while I was spending a few days in Paris, eating some amazing food, I realized how part of France’s history may be mirroring our own right now.
When we were making plans for Paris, I was excited to spend some time looking around the city and visiting the historic sites. As I made a list of the things I wanted to see, there were the normal attractions, the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and the Grand Entrance. As an American historian, I was interested in the history of the two World Wars, but I am also interested in the French Revolution. When you teach early American history, you end up teaching a great deal of European history, and the French Revolution played a part in shaping that history. Knowing this, there were a few sites I wanted to see like the Palace at Versailles and the Bastille. Yet to my surprise, the Bastille no longer stands. It turns out it was destroyed by the new revolutionary government because of what it stood for, and it was not the only structure to suffer damage from a new regime.
If I ranked world revolutions in terms of radicalness, the French Revolution makes the top of the list. The American Revolution, which is on the other end of the spectrum, was a top-down revolution that replaced British nobility with an elected American nobility. The French Revolution was a bottom-up revolution that turned every aspect of French society, culture, and politics on its ear. The revolution began from an economic downturn after financing the American Revolution. In 1789 the people, who were struggling to feed their families as well as lacking basic human rights, rose in protest as the Estes General became the National Assembly and the people stormed the Bastille, releasing the political prisoners within. Later the King and Queen were put on trial and their heads were removed from their bodies as were the vast majority of the noble class of France. Eventually, the Bastille suffered the same fate as the noble class as it was destroyed because of its symbolism of the monarchy.
Unfortunately, the Bastille was not the end of the destruction. In 1793, the same year Queen Maria Antoinette lost her head, the people got caught up in a frenzy and moved on the most sacred site in Paris, the Cathedral of Notre Dame. On the front of the Cathedral were 28 statues of Jewish kings from the Bible and beyond. Yet the masses in their righteous indignation and ignorance assumed the Kings were French kings and tore them down and cut off their heads as they had done with the real royalty. I am not arguing that the people did not have the right to be upset. The French people had been under absolute control for too long and had the right to hate everything associated with the monarchy, yet what did this act accomplish? The monarchy was just as dead with or without the destruction. Even though the monuments were gone, it did not stop the French people from falling into chaos with the “Reign of Terror.” What happened instead was the destruction of a sacred structure and the elimination of an important piece of history which is celebrated today in France with Bastille Day. The actual object is not around to experience and learn from.
Now consider the experience at the next stop on my trip. When we left Paris and boarded ships, the first town we visited was Trier, an ancient Roman city and the oldest city in what is today Germany. In 1818 Karl Marx was born in Trier. With his publication of the Communists Manifesto, he changed economic and political theory forever, especially after the Russian Communists Revolution. Understand that Germany has no love lost for communism. The German Fascists and the Communist Russians killed each other by the hundreds of thousands in WWII. After the War, the Communists kept East Germany under their authoritarian control for decades. Yet it is impossible to deny Marx’s importance to history, for good or bad. On the 200th anniversary of his birth, Trier decided to hold a celebration. When the Chinese government heard about the celebration, they wanted to present the town with a giant statue of Marx. Accepting the statue became quite controversial, especially one so large. Yet Trier recognized that history was important. They did make the Chinese scale back the monument and did not place it where the Chinese wanted, but they still put it up.
America is going through its own crisis of history. We may not have stormed the Bastille, but we are going through a revolutionary attitude just the same. In our anger about our past, are we going to continue to act in haste and tear down statues? Is removing the statue of Andrew Jackson from Jackson Square in New Orleans going to change the historical fact that Jackson, a slaveholder, won a battle against the British and saved the city from capture? Is our world better by removing President Wilson’s name from Princeton, a school where he was president because he was racist in a time when racism was unfortunately acceptable?
We have a choice to make in our country. Do we remove names and statues of our past that some have found offensive, or do we accept our history, warts and all, embrace it as historical truth, and learn from it? After all, only fifteen years after the French stormed the Bastille, Napoleon crowned himself emperor and authoritarianism was the law once again. Historically speaking, maybe instead of destroying the Bastille, they should have learned from it.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium.
Keeping our American Republic
A journey was begun on July 4, 1776, that resulted in the world’s greatest gift …Liberty!
To preserve it for our children, we must teach Liberty’s Freedom from our pulpits, in our homes, schools, the public square, government buildings, factories, our farms, saloons, military, city halls, in the mountains, valleys, plains, and on the seas.
Our mission must be with passion knowing our adversaries are determined to destroy our Republic. The starting place is teaching our citizens the history of our American Revolution. The cornerstones for this are The Holy Bible, Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, and Bill of Rights.
We must start with our family and community…it will spread!! Now is the time for all men and women to come to the aid of our country. Remember our Nation’s motto: IN GOD WE TRUST, and rest in the knowledge God fights for US!
Larry Johnson
The Good Idea of America
In July of 1776, the American Congress approved the Declaration of the Independence of the 13 United States of America. One of the key figures behind the Declaration was Thomas Jefferson, whose writing in “Defense of Liberty and Rights of Man” was the intellectual force behind the Revolution. Jefferson distilled many of his ideas in the Declaration itself when he wrote the following familiar lines:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness…”
Of course, these are the more famous words of the Declaration but there is another part that is equally important but less well knows. Jefferson goes on to say:
“…that whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their safety and happiness.”
On this July 4th celebration, as a Christian and an American, I would like to make a few comments about Jefferson’s ideas that echo as true today as they did over 200 years ago when he penned them.
1. Good ideas are powerful
Jefferson played a key role in the American Revolution because he was able to crystallize and express an idea that burned in the hearts of the people who had built this young nation. At the time, America was outgunned and outnumbered by the British, but it had a better idea for social progress than its old-world cousins, and that is what made the difference in the end.
The “idea” of America, where every person could pursue individual happiness in freedom with the actual support of its government was so superior to the stifling grip of feudal Europe that when the spirit of the Declaration was set loose, no political or social or military force could stop it.
The old maxim is true, “There is nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come.” In 1776 the idea of “freedom” and safety from one’s enemies and one’s own government permitting the pursuit of individual happiness, all enshrined in law, was an idea whose moment had come and over 200 years later we are still celebrating its arrival.
2. Good ideas produce good results
There have been a lot of powerful ideas that have affected the world in the last 200 years, but not all of them have had good results:
- Friedrich Nietzsche produced the powerful idea that man should control his own destiny and the more powerful the man, the better the destiny. This idea was hijacked by the Nazis in Germany as they tried to build a super race and create a better destiny; WWII was the result.
- Karl Marx had the great idea of a social utopia where there would be no rich or poor, where all could be equally shared and managed by a central government. This led to 75 years of Communist aggression and misery for untold millions.
So as you can see, not all-powerful ideas produce a good result. But the idea of a government elected by the people, and charged with protecting the safety and freedom of the people; the idea that individual life is sacred; the idea to develop laws to maintain and promote the social and moral fabric of a nation; the idea that the people have a legal right and duty to change a government so that it will preserve these basic freedoms and rights; these were good ideas and the proof is that despite the imperfect ways these ideas have been carried out, this nation still has the greatest wealth potential; has made the greatest progress; is the most desired location for immigration from other nations.
That America is the nation most envied for its wealth and success is due to the fact that it is based on a powerful and good idea.
3. Good ideas have a good source
Jefferson as well as most of the founding fathers of this nation were men who believed in God and knew their Bibles. Most of the key ideas in the Constitution that deal with the way man treats other men are based on Biblical concepts.
Recently the Human Genome Project that mapped out the 3.1 billion chemical letters that makeup human DNA discovered that the entire human race of 6 Billion people can be traced back to a founding population of some 60,000 people. In other words, there is very little genetic variation in the entire history of man. In still other words, this means that genetically speaking, all human beings throughout history have been and are pretty much the same.
How wonderful that 200 years later science has proven Jefferson’s words to be true: that all men are created equal. Not just theoretically but now scientifically so.
But what is truly wonderful is that Jefferson and the others had the wisdom to base their good ideas on God’s perfect ideas contained in the Bible.
In II Timothy 3:16, Paul the Apostle says:
Every Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness.
On this glorious day as we celebrate the ideological foundations of this country, we can also say that “Every Scripture is inspired by God and also profitable for building a great nation.”
I hope and I pray that as we go forward we will remember the good ideas that made the USA the country that it has become. I also hope and pray that in charting our future we will go to the source for great ideas, God’s Word, whenever we want to inspire us as a people; build us up as a country; protect our borders; renew us as a nation; point us in the direction that we need to go.
We love to say, “God bless America” but let us always remember that the Bible says
How blessed are the people whose God is the Lord. (Psalms 144:15)
America began with the great source idea that God was her Lord and she seeded her laws with His Word; America will remain great if she maintains those great ideas and renews her efforts to be the nation whose God is the Lord.