Are you using too much drinking water?

If you’ve decided to adopt environmentally responsible practices at home, you may need to adjust your purchasing and energy consumption habits. However, have you considered how you use your drinking water? Here’s what you need to know.

Bad habits

Water flows from the faucet on demand, giving you the sense that it’s an infinite resource. But wastewater treatment is costly, both economically and environmentally. Eliminate some of the following bad habits to reduce your daily water consumption.

• Cooking vegetables in a whole pot of water rather than steam cooking

• Waiting for the tap water to run cold before filling your glass

• Letting the water run while brushing your teeth or shaving

• Using tap water to clean the yard

• Taking frequent baths or long showers

• Flushing with just a little urine in the toilet

• Using drinking water on your trees, flower beds, and vegetable garden

Sensible solutions

There are many strategies to reduce your water consumption. Use a rainwater collection system to reduce tap water usage in your garden. In addition to limiting your shower time, you can install low-flow toilets and faucets in your bathroom. For cold drinking water, simply keep a full pitcher in the refrigerator. A front-loading washing machine is another water-saving solution.

Did you know?

Roughly 30 percent of tap water consumed by American households is used outdoors. A rainwater collection system can help you significantly reduce your tap water usage.