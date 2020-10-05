Local News
Art patron transforms the Shenandoah art world at his Airbnb in Linden, Virginia
For artists, connecting with and cultivating new buyers is often a struggle. With the pandemic closing art gallery doors, artists are reimagining how they can share their art in tough economic times.
Art patron Nick Starling, who owns an Airbnb in Linden, Virginia, has devised an easy way for local artists to show and sell their work: displaying it to visitors who are renting his house. Starling’s three-bedroom, three-bath, 2,800-square-foot rental, listed on Airbnb.com, is at the gateway of Shenandoah National Park, a popular tourist destination.
The process, he said, is a simple one. Guests check into the Airbnb and are greeted by art around every corner – from paintings to photographs, pottery to sculpture. If they fall in love with a piece, they can purchase it on the spot by Venmo or a code provided on the property. All proceeds from the sale are forwarded to the artist who created the work. Artists make an easy sale, and guests return home with a lasting remembrance of their vacation.
In the second phase of the project, Starling plans to survey Airbnb visitors about their art preferences before their stay, curating the space to fit their tastes – and increase the likelihood of a purchase. He also plans to collaborate with the company Airbnb, which covers more than 81,000 cities and 191 countries worldwide, to adopt his program internationally.
“Everybody wins,” he said. “Artists sell their creations, guests have a more dynamic stay, and I fill my rooms with beautiful artwork. Also, local tourism attracts more commerce as guests form a deeper connection with the community in which they’re staying – and are likely to recommend the experience to their friends.”
Known as “the world’s leading vertical farming economist,” Starling is also a former U.S. Army Ranger and the founder and chairman of Skyscraper Farm, a vertical farming company that supports local communities.
“The Airbnb industry is uniquely positioned to merge two activities people love – travel and art,” Starling said. “As rental homes are transformed into art galleries and local artists reap the rewards of a captive audience, it’s a trend destined to catch on and spread worldwide.”
Air Force One exposure puts a hold on Biden campaign coverage for VOA reporter
Editor’s note: Voice of America’s White House correspondent Steve Herman and his wife Rosyla were recent guests of our retired AP correspondent Malcolm Barr Sr. and his wife Carol, as reported in Barr’s story “VOA reports worldwide from Front Royal on the death of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ginsburg”. With some of those who met the Hermans at Yappy Hour that week inquiring about how last week’s presidential COVID-19 diagnosis had impacted Herman’s work, Barr sought and received permission for Royal Examiner to reprint the following story, which Herman explained is considered public domain now in the U.S., and with which Herman included VOA public domain photos to accompany our publication of the article.
WHITE HOUSE – The day before President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he flew to Minnesota on Air Force One with senior staff, as well as pool reporters, including VOA’s White House bureau chief Steve Herman. The next day Herman traveled to Wilmington to prepare to cover a Joe Biden rally, the only reporter who attempted to switch between the Trump and Biden campaigns this week. He describes the experience following the president’s positive coronavirus test.
At the White House on Wednesday morning, a member of the medical office swabbed my nose to collect a sample for the routine COVID-19 rapid test administered daily to all members of the protective pool of reporters covering the president’s activities.
It was a brief and painless procedure. I had undergone it more than a dozen times in recent months — always with the same “negative” result. That has also been the case for my colleagues on the White House beat, Patsy Widakuswara and Carolyn Presutti, with whom I alternate campaign coverage when it is VOA’s turn in the rotation among radio networks.
As the day’s designated radio pooler for the Minnesota round trip on Air Force One, I was responsible for ensuring that all the networks would have broadcast quality audio whenever the president spoke — from the time we left Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to our post-midnight return on the same military tarmac.
The president’s first stop in Minnesota, known as “the Land of 10,000 Lakes,” was a massive multimillion-dollar estate on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. At a fundraiser at the home of wealthy Republican Party donor Martin Davis, during which the accompanying media waited outside in our vans, Trump mingled with an unannounced number of guests. Thus, we were not able to observe if the participants were wearing masks or engaged in social distancing.
Duluth rally
Such recommended precautions were certainly not seen at the president’s next stop in Duluth, where an airport rally was held. Thousands of enthusiastic supporters turned out – crammed in bleachers, on the tarmac and in the hangar. Only about a fifth of the crowd wore any type of face covering.
Trump spoke for 45 minutes. His normal rally remarks usually stretch beyond an hour. This, I noted at the time, was unusual. But it was chilly and windy on the north shore of Lake Superior on the last day of September.
When we made the sprint back to the warm airplane, the group of reporters and photographers surmised the president did not want to spend any additional time exposed to such weather. Later we would learn from official sources and media reports that Trump was apparently already feeling unwell, that he fell asleep for part of the two-hour flight back to Maryland and an ill Hope Hicks, counselor to the president, had decided to isolate herself on the plane. She would test positive for the coronavirus the following morning, something the public did not know until Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs broke the story late Thursday.
Trump, during his travels Wednesday, did not make remarks before boarding or stepping off the plane and he did not come back to the press cabin at any time to speak to us. That was unusual but not unprecedented.
We also had no contact with Hicks that day.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows did chat for about 10 minutes with the poolers on the plane during the flight home from Minnesota. He said on Friday that he had tested negative for COVID-19.
Flight to New Jersey
In a decision that is being criticized by health officials, journalists and Democrats, Trump, on Thursday, following Hicks’ diagnosis, flew to his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for a round-table and fundraiser with supporters. Several White House aides who had been in close proximity to Hicks did not join the trip.
Asked why the president went ahead with the journey, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday afternoon that “it was deemed safe” by White House operations.
At that outdoor fundraiser, the president was kept more than 6 feet (2 meters) from a group of about 18 donors, who were not wearing masks, according to campaign sources.
While the president was in New Jersey, I was on an Amtrak train to the state of Delaware to prepare to resume coverage of the Joe Biden campaign. Although we would not be departing with the Democratic Party candidate to Michigan until Friday, the campaign requires all pool reporters traveling with the candidate to take a COVID-19 test the prior day. This was done at a Wilmington hotel by a pair of technicians from a chain pharmacy, and the antigen test is similar to the one conducted at the White House.
Quick result
Unlike the procedure in the White House, where we are not informed of the results unless it is a “positive,” the reporters in Wilmington waited on the spot while their swabs are analyzed by the humming Abbott ID NOW machine, which, after about 15 minutes, spits out a piece of paper with the results.
“COVID-19: Negative. Procedural control valid,” mine read.
At that point, I assumed I was good to go and returned to my downtown hotel to rest for Friday morning, when we were scheduled to join the Biden motorcade near his residence and ride to the New Castle airport.
When word came of Hicks’ positive test and her presence on the Air Force One flights the previous day, I notified the Biden campaign, which consulted with medical advisers, and it was decided that out an abundance of caution I stay back on Friday.
It would be a few hours later, with a @realDonaldTrump tweet, that we learned one more passenger on Air Force One had tested positive for the coronavirus: the president himself.
By Steve Herman
Voice of America
Updated October 02, 2020 11:18 PM
Auto Care Clinic celebrating ten years of putting the brakes on breast cancer
During the month of October, The Auto Care Clinic in Front Royal and hundreds of Independent Auto Repair Shops across the US are raising funds for a breast cancer vaccine as part of the Brakes for Breast fundraiser.
As part of the fundraiser, the auto repair facilities are giving away FREE (quality) brake pads or shoes. The customer simply pays the labor and any other ancillary parts necessary to complete the brake job and the shops then donate 10% of the brake job directly to Dr. Vincent Tuohy & the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.
100% of what we donate goes directly to research! Celebrating our 10th year and $1,000,000.00!
2020 marks the tenth year for the Brakes For Breasts fundraiser.
- 2011 Our 1st year – 5 shops in Ohio raised $10,000
- 2012 Our 2nd year – 27 shops in 17 states raised $32,848
- 2013 Our 3rd year – 66 independent auto repair shops in 27 states raised $66,499
- 2014 Our 4th year – 143 independent auto repair shops in 29 states raised $115,236.53
- 2015 Our 5th year – 174 independent auto repair shops in 32 states raised $141,868
- 2016 Our 6th year – 131 independent auto repair shops in 35 states (most ever!) $125,867.37
- 2017 Our 7th year – 114 independent auto repair shops in 34 states raised $114,389.20
- 2018 Our 8th year – 138 independent auto repair shops in 34 states and 2 countries raised $141,061.80
- 2019 Our 9th year – 141 independent auto repair shops in 38 states and 2 countries raised $194,160.04
- To date donation total is $940,931.74!
This Brakes For Breasts fundraiser is different from any other breast cancer fundraising campaigns:
- Dr. Tuohy at the Cleveland Clinic has actually created a vaccine that has proved effective in laboratory animals in actually preventing breast cancer. Think about Polio, eradicated because of a vaccine, a distant memory for most generations. This is the same principle!
- Dr. Tuohy and his team are rounding the corner and are hoping to start Phase 1 trials in early 2021.
- 100% of the proceeds from the ‘Brakes for Breasts’ fundraiser goes directly to the Cleveland Clinic for research on the Breast Cancer Vaccine.
- These are just “mom & pop” shops across the country, independent business owners that have joined hands for a great cause.
For more information about the Breast Cancer Vaccine, Dr. Tuohy and a list of participating shops go to www.brakesforbreasts.com or follow us on Facebook!
About The Auto Care Clinic, Inc.
The Auto Care Clinic, Inc. is a locally-owned auto repair shop in Front Royal, VA. Owners, Bill and Sandy Long, and their team are dedicated to exceptional customer service, high quality repairs done right the first time, and giving back to their community. For more information, visit their website at www.autocareclinic.com.
Oktoberfest arrives and the Virginia Beer Museum dresses for the occasion
If it’s late September, it must also be by German beer drinking standards, time for Oktoberfest to begin. – I know it’s confusing to me too, but I think it is steeped in a cultural heritage that can’t wait for October to actually arrive before celebrating that arrival with the toast of seasonally brewed hops of a certain character, leading certain characters to act out their affection for the fall season and the fall season’s Brewmeister creations.
Consequently, carrying on a tradition of celebrating Virginia’s crafted beers, including several carrying Oktoberfest logos, Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum began its Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, September 26.
Food was provided by familiar Museum caterers So Mote It G Beef BBQ, which for the occasion grilled up some of the best ‘wurst (as in bratwurst) around with the appropriate Germanic sides; and by Joie de Vivre Fine Foods providing crepes – French cuisine, German cuisine, everybody in Western Europe celebrates Oktoberfest!
But don’t worry if you missed Oktoberfest’s launch – October has just arrived, and the party continues…
Sheriff’s Office urges seat belt use as ‘most dangerous month’ arrives
October 9 – 12, 2020 – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will work with NHTSA for the Operation Crash Reduction effort, emphasizing the importance of seat belt safety. From 2014 to 2018, October was the most dangerous month on America’s roads. Before you put your car in drive, make sure you buckle up! Seat belts save lives, and they’re your best defense in a crash. Remember the Operation Crash Reduction effort this October holiday weekend, and every day. Help us spread the message: Buckle Up, America!
In 2018, there were 9,778 unrestrained passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States, with some of the highest numbers of fatalities occurring in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. From 2014 to 2018, October was the most dangerous month on Virginia’s roads, with a total of 367 traffic fatalities. Buckle Up, Virginia!
WCPS constructs online dashboard to communicate COVID-19 data to the community
The pandemic has increased and intensified the need for transparency as WCPS implements CDC recommended health mitigation strategies to ensure a safe and healthy environment for students and staff. These strategies along with parent and community support have fostered a successful start to the 2020/2021 school year.
In an effort to support students, staff and the citizens of Warren County, WCPS has constructed an online dashboard to communicate COVID-19 data to the community. This Dashboard can be found at www.wcps.k12.va.us.
The Dashboard communicates COVID-19 data which includes the number of students/staff that are quarantined due to having contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus, as well as, the number of students/staff who have contracted the illness. The Dashboard also identifies the school(s) impacted and the operational status.
WCPS continues to work with the Lord Fairfax Health District to ensure the most up-to-date prevention strategies are employed. WCPS will continue to notify individual school staff and parents when a positive COVID-19 case is identified.
Warren County Public Schools has set up a dedicated email address to receive any questions the community might have concerning information on the Dashboard. Current information along with the Dashboard and email address is available at www.wcps.k12.va.us.
Warren County acreage portion of Cedar Creek battlefield included in state Historic Grant
The Department of Historic Resources announced today that grants from this year’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund will protect more than 610 acres including acreage associated with the Revolutionary War, in addition to Civil War battlefields and the actions of United States Colored Troops.
The General Assembly established the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund (VBPF) in 2010, and authorized the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) to administer the fund by evaluating and disbursing grant awards to eligible recipients. After receiving more grant applications than the 2020 fund of $1 million can support, DHR determined this year’s selection, as it has in the past, through a rigorous evaluation process.
Based on DHR’s recommendations, the Commonwealth will award VBPF grants to four organizations: the American Battlefield Trust, the Capital Region Land Conservancy, the Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation, and the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
These nonprofits will use the VBPF grants to leverage private matching donations to preserve land tracts associated with six Civil War battlefields — Cedar Creek, Deep Bottom, Fisher’s Hill, Port Republic, Williamsburg, and New Market Heights — and the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Great Bridge.
In accordance with VBPF stipulations, organizations that receive battlefield grants must donate an easement to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources on any acreage acquired with the state grants. The easements restrict or forbid development of the acreage, allowing for perpetual protection of the land.
In selecting the awards, DHR considered each battlefield’s significance and ranking in Congress’s mandated “Report on the Nation’s Civil War Battlefields,” issued in 1993 and subsequently updated, and “Report on the Historic Preservation of Revolutionary War and War of 1812 Sites,” issued in 2007 and amended. Additionally, DHR weighed factors in the grant applications such as the proximity of a battlefield parcel to already protected lands; the threat of encroaching development that could transform a parcel’s historic look and feel at the time of a battle; and the potential for education, recreation, research, or heritage tourism in connection with a battlefield tract.
Using these criteria, DHR will be disbursing to the —
- American Battlefield Trust combined grants totaling $215,534 to purchase 272 acres affiliated with two battles, as follows:
- $150,000 toward the purchase of 250 acres in York County (Battle of Williamsburg), and
- $65,534 toward the purchase of 22 acres in Henrico County (Battle of New Market Heights)
- Capital Region Land Conservancy $78,000 to purchase 39 acres in Henrico County associated with the Deep Bottom battlefields.
- Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation $100,000 to purchase a 0.7-acre tract in the City of Chesapeake affiliated with the Battle of Great Bridge; and
- Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation combined grants of $606,466 to purchase lands associated with three battles:
- $100,000 toward the purchase of 120 acres in Shenandoah County associated with the Battle of Fisher’s Hill;
- $300,000 toward the purchase of 72 acres in Warren County associated with the Battle of Cedar Creek; and
- $206,466 toward the purchase of 107 acres in Rockingham County associated with the Battle of Port Republic.
“The award of these funds demonstrates the Commonwealth’s continued commitment to the preservation of historic battlefield properties, and contributes as well to our state’s significant and steadily growing heritage tourism,” said Julie V. Langan, DHR director.
Battlefield Grant Awards 2020
(Summaries of Battles)
Revolutionary War
- Great Bridge Battlefield, City of Chesapeake
Preserved Property: Mair Tract (0.7 acre)
Sponsor: Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation
The Battle of Great Bridge, December 9, 1775, was the first land battle of the American Revolution fought in Virginia. Pitting Virginia militia against British forces, the battle centered on a critical bridge crossing that spanned the Elizabeth River between the present-day cities of Norfolk and Chesapeake on the only road leading south to North Carolina. Royal Governor Lord Dunmore ordered British forces, who had fortified one side of the crossing, to attack and disperse American rebel forces, numbering about 400 men, who occupied the other side of the river. The Virginia militia, under the command of William Woodford, repulsed the British attack, and forced Dunmore and British forces to abandon Norfolk, although the British destroyed the city on January 1, 1776. The Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation purchase of the Mair Tract presents a unique opportunity to preserve land associated with a Revolutionary War battlefield. GBB&WHF’s plans for the property include full public access and pursuit of archaeological research potential at the site.
Civil War Battlefields
- Cedar Creek Battlefield, Warren Co.
Preserved Property: Brill Tract (72 acres)
Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation (SVBF)
At the Battle of Cedar Creek on 19 October 1864, Confederate Lt. Gen. Jubal A. Early launched an early morning assault against encamped Union troops bivouacked near Cedar Creek. Initially sweeping the Union army from the field, the Confederate attack slowed by mid-morning as Early attempted to restore order to his men. As they paused, Union Maj. Gen. Philip H. Sheridan—absent from the field—returned and made an inspiring ride along the reforming Union lines. Reenergized, the Union army advanced against the Confederates around four in the afternoon and shattered Early’s army. With the destruction of Early’s army, the Union held control of the Shenandoah Valley. SBVF purchase of the Brill Tract, which adjoins previously conserved lands on its northern and southern boundaries, supports preservation of a continuous corridor of protected historic landscape associated with the Battle of Cedar Creek. Long-term plans include a wayside plaza and trailhead although the timeline for this is undetermined. Plans include immediate installation of a trail with limited signage for public access.
- Williamsburg Battlefield, York Co.
Preserved Property: Egger Tract (250 acres)
Sponsor: American Battlefield Trust
In April 1862, Union Gen. George B. McClellan led the massive Army of the Potomac from Fort Monroe toward Richmond, the Confederate capital. The army advanced west along the “peninsula” between the York and James Rivers, in what became known as the Peninsula Campaign. Gen. Joseph E. Johnston commanded the Confederate army, which on May 3 withdrew toward the capital from his initial line at Yorktown. On May 5, his men filed into prepared defensive works just east of Williamsburg. The pursuing Federals soon attacked and heavy fighting occurred throughout the rainy day, with Confederate counterattacks occurring late in the afternoon. The Federals suffered about 2,300 casualties to the Confederates’ 1,600. During the night, as at Yorktown, Johnston’s men slipped out of the earthworks and continued the march toward Richmond. Preservation of the Egger Tract will preserve land with archaeological research potential, including the site of the former Custis Farm and a possible pre-historic component. The land is unimproved, and, although logged in the past, retains integrity as an historic landscape
- Port Republic Battlefield, Rockingham Co.
Preserved Property: Edwards (Coaling) Tract (107 acres)
Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation
Fighting at Port Republic on June 9, 1862 involved Confederate attacks against Union troops holding strong positions just north of the Kaylor Farm. The collapse of the Union line gave the Confederate army undisputed control of the upper and middle Shenandoah Valley. Purchase of the Edwards Tract will create a corridor of conserved land that preserves a critical landscape associated with the Battle of Port Republic and the Shenandoah Valley Campaign. It will also open 100 acres not previously accessible to the public and allow for the installation of interpretive signage about the battle.
- Fisher’s Hill Battlefield, Shenandoah Co.
Preserved Property: Erbach (Stoner-Keller) Tract (120 acres)
Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation
Confederate fortifications across the width of the valley at Fishers Hill prevented the Union army’s use of the Valley Turnpike (roughly U.S. 11 today). A Union attack on September 21, 1864 at Fisher’s Hill and a surprise Union flanking maneuver on September 22 resulted in a Confederate retreat, opening the Shenandoah Valley to Union Gen. Phil Sheridan’s destruction of mills, barns, crops and livestock later that year. The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s purchase of the Erbach Tract will protect a property individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places and significant for its battlefield landscape. It comprises the village of Fisher’s Hill and retains much of its integrity as a rural historic mill village. The property will remain in private ownership with a preservation easement placed on it.
- New Market Heights Battlefield, Henrico Co.
Preserved Property: Welch Tract (22 acres)
Sponsor: American Battlefield Trust
The Battle New Market Heights, September 29, 1864, was part of a series of extended combats at Chaffin’s Farm and Confederate Forts Gregg, Gilmer and Johnson, the Confederate defenses east of Richmond. Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant ordered the assault to create a diversionary attack on Richmond, hoping to deflect Gen. Robert E. Lee’s attention from Grant’s movement against the Southside Railroad west of Petersburg during the siege of that city. On the night of September 28-29, Maj. Gen. Benjamin Butler’s Army of the James began an assault on the Richmond defenses. Butler targeted the Confederate line anchored on the north bank of the James River near the Chaffin Farm. Butler’s right column under Maj. Gen. David Birney moved the X Corps north from the Deep Bottom bridgehead toward the Confederate works atop New Market Heights manned by Brig. Gen. John Gregg. A brigade of U.S. Colored Troops heroically attacked the heights but was repulsed. Birney reinforced the assault force and stormed the heights again. The battle’s tide turned when Union forces turned the Confederate left flank. The Union success at New Market Heights compelled Gregg to pull Confederate troops back to Forts Gregg, Gilmer and Johnson. The American Battlefield Trust purchase of the Welch Tract supports preservation of a continuous corridor of protected historic landscape associated with the New Market Heights, Deep Bottom I, and Deep Bottom II battlefields. In particular, the property adjoins another preserved tract and both properties are associated with the USCT during the Civil War and present new opportunities for research and education. When complete, rehabilitation of the battlefield landscape and interpretation of the property with trails and signage will have a positive community impact. These efforts also will open lands previously not accessible to the public.
- Deep Bottom Battlefields, Henrico Co.
Preserved Property: Long Bridge Road Tract (39 acres)
Sponsor: Capital Region Land Conservancy (CRLC)
-
- First Deep Bottom: This July 27–29, 1864 battle was part of the Siege of Petersburg. During the night of July 26 and 27, the Union Army II Corps and two divisions of Gen. Phil Sheridan’s cavalry under the command of Maj. Gen. Winfield Hancock crossed to the north side of James River to threaten Richmond, diverting Confederate forces from the impending attack at Petersburg on July 30. Union forces abandoned efforts to turn the Confederate position at New Market Heights and Fussell’s Mill after Confederates strongly reinforced their lines and counterattacked. During the night of July 29, the Federals re-crossed the river, leaving a garrison to hold the bridgehead at Deep Bottom.
- Second Deep Bottom — Fussell’s Mill: Fighting at Fussell’s Mill on August 14 and 16, 1864, diverted Confederate attention from Union attacks on the Petersburg Railroad.
The CRLC purchase of the Long Bridge Road Tract supports preservation of a continuous corridor of protected historic landscape associated with five Civil War battles. In particular, the property is associated with the United States Colored Troops’ actions during the Civil War and presents new opportunities for related research and education.
