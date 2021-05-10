Arthritis Awareness Month: Regenerative medicine offers hope, but few results today

The hope of regenerative medicine research as a treatment or even cure for arthritis has outpaced results, but new therapies aimed at repairing or rebuilding are the subject of intense research.

There are more than 100 types of arthritis and related conditions. People of all ages, sexes, and races can and do have arthritis, and it is the leading cause of disability in America. More than 50 million adults and 300,000 children have some type of arthritis, according to the National Arthritis Foundation.

Treatment of the painful joint and tissue disease usually centers on a healthy diet, weight, and lifestyle, supplemented by a stable of pills and steroid shots for pain.

New therapies do offer some hope, according to the NAF:

* Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP). Not covered by most insurers, PRP has shown relief of symptoms for three to six months. The patient’s own platelets are injected into problem areas. Cost: $500 to $2,000.

* Autologous Conditioned Serum. The patient’s blood is supplemented with anti-inflammatory proteins and injected into affected joints for symptom relief. Might slow osteoarthritis damage. Cost: $10,000 a session.

* Stem cells. The hope is that stem cells can cause lost cartilage and tissue to regrow. Some evidence suggests that stem cell therapy improves pain and function in joints. No evidence that stem therapy restores lost cartilage. Not covered by most insurance, the cost for one knee is about $5,000.

* Cartilage transplants. Currently, best for young athletes, cartilage is transplanted from the patient or donated source. Cost: $11,000 to $14,000 for grafts. The cost of lab-grown new cartilage for a graft is about $40,000.