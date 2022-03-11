Connect with us

Arthritis of the knee: PRP injections may help

Suddenly, your knees hurt. Getting up from a chair becomes an ordeal. Walking into the kitchen seems like an endurance test. Swelling. Stiffness. Pain.

That’s arthritis.

About 30 million people have knee arthritis caused by simple aging.

The cartilage in the three knee bones begins to thin and wear away and in late stages, the bones rub together causing pain. This causes pain, stiffness, and swelling.


Although there is no cure, a relatively new technique is thought to be effective and safe for osteoarthritis of the knee joint. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections use your own blood to create a concentrate of platelets that are injected into the knee. The process can be quick. as little as 15 minutes for each injection. Patients may need from three to six injections for maximum relief

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), PRP injections are safe and effective, especially for early stages of osteoarthritis of the knee.
Unfortunately, Medicare and major insurance companies do not cover PRP injections, which can cost from $500 to $2,000 per injection. The treatment is still considered experimental.

5 reasons to strengthen your pelvic floor

3 days ago

March 8, 2022

The pelvic floor is an important group of muscles located at the base of the pelvis. Both men and women can benefit from strengthening these muscles. Here are five reasons to practice pelvic floor exercises.

1. Prevent incontinence
Strengthening your pelvic floor muscles can give you more control over your bladder and bowel and help prevent incontinence.

2. Improve sexual sensitivity
A healthy pelvic floor can increase sexual arousal and lubrication, making it easier to reach orgasm. Additionally, having strong pelvic muscles can prevent painful intercourse.

3. Maintain good posture
If your pelvic floor is too loose or too tight, you may experience lower back and sciatic nerve pain during pregnancy. Moreover, having a healthy pelvic floor can help speed up recovery after giving birth.


4. Recover quicker after surgery
If you recently had a hysterectomy or prostatectomy, doing pelvic floor exercises can help ease a variety of postoperative symptoms, including loose abdominal muscles, organ prolapse, and urinary incontinence.

5. Prevent pain
Strong pelvic floor muscles can help reduce the discomfort associated with bladder pain syndrome (BPS) and constipation. In addition, doing regular pelvic floor exercises can reduce tenderness and numbness while riding a bike.

Consult a perineal and pelvic rehabilitation physiotherapist to start a personalized exercise program.

Women’s health: the importance of taking charge

6 days ago

March 6, 2022

Though women have a longer life expectancy than men, the gap is narrowing. Indeed, many women put their own well-being on the back burner to take care of others. Unfortunately, this neglect can result in physical and mental health problems. If left untreated, these issues can result in severe chronic pain or hospitalization. Some of the most common diseases and conditions that affect women include:

• Anxiety
• Arthritis
• Endometriosis
• Insomnia
• Venous insufficiency
• Osteoporosis
• Depression
• Fibromyalgia
• Migraines
• Cancer
• Diabetes
• Heart disease
• Eating disorders

Prevention
Women need to take charge of their health by regularly visiting their doctor and undergoing medical screenings. Don’t be afraid to speak with your physician if you’re experiencing worrying symptoms.

Additionally, adopting healthy lifestyle habits is key. To stay in good health you should exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet, stop smoking, get plenty of sleep and maintain meaningful social relationships.


March is Workplace Eye Health and Safety Month: Where are eye injuries most likely?

1 week ago

March 3, 2022

Where are eye injuries most likely? At work.

Even with safety programs and protective equipment, more than 2,000 working people in the U.S. suffer an eye injury every day.

Damage to the eyes is usually caused when something unexpected happens. It could be a sudden splash of caustic chemicals or an airborne sliver of metal.

Workplace injuries are the leading cause of vision loss and blindness caused by an accident. Of the 2,000 injuries per day, 10 percent to 20 percent will be disabling because of temporary or permanent vision loss.



Many of those injured say they didn’t think they needed to wear eye protection, or were wearing inappropriate eye wear.

Doctors at the American Academy of Ophthalmology say proper eye protection is vitally important, especially in construction, manufacturing and automotive repair.

In mechanical and technical environments, workers should always use machine guarding, work screens and protective eyes wear.

The top causes of workplace eye injuries are:
* Flying shards of metal or glass
* Tools that slip or malfunction
* Particles such as wood splinters, metal shavings or crystalline silica
* Spattered chemicals

Eye health includes more than accident prevention. As more people use computers, eye fatigue and difficulty focusing have become common sources of eye fatigue. Everyone should take breaks, frequently allowing your eyes to focus on distant objects.

There you have it. Wear eye protection when there is even the slightest chance of an injury, and make changes in your work habits to relieve eye fatigue.

Your eyes will be safer and healthier if you make the extra effort.

4 tips for healthy eyelashes

1 week ago

March 1, 2022

Your eyelashes not only enhance the beauty of your eyes but also protect them from dirt and debris. Here are a few tips for taking care of your lashes to ensure they stay healthy and beautiful.

1. Gently remove makeup
Always remove your makeup before going to bed. The best way to do so is to soak a cotton ball in makeup remover, hold it to your eyelid for a few seconds, and then gently wipe away any residue.

2. Limit the use of waterproof mascara
You must aggressively rub your eyelashes to remove waterproof mascara. Consequently, regularly using this type of product can weaken your eyelashes and cause them to fall out.

3. Use a moisturizing product
You can prevent your lashes from drying out and becoming brittle by periodically applying a lash oil or serum.


4. Eat a healthy diet
It’s a good idea to incorporate foods high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, B, and E into your diet. These nutrients promote the growth of fuller and longer lashes.

For personalized advice about caring for your lashes, talk to an experienced beautician.

How much sleep does your child need?

2 weeks ago

February 28, 2022

Are you wondering if your child’s getting enough sleep? If so, here’s an overview of what you should know.

0 to 12 months old
Infants who are less than four months old can sleep up to 18 hours a day. After this initial period, babies sleep between 12 and 16 hours a day. To help ensure a sound sleep, choose a firm mattress and maintain a consistent nap and bedtime schedule.

One to two years old
Most toddlers sleep between 11 and 14 hours a day. To help your little one get the rest they need, it’s best to limit late-night naps, focus on the quiet time before bed and maintain a sleep routine.

Three to 10 years old
At this age, most children sleep between 10 and 13 hours a day. They may also need to take one or two naps during the day. Make sure you keep a consistent bedtime routine and avoid offering your kids’ caffeinated beverages before they go to sleep.


11 to 18 years old
Teenagers need eight to 10 hours of sleep a day. While it’s normal for them to want to stay up late, a pre-bedtime routine can help them get a good night’s rest. Remind your young adult that their bed is for sleeping and electronic devices don’t belong in the bedroom.

Does your child have insomnia? Do they have trouble waking up or seem to sleep too much? Are they frequently tired in the morning? If something doesn’t seem right, consult a health care professional who can get to the root of your child’s sleep problems and make recommendations tailored to their needs.

Virtual reality allows surgeons to walk through the human heart

2 weeks ago

February 26, 2022

When Brayden Otten was born, his tiny heart, about the size of a walnut, couldn’t effectively pump his blood.

A team of surgeons at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center managed to save his life with some workarounds to help his blood circulate, but even then, they knew those solutions were not perfect or permanent. Brayden enjoyed a relatively normal childhood, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, but his doctors knew that without further interventions, heart failure was inevitable.

And so at 12, Brayden found himself back in the operating, room, but this time, his surgeons had a new and exciting tool in their arsenal: virtual reality (VR).

Brayden’s medical team worked with a 3D medical imaging specialist to create a model of Brayden’s heart that allowed surgeons to “walk” into his heart instead of relying on images and a 3D-printed model. According to Brayden’s surgeon, instead of reprinting the model every time he wanted to change his plan, he simply had to hit reset and he could dive in again. With VR, his surgeons were able to plan a procedure that would have otherwise required several surgeries and increased the risk of complications and other surprises. Brayden himself was able to explore the virtual operating room, the tools that would be used, and take a walk inside his own heart.


The procedure itself, which took 12 hours, went perfectly, and Brayden’s recovery is going well.

While the use of 3D VR in cardiothoracic surgery is still somewhat new and surgeons are still experimenting with the best applications, preliminary data is promising. One study, published in the European Heart Journal in 2020, suggests that immersive technology is more useful in preoperative planning than flat two-dimensional images. Cardiothoracic surgery, the study authors note, has become incredibly complex over the decades and a surgeon must think in three dimensions to effectively plan and perform complicated procedures.

According to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, very few pediatric cardiac surgery centers currently use virtual reality, but mounting evidence of its benefits will likely translate into broader availability at more hospitals.

A literature review published in the Annals of Thoracic Medicine concluded that even though virtual reality is off to a promising start in the field of cardiothoracic surgery, more research and refinement are still needed to fully understand all the applications.

King Cartoons

