Arthur Samuel “Hop” Mitchell Sr. (1944 – 2022)

Arthur Samuel “Hop” Mitchell Sr., 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow all services at Panorama Memorial Gardens. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service.

Hop was born on February 8, 1944, in Virginia to the late Robert and Rebecca Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lorretta Mitchell; his son, Albert Mitchell; his sister and several brothers.

Surviving Hop is his son, Artie Mitchell (Juanita); his daughter, Janice Mitchell, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Hop owned and operated Hop’s Drywall Service from 1972 to 1989, and thoroughly enjoyed working. He could always be found behind a camera taking photographs of his family and friends. He was a car enthusiast, of all cars, Especially his 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.