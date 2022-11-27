Arthur “Whitey” Oswood Smoot Jr. (1942 – 2022)

Arthur “Whitey” Oswood Smoot Jr., 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mr. Smoot was born on February 28, 1942, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, to the late Arthur Sr. and Goldie Riley Smoot. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Faye Mills Smoot. He was a member of the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, a veteran of the United States Army, and retired from Morgan Oil Corporation.

Survivors include his son, Scott Lee Smoot, and wife, April Ann of Pasadena, Maryland; daughter, Dasha Dawn Sealock, and husband, Stephen of Front Royal and two brothers, William “Bud” Smoot of Culpeper, Virginia and Gary Smoot of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 W 13th St, Front Royal, VA 22630.