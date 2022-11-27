Obituaries
Arthur “Whitey” Oswood Smoot Jr. (1942 – 2022)
Arthur “Whitey” Oswood Smoot Jr., 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Smoot was born on February 28, 1942, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, to the late Arthur Sr. and Goldie Riley Smoot. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Faye Mills Smoot. He was a member of the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, a veteran of the United States Army, and retired from Morgan Oil Corporation.
Survivors include his son, Scott Lee Smoot, and wife, April Ann of Pasadena, Maryland; daughter, Dasha Dawn Sealock, and husband, Stephen of Front Royal and two brothers, William “Bud” Smoot of Culpeper, Virginia and Gary Smoot of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 W 13th St, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Herbert Daniel Ewing (1950 – 2022)
Herbert Daniel Ewing, 72 of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Danny was born in 1950 in Danville, VA, the son of the late James and Beatrice Ewing. He served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. Danny was a member of the American Legion, an avid hunter and liked to have a good time.
He is survived by daughters, Sarah Tokushima (Ken) of Sendai, Japan, Jennifer Walker (Dwayne) of Buckley, WA; son, James Paul Ewing (Lauren) of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Teaghan Ewing, James Walker, Avery Walker and Savannah Walker.
All services for Danny will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Danny to DWR Non Game Program, P.O. Box 90778, Henrico, VA 23228-0778.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall to ompsfuneralhome.com.
Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger (1943 – 2022)
Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Services will be private at a later date.
Mrs. Swiger was born on June 15, 1943, in Oakland, Maryland, to the late Elihugh and Myrtle Brown Loughry. She was also preceded in death by numerous siblings. She was an avid BINGO player at the Front Royal Fire Hall.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, William “Bill” R. Swiger of Front Royal; son, William Otis Swiger (Karen) of Cocoa, Florida; daughter, Joyce Ann Martin (Sam) of Winchester; four brothers, Don Loughry of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Ron Loughry of Spotsylvania, Everett “Butch” Loughry of Stephens City, Virginia and Richard “Rich” Loughry of Spotsylvania; sister, Dessie Hall of Petersburg, West Virginia; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon Lee Guirand (1963 – 2022)
Sharon Lee Guirand, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
Services will be private.
Sharon was born on July 3, 1963, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Charles Tigney and Pearl Robinson.
Surviving Sharon is her loving children, Rosetta Clowser, Sheri Brent, Ordessa Bailey, Charles Baltimore, and Gilbert Baltimore; her partner, Robert Hughes; her siblings, Christine Tigney and Rosalind Waller; her grandchildren, Kyra, Madison, Kaiden, Eniyah, Tillman, Ka’Miyah, Barron, Josiyah, Aniyah, Charles Jr., Ariané, Traeshaun, Aluna and Alijah; her great-grandchild, Ke’moni; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sharon loved to cook, and one of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home.
Lisa Faye Fincham Shepherd (1967 – 2022)
Lisa Faye Fincham Shepherd, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Lisa was born in Virginia on January 24, 1967, to the late Lynn and Virgie Shepherd. Her husband, Hugh Roy Fincham Jr., and her brothers, Ricky Lynn Shepherd, and Timothy Morris, preceded her death.
Surviving Lisa is her children, Alan Shepherd and his wife Cristy Scroggins, Kimberly Daniels and her husband Leroy Daniels, and Brittany Fariss and her husband Jeremy Fariss; her siblings, Joy Shumate and Tony Shepherd; her grandchildren, Ashlynn, Lily, Gage, Caitlyn, Matthew, Leann, Leroy II, Alan Jr., and Adryenne; her great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Remaleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lisa adored her family and would help anyone she could. She was a caregiver at heart and loved listening to her country music.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Shirley Grubbs Sargent (1925 – 2022)
Shirley Grubbs Sargent, 97, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Sargent was born on October 4, 1925, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Clayton and Mary Belle Graham Sargent. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Homer and Robert Sargent, and two sisters, Madge Sargent and Gretta Robinson. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 26. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in World War II.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Loretta May Sargent; four sons, Dennis, Ashley, Larry, and Brian Sargent; daughter, Teresa Tate; six grandchildren, Shelley, Amanda, Ronnie, Melissa, Sarah, and Samuel and three great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Kileigh and Harper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rivermont Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Stokes Airport Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Marlette DeVaughan Hackley (1953 – 2022)
Marlette DeVaughan Hackley, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1 PM at Williams Chapel C.M.E. Church, with Rev. John Brown officiating.
Ms. Hackley was born on April 13, 1953, in Front Royal to the late James Richard Hackley Jr. and Heraldine Stewart Hackley. Her brother, James Richard Hackley III, was also preceded in death in August 1970. She was a Mount Carmel Baptist Church member in Bentonville, Virginia, Williams Chapel C.M.E. Church in Front Royal, and The Royalette Gospel Singers.
Survivors include her son, Jamond Reshaun Hackley (Heather Lynne); brothers, Charles Daniel Hackley Sr.; three sisters, Youlanda Penn Banks, Dorretha Ann Mills, and Mary Alberta Bunson; three granddaughters, Cenay Elizabeth Hackley, Ciana Jalen Hackley, and Cania Lyn Hackley; great-grandson, Tyrese Dudley Jr. along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A repass will be immediately following the service at Front Royal United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.