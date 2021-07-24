Arts and crafts: Beautiful butterflies to brighten up your summer!

Do you enjoy crafts? Follow these seven steps to make colorful cardboard butterflies.

Supplies

Here’s what you’ll need to make one butterfly:

• Construction paper (including one white sheet and one black sheet)

• Scissors

• An empty toilet paper roll

• A stick of glue

• A black marker

• A pencil

Steps

1. Cut a sheet of construction paper (in a color of your choice) into a strip that’s the same width as the toilet paper roll. Make sure it’s long enough to go all the way around. Glue the paper to the roll so that it’s completely covered.

2. To make the butterfly’s eyes, cut out two small circles from the black paper and two larger circles from the white paper. Glue the black circles in the middle of the white circles, then glue the eyes on the side of the roll near the top.

3. Using a black marker, draw on the butterfly’s mouth and eyebrows.

4. Fold a sheet of paper in half (you can choose a different color than the body). Use a pencil to draw the outline of a butterfly wing. Make sure the wing starts and ends at the fold as if it were the body of the butterfly.

5. Carefully cut along the pencil line, then unfold the paper. You should now have a pair of wings. Glue them on to the back of the butterfly.

6. Cut out circles of construction paper in different sizes and colors. Glue them onto the wings as decoration.

7. Use a pencil to trace two antennae on a sheet of paper. Cut them out and glue them to the front of the toilet paper roll on the inside.

You can display your beautiful butterfly on a shelf or use string to hang it somewhere in your home.