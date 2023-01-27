Connect with us

Local News

As an ongoing consequence of pandemic impacts, fitness programs will end this month but rehab services will continue at Valley Health’s Outpatient facility here

Published

1 hour ago

on

Royal Examiner asked Valley Health Public Relations Manager Carol Weare about planned service cuts locally as a consequence of the COVID pandemic outbreak of the past few years. This is what she told us:

“Due to unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and after-effects of the pandemic, Valley Health has been taking steps to limit additional losses by evaluating all programs and services we offer. Like fitness facilities nationwide, Valley Health’s fitness programs experienced a decline in membership during the pandemic and never rebounded.

“As a result, we made the difficult decision to end our fitness membership programs in Berkeley Springs, WV, Front Royal, VA, and Woodstock, VA, effective Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Members are being notified and any membership balance or un-redeemed personal training or massage gift cards will be refunded promptly.

“We regret the disruption this decision will create for community members, whose fitness commitment and ongoing health are important to us.


Valley Health’s Outpatient Services Center in Front Royal on Commerce Avenue. While fitness programs will end February 1st, rehab services will continue uninterrupted.

“In our assessment, we carefully evaluated each program’s unique operational situation, including finances, building lease contracts and the availability of local fitness facility alternatives within the community.

“The fitness programs in Berkeley Springs and Front Royal are co-located with outpatient physical rehabilitation; those services will continue uninterrupted.

“As Valley Health continues to feel the lingering financial impact of COVID-19, we are evaluating where, when and how healthcare services are provided to ensure our stability as the region’s top care provider and employer of choice well into the future.”

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Local News

Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Line of Duty Death – Funeral Notification

Published

23 hours ago

on

January 26, 2023

By

With great sadness, we announce the passing of District Fire Chief Homer Larry Cross (Age 74) of the Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

On Monday, January 23, 2023, members of the Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department discovered District Chief Cross unresponsive at the Fire Station and began life-saving intervention procedures, but unfortunately, the Chief was pronounced deceased at the station.

District Fire Chief Homer Larry Cross

Chief Cross began his career as a firefighter with Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department in 1983. Later serving his community as a long-tenured District Chief, he dedicated himself to saving lives and helping those in need. Through his years in the fire service, Chief Cross felt honored to work alongside a fantastic group of men and women, many of whom serve in various fire service leadership capacities across the Commonwealth’s Fire Service today.


“District Fire Chief Homer Cross was an inspiration for our Department and a fixture on almost every fire ground,” stated Fire Chief James Bonzano. “He was a dedicated fire officer but, above all else, a great friend whose legacy will certainly live on through the care and compassion he instilled in the next generation of our Fire Department.”

Arrangements for District Chief Cross are as follows:

Family Night will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. at Maddox Funeral Home at 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA.

A Funeral Service with Fire Service and Military Service Honors for District Chief Cross will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at noon at Riverton United Methodist Church at 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA.

A procession from the church to Panorama Memorial Gardens will be conducted, where final respects will be paid.

The Cross Family will receive guests following the service at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Station at 221 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, VA.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

The Trust Deed Pledge Plan: An investor’s greatest investment aspiration

Published

1 day ago

on

January 26, 2023

By

REAL ESTATE INVESTORS AND REAL ESTATE AGENTS

An original Trust Deed Pledge (TDPP) to help property owners from losing their entire property equity due to a foreclosure has been developed. By rescuing the equity and turning the owner into a qualified investor in plan, the owner continues to grow the funds rescued.

THE SECURED CASH INVESTOR POSITION IN THE TDPP INVESTMENT

The desire to be protected in a safe rewarding and timely investment is what the investor wants and needs and receives in the TDPP.

  1. Investment amount required? – Ans: ($60,000 total in small amounts by a group of investors)
  2. What is the reward? – Ans: (Pre-agreed fixed amount of $25,500 up to $42,500)
  3. What is the timing of investment? – Ans: (Estimated one-year)
  4. Amount of protection? – Ans: (Collateral exceeds invested amount)
  5. How is the investor “protected”? – Ans: (With a very strong superior legal position)

REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY EARNINGS

The TDPP offers a way to achieve an exclusive listing to sell (foreclosure free) for the agent/broker finding and introducing the necessary material to the foreclosure owner. There is strong competition, in the regular market place for exclusive listings, that makes it a challenge to accumulate enough listings for the average licensee to earn and build a personal lifetime wealth of a million dollars plus. It is fair to say the TDPP can do it.

The TDPP offers new type real estate earnings, separate from and in addition to a 6% sale commission.

  1. Introducing an original way to earn 1% of the sales price of a property and a second way to earn 5% of the net sales price of the property.
  2. There are other original ways to earn a fee of $9,000 and one of $15,000 for new type activity in the TDPP.
  3. Achieve an exclusive foreclosure free exclusive listing for the person processing the property owner joining the TDPP.
  4. Other unique exciting opportunities are available to earn profit in original ways within the TDPP!

Go to http://investmentrevelation.com for more information.

Robert L. Evans, President
Foreclosure Answer Affirmed, Inc.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Concern Hotline named beneficiary of Ride with Rotary

Published

1 day ago

on

January 26, 2023

By

Rotary Club of Warren County is excited to announce their beneficiary for the Ride with Rotary 2023 is Concern Hotline! Watch this video with Executive Director, Rusty Holland, as he shares a little about who the Concern Hotline is and what they offer to Warren County and surrounding counties.

Learn more about Concern Hotline: www.concernhotline.org

Concern Hotline is a free 24/7/365 anonymous information & referral, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention hotline serving the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

For Concern Hotline calls, dial any of these local numbers:


  • CLARKE, FREDERICK, WINCHESTER COUNTY – 540-667-0145
  • SHENANDOAH COUNTY – 540-459-4742
  • PAGE COUNTY – 540-743-3733
  • WARREN COUNTY – 540-635-4357

Ride with Rotary 2nd Annual Bike Event 

  • April 29th – Check in starts at 8am Rockland Park
  • Register Today!
  • Interested in being a sponsor? Call Jen Avery at 540-683-0790 to learn about sponsorship options.
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Super Bowl LVII fans don’t let fans drive drunk

Published

2 days ago

on

January 25, 2023

By

During Super Bowl LVII, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to remind football fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. Super Bowl LVII is on Sunday, February 12, 2023. If you’re heading out to a Super Bowl party and plan to drink alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver to get you home safely at the night’s end.

In 2020, there 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes. Drunk driving can have many consequences, including possibly causing a traumatic crash. These crashes could cause you, someone you love, or a total stranger to suffer serious injuries or even death.

We want our community members to enjoy Super Bowl festivities and responsible drivers on our roads. If you are planning to be away from home during Super Bowl, make a game plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. If you’re hosting a party, make sure you take care of your designated drivers. Remind your friends and family: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

Be the DD MVP
If you plan to be a designated driver, know that you’re the night’s MVP. Commit to a sober evening — people are relying on you. If you are attending a party or are at a bar or restaurant, enjoy the food, the company, and the nonalcoholic drinks. Encourage other designated drivers on social media by using the hashtag #DesignatedDriver. Your positive influence could help keep them on the right track. If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. They may complain, but they’ll thank you later.


Have a Game Plan Whether you are attending a party or going to a bar or restaurant, make a game plan and follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:

  • Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi sober friend to get home safely.
  • If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Make a commitment today to refrain from drunk driving. For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

VDOT reopens Route 522 southbound lanes at rockside site west of Winchester

Published

3 days ago

on

January 24, 2023

By

At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, the Virginia Department of Transportation will reopen the southbound lanes on Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County. This is the site of a rockslide that occurred late on Friday, January 13. Earlier on January 24, all Route 522 lanes were closed out of caution due observed slide activity.

VDOT officials have examined the site and determined the slide is stabilized enough to reopen the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes remain closed next to the slide activity.

The Route 522 northbound lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road).

In this location, the average daily traffic volume is approximately 18,000 vehicles per day.


Route 522 is a four-lane divided highway in this location. A detour on the southbound lanes will accommodate all northbound and southbound traffic. Route 522 will have single southbound and northbound lanes in this area. Travelers are advised to use caution with the temporary traffic pattern.

Both ends of the detour will have Virginia Department of Transportation crew members present to help direct traffic 24/7 during this event. Local law enforcement will assist to ensure traffic does not enter the slide area, which remains unstable and extremely dangerous.

The rockslide occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13. The Route 522 northbound lanes were immediately closed by VDOT.

Upon inspection in the daylight hours of Saturday, January 14, a more significant slope failure was discovered above the rockslide location.

VDOT has contracted with General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton, Virginia, to perform the slope repairs.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester

Published

3 days ago

on

January 24, 2023

By

A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road).

The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:

For northbound Route 522, there will be a right lane closure south of Route 654 (Marple Road), with traffic detouring south on Route 654 and then heading west on Route 679 (Indian Hollow Road) and then north on Route 600 (North Hayfield Road) and then south on Route 684 to Route 522.

For southbound Route 522 traffic, a left lane closure will be located north of Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). Traffic will be detoured north on Route 684, then south on Route 600 (North Hayfield Road), east on Route 50 (Northwestern Pike), north on Route 37, and then onto Route 522.


Emergency vehicles will be allowed to use the closed Route 522 lanes.

The rockslide occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13. The Route 522 northbound lanes were immediately closed by VDOT. Upon inspection in the daylight hours of Saturday, January 14, a more significant slope failure was discovered above the rockslide location. VDOT has contracted with General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton, Virginia, to perform the slope repairs. Repairs began at the top of the slide area and proceeded down. On Tuesday, January 24, additional cracks and slope failures occurred and continue, causing VDOT to close all lanes of Route 522 in this location. It is unknown when the Route 522 lanes will reopen. Crews and geological staff will continue to work and monitor the site.

In this location, the average daily traffic volume is approximately 18,000 vehicles per day.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
43°
Sunny
7:23 am5:27 pm EST
Feels like: 39°F
Wind: 4mph SSW
Humidity: 36%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
SatSunMon
54/36°F
50/39°F
59/36°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jan
28
Sat
9:00 am 2023 Women’s Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
2023 Women’s Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
Jan 28 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
2023 Women's Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
Registration: January 3-25, 2023 Register online: www.frontroyalwomenswellness.org
7:00 pm Harp Magic with (Eli)zabeth Owens @ Honey and Hops Brew Works
Harp Magic with (Eli)zabeth Owens @ Honey and Hops Brew Works
Jan 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Harp Magic with (Eli)zabeth Owens @ Honey and Hops Brew Works
Join Honey and Hops Brew Works for an evening of music magic featuring original songs & fresh covers by Harpist and Songwriter (Eli)zabeth Owens! Influences include Kate Bush, Bjork, Joanna Newsom, and Caroline Polacheck. (Eli)zabeth[...]
Feb
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
4
Sat
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Feb 4 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Feb
6
Mon
8:00 am Chocolate Crawl
Chocolate Crawl
Feb 6 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Chocolate Crawl
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some[...]
Feb
7
Tue
8:00 am Chocolate Crawl
Chocolate Crawl
Feb 7 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Chocolate Crawl
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some[...]
Feb
8
Wed
8:00 am Chocolate Crawl
Chocolate Crawl
Feb 8 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Chocolate Crawl
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some[...]
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
9
Thu
8:00 am Chocolate Crawl
Chocolate Crawl
Feb 9 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Chocolate Crawl
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some[...]
Feb
10
Fri
8:00 am Chocolate Crawl
Chocolate Crawl
Feb 10 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Chocolate Crawl
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some[...]