As County-Town meet on COVID-19 emergency response, testing here begins
Officials from Warren County and Front Royal’s elected boards and administrative staffs met with County Emergency Services and public-school personnel behind closed doors Thursday afternoon, March 19. County Deputy Emergency Manager Rick Farrall told media present prior to the convening of the meeting that the purpose was to review logistics of the County’s Local Emergency Declaration of March 17.
Among those present for the meeting on the Public Schools Administration side of the Warren County Government Center were Mayor Gene Tewalt, County Board Chairman Walter Mabe, County Administrator Doug Stanley, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, County Emergency Services Chief Richard Mabie, County Emergency Manager Farrall, Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress, and a few others.
As we reported of the County’s Local Emergency Declaration two days earlier, following a previous meeting of the above-cited County personnel it was decided in the wake of national and state declarations and guidelines on the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic response to put the Warren County governmental and emergency response apparatus “on the forefront of this epidemic in order to provide the best possible preparations and care for the citizens, as well as ensure the potential for cost savings once this epidemic has passed.”
Thursday’s closed meeting brought Town officials into the loop, as well as public school personnel as school facilities and other administrative variables could eventually come into play.
Prior to the closed meeting, Farrall who is at the center of the Emergency Management effort told media that Valley Health had opened a COVID-19 testing tent on the grounds of its Public Health Facility on Commerce Avenue in Front Royal one block south of the Warren County Government Center.
Due to the general scarcity of COVID-19 test kits nationally, those seeking to be tested locally must have an order from a primary care or other physicians. Citizens may not just walk up and be tested. If you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, respiratory distress, flu or cold symptoms; or have come in contact with someone verified to have tested positive for COVID-19, contact a physician or Warren Memorial Hospital to institute the qualifying process for being tested.
As noted in a previous County release on the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, “This is a rapidly changing situation, and the most current information is available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.”
Declaration of local emergency by the local Director of Emergency Management due to Coronavirus, consent of the Board of Supervisors
Governor Northam announces additional actions to address COVID-19
~ Co-pays eliminated for all Medicaid-covered services, tax relief, small businesses can begin applying for low-interest federal disaster loans ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, March 19, announced further actions to protect public health and support Virginians impacted by the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
I’m giving our daily COVID-19 update along with the Virginia Emergency Support Team.
Increased Access to Health Care
Working with the Department of Medicaid Assistance Services, Governor Northam is increasing access to health care for Virginia’s 1.5 million Medicaid members and thousands of low-income residents. These actions include:
• Eliminating all co-payments for services covered by Medicaid and Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS), including COVID-19-related treatment as well as other medical care.
• Ensuring current Medicaid members do not inadvertently lose coverage due to lapses in paperwork or a change in circumstances.
• Permitting Medicaid members to obtain a 90-day supply of many routine prescriptions, an increase from the 30-day supply under previous rules.
• Waiving pre-approval requirements for many critical medical services, and enacting automatic extensions for approvals that are already in place.
• Expanding access to telehealth services, including allowing Medicaid reimbursement for providers who use telehealth with patients in the home.
Guidance for Child Care Providers
Governor Northam has directed the Department of Social Services to modify Virginia’s Child Care Subsidy program, which is currently caring for 25,000 children, to increase support and flexibility for enrolled families and providers. These modifications include:
• Expanding eligibility for school-aged children currently designated for part-day care to full-day care.
• Increasing the number of paid absences from 36 to 76 days for both level 1 and level 2 providers.
• Automatically extending eligibility for families due for eligibility redetermination in the near future by 2 months and temporarily suspending the requirement for face-to-face interviews.
As announced yesterday, the Northam administration has released guidance for child care providers to slow the spread of COVID-19, while ensuring continued support for essential personnel. These guidelines include:
• Childcare providers should limit capacity to 10 total individuals per room and prioritize care for children of essential personnel.
• Children should eat meals in their own classrooms and increase the distance as much as possible, such as allowing only one classroom at a time to go outside and staggering exits and entrances to reduce contact.
• Staff and children should focus on basic health precautions, including regular hand washing and cleaning frequently touched objects.
Support for Impacted Businesses
Following a request submitted by Governor Northam on March 18, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) today approved an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration for Virginia. Small businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the Commonwealth affected by the COVID-19 public health crisis can now apply for low-interest federal disaster loans of up to $2 million from the SBA to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses. To submit a loan application through the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, please visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.
Businesses impacted by COVID-19 can also request to defer the payment of state sales tax due tomorrow, March 20, 2020, for 30 days. When granted, businesses will be able to file no later than April 20, 2020, with a waiver of any penalties.
The Governor has requested that the Department of Taxation extend the due date of payment of Virginia individuals and corporate income taxes. While filing deadlines remain the same, the due date for individual and corporate income tax will now be June 1, 2020. Please note that interest will still accrue, so taxpayers who are able to pay by the original deadlines should do so.
Justice-Involved Population
Local, regional, and state public safety agencies are working in close coordination to ensure the safety of employees and residents in correctional facilities. The following information is issued jointly by the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), the Virginia Sheriffs Association (VSA), the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys (VACA), the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (IDC), and the Virginia Association of Regional Jails (VARJ).
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has suspended all in-person visitation to state correctional facilities and is complying with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control related to COVID-19. VADOC has also suspended all transfers from local and regional jails for the next 30 days to limit potential exposure to the virus.
Governor Northam is encouraging local criminal justice officials, including Commonwealth’s attorneys, defense attorneys, sheriffs, and other jail officials, to explore proactive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring public safety. These recommendations include:
• Allowing sentence modifications that can reduce populations within the jails, as outlined in Va. Code § 19.2-303.
• Diverting offenders from being admitted into jail prior to trial, including the use of summonses by law enforcement in lieu of arrest pursuant to Va. Code § 19.2-74, and use of local pretrial programs as available and with consideration to local capacity.
• Considering ways to reduce low-risk offenders that are being held without bail in jails.
• Utilizing alternative solutions to incarceration such as home electronic monitoring, pursuant to Va. Code § 53.1-131.2.
Motor Vehicle Inspections
Governor Northam has directed the Virginia Department of State Police to suspend the enforcement of Motor Vehicle Safety Inspections for 60 days.
For a comprehensive list of actions, Governor Northam has announced to combat COVID-19 in Virginia, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
I-66 reduced to one lane in each direction in Centreville area Saturday night, March 21, for bridge demolition
FAIRFAX – Demolition of the old Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 will require reducing I-66 to a single travel lane in each direction for about one mile from 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, to 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 22. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 West to allow crews to safely perform bridge demolition activities over the eastbound lanes of I-66. Crews performed similar lane closures Saturday night, March 7, for the demolition of the bridge over the westbound lanes of I-66.
Posted travel speeds will be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone. The Manassas rest areas on I-66 East and West near the work zone will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, March 21, until around 10 a.m. Sunday, March 22. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in this area.
Details include:
Saturday, March 21: 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.
I-66 East and West between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Route 29 Centreville
• Around 9 p.m.: The left-most lanes of I-66 East and West will close between Sudley Road and Route 29 Centreville.
• Around 10 p.m.: I-66 East traffic approaching Bull Run Drive bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right. Traffic will cross through a gap in the median barrier to travel east in the I-66 West roadway and remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Eastbound traffic will then cross back to the I-66 East roadway through a gap in the median barrier and resume normal travel.
• Around 10 p.m.: I-66 West traffic approaching Bull Run Drive Bridge will be narrowed to a single lane on the right and remain in this pattern past the bridge demolition activity. Westbound traffic will resume normal travel following the point where eastbound traffic crossed over to I-66 West.
• Between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.: Two-way traffic on I-66 West will be separated by traffic barrels and two closed travel lanes. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response.
• By 9 a.m.: Traffic will return to normal patterns with a single lane closed in each direction. All lanes will re-open by 10 a.m.
• Travel speeds will be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.
Portions of the bridges not directly over I-66 will be demolished during daytime hours, and will not impact traffic on I-66. Demolition of the bridge piers will occur after the decking has been removed and will require the closure of multiple lanes.
The new Bull Run Drive bridge fully opened to traffic in early March. The old bridge is being demolished to allow space for new highway lanes underneath.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to the following Saturday(s) if inclement conditions occur.
Front Royal Christian School goes virtual and builds community
On Friday, March 13, 2020, acting in solidarity with the community effort to influence the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Front Royal Christian School chose to temporarily close its physical building and take the entire K3-12th grade school virtual. Plans for this move had begun two weeks prior when concerns regarding student and family health safety had started to surface nationwide.
“Our last two staff meetings focused first on considering how we could take FRCS to its students if we had to close our building in response to the virus” said Mary Anna Ouakil, Ed.S., Vice Principal. “Secondly, our faculty and staff began working as teams in their specific areas of concentration to brainstorm and plan the next phase if it were to occur. Our goal was to continue intentional academic instruction without students missing content, providing routine and familiarity, and supporting our parents throughout this transition.”
FRCS sent its students home with Chromebooks, their textbooks, and supplies, with the message that their teachers and administration would “see” them Tuesday morning. FRCS staff and administration came together Monday to clean and prepare their rooms for an extended closure and to finalize plans and expectations for classes to begin Tuesday morning.
“It has been simply amazing to watch this transfer from the physical to the virtual classroom by not only the students and teachers, but also the parents,” stated Lorraine R. Hewitt, M.Ed., FRCS Head of School. “We have experienced full support and partnership of our FRCS community. As a private school, we recognize that it is crucial for our students, during an uncertain time such as this, to experience a structured environment, maintain a known routine, and see familiar faces daily. During this time when the world around them is changing rapidly, rapidly, this constancy helps them know that not everything has changed and that helps them with their adaptation skills.”
FRCS Virtual School opened online Monday with a video message from the administrators, sharing that this would be a learning experience for everyone and together the FRCS community would adapt and adjust accordingly. Students followed their normal schedules, being connected through Google Classroom, Zoom, Google Meet, and other formats, throughout the day, from 8am until 3pm.
“We of course had some technical challenges, as well as some learning curves, but the socializing of the students ‘live’ with their friends and teacher online removed the pressures that came with technological glitches. Once they came together, and started laughing and chatting, and in some cases sharing their favorite breakfast foods they were enjoying, the pressure came off and FRCS students and teachers began this new adventure together” shared Hewitt. “Tuesday was of our sophomore’s birthdays. His classmates sang happy birthday to him over Zoom!”
“I was so impressed to watch my sixth grade daughter have her voice lesson first thing Tuesday morning with her FRCS music teacher,” said Roxanne Miller, FRCS parent. FRCS music and choral instructor Grace Morrison said that from elementary music theory classes to the school band practicing together via Zoom, the music classes never missed an opportunity to meet and perform.
FRCS third graders came together in their online classroom, utilizing Google Meet, and worked together, raising “virtual hands” when they had a question about their content. “When needed, I worked individually in chat sessions with students who were struggling with an assignment,” shared Jacklyn McGuire, FRCS Third Grade teacher. “Our class maintained their normal schedule, even having their specials like physical education and music.” FRCS physical education courses received videos from the PE teacher encouraging them to stay physically active at home and providing suggestions.
FRCS Middle and High School students took part in class discussions live with their teachers during their normal class periods. Even electives were interactive. Life Skills instructor, Robert Darrow, M.S., met with students online for a cooking class. “We had just started planting our seedlings for the FRCS greenhouse we began, teaching the students how to garden and grow their own fruit and vegetables,” said Darrow. “We are working on transferring that portion to our virtual life skills courses as well, working with students to start their gardens at home.”
The Advanced Drama class came together in small groups through Zoom and created and taped improvisational skits to share online with their classmates. The FRCS art classes, taught by Tammy Coffman, received online instruction and then posted their creations to their Google Classrooms.
“We are excited to see the creativity that our teachers have towards transferring their instruction to virtual learning opportunities,” said Hewitt. “Our students are fully engaged in their FRCS academics and our teachers are maintaining a familiar approach to the classroom that is not only maintaining community, but growing it.”
Front Royal Christian School is a Pre-K through 12th grade school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters your student’s innate learning potential. From special needs to gifted, FRCS is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students and mediates a sense of competence, confidence, and belonging. FRCS provides the 21st century learner, exceptional and challenging educational experiences, including college preparatory courses with a dual enrollment program with LFCC, performing arts, life skills, and athletics. For more information, call the school at 540-635-6799 or visit www.frontroyalchristianschool.com.
Warren County schools shut down until April 14; free meals available
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard announced that schools will be shut down until April 14 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Families will receive a letter dated March 18 notifying them of the extended closure.
“The situation with COVID-19 is dynamic and changing rapidly. Over the past several days, the continued spread of COVID-19 has resulted in additional steps being taken to limit the spread of the virus. In order to continue the effort to protect our community, we are extending our school closure through Monday, April 13, 2020. We are hopeful that students will return to school on Tuesday, April 14, 2020,” according to a copy of Sheppard’s letter emailed to the Royal Examiner on Wednesday night.
“The latest news is that the governor is going to issue additional school closures. We have talked with our neighboring counties and we know what they’re going to do. Our recommendation is going to be that we close schools through April 14,” Sheppard told board members.
Sheppard told the Royal Examiner that she “made the recommendation to the School Board; the School Board does not have to vote to close schools as that is a superintendent’s responsibility.”
Sheppard also said that WCPS wanted to give families a heads-up as soon as possible, a move commended by School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, who said it was a good idea so that families can proactively make childcare arrangements.
“We understand that it is a hardship on parents as far as finding care for their children, but we think it’s in our best interest and in the families’ best interest to try and … keep our students and our staff safe,” Sheppard said during the work session.
Closing Warren County Public Schools until April 14 means “that … we have missed 14 days of school due to the coronavirus,” said Sheppard.
But WCPS has four built-in weather days, she added, “so that means we actually would miss 10 days, which we could use bank time to cover those days,” meaning that the school district wouldn’t have to make up those missed days at the end of the official school year.
But for any amount of days missed after April 14, Sheppard said the School Board would have to consider how to make up those lost days.
In other coronavirus-related news, Sheppard said all WCPS staff aged 65 and older have been asked to work from home starting on March 19 as they are in a higher-risk group for contracting the coronavirus disease. And the information will be forthcoming about Comcast providing WCPS students with free WiFi for 60 days, she said.
Additionally, during the School Board’s regular meeting, WCPS Food Service Coordinator SueAnn Fox told School Board members that the school system this week started making free breakfasts and lunches available to students during the statewide school shutdown.
Phase 1 of the plan thus far has been “very successful,” Fox said, with 61 students receiving free meals on the first day.
Currently, free meals for children 18 years of age or younger are being handed out in the drive-through area next to the cafeteria at E.W. Morrison Elementary School. Walk-up service is also available. Children must be present to receive the meals, Fox said.
Both breakfast and lunch are provided per visit Monday through Friday to each child present from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A breakfast consists of a breakfast entrée, a juice, and a fruit; lunch consists of a sandwich, fruit, juice, vegetable, and bottle of water.
“To lessen the burden, we’re including both meals so that people don’t have to come twice,” Fox explained.
“The meals are planned to avoid most known allergies we are aware our students have, should a child receiving meals have an allergy, please let the person providing your meals know and we will provide you an alternate item,” according to the WCPS website.
Phase 2 of the free meals plan, which begins on Tuesday, March 24, will add six additional sites, including Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, Royal Arms Apartments, Skyline Vista Apartments, and the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene, among others.
“More information regarding the satellite locations will be posted on the Warren County Public Schools website and through phone calls home. If you have questions regarding the meal program or for location information, please call (540) 631-0040,” according to Sheppard’s letter.
Fox told School Board members that if the meals program is extended, the plan is to add another phase in which WCPS travels to locations outside of the County and delivers two-days-worth of free meals so people don’t have to drive to any locations.
The WCPS food service department is working now with the transportation division on how to help those who may have even greater difficulty accessing these free meals, she said.
“You and your staff have done a tremendous job putting this together,” School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr. told Fox. “I know it’s all new to everybody. Thank you for feeding our children.”
Fox said the staff really has gone above and beyond. And the community also has been so gracious in helping to spread the word. “We really appreciate it,” she said.
In responding to a question from School Board member James Wells, Fox said WCPS also hopes to deliver backpacks on Fridays and is now coordinating with local churches. The backpacks would continue to be handed out at E.W. Morrison Elementary School. “We just haven’t heard if that’s a definite yet because It’s going to be significantly more than what they currently do,” said Fox.
In action during the School Board’s regular meeting, members Williams, Wells, Bower, Kristen Pence, and Ralph Rinaldi voted unanimously to:
• Appoint Rinaldi to a two-year term as the Warren County School Board representative on the Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program Board for calendar years 2020 and 2021;
• Authorize the superintendent to request from the Warren County Board of Supervisors that the fiscal year 2020 operating budget appropriation be increased by $534,370 to purchase replacement reading textbooks for kindergarten through fifth grade;
• Approve the change order guidelines for the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School renovation project to be established at $25,000 or less requires the superintendent’s approval; change orders in the amount of $25,000 to $50,000 require both the superintendent’s approval and the School Board chairman’s approval, and change orders $50,000 or more require full School Board approval; and
• Permit the interim superintendent to sign Change Order Number 001 in the amount of $719,800 to authorize Lantz Construction Company of Winchester Inc. to purchase and install HVAC units at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School.
The Warren County School Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1.
Watch on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Guidance to the residents of Warren County regarding the Coronavirus
From the Warren County Office of Emergency Management:
As a community, it is important that we all continue to respond conservatively to the “novel coronavirus”. While we currently have no reported cases in Warren County, as the virus approaches the County, it is recommended that residents seriously consider the following:
Most patients with COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small percentage of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever (over 100° F in the last 14 days), cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
In order to reduce the spread of the virus in our community, if you think that you (or a family member) may have symptoms related to this illness, residents are urged to NOT show up unannounced at any local medical facility. If you experience the above symptoms, please call a Primary Care Physician to discuss your symptoms. You will be telephonically screened by a medical professional and provided advice over the phone. If you meet the Virginia Department of Health screening criteria and require COVID-19 testing, you will be directed to the appropriate local medical facility for treatment. If you have general questions regarding COVID-19, please call the Virginia Department of Health public information line at 1-877-ASK-VDH3 (1-877-275-8343). As always, if you are experiencing a true medical emergency, call 911 or report to the closest hospital’s emergency room for emergent treatment.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Stay home when you are sick; avoid contact with sick people.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available; regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
This is a rapidly changing situation, and the most current information is available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Latest update from Governor Northam on COVID-19
Here’s Governor Northam’s latest update on the COVID-19 virus:
I'm joining the Virginia Emergency Support Team to provide updates on our continued COVID-19 response efforts.
