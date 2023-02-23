State News
As fentanyl surges, Virginia lawmakers debate how far criminal penalties should go
With drug overdoses now the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, lawmakers, and experts agree solutions are needed to address the devastation caused by fentanyl, the drug involved in more than three-quarters of those deaths.
“Fentanyl is killing more Virginians than gun crimes and traffic accidents together,” said Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, during a Senate committee meeting. “We need to tackle it.”
During the 2023 legislative session, the General Assembly passed seven primarily Republican-backed bills to address the epidemic, including legislation that would increase charges for dealers who knowingly and intentionally distribute fentanyl and redefine the drug as a weapon of terrorism. An eighth bill has passed both chambers and is now headed to a conference committee to hammer out the remaining differences.
Other bills now headed to Youngkin’s desk would expand the number of people allowed to administer naloxone for overdoses and create funding opportunities for treating opioid use disorder.
But differences remain between the parties when it comes to criminal penalties. Republicans say imposing harsher penalties for drug dealers would act as a deterrent. Democrats, however, while backing some measures to increase punishments related to fentanyl distribution, are wary that what some describe as “overcriminalization” could keep people from getting help.
“Every study I’ve ever seen says that jacking up consequences typically has very little to do with deterring or preventing crime,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, during one committee hearing. “I just don’t see this as being a solution to the problem.”
The impact of fentanyl in Virginia
More than 7,300 fatal fentanyl overdoses occurred in the state from 2013 to 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“Fentanyl is extremely lethal,” said Rosie Hobron, a statewide forensic epidemiologist with VDH. “Very tiny amounts can be an overdose or fatal overdose.”
Fatal fentanyl overdoses began rising in Virginia around 2013, with a huge spike seen across the state in 2020, coinciding with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, VDH found fentanyl was involved in 76.4% of all drug overdose deaths.
The actual overdose numbers are likely higher because drug screenings can be limited in their ability to detect certain substances and aren’t accessible in many small hospitals, said Dr. Christopher Holstege, chief of the medical toxicology department at the University of Virginia and director of the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center.
“Some of the small hospitals, critical access hospitals just can’t do detection of these agents unless someone dies,” Holstege said.
Another concern is the rise of counterfeit pills that look identical to pharmaceutical drugs like Oxycodone, Adderall, or Xanax but actually contain fentanyl, Hobron said.
Savannah Ford, a former addict who now works as a peer support recovery specialist, said her addiction began by taking Adderall prescribed by her doctor. She said she turned to street dealers for the drug after she began taking more than six times the legal limit each day.
While she never tested the Adderall she got from dealers, she said it probably “contained meth and who knows what else.” Tests of Percocet she was taking showed it was laced with fentanyl.
Recent U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency laboratory testing found that six out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
“It’s a sad reality amongst people in active addiction that I’ve heard some people say, ‘So and so [overdosed], it must be good stuff,’” Ford said. “It’s sad the way that a distorted and diseased mind thinks.”
Criminal penalties
The rising number of overdoses in Virginia spurred debate over how criminal penalties should be used to drive down cases.
Under nearly identical legislation from Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Fredericksburg, and Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover, any substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl would be classified as a weapon of terrorism, and any person who intentionally manufactures or distributes it would be guilty of a Class 4 felony, punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. That charge would be in addition to the felony charge of distributing a Schedule I or II drug, such as fentanyl, which carries a five- to 40-year prison sentence.
Fentanyl usage authorized by the Drug Control Act, such as in hospitals, would not be affected.
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office brought the legislation forward as “another tool that prosecutors can use to try and combat this particular drug,” said a spokesperson with the office during a House subcommittee meeting.
Both bills narrowly made it out of the Republican-controlled House on a party-line vote and passed the Senate with bipartisan support, although negotiations over a remaining difference continue.
Senate Democrats in committee agreed there should be a greater punishment for dealers who know their drugs contain fentanyl and sell it anyways.
“It’s a drug that can kill you, and we want to raise the punishment because it’s more than just selling something else,” said Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke.
Victor McKenzie, executive director of the Substance Abuse and Recovery Alliance, said he’s concerned the bill could still “have unintended consequences of punishing” addicts who unknowingly share fentanyl-laced drugs with one another.
But Reeves emphasized during committee that persons who unknowingly give out fentanyl-containing substances wouldn’t be prosecuted under the weapons of terrorism legislation, and a “higher level of evidence” would be needed to determine if the dealer was aware of the fentanyl.
Voicing similar concerns, Senate Democrats balked at other bills, including two backed by the Youngkin administration, that would have charged those distributing drugs with felony homicide if their drugs led to a fatal overdose, regardless of whether or not it was accidental.
Those bills raised concerns among the party, Edwards said, because members thought it went “way too far” to charge people who distribute drugs without knowing they contain fentanyl and accidentally play a part in a fatal overdose with murder.
For the legislation moving forward, expansion of felony charges may increase the amount of bed space needed in prisons and jails across the commonwealth, according to the Virginia Department of Planning and Budget.
Those increases could come as the Virginia Department of Corrections continues to face staffing vacancies linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. VADOC spokesperson Carla Lemons said the agency currently has a 22% vacancy rate among full-time positions.
There were 332 drug overdoses reported among VADOC inmates between 2016 and 2021, of which 24 resulted in death, according to a report from the agency. A different report from 2017 found more than 60% of VADOC inmates with a history of testing positive for opiates were re-arrested, and 26% were re-incarcerated within three years of their release.
Expanding naloxone use, new state funding
Republicans and Democrats showed greater agreement on measures aimed at beefing up resources to combat opioid use and overdoses, passing a range of bills in both chambers unanimously.
Identical bills from Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abington, and Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, would add VADOC employees to the list of people allowed to possess and administer naloxone or other drugs used for overdose reversal. Another bill from Pillion would go even further by allowing anyone to administer naloxone under certain conditions and ordering the development of a statewide naloxone plan.
Other bills from Pillion, Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, and Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, would establish two statewide funds to be used for efforts to treat opioid use disorder and develop addiction recovery and substance use disorder treatment programs in jails.
All of the legislation passed by the General Assembly will now go to Youngkin for review.
Opioid addiction “is a problem with the people consuming the substances. Not saying that they are the problem, but they have a problem,” Ford said. “And now we have a solution, which is recovery.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
License plate reader bills abruptly die in Virginia legislature
Despite broad earlier support for the proposal, the Virginia House and Senate this week killed legislation that would have codified a 2020 Virginia Supreme Court decision allowing law enforcement agencies to use and store data from license plate readers while limiting the storage of most data to 30 days.
Over the last few days, momentum to pass both versions of the same bill faded in both chambers after multiple organizations, including Justice Forward Virginia, the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, and the Virginia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, expressed privacy concerns in a joint letter dated Feb. 20 to leaders of the House and Senate.
Calling the legislation “grim and harmful,” the groups wrote, “anyone who has read George Orwell’s ‘1984’ or who watched Tom Cruise in Minority Report could tell you why passing it is a bad idea.”
Lawmakers consider limiting storage of license plate reader data to 30 days
“Our organizations vary across the political spectrum, yet collectively we oppose this mass surveillance tool because of the serious and significant implications on our privacy, the increased unregulated and unmonitored use of technology by law enforcement, and the potential this technology has to become just another driver of mass incarceration and disparate policing of Black and Brown people,” the letter continued.
A late attempt to amend the bill to create a work group to examine law enforcement agencies use of recording and photography devices still failed to bring the legislation across the finish line. It died Tuesday in the House and Wednesday in the Senate.
Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack’s patron of the Senate version, said the license plate reader bill was on a “smooth journey” in both chambers until Tuesday’s vote when he saw “an unraveling the likes of which I have never seen down the hall.”
Lewis and Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, who carried the House version, had pitched the legislation to help law enforcement agencies solve cases involving human trafficking, stolen vehicles, and child abductions by accessing data on the state’s roadways.
Under the legislation, law enforcement would have been prohibited from using readers to enforce speed limits, traffic regulations, tolls, or high-occupancy vehicle requirements. Videos or images recorded by the readers would have had to be erased after 30 days unless they were being used in an active law enforcement investigation.
Although license plate readers are currently used by law enforcement and some communities in Virginia, their use is a concern for many civil rights organizations, as outlined in the joint letter.
In 2015, the ACLU of Virginia challenged the Fairfax County Police Department over its use of license plate readers and the storage of their data, which the group claimed violated Virginia’s Government Data Collection and Dissemination Practices Act.
The Virginia Supreme Court ultimately ruled in favor of the police department, allowing law enforcement to keep their data.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
McClellan’s whirlwind congressional campaign ends with decisive, historic victory
State senator and Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan made history Tuesday night with her decisive 4th Congressional District win, becoming the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.
A special election was held to fill the seat of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, who died shortly after being elected for his fourth term in November 2022.
“I cannot start without first paying ‘amen’ to our dear friend Donald McEachin and thank him for his service, for his mentorship,” McClellan said, starting off her victory speech. “He is with us in this room.”
McClellan defeated Republican opponent Leon Benjamin to claim the seat. The victory comes after a whirlwind campaign announced over two months ago, including a firehouse primary just one week after McClellan announced her bid. That is on top of a short, busy General Assembly session where the senator introduced 19 bills.
According to the U.S. House archives, John Mercer Langston of Louisa County took office in 1890 as the first Black man to represent Virginia in the House of Representatives. Virginia has taken over a century to send the first Black woman to the same chamber.
“It is a tremendous honor, but it is also+ a tremendous responsibility to make sure I’m not the last,” McClellan said.
McClellan will honor McEachin’s legacy when she takes office, she said. The two partnered on climate action and environmental justice projects, and she said McClellan plans to continue that work.
“He brought a servant leader’s heart to the office, and I will do that as well,” McClellan said.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., is excited to work with McClellan, she said Tuesday at the victory party. Spanberger partnered with McEachin on issues related to broadband connectivity and agriculture.
“The fact that she and I will be able to work on some of those issues to support Virginia really makes me very excited,” Spanberger said.
McClellan served 17 years in the General Assembly, according to her website. She was a delegate until winning a special election to fill McEachin’s vacant Senate seat in 2017. She has passed over 300 pieces of legislation, she said.
Some of her biggest accomplishments include the Voting Rights Act, the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the Reproductive Health Protection Act, and the Domestic Worker Bill of Rights, McClellan said.
Stephen Farnsworth, director of the University of Mary Washington Center for Leadership and Media Studies and a political science professor, called the victory “another landmark moment in Virginia politics.”
“She benefited from years of experience in the Virginia legislature and districts with lines that are very favorable to a Democratic candidate,” Farnsworth said.
According to unofficial election results, McClellan won the district by almost 50 percentage points, with a majority of districts reporting. Benjamin lost two previous bids against McEachin for the seat.
Benjamin’s team did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this article.
She said that McClellan would continue to focus on serving people and solving problems.
“A lot of the issues I worked on at the state level still need to be done at the federal level,” McClellan said. “So I’ll continue that work.”
On Wednesday, McClellan announced her resignation to Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth. According to Lucas, a special election to fill McClellan’s vacant 9th District Senate seat will take place on March 28, ahead of when the General Assembly will reconvene in April.
All seats in the House and Senate will face an upcoming primary and then a November election.
The candidates who have announced their intent to fill the seat are Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, and 4th District Democratic Chair Alexsis Rodgers.
Rodgers, who organized the firehouse primary in December, released a statement to Capital News Service on McClellan’s victory.
“McClellan embodies the true spirit of Virginia and will bring her tenacity, wisdom, and legislative prowess to Capitol Hill,” Rodgers stated. “I look forward to working alongside her as we fight for the betterment of Virginians. This is a win for all of us.”
By Faith Redd
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Two former classmates war over VMI’s future and more Va. headlines
• “At VMI, two classmates — one Black, one White — war over school’s future.”—Washington Post
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in a historical discussion about the origins of slavery that was broadcast to classrooms throughout Virginia. “It’s really important history starting in 1619, where the first Africans were brought to this country as slaves,” Youngkin said. “And it was a terrible, terrible, terrible beginning.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The owners of two historic cemeteries in Roanoke want to give them to the city. But the city says it doesn’t want to get into the cemetery business.—Cardinal News
• Bomb threats shut down a Chesapeake school just days after an “After School Satan Club” met at the building. The emailed threat referenced the club, but authorities said they were continuing to investigate the incident.—WAVY
• A special election Tuesday in Prince William County got off to a bumpy start when officials realized the ballots they printed were too big to fit into their ballot scanners.—Prince William Times
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Bills to bolster career and technical education falter in General Assembly
In this session, efforts to strengthen Virginia’s career and technical education mostly failed in the General Assembly, despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s goal of having every high school senior graduate with an industry-recognized credential.
”This whole idea of utilizing these great assets and education we have, but getting them to work together is what I think we can do to make this easier for families and have truth in advertising,” said Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico. “If you think you’re getting college credit in high school, it ought to count to your college. Let’s fix all of that and make it so that you abbreviate the time it takes to get to whatever you want to do with your life.”
This December, Youngkin proposed putting an extra $21 million toward the Virginia Community College System to expand dual enrollment programs that allow high school students to take college-level courses or classes that count toward industry credentials.
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor, said the administration has seen “strong bipartisan recognition” that Virginia needs a comprehensive workforce development strategy, a goal other bills moving forward this session are attempting to meet through the creation of a new Department of Workforce Development and Advancement.
During a business event in October, Youngkin said addressing educational opportunities is key to expanding and retaining Virginia’s workforce.
However, most legislation specifically aimed at expanding career and technical education in Virginia failed during the past two months.
They included bills to expand the state’s tuition assistance program for community college students interested in high-demand industries and to develop guidelines for “advanced academic opportunity programs,” which include courses that provide opportunities to demonstrate college and career readiness.
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, carried the tuition assistance bill, which would have convened a work group to issue recommendations on how Virginia could expand its current assistance program, known as “Get a Skill, Get a Job, Get Ahead,” or G3.
“We should be studying the ways in which G3 can be expanded to our transfer degree programs,” Hashmi told a House education subcommittee, which later killed the bill with no discussion. “As we know, in health care, the two-year degree is an excellent start, but many students want to continue forward and receive their four-year degree so they can build on their credentials and so they can also advance in their career options.”
Legislation from Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia-Beach that would have allowed students working toward an advanced studies diploma to replace foreign language credits with career and technical education credits also failed.
Under the Board of Education’s current policy, students must complete three years of one language or two years of two languages to earn an advanced studies diploma.
Davis’ bill passed the House but was killed by a Senate education subcommittee last week, with some lawmakers voicing concerns over the removal of the language requirement.
Hashmi said while policymakers should aim to remove the stigma sometimes associated with careers that don’t involve college, “removing foreign language is probably not the way.”
However, Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, argued that the legislation would not have removed the foreign language requirement entirely but would have created a separate category of advanced diplomas.
“I took five years of French, and I could not order a glass of water in France if I were able to get there today,” Peake said. “My teachers were great, and I appreciate and enjoy taking it, but if I could weld, I’d be making a whole lot more money now than if I were a lawyer.”
One proposal that remains alive, House Bill 1887 from Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, would encourage local school boards and community colleges to craft agreements aimed at ensuring adjunct community college instructors are offered competitive salaries. The aim would be to increase the number of instructors available to help prepare students to earn workforce credentials.
“It’s something we’re going to need,” Byron said, adding that the legislation could help fill vacancies in rural communities.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Legislation to restore regulators’ authority to set electric rates headed to Youngkin
Following weeks of debate on electric utility regulation this legislative session, a bill that will explicitly give state regulators discretion to set future electric rates as they see fit is on its way to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk.
The legislation, carried by Sens. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, as well as Dels. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, and Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington, passed out of both chambers unanimously on Tuesday.
“This is quite a swan song,” said McClellan in a Tuesday press conference on the bill. A chief patron of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the landmark 2020 law that sketches out a path for the state’s electric grid to decarbonize by midcentury, McClellan is expected to win a special election Tuesday to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of former U.S. Rep. Don. McEachin, D-Richmond.
Currently, the State Corporation Commission, which regulates electric utilities, determines a range within which Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company can profit. The SCC reviews the utilities’ earnings every three years and determines if the companies’ profits fall within that range.
If profits are within the range, rates stay the same. If profits are below the range, the SCC can raise rates for the next three years. If profits are above the range, then 70% of the excess earnings must be refunded to ratepayers.
While the SCC currently has the power to reduce rates if a utility over earns, legislative changes in past years have given the utilities great flexibility to recalculate their earnings and thereby prevent rate reductions.
The legislation that passed Tuesday overrides those recalculation measures by adding new language that states the SCC “shall order any reduction or increases” to rates “that it deems appropriate” to ensure rates are just and reasonable, and the utility can still recover its costs and earn a fair profit.
The new authority would be effective during rate reviews for Appalachian Power this year and for Dominion in 2024.
“The momentum in the legislature is very clearly towards protecting ratepayers by restoring the SCC’s oversight,” said Ware.
Youngkin’s administration declined to comment Tuesday but previously voiced support for the bill during committee discussion, with Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles saying it “presents straightforward, foundational and commonsense ways to move the conversation on energy forward and target processes to improve predictability, accountability and the restoration of the SCC’s independent authority.”
Environmental and ratepayer advocacy groups, including the Southern Environmental Law Center, Clean Virginia, and the Virginia Poverty Law Center, touted the passage of the bill.
“In a time of inflation and skyrocketing fossil fuel costs, this is a major victory for Virginians,” said Will Cleveland, senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center. “For the first time in a generation, the Commission will have the power to ensure customers pay a fair price for electricity, which is essential as we continue Virginia’s clean energy transition.”
Other bills on utility regulation are still making their way through each respective chamber, including legislation introduced by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, that would adjust how regulators set the utilities’ profit margin as well as alter the fossil fuel plant retirement timeline set by the VCEA.
“While this step in the process is complete, important work remains to provide $350 million in immediate rate relief for customers and avoid a $17 increase in monthly fuel costs,” said Dominion spokesperson Aaron Ruby Tuesday, referencing provisions included in the bill Kilgore and Saslaw are carrying. Their bill also includes the new rate-setting authority outlined in the legislation that passed Tuesday.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Port of Virginia begins 2023 with solid volumes as ‘Loaded Exports’ grow nearly 40% vs. last year
The Port of Virginia® processed nearly 290,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in January with growth in loaded exports accounting for more than one-third of that volume. The port’s total TEU volume increased 10 percent when compared with last January.
Loaded Exports helped carry the month with growth of nearly 27,000 TEUs, an increase of 37 percent; imports were up nearly 7,000 TEUs, or 5.5 percent. In addition, the port had 143 vessel calls, which is an increase of 36 versus last January.
“Our year is underway with solid volumes report and to see the export side of our business growing is important,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “It is a sign that shippers of American-made goods and raw materials are choosing The Port of Virginia as their East Coast gateway. Another contributor is the fact that we are maintaining our operational efficiency. Motor carriers are moving through the gates in 40 minutes or less, our dwell times for rail cargo are low and we have had excellent productivity at the berths.”
On a fiscal-year basis (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023) the port’s cargo volumes are up 1.6 percent: loaded exports are up 10 percent and rail and barge volumes up 10 percent and 16 percent, respectively.
Edwards said the interest from ocean carriers and cargo owners in The Port of Virginia remains very high because it is maintaining its efficiency while pushing ahead with critical infrastructure projects like the expansion of the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) and renovation of that terminal’s North Berth.
In addition, the port is making progress on its goal of becoming a carbon neutral operation by 2040. Since January 1, the port has announced that Virginia Inland Port, its inter-modal terminal in Warren County, north of the Town of Front Royal, is receiving all of its operational electricity needs from renewable energy sources. Moreover, four new all-electric yard tractors are being used in the cargo operation at NIT.
“These moves aligns us with some of the world’s leading ocean carriers, retailers, manufacturers, suppliers and multinational corporations that are developing, or using green supply chains. It is also a strategic business decision,” Edwards said. “Consumers worldwide are demanding clean, green supply chains and our work puts The Port of Virginia at the forefront of this change.”
January Cargo Snapshot (2023, percentage change vs. 2022):
- Total TEUs – 288,388, up 10.1%%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 96,433, up 38.6%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 134,595, up 5.5%
- Total Containers – 160,432, up 11%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,385, up 23.4%
- Ship Calls – 143, up 33.6%
(From a release by the Virginia Port Authority. The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create nearly 437,000 jobs, and generates more than $100 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis. The port is a significant contributing factor in Virginia winning CNBC’s annual “Best State for Business” award in 2019, 2020 and 2021.)
