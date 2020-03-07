Regional News
As Maryland reports three virus cases, officials seek to calm public and trace contacts
In the wake of three Maryland residents testing positive for coronavirus, officials sought to calm the public Friday as test kits were delivered across the country and more people in the state were being tested for possible exposure.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state “immediately launched a full and exhaustive investigation to determine all of the recent interactions” of the three people who tested positive. In a press briefing, the governor offered new details about the three victims’ activities and possible contact with others, including in a Rockville retirement community.
“There are at least two instances of public interaction which are concerning, and that we believe necessitate public notification,” Hogan said.
After returning from an Egyptian cruise on Feb. 20, “one of the individuals attended an event in the Philadelphia area, where they were in contact with a group of children and staff of a local school district,” Hogan said.
Health officials in Pennsylvania were subsequently notified and the Central Bucks County School District decided to close five schools Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” the governor said.
Another of the Maryland patients attended an event of about 70 to 100 people on Feb. 29 at a retirement community called the Village of Rockville.
“Due to the scale of that gathering, we are urging anyone who attended (the) event… to immediately contact your health care provider,” Hogan said.
Hogan announced that all three Maryland cases contracted the virus aboard the M.S. Asara, an Egyptian cruise vessel on the Nile River. He said 12 others aboard the Asara tested positive for coronavirus and will be in quarantine for two weeks.
“We are providing these updates not to unnecessarily raise alarm, but in the interest of full transparency and out of an abundance of caution,” Hogan said. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to contain this virus and to limit its spread in our state. This is exactly what our state has been actively preparing for many weeks.”
Seven additional Maryland residents tested for the virus have been confirmed negative for the virus as of Friday night, according to Hogan. As of now, 33 tests have come back negative, three returned positive results and eight are still pending. Test results typically take about 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Charles Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health, called his agency’s current supply of test kits “adequate” to address current requests, adding that they will be ordering additional supplies early in the coming week.
Vice President Mike Pence revealed at a late afternoon White House press conference that among passengers and crew on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which has been held off the California coast since Wednesday, 19 crew and 2 passengers so far have tested positive for the virus.
“According to all the experts… the risk to the American public of contracting the coronavirus remains low,” Pence said during the press conference.
The ship will be brought into a non-commercial port over the weekend and medical protocols will be followed to deal with the more than 3,500 people on board.
Pence said he would be meeting with the cruise ship lines this weekend, but urged elderly people to weigh the safety of taking cruises at this time.
President Donald Trump made his second visit this week to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, claiming that the tests are “perfect” and are available to everybody that needs them.
“We’ve done an incredible job in a very condensed period of time,” Trump said of the country’s handling of the virus during his visit.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters with the president at the CDC that 700,000 tests had been shipped so far this week and that 4 million tests would be ready by the end of next week.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said after a tour of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, Friday that initial trials of a coronavirus vaccine involving about 40 healthy individuals will begin in Washington state next week.
“That will take two to three months,” he told reporters. But health experts still believe it may take up to a year or a year and a half to develop a vaccine, Van Hollen said.
“It’s going to take time,” said Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, who, with Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Kensington, also visited the NIH. “There’s a lot of things going on to try to keep people safe.”
Maryland received $500 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help the state deal with the coronavirus.
All three Maryland cases are concentrated in Montgomery County, a suburb of Washington which is home to about 1 million Marylanders. Those affected are a couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s.
The individuals, who were recently abroad, are now in self-quarantine and in good condition, Hogan said.
Hogan declared a state of emergency Thursday night in an effort to receive the necessary funding to deal with the new cases and acquire more tests.
An emergency measure was passed by the state Senate Friday – the House is expected to vote on it soon – that would allow the governor to transfer $50 million from a “rainy day fund” into efforts to fight the virus.
While the global number of coronavirus cases nears 100,000, the number of cases in the United States has surpassed 250, according to the New York Times.
Despite this, Pence said Thursday the government would not be able to meet its goal of sending out one million test kits this week. The number is believed to be closer to 75,000. The death toll in the U.S. is currently 14.
“We continue to call on countries to find, test, isolate and care for every case,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news briefing Friday.
With the number of people affected by the virus and the death toll rising around the country, officials are working to try to ease people’s minds and ensure they are prepared.
Within the last three months “all Maryland state agencies have taken every precaution to prepare and mobilize resources,” Maryland Secretary of Health Robert Neall said.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and all levels of government are working together to address this public health threat and provide the most up-to-date information to Marylanders,” Hogan tweeted Friday afternoon before a press conference.
Attorney General Brian Frosh advised Maryland residents in a press release to be wary of virus-related scams, some of which may come in the form of emails, texts and posts that request personal information or money from users. There are not yet any vaccines or treatments for coronavirus, he emphasized.
“Scammers are taking advantage of people’s fear of getting sick from COVID-19. Consumers can avoid being cheated by understanding how these thieves are trying to steal their personal information and money,” Frosh said.
Frosh urged Marylanders not to click on suspicious links or donate money to just anyone claiming to be raising money to help victims or to find a cure.
A survey released Thursday by National Nurses United found that a majority of U.S. hospitals and medical facilities did not have plans or procedures in place to handle coronavirus cases.
The nurses’ group urged the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue emergency standards aimed at protecting the public, patients, doctors and nurses.
“Nurses are confident we can care for COVID-19 patients, and even help stop the spread of this virus IF we are given the protections and resources we need to do our jobs,” Bonnie Castillo, a registered nurse and executive director of National Nurses United and the California Nurses Association, said in a statement.
Virginia and Maryland Senators urge WMATA to prioritize employee and rider safety amid coronavirus threat
WASHINGTON – Today, March 6, 2020, amid reports of the first cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the national capital region, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) and Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (both D-MD) urged the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to continue to work to ensure the safety of employees and travelers who rely on Metro trains, buses, and other facilities. In a letter to WMATA General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld, the Senators urged WMATA to continue activating its Pandemic Flu Plan as it closely monitors the outbreak of the virus.
“WMATA provides critical transit services for millions of people in the Washington D.C. region, including thousands of commuters and tourists. Each weekday, Metro trains carry an average of 634,000 passengers, with an additional 359,000 passengers riding Metro buses,” wrote the Senators. “The Metro transit system forms the backbone of travel infrastructure in our area, making WMATA’s coronavirus preparations a critically important part of protecting Washington area residents and visitors to our region.”
“As are many Americans, we are concerned that with the fast-paced spread of the virus, it is inevitable that we will see additional cases in our area. We want to ensure every effort is being made to slow the spread of the virus through our travel centers – particularly our mass transit systems,” continued the Senators. “While many Americans will need to practice social distancing in some way, we recognize that traveling via Metro, for many, is a requirement of their daily lives. That is why we hope that you will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of travelers who use Metro services in the coming weeks and months.”
As the capital region’s main transportation system, WMATA is critically important to the functioning of the U.S. federal government. About 40 percent of Metro’s daily ridership during rush hour consists of federal employees who commute to hundreds of federal facilities in the national capital region.
In their letter, the Senators emphasized the importance of slowing the spread of the virus in order to provide health care professionals time to prepare for a potential outbreak. They also urged WMATA and its Pandemic Task Force to continue to monitor COVID-19-related developments and keep the Senators apprised of its ongoing response to the virus.
The letter is available here and below.
Mr. Paul J. Wiedefeld
General Manager and CEO
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
600 5th Street, N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20001
Dear Mr. Wiedefeld:
As many organizations around the country formulate their responses to the recent outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, we write to discuss the steps the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is taking to protect employees and travelers who use Metro trains, buses, and other facilities throughout Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.
WMATA provides critical transit services for millions of people in the Washington D.C. region, including thousands of commuters and tourists. Each weekday, Metro trains carry an average of 634,000 passengers, with an additional 359,000 passengers riding Metro buses. Roughly 40% of Metro’s daily ridership during rush hour consists of federal employees who are commuting to hundreds of federal facilities in the national capital region. The Metro transit system forms the backbone of travel infrastructure in our area, making WMATA’s coronavirus preparations a critically important part of protecting Washington area residents and visitors to our region.
As the first cases of COVID-19 in the Washington D.C. region were confirmed in the last 24 hours, we appreciate that you have released information publically about WMATA’s preparations, including activating the initial phase of its Pandemic Flu Plan on January 29, 2020, based on early reports that COVID-19 had the potential to reach pandemic status. We understand that subsequent phases will be activated following an outbreak of confirmed cases in the Metro service area. As part of the Pandemic Flu Plan, WMATA has stood up its Pandemic Task Force, chaired by WMATA’s Chief Safety Officer. Metro has taken the following steps to date:
- Set up direct lines of communication with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), local and state public health authorities, and other transit systems.
- Increasing Metro’s on-hand warehouse inventory of essential supplies, such as hospital-grade disinfectants, wipes, face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and other items used by Metro’s front-line employees.
- Established daily absenteeism monitoring across the workforce to quickly detect any significant change in employees illness patterns.
- Reviewed cleaning protocols and modifications where deemed effective and appropriate, based on medical guidance.
- Initiated regular communication with the workforce to keep employees informed about the disease, our response, and guidance to prevent the spread of illness.
As are many Americans, we are concerned that with the fast-paced spread of the virus, it is inevitable that we will see additional cases in our area. We want to ensure every effort is being made to slow the spread of the virus through our travel centers –, particularly our mass transit systems. While many Americans will need to practice social distancing in some way, we recognize that traveling via Metro, for many, is a requirement of their daily lives. That is why we hope that you will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of travelers who use Metro services in the coming weeks and months. The more we can slow the spread of the virus, the more time it gives healthcare professionals in our area to prepare, which will result in better care for those potentially affected.
As WMATA and the Pandemic Task Force continue to monitor COVID-19-related developments and activate Metro’s Pandemic Flue Plan, we urge you to continue your devotion to passenger safety and the ability to quickly take necessary actions and continue consulting with public health authorities. We also ask that you please keep us apprised of your ongoing response to the virus. We stand ready to help in any way we can.
Sincerely,
Washington’s mayor says district is planning in case the virus surfaces
WASHINGTON – Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday that while there have been no cases of the coronavirus yet in the District, her government has started “worst-case scenario planning” for an outbreak.
The nation’s capital is dealing with the possibility of major challenges to its tourism industry, with the National Cherry Blossom Festival due to start on March 20.
While 92 percent of attendees at the festival are from the Washington region, Bowser expects some people could face sponsors to have challenges traveling to the city due to travel restrictions caused by the virus. There are no travel restrictions in the United States so far.
“If people are restricted from traveling out of their country or to the United States, it will have an impact on our tourism season,” Bowser said at a press conference.
Nearly 24 million people visited Washington in 2018, spending almost $8 billion, according to Destination DC, a private, non-profit destination marketing firm.
Bowser said that the capital still wants to welcome people because tourism is a big part of its economy. She and other officials advised Destination DC and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to give guidance to tourists who encounter health challenges during their stay.
The United States already expected to see a decline in Chinese tourists due to the coronavirus as travel restrictions have been imposed in that nation. This will likely impact the Washington area because China is the district’s largest overseas market, according to Julie Marshall, spokeswoman for Destination DC.
Dr. Laquandra Nesbitt, director of the DC Health Department, said that if there is a confirmed case in the District, officials would be concerned if “the contact tracing (a detailed interview to figure out how they contracted the virus) is unable to identify a known exposure” because that would mean that “community spread” has occurred.
The mayor said that on Monday she authorized the use of $500,000 from the district’s contingency cash reserve fund to order protective equipment and other supplies for first responders.
Bowser also directed the DC Department of Health and DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Services to coordinate the district’s emergency response plan to any outbreak.
As of now, the mayor said that she did not anticipate any changes to the way the district’s primary elections will be conducted on June 2.
Haleigh Whisted – Capital News Service
As new cases are reported, senators question government’s coronavirus response
WASHINGTON — As new cases of the coronavirus surfaced Tuesday, some Democratic senators questioned the pace and effectiveness of the federal government’s response to the outbreak of the disease.
The immediate risk to the general public remains low, principal deputy director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Anne Schuchat assured senators at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing. But the virus is now spreading in some communities, and more than 100 cases have been reported across 12 states.
Experts said they were unsure when the threat from the virus will abate.
In related developments:
# President Donald Trump toured the National Institutes of Health’s Vaccine Research Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was briefed on research into a coronavirus vaccine.
“We’re doing a fantastic job,” Trump said during his tour. “The professionals are doing a great job. We’re really happy with the job they’re doing.”
# In Annapolis, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state of Maryland was cleared to short-cut the federal testing protocols to conduct its own tests.
“Our highest priority is keeping Marylanders safe, and having the capability to test quickly for potential COVID-19 cases is an important part of that,” Hogan said in a statement.
# As new coronavirus cases were reported in New York and North Carolina, the United States recorded its ninth death from the outbreak. Some officials have warned that there may be many more cases, but a shortage of test kits in impeding diagnoses.
Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington and the committee’s ranking member, expressed frustration with the lack of testing available in her home state, where six people have died from the virus and an outbreak has overtaken a nursing home.
“The administration has had months to prepare for this, and it is unacceptable that people in my state — and nationwide — can’t even get an answer as to whether or not they are infected,” Murray said.
Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Silver Spring-based Food and Drug Administration, told the committee that his agency’s officials “have been working very hard” to manufacture more tests and increase the number of labs that can administer them. He said the FDA expects 1 million tests to be available nationwide by the end of the week.
But some senators said that goal didn’t seem feasible.
“Your estimate that by the end of the week there are going to be a million tests out there does sound a little aggressive given the fact that we’ve only tested 3,000 people,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, told Hahn.
While respiratory illnesses like the flu or forms of the coronavirus are seasonal, it isn’t clear whether the virus’s effects and reach will diminish with warmer weather, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“This could happen with this (virus), but we don’t know,” he told Smith. “And the reason we don’t know is because this is a brand new virus with which we have no experience.”
Citing conspiracies like the coronavirus being created to harm the U.S. economy, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, asked Fauci to dispel disinformation from a health perspective.
Thinking back to when he had to explain to senators in the 1980s that “HIV was not a virus that was developed by the Central Intelligence Agency,” Fauci said false theories often arise when new viruses infect people — and it’s important to speak out when incorrect information is spread.
Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, said some people are “really painting a picture (of the virus) that is very difficult to digest,” while others are acting with a “sense of urgency.”
Congress is attempting to swiftly finalize a multi-billion, bipartisan emergency funding package to combat the coronavirus. Governors like Hogan, a Republican, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, are calling for reimbursement for local efforts to combat the virus.
“States and localities are at the forefront of health crises, and novel coronavirus is no exception. Indeed, many of the confirmed cases in the United States have been identified due to the vigilance and dedication of state and local health departments,” Hogan and Cuomo said in a statement on behalf of the National Governors Association.
Hogan is chairman of the association and Cuomo is vice-chairman. Governors spoke with Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House’s coronavirus task force, in a conference call on Monday.
“It is critical that we are reimbursed for costs already incurred in assisting the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak, and any appropriation must fund the ongoing and future preparation and response efforts by our states,” Hogan and Cuomo said.
Senators from both parties at Tuesday’s hearing stressed that addressing the outbreak needs to avoid politics and focus on public health.
“There’s a lot of partisan elbows out there right now,” Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, said. “We don’t need to politicize a pandemic.”
James R. Carroll | Washington Bureau Chief
Maryland could spring forward permanently with Daylight Saving Time bill
“We have a whole host of reasons on why we do this daylight savings, but they all seem antiquated in theories,” said Delegate Brian Crosby, D-St. Mary’s, sponsor of House bill 1610. “When you start breaking down the data of why to not do it, that far outweighs why we do do it.”
The modern practice of observing Daylight Saving Time began with the Uniform Time Act in 1966.
According to a legislative analysis of the bill, the act was passed when the U.S. Department of Transportation was founded, giving the department regulatory power over time zones and Daylight Saving Time for transportation and commerce-related issues.
The first U.S. Daylight Saving Time was observed for energy conservation for seven months between 1918 and 1919 and year-round between 1942 and 1945, during World War I and World War II.
But a 1974 report by the U.S. Department of Transportation found the energy savings minimal, and a 2008 Department of Energy study found a total primary energy consumption reduction of 0.02%, according to the state legislative analysis.
Between 2015 and 2019, 39 states introduced legislation to abolish the observance, with many states seeking to keep their clocks set one hour ahead, according to data from the Congressional Research Service cited in the legislative analysis.
On March 11, President Donald Trump weighed in, tweeting “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!”
If the Maryland legislation passes, it would take effect the second Sunday in March or the first Sunday in November after the change is made to federal law, whichever occurs first.
Sen. Clarence Lam, D-Howard and Baltimore counties and a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 517, which is expected to be heard Thursday, said he has heard the time change is considered outdated and not needed by some of the state’s agricultural communities. Crosby’s identical House bill does not yet have a hearing scheduled.
“In my district, we don’t have very many farms, so it seemed like it made sense to me to give a little bit more time in the day where there is daylight occurring,” Lam said.
Crosby pointed to published research that shows the detrimental health effects Daylight Saving Time can have on people. Studies show an increased chance of heart attacks, accidents while driving, increased work injuries and a temporary increase in suicides in the days after the spring time change.
“To me, it’s a quality-of-life issue,” he said.
Crosby also noted the effect the yearly time change can have on parents with children.
“Nobody likes getting their kids up for school the next day,” Crosby said. “I promise you, on March 9th, parents will be struggling to get their kids out the door.”
Jeff Barnes, Capital News Service
