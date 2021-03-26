Local News
As of March 18, Phase 1c ‘age, health and essential employment’ categories are COVID vaccine eligible – see if you qualify
Below is the latest information on registration, availability and distribution of the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine locally in Warren County as of the March 25 Emergency Services Situation Report. Good news is that distribution has reached the Phase 1c category of prioritized eligibility as of March 18, expanding who may now receive the vaccine.
Phase 1c includes the following medical, age and essential employment categories: other essential workers, persons age 64-75, and persons age 16-64 with high risk medical conditions. “Phase 1c essential workers” include (in priority order): (all below 1-10 categories open effective 3/18/2021):
1. Transportation and Logistics
2. Food Service
3. Shelter and Housing (construction)
4. Finance
5. IT and Communication
6. Energy
7. Media
8. Legal
9. Public Safety (engineers)
10. Water and Wastewater
And now for the related Situation Report regarding vaccine distribution, including ongoing volunteer opportunities to help with distribution:
3. Valley Health – VDH Lord Fairfax Health District Vaccine Information (as of 3/25/2020)
a. STATEWIDE:
a. Governor Northam Unveils Statewide COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration System
i. Article: governor.virginia.gov/newsroom
ii. Pre-Registration Website & Phone Number: vaccinate.virginia.gov or 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).
iii. Locally, VDH and Valley Health officials recommend that anyone who wants the COVID-19 vaccination (and is not currently scheduled to or has already received the vaccination) to pre-register on this website.
iv. In the near future, VDH and Valley Health intends to fully transition to using this “list” by merging all current “lists” and processes into one.
v. This list is not going to be a first-come, first-served list, but rather will be used to make appointment lists for planned clinics, whose invited patients will favor the more elderly and vulnerable. All 1a and 1b eligible persons should be able to now sign up.
b. VDH COVID-19 Vaccination Response (Current VDH Information):
i. vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine
c. Effective March 18, 2021: The COVID-19 vaccination will be made available to “Phase 1c” eligible recipients. “Phase 1a and 1b” eligible recipients may still receive the vaccine as well.
b. THIS WEEK: There were two Valley Health vaccination clinics at the 15th St. Gym (Wed – 24th and Thu – 25th).
c. NEXT WEEK: VDH has one COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the 15th St. Gym scheduled (Tue – 30th).
d. VACCINE SIGN-UP: In partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is now occurring in Warren County. For the most up-to-date information on where and when to locally receive the vaccine, visit:
i. valleyhealthlink.com/patients-visitors
a. VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: In order to distribute the COVID-19 vaccination in quickest and most efficient manner, volunteers are needed to fill essential roles in the operation of the Warren County Point of Distribution (POD) site at the 15th St. Gym. The six essential roles are:
ii. Greeter: an adult that checks patients in and directs them to the next station
iii. Navigator: a clinical provider that reviews forms and looks for any “red flags”
iv. Observer: an adult that monitors patients for 15 minutes after the injection of the vaccination to monitor for any adverse side effects; must have Basic Life Support certification or above
v. Pharmacist: prepares the vaccine for injection; must be currently licensed
vi. Runner/Floater: monitors vaccine inventory and assists in communicating between POD stations
vii. Vaccinator: a health care provider that administers the COVID-19 vaccination; must be a currently licensed/certified LPN, RN, M.D., D.O., AEMT, EMT-I, EMT-P
b. SIGN-UP GENIUS: If you meet the above criteria, and are willing to volunteer during the operation of the COVID-19 POD in Warren County, please visit the below site to sign-up:
viii. signupgenius.com/go
ix. In an effort to give our local community members a chance to sign up to volunteer for the Warren Valley Health COVID vaccine clinics, we have created a new Sign Up Genius link for the clinic on April 5, and for all other clinics after April 8:
x. signupgenius.com/go
c. PRIORITIZED DISTRIBUTION: The CDC’s Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) prioritized the initial distribution of the vaccine (as available) to health care personnel (hospital and EMS based) and residents of long term care facilities. Other Phase I groups (in order) include essential workers, people at higher risk for severe disease (over age of 75); Phase II – other populations; and Phase III – the general public. Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination began late last month in Warren County.
xi. December 2020: Lord Fairfax Health District began Phase 1a distribution of the vaccine … (Clarke and Warren County first responders/age 75+).
1. Health Care personnel (Round 1 complete, Round 2 planned)
2. LTCF Residents and Staff (see below)
xii. January-February 2021: The CDC is allocating the vaccine directly to CVS to vaccinate Phase 1a long term care residents. CVS began this process locally this month (January) going directly to our long term care facilities.
1. Commonwealth Senior Living (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
2. Fox Trail Senior Living (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
3. Heritage Hall (Round 1 started, 2 TBD)
4. Hidden Springs (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
5. Woods Cove (Round 1 complete, 2 scheduled)
6. Shenandoah Senior Living (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
7. Lynn Care (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
xiii. January-February 2021: The next allocation (“Phase 1b”) of vaccinations the County receives will be for front line essential workers and persons age 75 and older. Front line essential workers include (in priority order):
1. Police, Fire, and HAZMAT (Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
2. Corrections workers (Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
3. Childcare, K-12 Teachers/Staff (Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
4. Food and Agriculture (open)
5. Manufacturing (open)
6. U.S. Postal Service workers (open)
7. Public Transit workers (open)
8. Grocery Store workers (open)
9. Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (open)
10. Persons Age 75 (65) and older (Round 1 ongoing, Round 2 scheduled)
xiv. And as noted above as of March 18, the following allocation (“Phase 1c”) of vaccinations will be for other essential workers, persons age 64-75, and persons age 16-64 with high risk medical conditions. Other essential workers include (in priority order):
d. No further details available at this time, more to follow.
Local News
Governor Northam signs additional bills into law
On March 26, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced he has signed several pieces of legislation into law, including measures to combat food insecurity, boost passenger rail in Southwest Virginia, expand access to broadband, and codify increased flexibility for restaurants selling alcohol.
“These new laws will make a real difference in the lives of Virginians and position our Commonwealth for a strong post-pandemic future,” said Governor Northam. “I am grateful to legislators for their hard work in this session and look forward to our continued partnership in the months ahead to build on this progress.”
The bills Governor Northam signed into law include:
• House Bill 2203, sponsored by Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, and Senate Bill 1188, sponsored by Senator Ghazala Hashmi, establish the Virginia Agriculture Food Assistance Program and Fund. This initiative allows Virginia farmers and food producers to directly donate or sell their food products to food banks, increasing the availability of fresh produce for food-insecure families.
• House Bill 1893, sponsored by Delegate Chris Hurst, and Senate Bill 1212, sponsored by Senator John Edwards, create the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority to support passenger rail expansion west of the City of Roanoke.
• House Bill 1903, sponsored by Delegate Betsy Carr, increases bicycle safety by allowing localities to reduce the speed limit in residential or business districts.
• House Bill 1923, sponsored by Delegate Hala Ayala, and Senate Bill 1334, sponsored by Senator John Edwards, expand an existing broadband capacity pilot program to increase access to high-speed internet in underserved areas of the Commonwealth.
• House Bill 2266, sponsored by Delegate Hala Ayala, and Senate Bill 1471, sponsored by Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, provide flexibility to restaurants to serve alcohol outside and during permitted events. These laws codify current policies in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Senate Bill 1284, sponsored by Senator Barbara Favola, establishes the Commonwealth Clean Energy Policy to codify the goal of Virginia’s transition to a clean energy economy, including prioritizing the electrification of transportation.
• Senate Bill 1300, sponsored by Senator Barbara Favola, directs the Board of Local and Regional Jails to review and improve pregnancy-related care in consultation with stakeholders.
• Senate Bill 1442, sponsored by Senator Joseph Morrissey, establishes a public defender office in Chesterfield County, which is currently the largest county in Virginia without a dedicated public defender’s office.
Governor Northam proposed changes to the following bill:
• House Bill 2174, sponsored by Delegate Luke Torian, creates a state-administered retirement plan for workers without access to a 401k. Governor Northam’s amendment expands eligibility to allow part-time workers access to the program.
The full list of legislation signed by Governor Northam from the 2021 special session is available here.
Local News
Governor Northam encourages Virginians to join #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today proclaimed March 26, 2021, #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing in Virginia, and invited Virginians to participate in support of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the Commonwealth.
“The harassment, violence, and attacks against our Asian American and Pacific Islander friends, neighbors, and community members must stop,” said Governor Northam. “We have a shared responsibility to make clear that this is not who we are as Virginians, or as Americans. I call on Virginians to help end this dangerous rhetoric, fear, and intimidation and condemn hate and bigotry in all its forms.”
Read the full text of Governor Northam’s proclamation here.
Governor Northam and a bipartisan group of 26 governors issued a joint statement today condemning the rise in violence against Asian American communities that can be found here. Last week, Governor Northam spoke about the alarming rise in violence against Asian Americans, addressing the mass shooting in Atlanta where six of the eight people killed were women of Asian descent.
In the coming weeks, the Governor and members of the Northam Administration will travel around the Commonwealth for a series of conversations with a diverse group of Asian American and Pacific Islander community advocates, faith leaders, business owners, students, educators, and frontline workers. Additional details will be provided.
To learn more about the Virtual National Day of Action and Healing and access recourses including a social media toolkit, visit asianamericandayofaction.com.
Local News
Daring to dream, 10 women receive FRWRC grants to help them do so
Sophie Eackles, a Skyline High School graduate who has battled chronic illness for much of her young life, was awarded the coveted Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship during a Zoom “No Breakfast Breakfast” ceremony Thursday, March 25, according to the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC).
“While we are disappointed that this is the second year we have not been able to hold our Dare to Dream breakfast in person, we are thrilled to continue our flagship program by awarding 10 new grants to area women working hard to achieve their dreams,” said Joyce Jenkins-Wimmer, FRWRC board chairman. More than $10,000 was distributed at the Zoom ceremony, adding to the more than $133,000 in grants and scholarships that have been presented annually to Warren County women over a quarter century.
Eackles, currently a junior at George Mason University, is studying communications full time, despite suffering ulcerated colitis for the past 11 years. She graduated with high honors from LFCC before moving on to George Mason with the goal of helping others who similarly suffer with the debilitating disease. Her award was $1,500.
Nine other Warren County women with differing dreams for their future lives also were named by the FRWRC. Said Jenkins-Wimmer: “The pandemic over the past year has been especially hard on women… but despite the hardships, women in Warren County continue to move forward with their dreams to make their lives better for themselves, their families and their community.”
In addition to Eackles, the following received awards:
- Hannah Derflinger, $1,000 to assist with tuition costs at Mary Washington University when, on graduation, she plans to help women victims of violence, and children in the foster system.
- Diane Garber, a single mom with a dream to becoming a hairdresser, $1,000 to assist with the cost of cosmetology training.
- Brittnay Johnson worked for many years at a local daycare center and now is a special education assistant in elementary school. She wants to continue her own learning and to set up a podcast. The podcast will help her provide information and helpful tips about community services as well as provide a forum to discuss current issues. Brittnay received a $1,000 award to help realize this ambition.
- Viviane Knight, $1,000 to help her own her own business in coaching women in the “silver season of their lives” following completion of a functional health coach program.
- Becky Lanham, Front Royal native who, after volunteering with Ameri-Corp in California and moving on to a career in Chicago, has returned home to continue a new passion, holistic women’s health care and abdominal therapy; a $1,000 award goes toward this end.
- Jillian Nemr received the $1,000 Linda Taylor Memorial Grant to assist with tuition as a nursing student at LFCC while also working as a certified nursing assistant at Warren Memorial Hospital. In the future, Nemr hopes to work with the nonprofit Doctors’ Without Borders. Her grant is for $1,000.
- Jasmirah Roland, another single mom with the motto “tomorrow is a new day” receives $1,000 to purchase a computer and supplies to assist with her college work and her writing. She is currently enrolled at LFCC in the Business Management program while also pursuing her dream to become a successful writer.
- Toni Sauder and her husband own and operate Bad Ass Pickle, a business she hopes to expand and plans to take a class on small business ownership, and an accounting class. She needs an iPad and received $600 to buy one.
- Jenny Statler grew up visiting Front Royal and her family’s farm, Eventually, because of COVID-19, she stayed and is following her dream to start a vineyard on that same family farm with a business associate who has nine years of experience in vineyard management and winery operations. She, too, was awarded $1,000.
In announcing the grants and scholarship contributions, FRWRC, in a news release, said: “We empower women to change their world!”
Local News
Joe Theismann to serve as Sports Marshal for the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President, Tommy Price, is pleased to announce that former Washington Football Team-great, entrepreneur, and ESPN and the NFL Network analyst Joe Theismann will serve as Sports Marshal for the 2021 Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast and is sponsored by Omps Funeral Home.
Joe graduated in 1971 from the University of Notre Dame, where he received All-American honors in both Football and Academics. That same year, he was runner up to Jim Plunket for the Heisman Trophy balloting. Joe chose to begin his career with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League after being drafted by the Miami Dolphins and Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins.
A 12-year NFL veteran, Joe played in 163 consecutive games from 1974-1985 for the Washington Football Team and holds team records for passing yardage (25,206), completions (2,044) and attempts (3,602). He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and Pro Bowl MVP leading Washington to a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII.
Joe was selected as the NFL’s Man of the Year in 1982 for his community service and dedication to the health and welfare of children. In 1983, he won the league’s Most Valuable Player Award, leading the Washington Football Team to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Joe Theismann’s career ended abruptly in 1985 after sustaining a badly broken leg during a Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants on national television. In 2003, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and in 2013 received the Walter Camp Football Foundation “Distinguished American” Award.
With every chapter of his life, Mr. Theismann evolved from athlete to the ultimate businessman. An Emmy award winning analyst, businessman and athlete, Joe utilizes his gifts, talent and high energy to share his strategies for handling unforeseen change.
Joe released his book “How to Be A Champion Everyday: 6 Timeless Keys to Success” in June of 2020. In his new book, Joe shares his timeless wisdom with everyone, wisdom about how to succeed in life. Sprinkled with personal anecdotes, insightful observations about the world around us, and drawing on the examples of successful personalities throughout history, this book provides the guidance and spark for each one of us to improve our lives and achieve our dreams.
RETIRED WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM WIDE RECEIVER AND UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI STANDOUT SANTANA MOSS TO SPEAK AT THE PARTLOW INSURANCE SPORTS BREAKFAST
Santana Moss is considered one of the Miami’s most explosive and exciting players in its storied history. The Miami native, who won 2 state titles in the long jump and one in the triple jump while at Carol City High School, brought his game breaking speed and big play capabilities and rewrote the Hurricanes record books.
He is the school career leader in all-purpose yards, receiving yards and punt return yards and career punts returned for touchdowns (6). He set an NCAA record in 2000 with 4 punt returns for touchdowns on the year. That year, he also set the school single season record for punt return yards (655). He led Miami in receptions and receiving yards in 1999 and in receptions in 2000 and is tied with Michael Irvin for third in most career pass receptions. He also tied a school record with 3 receiving touchdowns against Rutgers in 1998.
Santana was named the 2000 BIG EAST Offensive AND Special Teams Players of the Year, the only player in league history to win both awards. He was named First team All BIG EAST in 1999 and 2000 (unanimous choice), and 2nd team in 1998. In 1999, he was named a Biletnikoff Award semi-finalist and in his senior season, he finished 7th in the Heisman Trophy balloting.
He put his lightning speed to use with the Hurricanes track team and set a school record in the 60-meter indoor, a record that stood for 11 years. In 2000, Santana was named the BIG EAST Most Outstanding Field performer when he won the conference title in both the long jump and triple jump.
Moss was drafted in the 1st round (16th overall) of the 2001 NFL draft by the New York Jets, and he spent 4 seasons with the team, before playing for the Washington Football Team for 10 seasons. Moss was selected as an All-Pro in 2005, he ended his career with over 700 catches, 10,000 yards receiving and scored 66 touchdowns in his illustrious playing career.
He is regularly heard and seen on local sports radio and television programs. He is also the host of The Santana Moss Show, a popular weekly show on YouTube and provides in-depth analysis for the Washington Football Team. Santana serves the community through his nonprofit, “89 Ways to Give Foundation.” 89 Ways To Give’s vision is to inspire hope, create everlasting bonds, enhance quality of life and empower everyone in our community.
Santana graduated with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts (BLA ’01) degree and a master’s degree from the University of Miami Business School in 2016. In 2008, Santana married his high school sweetheart, LaTosha; and they have four children.
Insider’s Note: Joe Theismann and Santana Moss will speak at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on Saturday, May 1 at 8:00 am. A limited supply of Sports Breakfast general admission ($35.00) and VIP ($65.00) tickets are available online at www.thebloom.com. Sports Breakfast VIP tickets include preferred seating, breakfast, autographed book and a photo with Joe Theismann.
Local News
Fraud Alert: Public warned about increasing COVID-19 scams
The Virginia Department of Health website has the below Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) information on fraudulent scams being circulated, not only online, but also by phone, text and in-person, door-to-door visits. The site notes that: “COVID-19 fraud is rapidly evolving” and that their information page “is frequently updated”. The below update was done on March 15 and was found under the “Media” option on informational dissemination. Also available are links to informational videos, some posted on YouTube. Below is the full text of the March 15 DHHS update on COVID-related fraud:
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is alerting the public about fraud schemes related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Scammers are using telemarketing calls, text messages, social media platforms, and door-to-door visits to perpetrate COVID-19-related scams.
Fraudsters are offering COVID-19 tests, HHS grants, and Medicare prescription cards in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. However, these services are unapproved and illegitimate (Bold in context).
These scammers use the coronavirus pandemic to benefit themselves, and beneficiaries face potential harm. The personal information collected can be used to fraudulently bill federal health care programs and commit medical identity theft.
Protect Yourself
- Be mindful of how you dispose of COVID-19 materials such as syringes, vials, vial container boxes, vaccination record cards, and shipment or tracking records. Improper disposal of these items could be used by bad actors to commit fraud.
- Offers to purchase COVID-19 vaccination cards are scams. Valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination can only be provided to individuals by legitimate providers administering vaccines.
- Photos of COVID-19 vaccination cards should not be shared on social media. Posting content that includes your date of birth, health care details or other personally identifiable information can be used to steal your identity.
- Be vigilant and protect yourself from potential fraud concerning COVID-19 vaccines. You will not be asked for money to enhance your ranking for vaccine eligibility. Government and state officials will not call you to obtain personal information in order to receive the vaccine.
- Beneficiaries should be cautious of unsolicited requests for their personal, medical, and financial information. Medicare will not call beneficiaries to offer COVID-19 related products, services, or benefit review.
- Be suspicious of any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately.
- Do not respond to, or open hyperlinks in, text messages about COVID-19 from unknown individuals.
- Ignore offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing or treatments on social media sites. If you make an appointment for a COVID-19 test online, make sure the location is an official testing site.
- Do not give your personal or financial information to anyone claiming to offer HHS grants related to COVID-19.
- Be aware of scammers pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers. Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for your Medicare number, financial information, or attempt to set up a COVID-19 test for you and collect payment information for the test.
- If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, report it immediately online or call 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477)
Crime/Court
Bentonville man arrested after in-town shooting incidents Wednesday night
On Wednesday, March 24th at 9:13 p.m., Front Royal Police Department responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired in the 800 Block of N. Royal Avenue. On arrival, officers learned that a male had exited the Knotty Pine Restaurant and fired multiple rounds into the air and had left the area. A short time later, officers were requested in the 200 block of Manassas Avenue for multiple shots fired. Witnesses were able to give a description of the suspects’ vehicle as both Front Royal Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office converged on the area.
The vehicle was located by law enforcement and when the officers activated their emergency equipment, the vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle crashed into a home in the 100 block of Polk Avenue. There were no injuries reported because of this incident.
Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Bentonville resident, Christopher Rhoades. Rhoades was arrested on scene and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail. Rhoades is being held without bond with a scheduled court date of April 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Warren County General District Court. We would like to thank the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this incident.
Rhoades has been charged with the following:
- 18.2-286 Shooting in or across road
- 18.2-56.1 Reckless handling of a firearm
- 18.2-266 Driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated
- 46.2-817 Eluding Police
Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Police Officer Z. Wallace at (540) 635-2111 or by email at zwallace@frontroyalva.com.
Name: Christopher Allen Rhoades
Description: 6’02” white male, brown hair, and blond hair
(From a release by FRPD)