As Virginia School Districts Split on Transgender Policies, State Enforcement Tools Appear Limited
Last week, Spotsylvania County Public Schools became Virginia’s first school district to adopt controversial state-crafted model policies for the treatment of transgender and non-binary students.
The 4-2-1 decision of the Spotsylvania School Board, made during a chaotic Aug. 14 meeting, was followed by Roanoke County’s adoption of the policies in a similarly heated environment that saw the arrest of one parent for disorderly conduct. But elsewhere in Virginia, other school divisions, including Arlington, Fairfax, and Richmond, are refusing even to consider the new policies, first introduced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration in September 2022 and finalized this July.
“Calling a student by their chosen name seems like the very least we could do for our kids,” Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras said. “We remain committed to our current policies, which were based on the policies put out by [former] Governor [Ralph] Northam.”
These polarized responses reflect just how divided certain Virginia communities are on the issue of how schools should treat transgender students. And, as more districts consider the model policies, questions remain about how much power the state has to enforce them.
Despite hard stances taken by a handful of districts, most have not taken a position at all. According to the ACLU of Virginia, that’s because they don’t have to.
“The law that tasks the Virginia Department of Education with creating these model policies [regarding] the treatment of trans students … that code provision does not have an explicitly articulated enforcement mechanism for districts who do not adopt model policies,” said attorney Wyatt Rolla.
The “Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” are a tweaking of a 2022 draft, a version of which was only adopted by Pittsylvania County Schools, according to Rolla. The Youngkin policies reversed policies put in place by the Northam administration that directed schools to use the names and pronouns identified by students as corresponding with their gender identity and allow students to use bathrooms and locker rooms aligned with that identity. The Youngkin version, by contrast, requires legal documentation for a student to use different names and pronouns than what appears in their official record and directs students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their biological sex.
Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies
Many school districts chose to ignore the Northam-era policies, with only about 10% adopting the model by September 2022.
Asked how the Youngkin administration’s policies would be enforced, a VDOE spokesperson, who did not respond to requests to identify themselves, said the code requires the department to “develop and make available to each school board model policies” and “each school board shall adopt policies that are consistent with but may be more comprehensive than the model policies developed by the Department of Education.”
“The Department has fulfilled its responsibility to develop the policies, and school boards are expected to follow the law,” the email said.
Likewise, Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for Attorney General Jason Miyares, said the attorney general “expects school boards to follow the law.” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter provided a similar statement.
“The law requires the Virginia Department of Education to provide model policies and requires school boards to adopt policies consistent with those provided by the Department,” the statement said. “The Department has fulfilled its responsibility to develop the model policies; school boards are expected to follow the law.”
At an Aug. 8 “Parents Matter” roundtable in Henrico County, Youngkin told reporters that school districts “don’t have a choice” about the new policies.
“It is as clear as day in the code, and candidly if that is the example that school boards want to set, where they get to run right in the face of clear language, then I ask a big question about whether those school boards are the school boards that are best-representing families in Virginia,” he said.
For districts that do adopt the new model approach, Rolla said it is possible the policies will come into conflict with Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools, as well as the Virginia Human Rights Act, which was updated by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly in 2020 to include sexual orientation and gender identity as prohibited categories of various kinds of discrimination.
“These school districts could absolutely have issues with the [U.S.] Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights,” Rolla said.
At the Aug. 14 Spotsylvania School Board meeting, member Lorita Daniels, who voted against the model policies, said she wanted “to make sure that we are clear what we’re doing, because if we implement something that goes against Title IX, [that] is a liability.”
Board Chair Lisa Phelps rejected that concern.
“The bottom line, this vote is about parents’ rights,” said Phelps. “I have children, I birth them, and that’s how simple I’m going to keep it.”
Nicole Cole, the other member who voted against the model policies, said the threat of lawsuits from parents who are advocating for the Youngkin-era model policies was the driving force behind their adoption in their district, and she was not unsure about whether the board would be able to protect itself legally.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools did not grant an interview with Superintendent Mark Taylor or attorney Whitson Robinson. An unidentified school spokesperson did say that plans to implement the policies are being developed.
“Teachers, school counselors, and social workers, everyone who has been trusted [by] these kids for so long, it’s going to break their confidence in adults,” said board member Dawn Shelley, who abstained from voting on the proposal. “And I really don’t know what to do about it.”
As more districts like Virginia Beach City Public Schools consider the model policies, Ranger Balleisen, an organizer with Pride Liberation Project, a group that led school walkouts last year in protest of the Youngkin administration’s draft model policies, said his organization is currently deliberating its next steps.
“We’re not going to be ignored; we are going to be heard about these policies,” Balleisen said. “If we have to keep organizing around them, then we will.”
by JW Caterine, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
Virginians Called to Serve: Governor Youngkin Urges Citizens to Join as Election Officers
Answering the Call for Democracy: A Critical Need for Election Day Assistance.
With the much-anticipated November elections just around the corner, Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a clarion call to Virginians: take an active role in securing the future of the Commonwealth’s democratic processes by serving as Officers of Election.
Why This Call Matters
Come August 23rd, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission recognizes National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Yet, Virginia’s Governor isn’t waiting for that day to express his gratitude and urge citizens to step up. Over the years, thousands have made the conscious decision to serve beyond just casting their vote. They’ve taken the responsibility of ensuring that polling places run smoothly, voters are checked in accurately, and elections remain both accurate and secure.
Governor Youngkin acknowledged this, stating, “We are grateful to Virginia’s Officers of Election who staff polling places, check-in voters, and ensure accurate and secure elections in the Commonwealth.” But with many of the seasoned officers gearing up for retirement, there’s an impending vacuum that needs filling. The Governor further remarked, “We need new officers to sustain our efforts. We are asking every eligible voter in Virginia to consider serving their community in this way.”
Election Day: A Gargantuan Task
While the role of an Officer of Election may sound simple, the scale and scope of the task are enormous. Virginia requires over 15,000 Officers of Election to adequately staff both Election Day and early voting locations. This ensures every Virginian has the opportunity to cast their vote in an environment of integrity.
But who can become an Officer of Election? The prerequisites are straightforward: be a qualified Virginia voter. The Virginia Department of Elections has set up a dedicated portal to provide information and allow eligible individuals to submit an online application.
As an added incentive, Officers of Election are compensated for their service. Moreover, Virginia law shields these officers by mandating employers to grant leave on Election Day, ensuring they neither lose vacation time nor face any disciplinary action for their civic duty.
A Historic Election Awaits
November 7, 2023, is not just another date on the calendar. It is when all 140 seats in the General Assembly, alongside various local offices, will be up for grabs. The commencement of early voting on September 22 underscores the importance of the upcoming electoral process.
As Virginia stands on the cusp of a pivotal election, the emphasis on the role of Officers of Election has never been more pronounced. And as Governor Youngkin appeals to the spirit of community service, one hopes the citizens of the Commonwealth will rise to the occasion.
Virginia Increases Training Requirements for Students in Tattoo Schools
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia students seeking a tattooing license through a school will have to undergo more hours of training following regulatory changes.
Those changes increase the hours students must spend in training from 750 to 1000 hours, with the additional 250 hours to be used solely for hands-on training. The permanent cosmetic tattoo license requirements will increase from 90 to 200 hours.
State regulations define permanent cosmetic tattooers as people who tattoo marks that resemble permanent makeup on a client, including “the permanent coloration of … eyebrows, eyeliners, lip coloring, lip liners” and other parts of the face.
The Board for Barbers and Cosmetology said it initially adopted the increased training requirements during a Sept. 20, 2021, meeting. However, the board said it took almost two more years of work on the regulations to ensure there was proper input and guidance.
“The process included a re-proposed phase of review as well as working with a stakeholder group of tattooers and forming a Tattoo Subcommittee to do a line-by-line review of the regulations,” a spokesperson for the board said in an email.
The board said the increase in required permanent cosmetic tattoo program hours was due to a recommendation by the board’s tattoo subcommittee after it “repeatedly heard from a number of industry experts that 90 hours simply was not enough training to reach minimum competency.”
The decision to add 250 hours of practical training for a general tattoo license obtained through a school, the board said, came from concerns “that tattoo school candidates were not receiving enough hands-on experience to gain minimal competency.”
One public comment from Stitch Martinez, who identified himself as being associated with the tattoo shop Primal Tattoo, said it was a “scary reality” that tattoo schools aren’t giving students sufficient training.
“We’ve all seen tattoo school graduates, who are fully licensed and are incapable of tattooing,” he wrote.
A new 200-hour training requirement for master permanent cosmetic tattoo licenses will also go into effect this September.
Master permanent cosmetic tattooers provide more advanced services like breast and scar repigmentation.
“Because the nature of the [master] services is so intimate (eyeshadow, cheek blush, and scar and areola repigmentation, generally for breast cancer survivors), the board believed a formal training program was necessary to ensure licensees were properly performing services,” the board said.
According to letters sent from Board for Barbers and Cosmetology Executive Director Kelley Smith to tattoo schools in Virginia, students can still get a license under the current, shorter requirements if they start their training before Sept. 1.
Schools also have until the start of September to update their curricula to reflect the new requirements.
The regulations will not impact those obtaining tattoo licenses through apprenticeship programs requiring 1,500 hours of training.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia’s Labor Renaissance: Record Participation and Robust Employment Growth
A Beacon of Prosperity in the Commonwealth.
Governor Glenn Youngkin proudly announced that Virginia has witnessed remarkable gains in employment, leading to the highest labor force participation rate the state has seen in over a decade. Virginia’s commitment to supporting its workforce and strategic decisions have fortified its position as a robust economic powerhouse.
Virginia’s employment has swelled, with an additional 18,000 individuals finding jobs in July, culminating in a staggering 219,452 residents employed since January 2022. The labor force participation rate, a key indicator that measures the percentage of the civilian population either employed or actively seeking employment, climbed to an impressive 66.7%. This surge isn’t just any typical rise – it’s the highest the state has recorded since November 2012. Furthermore, according to the household survey from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Virginia’s labor force burgeoned by 8,981, marking the largest workforce since data collection commenced in 1976.
Governor Youngkin was buoyant, stating, “With the largest labor force ever to support growing businesses, Virginia is undeniably on the move. Our strategy emphasizes reducing business costs and ensuring affordable living standards for working Virginians. Together, we will propel the Commonwealth to even greater heights.” He attributed this success to a commonsense agenda promoting ease of doing business and improving quality of life.
Amidst this labor growth, the state’s unemployment rate also took a positive turn. July’s unemployment dropped by 0.2 percentage points to 2.5%, which stands notably below the national average of 3.5%. This rate reflects a promising trend toward pre-pandemic stability.
Secretary of Commerce, Caren Merrick, highlighted the significance of this downward trend, emphasizing how Virginia’s unemployment rates are nearing pre-COVID-19 benchmarks. Echoing her sentiments, Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater commented on the Commonwealth’s prosperous labor market and expressed optimism about the current trajectory of workforce growth.
Industry-wise, the Education and Health Services sector led the charge with an addition of 1,500 jobs. The Construction and Government sectors weren’t far behind, each adding a commendable number of jobs. However, not all sectors experienced gains, with Professional and Business Services recording a loss of 2,100 positions.
Yearly metrics further corroborate the state’s growth story. From July 2022 to July 2023, Virginia witnessed an increase of 64,400 in total nonfarm employment. Government employment also saw an uptick, with local government roles contributing the lion’s share.
The Virginia Employment Commission’s official website offers comprehensive insights for those keen on delving deeper into the statistics.
Virginia’s labor market is thriving. With the right strategies, a pro-business environment, and an unwavering commitment to its workforce, the Commonwealth is poised for even greater successes in the foreseeable future.
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Coalition Rises to Defend Veterans’ Rights at the Supreme Court
42 State Attorneys General Unite in Bipartisan Call for Justice in Rudisill v. McDonough.
In a robust show of bipartisan unity, Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia has gathered support from attorneys general across the nation, urging the Supreme Court to deliver justice for veterans in a landmark case, Rudisill v. McDonough.
This diverse coalition, spanning 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, is united behind one man, James Rudisill, a decorated army veteran from Virginia who has been in the thick of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The mission? To right a wrong that, according to them, could change the fate of countless veterans seeking to reintegrate into civilian life.
Rudisill’s journey began after his first tour of duty, leveraging the Montgomery GI Bill to pursue higher education and subsequently returning to the army as a commissioned officer. His bravery on the battlefield earned him the revered Bronze Star. The narrative took an unfortunate twist when the Department of Veterans Affairs denied Rudisill his Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits as he aimed to further his education at the Yale Divinity School. This, despite regulations that allow veterans with multiple service periods to earn up to 48 months of educational benefits.
A perplexing decision by the VA saw Rudisill’s benefits denied, even as multiple courts objected. However, the en banc U.S. Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit echoed the VA’s stance, setting a potential precedent that could affect thousands of veterans.
The crux of Attorney General Miyares’ argument hinges on the criticality of the benefits veterans are promised, ones that are rightfully earned. Miyares poignantly noted, “As a country, we will always be indebted to our veterans. The benefits veterans earn from their service is the least we can do to try and repay their sacrifice.” This perspective, shared by attorneys general, both Republican and Democratic, underlines the perceived injustice of the Federal Circuit’s decision.
With the support of states ranging from Alabama to Wyoming, this bipartisan call for justice reflects the nation’s collective effort to ensure that veterans like Rudisill, who have put their lives on the line for their country, are not denied the benefits they rightly deserve.
The Supreme Court’s decision on this case could set a precedent that reverberates across the nation, impacting thousands of brave men and women who served. As citizens wait with bated breath, it’s clear that this is not just about one man’s rights but about upholding the promise made to every veteran.
Read the brief HERE.
AG Miyares’ Office Issues Three More Indictments on Unemployment Fraud
Virginia Attorney General intensifies crackdown on abuse of unemployment compensation system.
Virginia’s commitment to curbing unemployment fraud has resulted in three fresh indictments, as Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. The latest individuals facing charges further highlight the state’s ongoing efforts to ensure the authenticity and reliability of the unemployment compensation system.
Among those indicted are:
- Donald Porter Sr. from Accomack County was charged with one count of felony to obtain money through false pretense.
- Brooks Pruitt, also from Accomack County, with a similar charge as Porter.
- Quaisha Reaves, from Richmond City, stands accused not only of the felony to gain money falsely but also of a misdemeanor related to making false statements to acquire benefits.
Underlining the significance of these indictments, Attorney General Miyares stated, “The Office of the Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit is working persistently to address and rectify the misdemeanors of those manipulating our unemployment system. It’s crucial to tackle fraud head-on to safeguard the credibility of the unemployment system.”
This drive against fraud isn’t an isolated one. The Virginia Marine Police were instrumental in probing the cases from Accomack, while the case from Richmond was meticulously examined by the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General.
This collaboration was born last March when the Virginia Employment Commission sought Attorney General Miyares’s assistance in prosecuting deceitful unemployment compensation claims. Since then, Miyares’ office has been at the forefront of this initiative. The latest indictments mark the sixth cycle of such announcements, reflecting the relentless pursuit of ensuring accountability and transparency.
While the specifics of the cases remain confidential due to their ongoing nature, the message is clear: Virginia is intensifying its vigilance and will not tolerate attempts to defraud its unemployment system. As the state pushes forward, it’s evident that collaboration, stringent checks, and unwavering commitment remain vital in upholding the integrity of its unemployment compensation system.
Virginia’s Push for Transparent Governance
Governor Youngkin Unveils the Second Annual Unified Regulatory Plan
In a stride towards bolstering Virginia’s business landscape, Governor Glenn Youngkin has rolled out the much-anticipated Second Annual Unified Regulatory Plan (URP). Aiming to enhance regulatory transparency, this initiative seeks to pave a clearer path for businesses, making the Commonwealth an even more attractive destination for industries far and wide.
Governor Youngkin, known for his advocacy of a pro-business environment, emphasized the detrimental effects of over-regulation on businesses across Virginia. His administration is doubling down on efforts to provide clarity in regulations, shedding the ambiguity that often impedes business growth. As Youngkin remarked, “Regulatory certainty is one of the deciding factors companies weigh when locating new businesses.” The Commonwealth, he assured, is on the move to facilitate this.
The Commonwealth’s URP came into existence in light of Executive Order 19, which mandated state agencies to submit a comprehensive list of their anticipated rulemaking activities. Spanning the fiscal year 2024 – from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024 – the plan is exhaustive in its coverage. It incorporates regulatory shifts stemming from legislative mandates while simultaneously focusing on easing the regulatory load on Virginians.<br><br> This year’s edition of the URP is particularly noteworthy. It delves into a whopping 379 regulations and 464 guidance documents. Doing so becomes an invaluable resource, demystifying the dense thicket of laws and presenting them in a user-friendly format. More than just a tool for businesses, the URP, with its comprehensive approach, provides local governments, citizens, and various regulated communities a clearer lens to understand Virginia’s evolving legal landscape.
Yet, the true brilliance of the Commonwealth URP lies in its vision. Beyond merely being a repository of regulations, it aims to modernize, ensuring that crucial health and safety requirements aren’t compromised while burdens are reduced. By spotlighting the nexus between policy and progress, it reaffirms the state’s commitment to building a robust economy underpinned by safety, health, and sustainability values.
Virginia is clearly charting a progressive course. By marrying transparency with governance, it’s setting a precedent. The unveiling of the URP isn’t just a win for businesses but for every Virginian, as it reflects an attentive, adaptive, and, above all, accountable government.
