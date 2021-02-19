Regional News
As WMATA struggles amid COVID-19 crisis, VA & MD Senators announce bill to renew federal funding for next ten years
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) along with Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (both D-MD) announced, on February 19, 2021, a bill to renew the federal funding commitment to Metro for the next ten years – legislation that comes at a critical time for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), which continues to provide critical service to the essential frontline and federal workers despite the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Last year, I was proud to help negotiate the December COVID-19 relief bill that provided critical emergency relief funding to help WMATA stay afloat and avoid drastic service and staffing cuts,” said Sen. Warner, a member of the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, which has oversight over our nation’s urban transit systems. “With this legislation, we have the opportunity to ensure that WMATA can continue to support our federal workforce in the long term, as well as provide reliable and timely service for individuals – including many essential workers – commuting in and out of Virginia, DC, and Maryland.”
“It’s critical Congress provide this necessary funding to help people, especially frontline workers, get around the DMV amid the pandemic,” Sen. Kaine said. “I urge our colleagues to support this vital legislation that will help prevent significant cuts, and allow individuals to rely on safe and efficient travel.”
“Maintaining a safe and reliable public transit system for the seat of the federal government is a clear national priority. We recognized 10 years ago – as we do now – that providing dedicated funding for WMATA will help keep Metro on track for everyday use and during national and regional emergencies. Metro and its workers have been on the front lines as essential workers providing vital service to others who also are keeping our communities, our health system, and our economy running during this challenging time,” said Sen. Cardin, Chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee. “Our bill helps put Metro on solid footing into the future as our region emerges from the COVID-10 pandemic.”
“WMATA provides a vital network that keeps our region connected and moving — getting federal employees to their jobs, essential workers to the front lines of the fight against the pandemic, and getting area residents and visitors where they need to go,” said Sen. Van Hollen. “As we continue to weather the COVID-19 storm, this bill helps WMATA not only meet the current needs in this crisis, but also makes the long-term improvements necessary to enhance safety, efficiency, and reliability for riders for years to come.”
Recognizing that the Metro system is integral to the functioning of the federal government, for the past decade, Congress has provided Metro with $150 million annually for capital expenses, with Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia each providing $50 million in matching funds. The Metro Safety, Accountability, and Investment Act of 2021 will ensure that WMATA can continue to count on this full federal funding for an additional ten years by reauthorizing funding levels from the Passenger Rail Investment and Improvement Act of 2008 through the fiscal year 2030, at an annual level of $150 million, matched by funding from Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
Additionally, this legislation would help bring about a series of key safety, oversight, and governance reforms at WMATA by including an additional $50 million per year in federal funding that is not subject to local match, bringing the annual federal commitment to Metro to $200 million. In order to access the additional $50 million, WMATA will be required to: further empower Metro’s Inspector General; establish task forces on-track safety and bus safety; implement policy and procedures to improve WMATA’s capital planning process; improve the transit asset management planning process; continue to reinforce restrictions on the activities of alternate WMATA Board members to provide more effective Board management and oversight, and prioritize the implementation of new cybersecurity protections and the integration of wireless services and emergency communications networks.
The bill also restricts WMATA from using federal funds on a contract for rolling stock from any country that meets certain criteria related to illegal subsidies for state-owned enterprises. Sens. Warner, Kaine, Cardin, and Van Hollen have previously raised concerns regarding the possibility of Metro awarding a contract to build its newest 8000-series rail cars to a Chinese manufacturing company.
This legislation has the support of a number of groups and organizations, including 2030 Group, Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Coalition for Smarter Growth, Connected DMV, DC Sustainable Transportation, Federal City Council, Georgetown Business Improvement District, Greater Washington Board of Trade, Greater Washington Partnership, Loudoun Chamber, MetroNow Coalition, Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance, Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce, Tysons Partnership, and Virginia Transit Association.
“This bill once again demonstrates our Congressional delegation’s leadership supporting critically needed funding to maintain a safe and reliable transportation system, and it will be critical to the region’s recovery for years to come,” said Paul J. Wiedefeld, Metro General Manager and CEO. “We welcome provisions that will increase transparency and ensure taxpayer funds are well-spent to continue to earn the public’s confidence. We thank the authors of this bill for understanding the importance of Metro to the entire region.”
“The Metro system is one of the nation’s great public assets that millions of people rely on every year – from federal workers to visitors from around the world,” said Paul C. Smedberg, WMATA Board of Directors Chair. “We’re deeply thankful for the work of our region’s Congressional delegation to establish a long-term source of funding, so we can continue to serve the public and bolster the independent oversight that is critical to maintaining trust with our customers.”
“Sustainable, federal PRIIA funding for WMATA is an investment in one of our country’s most important mass transit systems — connecting Virginia, Maryland, and DC and serving our nation’s capital,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “With the safety and accountability, this legislation requires, our federal delegation is providing a lifeline for essential workers and a commitment to the region’s economic future.”
“As we recover from the pandemic and move our economy forward, it is crucial that Metro delivers safe, reliable, efficient and equitable services to millions of riders including federal employees,” said Jack McDougle, President & CEO of the Board of Trade and a founding member of the MetroNow Coalition. “The reauthorization is needed to ensure access to opportunities for all our residents and keep the region competitive. The second-largest public transit system in the country, Metro requires sufficient resources to make the right investments as well as keep up with the latest technology.”
“A safe, reliable and affordable Metrorail and Metrobus is critical to our region’s economic recovery,” said Julie Coons, President, and CEO of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and a founding member of the MetroNow Coalition. “The WMATA Authorization’s Federal investment now will keep Congress’ commitment to our transit system – the same system the Federal government and its employees rely upon – and help get the region fully running again.”
“Metro is the backbone of our region, critical for our government, private-sector, and essential workforce, and a lynchpin in our efforts to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change,” said Stewart Schwartz, Executive Director of the Coalition for Smarter Growth and a founding member of the MetroNow Coalition.
Bill text is available here. A one-page summary is available here. The legislation is expected to be formally introduced when the Senate returns to session next week following the President’s Day work period.
Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center raises awareness about the impact of heart health on wound healing
An alarming 48 percent of Americans currently suffer from cardiovascular disease, that’s 121.5 million adults. Throughout Heart Health Awareness Month, Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center, a member of the Healogics network, will work to spread awareness about how cardiovascular diseases can affect the wound healing process. Chronic wounds affect approximately 8 million people in the United States. If left untreated, an unhealed wound on the foot or leg can lead to a diminished quality of life and possible amputation. As many as 82 percent of leg amputations are due to poor circulation of the affected limb.
Cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, strokes, arrhythmia, vascular disease and other issues with the heart and vessels can causes blockages that obstruct the flow of blood needed for proper wound healing. Differentiating between arterial and venous ulcers may be challenging, but a correct diagnosis can result in optimal treatment options. Careful vascular assessment is key when a patient presents with a lower extremity ulcer as arterial disease is generally contraindicative to compression therapy, the cornerstone of venous ulcer management.
Dr. Lynn Samuel, MD, Medical Director at the Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center commented, “Cardiovascular health is a priority for wound healing. Many patients suffering from lower extremity ulcers also suffer from some form of blood vessel disease. At the Wound Healing Center, we identify these problems and work with the patients to correct them through Interventional Radiology and ongoing education.”
Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center, offers the following tips to live a heart healthy life:
- Eat Heathy. Low-fat, high-fiber food are good for your heart. Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains every day.
- Be Active. Walk, run, dance, swim… find a way to get moving for at least 30 minutes every day. Exercise helps you maintain a healthy weight.
- Take Care. Be kind to yourself. Practice positive self-talk. Make sleep a priority. Reduce stress with fun hobbies. Stop smoking and all use of nicotine.
- Get Screened. See your healthcare provider at least twice a year. Ask about screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.
If you or someone you know is living with a cardiovascular disease, it is especially important to detect wounds early. Seek specialized wound care to prevent possibly infection, hospitalization and amputation due to poor circulation. For more information, contact the Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center at 540-316-HEAL (4325).
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
About Healogics
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.
Maryland Bill allows for more local restrictions on tobacco products
Maryland’s legislators introduced a bill that would allow localities throughout the state to place more stringent restrictions on the sale and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products.
SB0410 and its cross-file, HB1011, sponsored by Sen. Benjamin F. Kramer, D-Montgomery, and Del. Samuel L. Rosenberg, D-Baltimore, authorizes a county or municipality to enact and enforce local laws that are at least as stringent as state laws that regulate the sale and distribution of cigarettes, according to a state legislative analysis.
“Tobacco kills our kids and what this bill would do is give local jurisdictions the authority to take action if they feel that the specific needs of their communities were not met by state law,” Rosenberg said at a Thursday press conference Capital News Service viewed.
That rule also applies to other tobacco products and electronic smoking devices.
If passed, this legislation would allow local jurisdictions to pose tougher restrictions on the age limit to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Under this bill, localities would also have the authority to limit some kinds of tobacco-related products that are sold, including vapes and their associated flavors.
“There is a myriad of reasons to support giving local jurisdictions this control, all of which relate to the health and welfare of the public,” Kramer said at a Thursday Senate Finance Committee bill hearing.
However, it doesn’t apply to the issuance of licenses for cigarettes, other tobacco products, and electronic smoking devices as well as the taxation of cigarettes and other tobacco products, according to a state legislative analysis.
All issues related to the monitoring and enforcement of tobacco taxes would still remain under the purview of the Comptroller’s Office.
An electronic smoking device is defined as a device that can be used to deliver aerosolized or vaporized nicotine to an individual inhaling from the device, according to a state legislative analysis.
This describes a wide variety of products, including an electronic cigarette, cigar, cigarillo, pipe, hookah, a vape pen, and vaping liquid.
“The tobacco industry, unfortunately, has been very skilled at advancing its products into new markets, and vaping is part of that, so it’s essential we address that as well in this legislation,” Rosenberg said.
It also includes any part or accessory of these products, even if it’s sold separately.
Other tobacco products are defined as any cigar or roll outside a cigarette that’s made in whole or in part of tobacco, according to a state legislative analysis.
Prior to 2013, cities and counties in Maryland were able to pass tobacco control and regulate the sale of associated products.
However, in 2013, based on the case of Altadis vs. Prince George’s County, which established that state law preempts local tobacco regulation, it has become much more difficult for cities and counties to impose these regulations.
“The legislation that Del. Rosenberg and Sen. Kramer are pushing here today really clarifies for the state that cities and counties can go further than the state, they can address these issues,” Laura Hale, state government relations director, Maryland, American Heart Association said at a Thursday press conference.
Advocates of the bill said it would allow for more control in local communities and can also help improve health in these communities as well.
“We want to be the voices for exacting strategies to inspire people to see that they can control their own communities,” Willie Flowers, president of the NAACP Maryland State Conference said at the Thursday press conference.
Proponents of the bill also pointed out that allowing local jurisdictions the authority to place their own restrictions is beneficial considering the demographic, socioeconomic, and varying differences throughout the state.
“We can’t move as if we are monolithic because some problems that are prevalent in Anne Arundel County aren’t prevalent in Harford County,” Harold Lloyd, a youth advocate with the NAACP Anne Arundel County Branch, said at the Thursday press conference.
However, those testifying in opposition to the bill voiced two main concerns.
When localities have different laws regarding tobacco, that could confuse businesses, consumers, and regulators, opponents said.
“The process of 24 different regulatory systems for tobacco is simply unworkable for these Maryland small businesses,” attorney Matthew Bohle said on behalf of the Premium Cigar Retailers Association of Maryland at the hearing.
Opponents also said that because legislation the General Assembly passed last year ruled the taxation of tobacco should fall under the state’s purview, regulation of tobacco should as well.
The House version of the bill is scheduled to be heard in the Economic Matters Committee on Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
“Let’s pass this bill and elevate the health and welfare of our residents above the profits of an industry whose business model is predicated on addiction, disease, and eventually the death of its customers just to start the process all over again with new victims,” Kramer said at the hearing.
By JACOB STEINBERG
Capital News Service
Fauquier Health paves the way in offering minimally-invasive Robotic Surgery
Fauquier Health is working to become a leader in the area in the field of robotics. In March of 2020, Fauquier Health officially announced their acquisition of a $1.8 million da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System to aid in performing a spectrum of minimally-invasive procedures to patients in the areas of bariatric and general surgery. Conditions that are currently being treated using the da Vinci Xi include abdominal wall and hernia repair, colorectal surgery, and surgical weight loss procedures such as gastric bypass surgery.
The first three robotic-assisted procedures were completed on February 20, 2020 and included one hernia repair by Dr. G. Benjamin Wampler, General Surgeon, a second hernia repair by Dr. Andrew Gordon, General Surgeon and a gastric sleeve by Dr. Alexandra Zubowicz, Bariatric and General Surgeon. Today, Fauquier Health can confirm a total of 108 robotic procedures have been completed by the da Vinci Xi robot.
In June of 2020, Fauquier Heath also made a $1.2 million capital improvement investment to acquire a new spine robot, the ExcelsiusGPS®. Surrounding our area, the closest spine robots reside in Richmond, VA, DC, Baltimore, MD, and West Virginia. To date, nearly 30 robotic spine surgeries have been completed by use of the ExcelsiusGPS® system. Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health commented, “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, last year was a successful year in helping us to advance our foothold in robotics. The da Vinci Xi surgical system and ExcelsiusGPS® spine robot have allowed us to offer advanced and necessary procedures with a level of accuracy that makes them minimally-invasive. We understand that getting back to work is important to our community members. By having these levels of technology, we can help to assure patients they do not need to live with pain, nor do they need to experience extended periods of recovery time.”
Dr. Charles Seal, surgeon with Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center, understands the benefits that this advanced technology brings to the local community and surrounding areas. Dr. Seal shared, “The use of robotics in spine surgery can improve the accuracy in the placement of spinal instrumentation, reduce tissue damage by utilizing more precise and smaller incisions, and reduce radiation exposure to the patient as well as the entire surgical team during spinal surgery.”
The spine robot is used to assist with screw placement and precision during a spine surgery; however, the surgeon ultimately maintains complete control over the robotic movements and is still the one to perform the procedure.
Here at Fauquier Health, we look forward to identifying innovative ways through technology that will help us to maintain a focus on minimally invasive surgical options. Through use of the spine robot, and the da Vinci Xi, patients generally benefit from less tissue damage, shortened hospital stay and less scarring – due to the smaller incisions. These exciting new technologies are designed to improve patient experience and ensure safety and accuracy within the operating room.
For more information on surgical services at Fauquier Health visit FauquierHealth.org and search keywords “Robotic Surgery.”
Trenna Larson of Fauquier Health receives ‘Virginians Speak Up for Safety’ award from Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association
Trenna Larson, Registered Nurse (RN), has been named a recipient of the “Virginians Speak Up for Safety” award presented by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) to recognize hospital team members who successfully intervene in clinical situations to protect patients or staff members from potential harm.
Christine Hart Kress, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO), with Fauquier Health commented, “Trenna Larson’s recognition by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for the fourth quarter Speak Up for Safety Award, really speaks volumes to the work that is being done here at the local level. For the last several years, Fauquier Health has focused heavily on patient safety and quality. Today, Trenna has set an unprecedented standard. We are proud of her dedication and commitment in serving our patients.”
VHHA established the statewide “Speak Up” award in 2017 as a recognition program to acknowledge the efforts of individuals and teams within Virginia hospitals who speak up to prevent potential harm to patients or other staff members. Employees who feel empowered to speak up to colleagues and those in authority roles are supported in doing so by positive organizational safety culture. Cultivating that climate is a hallmark of highly reliable organizations which value employee feedback as a vital component of the journey to achieving zero harm.
When Trenna first discovered that she was nominated as the Speak Up for Safety Award winner, her initial reaction was that she was “just doing her job.” Sandy Shipe, Director of Nursing Operations, commented, “Trenna’s reaction alone says volumes to me about the culture that our Senior Management Team has entrenched in the entire workforce here.”
“Speak Up” awards are presented quarterly by the VHHA Center for Healthcare Excellence, whose focus is on working collaboratively with member hospitals and health systems to enhance health care quality, patient safety, and patient experience. Nominations are solicited from hospitals across Virginia and two award winners are selected each quarter. More than 250 nominations have been received since the program began. As circumstances permit, VHHA representatives travel to present awards to recipients in a small ceremony attended by hospital colleagues and administrators.
About VHHA
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is an alliance of 110 hospitals and 26 health delivery systems that develops and advocates for sound health care policy in the Commonwealth. Its mission is to achieve excellence in both health care and health. Its vision is through the power of collaboration to be recognized as a driving force behind making Virginia the healthiest state in the nation. Connect with VHHA through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Settlement in Idaho case strengthens homeless protections
A 12-year legal battle over Boise, Idaho, laws that criminalized sleeping and camping in public ended with a settlement Monday, locking in place a federal appellate court ruling that makes it unconstitutional for cities on the West Coast to arrest people for sleeping outside if there are no available shelter beds.
Homeless people in Boise with nowhere else to sleep can no longer be arrested for doing so in public, under the terms of the settlement announced by the city and plaintiffs. Eric Tars, the lead attorney on the case for the National Homelessness Law Center, said the settlement also includes additional city funds to pay for alternative shelters and housing programs.
“The best outcome is you don’t have to enforce the ordinance at all, because people are in housing,” Tars said.
“The City of Boise is happy to have reached an agreement that advances our goal of putting those experiencing homelessness on a path to permanent housing and is consistent with the current city policy,” Mayor Lauren McLean said in a separate press release issued by the City of Boise.
The settlement contained $1.335 million for services for the homeless, a third of which is set aside to expand emergency overnight shelter space, according to the city.
Tars said the money can’t be used by shelters that don’t take into account disability, mental health and family status, or by shelters that require religious participation by residents.
“The settlement represents the efforts of hundreds of homeless citizens of Boise who were prevented from accessing overnight shelter to sleep due to a disability, limited shelter capacity, and shelter policies,” Howard Belodoff, the associate director of Idaho Legal Aid Services, said in the plaintiff’s press release.
Robert Martin et al. v. City of Boise was filed in 2009 after homeless residents in Boise were arrested for sleeping or camping in public, court records show. Boise’s laws will be changed to reflect the new legal context.
In 2018, a panel of judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Boise’s laws punishing homeless residents for sleeping in public when there was no alternative shelter available violated the 8th Amendment’s protections against cruel and unusual punishment. A year later, the Supreme Court declined to take up the case.
“The settlement leaves Martin as settled law in the Ninth Circuit, binding in all the Ninth Circuit,” Tars said.
Boise said in a statement that it will “amend two ordinances to bring them in line with the city’s current practice of protecting the constitutional rights of those who are unable to access shelter based on disability, sexual orientation, or religious practices. This agreement is a roadmap to a final dismissal of all remaining claims against the City.”
In early 2020, the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism examined laws criminalizing homelessness in 54 cities with high homeless rates. Sleeping or camping in public was illegal in 43 of those 54 communities, many of them on the West Coast.
The states covered by the 9th Circuit are home to a majority of the nation’s population of unsheltered homeless people. They include California, Oregon, Hawaii, Washington, and Nevada, all of which had high rates of unsheltered homelessness before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nobody should feel fear from police for doing something that is a basic human need. I hope that with this settlement we can open the doors to finding a better solution to the homeless crisis,” Robert Martin, the lead plaintiff, said in the settlement announcement.
“I am really looking forward to seeing what other cities come up with as time goes on, especially when the City of Boise will have laid down the foundation for what it could look like,” Pamela Hawkes Duke, another of the plaintiffs, said.
Tars said the settlement opened a workable path forward for other cities and characterized it as a win-win-win since incarceration can cost more than services.
“This settlement shows the best way forward by investing more than a million dollars into new housing, non-congregate shelter, and services. The city’s going to decrease the number of encampments in Boise permanently by housing people rather than by arresting them,” Tars said.
Tars emphasized that providing shelter to the homeless would achieve one of the goals of more punitive approaches, getting homeless people off the streets, without punishing them for being homeless.
“When you give them that alternative, people will see that all these years of heavy enforcement never worked,” Tars said.
By ANEURIN CANHAM-CLYNE
Howard Center for Investigative Journalism
American Cancer Society Daffodil Days & Tulips Too – Order a bunch or a pot!
The American Cancer Society Daffodil Days is coming this March but orders are due February 22, 2021!
It may be wintry now, but soon the first flowers of spring will start poking through the ground. Get a head start by ordering your daffodils or tulips! Spread hope with beautiful flowers. Each bunch or pot purchased between now and Feb. 22 supports the lifesaving work of the American Cancer Society. For groups, cases of flowers are also available.
- For a $10 donation, receive one bunch of daffodils as a thank you.
- For a $15 donation, receive potted mini-daffodils or a bunch of tulips as a thank you.
- For a $25 donation, support the Gift of Hope program and send a gift of daffodils to a local hospital delivered by ACS volunteers.
Individuals and organizations can order daffodil bouquets, tulip bunches and potted daffodils to sell and fundraise. Daffodil Days is an opportunity for everyone to join the American Cancer Society in saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Funds raised go to lifesaving research to find new cures for cancer, as well as free lodging and transportation for cancer patients to treatment, as well as other free support services such as the 24/7 cancer information and support line at 1-800-227-2345 with trained cancer information specialists, which receives more than 1 million calls annually!
- WHEN: Order by February 22, 2021. Daffodils will arrive late March 2021.
- WHERE: American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Baltimore, MD
- ORDER: Click Here to Order Online
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.
