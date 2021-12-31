Real Estate
Ask the Expert: We want to buy a house, but home prices are very high. Will prices come down in 2022?
No one can predict the future, but analysts continue to say home prices will stay high, and probably rise higher in 2022.
It’s a great time to sell a home, with prices up 20 percent nationally.
To understand this, consider the principle of supply and demand.
When people want to buy houses, that is called demand. When there are houses to sell, that is called supply. Prices are currently high because there are lots of people who want to buy houses and not enough houses for sale. So the supply of houses is low compared to demand.
What happens then is that buyers offer high prices for the houses that are available and sellers also ask for higher prices. If there were more houses for sale, prices could go down, especially at the current affordable interest rates on mortgages.
But many things affect this supply and demand tradeoff.
In the current market, one reason for low supply is that the home building industry has been unable to build as many homes as they could sell. They can’t get the building materials and they are short of workers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction employment in October was still 201,000 jobs below its February 2020 level.
Laws can affect supply. Strict zoning laws and construction regulations make it difficult or impossible to build apartments and homes in some states and areas, so housing stock becomes tight.
On the other hand, prices that stay very high for a long time can, in fact, lower demand as buyers become discouraged. Then, more houses go unsold and sellers lower prices to entice buyers.
Meanwhile, rents can go up because it costs more to buy a rental property and there is more demand for a rental property if people can’t afford to buy houses.
All that said, here’s a good rule of thumb: The best time to buy a house is when you are ready.
How to set up your home as a short-term rental property
Are you interested in listing your property on a website like Airbnb or Vrbo? While this can be a great way to meet people and boost your income, there’s a considerable amount of planning and preparation required. Here’s what should be on your checklist:
• Find out if you’re allowed. Depending on the zoning in your area, you might need a special permit to rent out your home, or it might be prohibited altogether. If applicable, you’ll also need to get permission from your landlord or condo association.
• Ensure the property is safe. Firstly, you’ll need a secure way for guests to enter and leave the space. If renters will have access to appliances, they should be safe and in good working order. You’ll also need to clean the place between guest stays.
• Make the space inviting. When you create a listing for your home, be sure to include a complete inventory of the amenities you of¬fer and plenty of photos so guests know what to expect. Details about the surrounding area are also helpful.
• Respond to concerns quickly. As the host of a rental property, you’ll need to be available to answer questions and address any problems that may arise. Make sure you’ll have time to manage the property or hire someone to do it for you.
Once you’ve set up your home as a rental property, you’ll be ready to welcome your first guests.
4 factors to consider when converting a basement into an apartment
Do you want to convert your basement into an apartment? If so, you should know this is a major renovation project that requires proper planning. Here are four factors that are important to keep in mind.
1. The legal aspect
The first step is to contact your municipality to determine whether this type of renovation is permitted and, if so, what standards you’ll need to meet. Among other things, you may be required to have a minimum ceiling height, a fire separation between the units, and a certain number of windows and exits. You should also find out what permits you’ll need.
2. The basic comforts
In order for a basement to be truly livable, you need to make sure the space has proper ventilation and that dampness isn’t an issue. You should also maximize the amount of natural light that enters the apartment, and make sure the space is adequately insulated and soundproofed.
3. The division of space
If you’re converting an unfinished basement, it might be more cost-effective to design a studio apartment. If your basement already has rooms, consider which walls to keep or remove in order to create a functional kitchen, bathroom, living room, and bedroom. You should also incorporate sufficient storage space and, if possible, a laundry room.
4. The finishing touches
Since basements tend to get less natural light and have lower ceilings than the rest of the house, it’s a good idea to favor light colors and materials for the walls, flooring, and cabinets. This will help make the space feel bigger, brighter, and airier.
Finally, be sure to work with certified professionals to ensure your renovation is a success.
Virginia’s inventory of homes shrinks rapidly
According to the November 2021 Homes Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, Virginia’s inventory of homes continues to decline. At the end of November, there were just 16,242 active listings across the commonwealth—nearly 25% less than the same time last year.
While inventory has been shrinking for many years, the rate of decline had been slowing down a bit over the summer. Inventory began to fall sharply again, starting in October, as fewer new listings were coming on the market. Compared to five years ago, the total supply in Virginia’s housing market is about one-third of the level it had been.
There was some expectation that supply would edge up this fall as would-be sellers look to enter the market before interest rates rise and potentially dampen demand, but that has not yet occurred.
While inventory continues creeping down, buyer demand remains high. In total, there were 12,134 home sales in Virginia in November 2021, which is up 3.7% from last year at this time. “The housing market remains very resilient in Virginia,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, PhD. “There are some headwinds—including the rise in omicron cases and the potential for interest rate hikes—but most signs point to continued strong demand in the months to come.”
Strong demand has resulted in higher prices. The statewide average sold-to-list price ratio in November was 100.6%, indicating that on average, homes that sold in Virginia closed at a price that was 0.6% higher than the seller’s asking price. These competitive market conditions are also reflected in the fact that homes continue to sell faster. The November statewide average days on market was 26 days, five days faster than this time last year.
Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey says, “Local housing markets across Virginia continue to see strong buyer demand, but very low inventory remains a challenge. It will continue to be a strong sellers’ market as we head into 2022.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full November 2021 Home Sales Report. Current and past reports are available to members, media, and real estate-related industries through the organization’s website.
5 mistakes to avoid when selling a property
Are you getting ready to put your house on the market? To ensure that selling your home goes smoothly, here are five mistakes to avoid.
1. Going it alone
Whether it’s your first or fifth time selling a property, working with a real estate agent is a must. Realtors have the knowledge and experience to guide you through the process and ensure you set a fair and competitive price.
2. Forgetting to take pictures
To showcase your home’s best features online, you need to include high-quality images with your listing. Be sure to take them during the day to benefit from the available natural light. Recording a video tour of the property is also a good idea.
3. Leaving your home cluttered
In addition to cleaning your home, remember to remove any clutter before arranging a tour. Consider consulting a professional home stager to help potential buyers see your property’s full potential.
4. Disregarding the yard
Since the exterior of your home is what potential buyers will see first, it needs to make a good impression. Be sure to mow the lawn, rake up leaves, wash the siding and deck, weed the gardens, and neatly arrange your patio furniture.
5. Underestimating the costs
Home sellers are responsible for paying the commission to both their own and the buyer’s agent. Keep in mind that you might also have to make concessions with the buyer and pay for repairs following an inspection of the property.
If you want to sell your home quickly at the best possible price, be sure to work with a real estate agent.
3 reasons you need a realtor when buying a foreclosed home
A foreclosed home is one that’s been seized because the previous owner could no longer pay the mortgage. This means the seller will be a bank or other lender trying to recover their investment. If you’re interested in buying this type of property, here are three reasons you should work with a real estate agent.
1. To assess the market. One perk of buying a foreclosed home is that you can usually get it for a lower price. In order to recognize a good deal when you see it, you’ll need someone with extensive knowledge of the local market.
2. To navigate the process. There are several differences when it comes to buying a foreclosed property, including the bidding process and the inspection. A professional who’s well-versed in this type of transaction can ensure it goes smoothly.
3. To protect your interests. Since banks have different priorities than the typical seller, they may insist that a prospective buyer agrees to certain conditions. A realtor will negotiate on your behalf to ensure the sale is to your benefit.
In short, no matter what type of home you’re looking to buy, a real estate agent is a valuable ally.
Warren County Market Report – November 2021
Merry Christmas, Front Royal! In the spirit of the holidays, I would love to take a minute to talk about the good things that are happening in our community; for example, the House of Hope! Please take a minute to visit their Facebook page to see the latest updates. The men of the home have decided to participate in the first annual Front Royal Light Fight. The cheer of Christmas is certainly shining bright on 724 Warren Avenue.
Another event in Front Royal to feel proud of is PROJECT: Christmas in Kentucky. Robert Hupman, Ellen Aders and myself have all decided to help collect toys for the children in Kentucky who have suffered from the tornado last week. Please stop by Aders Insurance Agency (23 Church Street, Front Royal, VA 22630) from 9am-7pm during the week, and 9am-5pm Saturday, December 18th. Learn more through the event link.
Back to real estate: Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2021. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 14.3%.
- New Pending UP 6.2%.
- Closed sales are DOWN -9.9.7%
- Average Median Sold $317,500
- Average Days on Market 28
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: November 2021 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated December 2021.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
