Asparagus and Gruyere puff pastry bundles

As more people eliminate meat and animal products from their diet, the food industry is adapting by offering an increasing number of plant-based products. Textured vegetable protein (TVP) is one such innovation, and here’s why it’s gaining in popularity.

It can replace ground meat

Rehydrated TVP has a texture that’s remarkably similar to that of ground beef. This makes it a popular choice for things like spaghetti sauce, shepherd’s pie, hamburgers and tacos. As a bonus, it’s cheaper than ground beef.

It’s dry and easy to store

In addition to being affordable, TVP keeps for a very long time in its dried form. It’ll stay fresh for as long as six to nine months at room temperature and for even longer if frozen or refrigerated. Note, however, that it’ll only keep for three days in the refrigerator once rehydrated.

It’s easy to cook with

Preparing TVP is as easy as adding an equal amount of hot liquid, such as water or broth. If using it in a dish that contains liquid, you can simply incorporate the TVP in the sauce or stock. It’s a highly versatile ingredient that absorbs seasonings well, so it can be used in a variety of cuisine styles. It can also be used as a way to boost the nutritional value of any dish.

It’s rich in nutrients

TVP contains almost twice as much protein as ground meat. It’s also rich in dietary fiber, iron and calcium. Even better, it’s low in both fat and sodium. Its calorie content is effectively the same as ground beef, meaning it provides just as much energy at a fraction of the cost and fat content.

TVP is easy to find in bulk stores, grocery stores and natural food stores. It offers a convenient alternative to meat and could be especially useful when transitioning to a plant-based diet.

TVP is made from soy and sometimes referred to as textured soy protein, soy meat or soy chunks.