Children invited to join the Aspiring Artists Art Contest at Samuels Public Library

The Youth Services Department of Samuels Library announces its Aspiring Artists Art Contest. Young artists are encouraged to draw inspiration from one of the recent virtual Aspiring Artists programs: Still Life (Cezanne), Starry Night (Van Gogh), or Marvelous Mosaics. Based on one of those art programs, children are invited to create their masterpieces, and bring them to the library to see who will win first, second, and third place prizes. All entries will be displayed in Samuels Library. This contest is for children ages 7 and up. Entries should be turned in to the Youth Services Department, and are due by Friday, December 1, at 5:00 P.M. The Aspiring Artist programs may be viewed on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.

“We are always amazed at the wonderful pieces of art that children make when they come to our Aspiring Artists program,” noted Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “We miss the children and their creative work, so we are making an opportunity for them to show us and the community their talent.”

Samuels Library continues to offer virtual programming for children and adults through its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.