Community Events
Children invited to join the Aspiring Artists Art Contest at Samuels Public Library
The Youth Services Department of Samuels Library announces its Aspiring Artists Art Contest. Young artists are encouraged to draw inspiration from one of the recent virtual Aspiring Artists programs: Still Life (Cezanne), Starry Night (Van Gogh), or Marvelous Mosaics. Based on one of those art programs, children are invited to create their masterpieces, and bring them to the library to see who will win first, second, and third place prizes. All entries will be displayed in Samuels Library. This contest is for children ages 7 and up. Entries should be turned in to the Youth Services Department, and are due by Friday, December 1, at 5:00 P.M. The Aspiring Artist programs may be viewed on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
“We are always amazed at the wonderful pieces of art that children make when they come to our Aspiring Artists program,” noted Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “We miss the children and their creative work, so we are making an opportunity for them to show us and the community their talent.”
Samuels Library continues to offer virtual programming for children and adults through its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 6th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 6:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
- RealD 3D Shows add $3
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Freaky”
- “Croods 2”
- “Free Guy”
Community Events
Successful grave marking ceremony for Charles and Elizabeth “Betty” Lewis Carter
On October 31, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated with the Ketoctin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in a grave marking ceremony for Charles and Elizabeth “Betty” Lewis Carter.
The ceremony was held at the Carter Family Cemetery, North Hill Farm in Clarke County. Kecia Brown, Regent of the Ketoctin Chapter presided over the ceremony with the SAR presenting the colors, firing a musket salute and playing taps to commemorate Charles and Betty as a son and daughter of American Revolutionary War Patriots. Participating in the ceremony from the DAR were LeAnn Turbyfill, Virginia DAR State Regent, Margaret Stromberg, Virginia DAR District VIII Director, Sherryl Belinsky, Stonebridge Chapter Regent, Shawn Beyer, Cameron Parish Chapter and Sara Boppe, Fort Loudoun Chapter.
Betty Lewis Carter was the daughter of Fielding Lewis and Elizabeth “Betty” Washington. Her mother was the only sister of George Washington who lived to adulthood and married Fielding Lewis, a successful Fredericksburg merchant. He owned and leased ships that traded with British Caribbean colonies and operated a family store. Fielding and Betty Washington were successful merchants who provided material support to the colonists, including funding a gun manufactory in 1775.
Betty Lewis was born in 1765 and married Charles Carter in 1781. Charles descended from a long line of Virginia gentry with roots back to the earliest settlements. He died and was buried at Deerwood Plantation in Culpeper in 1827. She died at her brother’s home, Audley Farm, just to the west of North Hill on April 9, 1830, and was interred at the North Hill Family Cemetery. Charles remains were moved to North Hill in the 1960s and is now buried next to his wife.
The SAR color guard was led by Chapter President and Commander Marc Robinson. Participating were Virginia State SAR President William “Bill” Schwetke, Colonel William Grayson Chapter President Mike Weyler, and Culpeper Minutemen Chapter President Charles James. Other compatriots included Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Mike Dennis, Leamon Duncan, Art LaFlam, Brett Osborn, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson and Jim Simmons. There were six DAR and six SAR wreaths presented to commemorate the Carter’s descendancy from Revolutionary War Patriots.
Community Events
Why cancel Downtown Halloween 2020? – Everyone will be masked, right?
It was a fun, scary and candy-gathering Halloween Saturday afternoon and evening in Historic Downtown Front Royal on the final walking mall weekend of the season. – See for yourselves how this Halloween transpired in our corner of the Northern Shenandoah Valley:
No, he’s trying to get some dancing partners to the Gazebo area recorded music – who suspected it was a funky dino-saur.
Community Events
Save Our Children Front Royal hosting a Color Run fundraiser on November 7th
Save Our Children Front Royal is hosting a Color Run/Walk to raise money for The Child Safe Center, located in Winchester, Virginia. The Child Safe Center is a local non-profit who supports sexually abused victims and their families.
Registration will be in person upon arrival on the day of the event.
While attending this event, recommended garments are tennis shoes, eye protection, and a white shirt. If you do not want to walk, but would like to contribute or volunteer, please contact Brittany Lewis, President of Save Our Children Front Royal, at 540-692-9893 or by email: brilewis91@aol.com.
5k participants will be responsible for timing themselves.
- What: Color Walk & 5K
- When: Saturday, November 7th, 2020
- Time: Registration starts @ 12:30pm. Walk starts at 1pm.
- Where: The track: 465 W 15th Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
- Tickets:
- Adults – $15
- Children – $5
- 4 & under free
- Group rate for 10+ people will be $5/person
CLICK HERE to join our Facebook event page and stay updated on the event!
Community Events
President of Save Our Children Front Royal shares pictures from recent march
Brittany Lewis, president of Save Our Children Front Royal, shares a few pictures of the march hosted on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Warren County Government Center.
“We marched to bring awareness to sexual abuse. We marched for a better future for our children, and we marched to speak for those who can’t.
…We can make a change TOGETHER, one step at a time.”
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 30th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 30:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Freaky”
- “Croods 2”
- “Free Guy”
- “Let Him Go”
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph SW
Humidity: 61%
Pressure: 30.29"Hg
UV index: 0
68/41°F
70/45°F