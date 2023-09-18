Crime/Court
Assault Suspect Apprehended After Intense Manhunt
Joint Law Enforcement Efforts Lead to Quick Arrest in Front Royal Assault Case.
In a series of swift developments starting Sunday, the Front Royal Police Department, with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, apprehended a suspect involved in a grievous assault that left one individual critically injured.
The chain of events began on the evening of September 17, 2023, when officers responded to a distressing report of a break-in and assault on S. Marshall Street. Upon their arrival, they found a severely injured individual outside a home. The injuries were so grave that after an initial treatment at Warren Memorial Hospital, the victim was immediately transferred to Winchester Medical Center for emergency surgery.
The gravity of the situation was clear, and the Front Royal Police Department wasted no time in their investigation. Their efforts quickly bore fruit as they identified Anthony M. Stewart as the prime suspect. However, by the time this identification was made, Stewart had already fled the scene. Described as a 5’10” male with brown eyes and hair, Stewart’s last known address was in Front Royal, Virginia. With charges including aggravated malicious wounding, burglary, and violation of protective order provisions hanging over his head, the manhunt was intense.
A day after the incident, on September 18, the chase concluded. Stewart was detained by the combined efforts of the United States Marshals Service and the Martinsburg Police Department in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He was then placed in the custody of the Eastern Regional Jail. Presented before the magistrate, he was denied bond and is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia. His court hearing for the said offenses is scheduled for October 12, 2023, at the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
In their official statement, the Front Royal Police Department expressed its gratitude towards the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsburg Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service for their invaluable help in apprehending Stewart. Detective M.R. Ramey, who is leading the investigation, urges anyone with additional insights on the case to reach out at (540) 636-2208 or mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The swift and collective efforts of law enforcement showcase the community’s commitment to safety and justice. Such coordination and determination provide a clear message: those who threaten the peace and security of Front Royal residents will face the full force of the law.
Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury – September 2023 indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about April 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Trevor James Sutphin did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain, or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of §18.2- 192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
On or about June 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jeremy Austin Chapman did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
On or about December 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Crystal Nicole Noreen did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about July 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Christopher Michael McCauley did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about July 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Christopher Michael McCauley did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Toby Randall Fincham did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Eric Levi Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Eric Levi Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, to wit: Psilocyn, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about February 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Eric Levi Jenkins, while a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, made, procured, secreted, or possess a weapon capable of causing death or bodily injury, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3295-F6
On or about May 13, 2023, in the County of Warren, Trina Anne Todd did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 30, 2023, through July 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jeremy Allen Ralston did unlawfully and feloniously violate a protective order issued pursuant to § 16.1-279.1 by making contact prohibited in such order with a family or household member, the accused having previously committed two or more prior offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of § 16.1-253.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5002-F6
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about April 17, 2023, in the County of Warren, Denise Danielle Roles did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously sell, give, or distribute or possess with the intent to sell, give, or distribute more than one ounce but not more than five pounds of Marijuana, in violation of §18.2-248.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3032-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously maliciously cause bodily injury to Caitlin Silvis by means of any acid, lye, or other caustic substance or agent in violation of Section 18.2-52 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended. VCC: ASL-1327-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT FIVE: On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule 1 or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT SIX: On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about March 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Douglas T. Hatcher did unlawfully and feloniously, while being over the age of eighteen or older, used a communications system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than 18 years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose her sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child at least 15 years of age but less than 18 years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3(D) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3690-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about March 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Douglas T. Hatcher did unlawfully and feloniously, while being over the age of eighteen or older, used a communications system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than’18 year’s of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose her sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child at least 15 years of age but less than 18 years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3(D) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: QBS-3690-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about June 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Anthony Sutphin did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of P.H. without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about June 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Anthony Sutphin did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent, guardian, or a person responsible for the care of P.H., a child under 18 years of age, cause or permit serious injury to the life or health of such child by a willful act, omission, or refusal to provide necessary-tare, in violation of Section 18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4
COUNT ONE: On or about March 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Robert Michael Riley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance in violation of Section
18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about March 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Robert Michael Riley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section
18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about March 13, 2023, in the County of Warren, Robert Michael Riley did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about March 13, 2023, in the County of Warren, Robert Michael Riley did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
On or about June 24, 2023 in the County of Warren, Carlton Derek Watson did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Katherine Cook, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of a combination of assault and battery, malicious or unlawful wounding in violation of Section 18.2-51, aggravated malicious wounding in violation of Section 18.2-51.2, malicious bodily injury by means of a substance in violation of Section 18.2- 52, strangulation in violation of Section 18.2-51.6, or an offense under the law of another jurisdiction which has the same elements of the preceding offenses. The accused committed the prior offenses against a family or household member within the past twenty years, with the offenses having occurred on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6
On or about August 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Franklin Landers, II, did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Amira Pinson, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about May 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Amanda Hope Whittaker did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about June 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jason Elliott Clary did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, this being a third offense committed within five years of an offense under Section 18.2-266, in violation of Sections 18.2-266 and 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-54 50-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about June 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jason Elliott Clary did unlawfully and feloniously drive a motor vehicle while violating Section 18.2-36.1, 18.2-51.4, 18.2-266,
subsection A of Section 46.2-341.24, or a substantially similar local ordinance or law of another jurisdiction after having been previously convicted of a violation of Section 18.2-36.1, 18.2- 51.4, 18.2-266, subsection A of Section 46.2-341.24, or a substantially similar local ordinance or law of another jurisdiction The revocation of the license of the accused was based on a conviction of at least one offense committed after July 1, 1999, in violation of Section 46.2-391 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LIC-6860-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about June 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jason Elliott Clary, while a prisoner in a local community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did feloniously, unlawfully, and intentionally secrete or have in his possession a chemical compound which he has not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about November 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about November 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Dale Kennedy, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Wayne Buracker did unlawfully and feloniously forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a draft or check, or any other writing, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Wayne Buracker did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a check, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of § 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Avery Miguel Wood did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communications system for the purposes of soliciting with lascivious intent a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to the accused, or propose to such child
the performance of sexual intercourse, or anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus or any act constituting an offense under § 18.2-361. The accused is seven or more years older than the
child the accused knew or had reasons to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation. This is a first offense in violation of Section 18.2-374.3(C)
of the Code of Virginia (1950), as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q2-F9
COUNT TWO:c On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Avery Miguel Wood did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communications system for the purposes of soliciting with lascivious intent a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married, or propose that such child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused, or propose to such child
the performance of sexual intercourse, or anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus or any act constituting an offense under § 18.2-361. The accused is seven or more years older than the
child the accused knew or had reasons to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation. This being a second or subsequent offense in violation of Section
18.2-374.3(C) of the Code of Virginia (1950), as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q3-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about November 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Avery Miguel Wood did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly reproduce, sell, give away, distribute,
electronically transmit, display, purchase, or possess child pornography with intent to sell, give away, distribute, transmit, or display it, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1(C) of the Code of Virginia (1950), as amended. VCC: QBS-3680-F9
Crime/Court
A Day in the Federal Criminal Prosecution of Jennifer McDonald
After an unexpected near-testimony adventure to Harrisonburg Federal Court the previous day — “We need you here now!” — on Wednesday, September 13, your humble reporter was called to testify in the third week of the federal criminal prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. McDonald is charged on 34 counts related to the Town-County EDA (FR-WC EDA, EDA) “financial scandal” as it has come to be known. Those charges include bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft in what has been estimated as a $26-million unauthorized movement and use of EDA assets to the personal benefit of her and alleged co-conspirators.
Actually, it was the fourth week since the trial’s August 21st start. However, the post-Labor Day holiday week of September 5th to 8th was lost to a COVID outbreak among unnamed involved parties. The trial was initially forecast to take six weeks to complete. It might be noted that on September 13, McDonald was the only person with a COVID mask on at the defense table. And no one that I saw on the prosecution side or among the 15 jurors and alternates present wore a mask. Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon began the day mask-less, however, after a witness appeared wearing a mask who explained she had recently had COVID, the judge opted for a mask the rest of the day despite two court clerks spraying the witness stand next to the Judge’s seat down with disinfectant following that witnesses’ testimony — better safe than sorry.
As instructed, this witness, thanks to navigator/tag-team driver Paula’s assistance, arrived by 8 a.m. at the Harrisonburg federal court building for the scheduled 8:30 a.m. trial start that day. We then made our way to the third-floor courtroom area, where we settled in hallway seats with other scheduled witnesses as motions arguments were already being heard inside the courtroom.
Those motion discussions apparently included a third denial by Judge Dillon of the defense’s attempt to have this witness’s testimony excluded from the trial. That most recent motion was made the previous afternoon as this witness traveled south after being called around 2:45 p.m. by the prosecution’s victim-witness coordinator and told the trial was moving faster than expected and I would be needed to testify prior to adjournment on Tuesday, September 12.
Information garnered from some present through some of those motions filings was that the defense was trying to exclude evidence related to McDonald’s gambling excursions to Charles Town’s Hollywood Casino over a number of years paralleling her alleged misdirection of EDA assets to her own use and benefit. At any rate, the combination of that defense motion and an accident on I-81 southbound a bit north of Harrisonburg that blocked all lanes, leading to a ponderously slow detour on Route 11 around the wreck, led to no testimony from this witness the afternoon of Tuesday, September 12.
During a pre-trial meeting with lead prosecutor Sean Welsh, this witness was informed he would be questioned about his interview (late January 2018) with McDonald and subsequent Royal Examiner article published February 8, 2018, during which the EDA executive director claimed to have won a total of $1.8-million over a three-year period playing the slot machines at Charles Town’s Hollywood Casino. McDonald asserted it was this cash flow that allowed her to make some high-dollar residential real estate investments through her Da Boyz Real Estate LLC, among other purchases and financial assistance to some family members. It should be noted that as an EDA director, she was not allowed to invest in commercial real estate transactions. See “EDA Director Jennifer McDonald parlays casino winnings into real estate investments”
Under direct examination by Welsh, this witness verified the content of the above-linked story and the circumstance of it coming about, along with other details. Those details included recollection of what information was on what McDonald told me were tax receipts issued with her winnings, which she is holding up in a photo accompanying the article.
That recollection was that while containing the ID of Hollywood Casino and a variety of numbers, that I could not verify them as or as not the winning tax receipts McDonald asserted them to be. Asked by the prosecution how my professional relationship with McDonald had been leading up to that interview and story, I responded that it had generally been cordial and helpful, dating to her time as an assistant to past EDA Executive Directors Stephen Heavener and Paul Carroll prior to her succeeding them around 2008. I also testified that despite a shared personal skepticism (with my then-Royal Examiner colleague and editor Norma Jean Shaw) about the huge gambling winnings aspect of the story, we decided to publish it as presented and see how it played to the public, including involved parties at the EDA and town and county governments.
And without even a nod “goodbye” from the defense side of the room, I guess because they didn’t want me to testify in the first place, I was released as a witness, meaning at last, I would be able to observe the trial as it progressed from this point forward as my work schedule permitted me to go to Harrisonburg.
And it proved to be an interesting balance of the day in court. Subsequent witnesses called by the prosecution included, in order of appearance following my testimony, Larry Tuttle Sr., the cousin of McDonald’s step-father George Hassenplug; Rappawan Vice-President William Vaught Jr.; McDonald’s aunt Jeanette Campbell, a broker with Campbell Realty/Century 21; Hollywood Casino Risk-Compliance Director Laura Gatto; and Virginia State Police Investigator Brad Gregor. I will begin my description of the testimony of these witnesses with Hollywood Casino’s Laura Gatto, as it relates most directly to my above-referenced testimony.
On direct examination, Gatto explained “player records” kept through what she termed “player cards” with which the casino tracks the gambling efforts, wins and losses, including money in/money out on slot machines. She also noted the casino would not pay out jackpots — wins over $1200 — if someone is using another person’s player card. And while on cross-examination defense counsel would attempt to demean the accuracy of these tracking systems, Gatto responded by noting that while not given to be used by casino players to report their tax payments and debt, the casino itself uses these records as a tool to build its business model and in recording its tax responsibilities.
Back on direct examination, Gatto said that McDonald reached the level of “Icon Player” on the slots. And if I got the numbers right, and they were big ones, Gatto stated that Hollywood Casino’s player records indicated that in the period from 2014 to 2018 on the house slot machines, Jennifer McDonald cashed out $17,059,450.25 while cashing in $21,778,337.46. That is over a $4.7 million deficit of playing versus winning, $4,718,887.21, to be exact. And if I am interpreting these numbers correctly, it would seem to indicate that while there may have been points where McDonald was on the plus side, perhaps even significantly, it would seem unlikely that she would have been plus $1.8 million in late January 2018. That is because to come out $4.7 million on the downside at the end of 2018, she would have had to hit an 11-month losing streak totaling over $6.5 million. Now, I’m a word guy, not a numbers guy, but even I can see that’s an exceptionally bad slide, especially for an “Icon Player.” But I guess there’s a reason they call them “one-armed bandits.”
I will note here that three of the other four prosecution witnesses I saw testify, Larry Tuttle Sr., McDonald’s stepfather’s cousin; Rappawan Vice-President William Vaught Jr.; and McDonald’s aunt, Campbell Realty broker Jeanette Campbell, testified as to their knowledge or lack thereof, and participation in real estate transactions, particularly one on Buck Mountain Road (see more below), related to the alleged misdirection of EDA assets to the defendant’s personal use or benefit. I hope to recount more of that testimony, as time and unfolding trial events allow, in a future story.
State Police interview into evidence
Following a lunch break, VSP Investigator Brad Gregor was called to the stand to comment on a two-hour videotaped interview he did with McDonald on December 19, 2018, the day before she resigned by email as the EDA Board of Directors met in Closed/Executive Session to discuss her future with the EDA. That video was introduced as Prosecution Exhibit 531-A, with its transcript introduced as Exhibit 532 (that is a lot of exhibits, and who knows how many pages each exhibit may be). During Gregor’s testimony, amidst the prosecution’s playing of the video of the interview, it was noted that McDonald had requested a meeting with the State Police in response to some allegations about her financial activities being circulated through social media and elsewhere. Kristie Atwood’s name was mentioned during Gregor’s testimony.
What McDonald didn’t know at the time was that in response to that same information being in the public domain, as well as Virginia State Police hands, VSP had launched an investigation into her financial affairs. And it was Gregor, a white-collar crime expert of 10 years with VSP after retiring from 29 years with the FBI, who was assigned to head that VSP investigation. Particularly through opening portions of the interview, one can see Gregor leading McDonald into explanations of her financial role and authority at the EDA versus her targeted discussion of why she thought she was being scapegoated by her board and others for what she asserted were group decisions on financial transactions that suddenly her board of directors had “forgotten” they had authorized.
The issue of two EDA signatures, including a board representative’s along with hers, being required procedurally by the EDA on financial transactions was referenced by McDonald in the video interview with Gregor. That dual signature defense claim has led to prosecutorial counterclaims of forged signatures, including during early hearings when the case was still at the state level. The federal indictment on aggravated identity theft would indicate that it would be re-raised at this trial in at least one situation, believed to be a claim by ITFederal principal Truc “Curt” Tran regarding his signature appearing in one of McDonald’s real estate transactions. I believe it likely that would be the one involving all three witnesses heard earlier on September 13, Larry Tuttle Sr., Rappawan Vice-President William Vaught Jr., and Jeanette Campbell, regarding the Buck Mountain Road property bought and sold within about a month at a $600,000 loss.
That EDA board closed session scheduled for December 20, 2018, the day after the Gregor-McDonald interview, was called in the wake of increasing municipal and EDA scrutiny through 2018 about some of McDonald’s financial activities, including those personal real estate transactions involving the cash she claimed to have won through her Hollywood Casino slot machine activities. It was anticipated that her board would terminate her out of that Executive Session. In fact, McDonald told Gregor during that videotaped interview that she anticipated losing her job the next day due at least in part to then Warren County Administrator Doug Stanley turning her EDA board against her in retaliation for what she claimed was sexual harassment she was enduring from Stanley and another member or two of the community at the time. Stanley was one of the prosecution’s first witnesses in this trial, and his cross-examination reportedly one of the most, if not the most, explosive points of the trial. And darn, I missed it because I was on the far side of the prosecution’s witness list.
The EDA financial scandal has led to multiple civil court cases, with a string of liability convictions, appeals of some of those liability jury findings, and out-of-court settlements surrounding the estimated $ 26 million dollars alleged to have been moved illegally by McDonald and alleged co-conspirators to her and their personal benefit. McDonald herself settled out of civil court with the EDA, sending an estimated $9 million of real estate assets to the EDA under a “no-fault” settlement agreement in which she admitted no wrongdoing in acquiring those assets.
See Royal Examiner’s “EDA in FOCUS” NEWS section archives dating to the Examiner’s founding year of 2016 for further details – and a chronology of events.
Crime/Court
From Economic Pinnacle to Courtroom Spotlight: Jennifer McDonald’s $26-Million Scandal Unfolds – Day 9
Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s Shining Star Faces Allegations of Massive Fraud.
For those who’ve watched Jennifer McDonald’s meteoric rise in the economic circles of Front Royal-Warren County, the news was nothing short of a shock. The woman once celebrated for her dynamic contribution to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) now finds herself entangled in a complex web of accusations amounting to a mind-boggling $26 million fraud.
The scene is set in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where the courtroom of the U.S. v. Jennifer Rae McDonald case has been buzzing with activity. For nine court days, riveted attendees have heard testimonies that swing the pendulum of public opinion with each passing hour. Day 9 especially stood out. Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon presided over an intense session that spanned from daybreak to dusk. Key witnesses like Robert Boyd, Katrina Gochenour, and SA Justin Hasty gave their accounts, each narrative serving as a piece in the intricate puzzle that determines McDonald’s fate.
However, a significant twist arose when McDonald moved to exclude certain testimonies, particularly one from Roger Bianchini, a reporter with the Royal Examiner newspaper. McDonald’s primary contention revolves around an article Bianchini penned detailing her claims of slot machine winnings at the Hollywood Casino. McDonald showed Bianchini tax receipts as proof of her so-called success. While the government perceives this as pivotal evidence, McDonald’s legal team argues otherwise. They claim the article and testimonies based on it could derail the trial’s trajectory, casting shadows where clarity is sought. Ruling coming soon.
The trial’s continuation on 9/12/2023 promises more revelations and perhaps a step closer to unraveling the truth. For now, a community waits with bated breath, hoping the scales of justice will balance out, shedding light on a controversy that has overshadowed one of its most prominent figures.
EDA Director Jennifer McDonald parlays casino winnings into real estate investments
Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury – August 2023 indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about November 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell, secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about November 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about November 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 23, 2023, in the County of Warren, Ashley Marie Dutton unlawfully and feloniously did knowingly and intentionally possess or transport any firearm after having been convicted of a felony within ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6
On or about March 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Hannah Amaris Stafford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about February 20, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Luther Blevins did unlawfully and feloniously, being over the age of fourteen years, make and communicate a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building or other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sommer Nicole Crabtree did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sommer Nicole Crabtree did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Michael Allanson did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain, or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
On or about March 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brian Keith Sine did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Melissa Patricia Myers did unlawfully and feloniously possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of one or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
On or about January 20, 2023, in the County of Warren, Paul Michael Booze did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, August Gorda Kulms, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about January 4, 2023, through March 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Mudery did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain, or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control, without the cardholder’s consent (Roger Weatherholtz), in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 4, 2023, through March 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Mudery unlawfully and feloniously used a credit card or credit card number of a card of which the accused was not the cardholder or the person authorized by the cardholder to use such, with intent to defraud the issuer, or a person or organization providing money, goods, services or anything else of value, or another person., in violation of Section 18.2- 193 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2512-F5
On or about June 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Vemon Lee Ramey, II, did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Tara Benner without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
On or about November 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Frederick Pearson did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in
Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possesses child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3731-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT FOUR: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT FIVE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT SIX: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT SEVEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-74.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT EIGHT: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT NINE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT TEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT ELEVEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT TWELVE: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT THIRTEEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT FOURTEEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT FIFTEEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
COUNT SIXTEEN: On or about March 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, John Plenny Farley did unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possess child pornography, in violation of Section 18.2-374.1:1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously has committed a violation of subsection A of 18.2-374.1:1. VCC: OBS-3732-F5
On or about August 8, 2023 in the County of Warren, Jashar Raequon Ashby did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about May 30, 2023, through May 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Richard Dellinger unlawfully and feloniously assaulted and batter Kristine Dellinger, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about May 30, 2023, through May 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Richard Dellinger unlawfully and feloniously violated a protective order issued pursuant to §19.2-152.10. The accused previously had committed two or more prior offenses of violating a protective order. The accused committed the instant offense within twenty years of the first conviction. Either the instant or one of the prior offenses was based on an act or threat of violence, in violation of Section 18.2-60.4 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRT-5067-F6
Crime/Court
Stevi Hubbard, Mark Egger Debate Public Roles as Egger’s $5,000 Defamation Suit Heads to Trial
The $5,000 defamation of character civil suit brought by local Catholic activist Mark Egger against Stevi Hubbard, a self-described activist in her own right, was before Judge Christopher E. Collins in Warren County General District Court on Wednesday morning, September 6. After some discussion of proceeding with the trial yesterday, Hubbard asked if it could proceed, while Egger said he needed time to contact five witnesses to appear in support of his case. A trial date of Thursday, December 14, was set. Three hours were set aside for the civil hearing.
The relative social and/or political issues Hubbard and Egger have addressed publicly became an issue during Wednesday’s hearing. Hubbard addressed the court about her perception of the case brought against her by Egger regarding a photo of him taken at a recent Samuels Library Board of Trustees meeting she also attended that was altered to show him in a white hooded robe and subsequently circulated on car windshields in a meeting site parking lot.
Hubbard, present with her teenage daughter, who is also named in the civil action, told Judge Collins she believed Egger’s filing was “a frivolous lawsuit” because she and her daughter were protected by the 1st and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution regarding public statements involving public figures. Asked by the judge if she was an elected official, Hubbard said no but then explained her role in various socio-political issues in recent years, citing 2016 as a starting point. She told the court that Egger has been in a similar social activism role, though generally on opposing sides to hers. Hubbard noted her and Egger’s most recent conflicting public opinions regarding funding and content at Samuels Public Library. That reference appeared to get an expression of recognition from the judge.
“We’re often the two loudest voices on each side,” Hubbard told the court of her and Egger’s public history, adding that her daughter had been drug into the civil action by her own public activism on the library content and funding issue. Hubbard added that both her and Egger’s roles in public issues have often been reported in local media.
However, Egger disagreed with Hubbard’s take on, at least, his role in public activity. “I’m not a public figure, I’m a piano teacher,” Egger told the court. Judge Collins responded that with the trial not proceeding at this initial hearing, he would not be ruling on when someone’s actions on public issues make them a public figure. That will likely not come until the bulk of the three hours set aside for December 14th is used up.
With three months to prepare for trial, Hubbard inquired of the court about the possibility of acquiring legal representation. Egger then questioned whether it was legally permitted for a party to a civil action like his against Stevi Hubbard and her daughter to have an attorney to represent them. Judge Collins replied that there was nothing in the law or the legal precedents of the nation that prevented someone from acquiring legal counsel for a case involving a potential warrant in debt, or it would seem any other type of civil or criminal case.
After setting the December 14 trial date, Judge Collins set October 5 for Egger’s filing of a Bill of Particulars regarding his case, with a response from the Hubbards on the grounds of their defense by November 16.
Crime/Court
The Marathon Continues: A Deep Dive into Days 6-8 of U.S. v. Jennifer Rae McDonald
Witness Testimonies Pile Up as the Government Sustains its Case.
The U.S. v. Jennifer Rae McDonald trial in Harrisonburg, Virginia, has steadily unfolded over a span of eight days, featuring a multitude of witnesses and exhaustive presentations from the prosecution. For those following the riveting courtroom drama, it’s evident that the government is doubling down on its evidence against the defendant, Jennifer Rae McDonald, who remains on bond.
Day 6: Seven Hours, Seven Witnesses
Day 6 kicked off with Katrina Gochenour resuming her testimony, followed by an array of witnesses, including Kevin Nicholson, Robert Boyd, Alan Omar, John Reno, Timothy Ivan Kelsey, and Steve Duke. Each provided unique insights into the case at hand, substantiating the government’s narrative. The day concluded after a grueling 7 hours and 14 minutes in court, leaving onlookers pondering what would follow in the subsequent hearings.
Day 7: Fresh Faces, Familiar Narrative
Day 7 saw FBI Special Agent Steve Duke continue his testimony, along with new witnesses, including Elain Kinsey, Desiree Scott, Tracy Bowers, Christina “Christy” Grady, Tricia Dorsey, and Heather Clatterbuck. These testimonies maintained the prosecution’s momentum, reinforcing the government’s case.
Day 8: Short and Sharp
While Day 8 was shorter, clocking at just 1 hour and 20 minutes, it was no less impactful. Presided over by Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon, the day featured three witnesses: Debra Morfit, Kathy Whittington, and Eugene Gorlik. Each had their own contributions to the government’s ever-expanding case, leading many to wonder how the defense would counteract in the upcoming sessions.
The complexity of the case and the volume of evidence presented give no indication of a speedy resolution. Judge Dillon confirmed that the trial will resume at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023.
The U.S. v. Jennifer Rae McDonald trial, unfolding in the Western District of Virginia, is proving to be a marathon, not a sprint. With the government fielding an extensive list of witnesses and working meticulously to build its case, the outcome is anybody’s guess. As the defendant remains on bond, the jury, the legal teams, and the public can only wait and watch as the case evolves. All eyes will undoubtedly be on the courtroom when proceedings resume next week.
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
79/50°F
82/54°F