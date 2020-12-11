Assessing the square footage of a house

Square footage refers to the total area of living space within a home. However, there isn’t a nation-wide standard for measuring the square footage of residential properties. If you want to buy a house, here are a few things to consider when assessing a property’s size.

What’s excluded

In most cases, basements and other underground spaces don’t count toward the square footage. Here are some other areas of a house that might not be included:

• Porches, sunrooms, garages, and other spaces that aren’t enclosed or heated by the same system as the rest of the house

• Insulated attics that have a ceiling height of less than seven feet and can only be accessed by a ladder

• Bathrooms, hallways, staircases, and/or closets, depending on the market

• Guesthouses, pool houses, and other structures that can only be accessed by exiting the main dwelling

Furthermore, square footage is often based on measurements of the exterior walls rather than the size of interior spaces.

What to look for

Since there isn’t a standard for calculating square footage, you should avoid relying solely on this measurement to compare the price of different homes. Instead, focus on whether the layout is functional and suits the needs of your family. After all, factors like a main-floor bedroom, ample storage space, and an open-concept floor plan aren’t reflected in a home’s square footage.