At-home and online workouts

When gyms closed in March, many were scrambling for ways to keep in shape – or some semblance of shape – without our treadmills, weights, and the accountability of trainers.

And let’s face it: most of us are not that creative when it comes to exercise at home, and maybe a quarantine was an easy excuse to let things slide for a bit.

Time to ditch the excuses. Whether online or in-home, workouts outside of the gym are abundant.

Here are some ideas to consider:

* Check YouTube for free classes, from yoga to intense cardio (and admit it – you’re probably home in your yoga pants anyway).

* Squats. These are easy to do in small spaces and can be done with weights or just bodyweight. You can practice good form by setting a chair about three feet from a wall, face the wall with your feet about shoulder-width apart, and then squatting down until your butt touches the chair (or your face touches the wall).

* Push-ups. The useful thing about push-ups is that there are tons of variations, ranging from traditional straight-leg push-ups done on the floor to wall push-ups.

* Circuit training. Choose a rotation of activities that work a variety of muscle groups and work through the activities two or three times. The rotation could include squats, planks, lunges, jumping jacks, and others.

* Get outside and take a walk, a hike, bike, or go for a run. (If social distancing advisories are still in place, this isn’t the time to meet with a group. Consider whether you can keep a safe distance apart from others, and remember that you could be breathing heavily.)

* Check with your gym to see whether they’re offering online workouts or have sent materials to members with suggested exercises to do on your own.