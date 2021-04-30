At-home charging options for your EV

Every year, more charging stations are added along major highways and in other high-traffic areas across the country. However, when it comes to everyday use, the most convenient and inexpensive option is to charge your plug-in hybrid or electric car at home using one of these three power sources.

1. A 110/120-volt wall socket

Most electric vehicles come with a charging cable that can be plugged into a regular three-prong 110/120-volt household socket. This will supply your car with about five miles of range for every hour of charging time, making it the slowest option. However, an overnight charge generally provides enough power for a daily commute. Just make sure nothing else is plugged into the same circuit.

2. A 240-volt appliance socket

Another option is to charge your electric car using the same type of 240-volt socket you used to run a dryer or other heavy-duty appliance. Referred to as level two charging, this method usually provides about 20 miles of range per hour, which significantly cuts down on charging time. If you don’t have a 240-volt socket in your garage, you’ll need to hire an electrician to install one and possibly upgrade your breaker panel.

3. A 240-volt charging station

You can also purchase a home charging station that operates at 240 volts. These units are typically wall-mounted and can include smart features that allow you to power up remotely and view data on your usage. To ensure the station is safely installed, you’ll need to hire a licensed electrician. Fortunately, many governments offer rebates for the purchase and/or installation of home charging stations.

Always consult the owner’s manual for your electric vehicle before plugging it into an unfamiliar power source.