At Thanksgiving dinner: Who will say grace?

Being chosen to say grace at a big family dinner is always an honor. Often, however, no one is chosen, though all expect and anticipate the prayer. A Thanksgiving meal prayer makes the occasion special and makes your friends and family feel blessed.

When the question is asked, “Who will say grace?” you can volunteer, even though you may not be the most “religious” person in the family (the one who is will be pleased to have you step forward).

The best prayers are those that come from the heart rather than from a prayer book. A prayer could begin with something as simple as, “For all our family and friends, we thank you, Lord.” Or “We pray your blessings on our family and friends and on those who could not be here today. We thank you for our many blessings and for this opportunity to be together. Bless this food and those who prepared it. Amen.”

A few tips: Keep it short, so the food doesn’t get cold. Keep it simple. Avoid any further philosophizing, and don’t use it as an opportunity to ask God to correct anyone’s faults. Be humble.

If it is a buffet-style dinner, offer the prayer while everyone is ready to go through the line. If it is a sit-down dinner, asking everyone to hold hands is a nice touch.