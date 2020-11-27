Attention Cyber Shoppers! Support a Warren Co. Entrepreneur’s Dream & Buy a Jarvis Handheld Vacuum Online-Free Shipping!

Holiday gift-buying season has officially begun, and this season our community has the opportunity to buy a fantastic gift for a loved one while supporting local entrepreneur, Asanti Wilson, a 2004 Warren County High School graduate! Watch the impressive performance of the Jarvis Handheld wet/dry vacuum in this video and click to purchase this affordable gift for anyone (and be sure to add it to your own Christmas wish list!).

Wilson is in his third year of leading his growing business, the super performance handheld Jarvis vacuum. A powerful device perfect for auto detailing and cleaning up liquid spills throughout the car or home, the cordless and corded models start at $29.87 (with free shipping). Founded in 2018, Jarvis has grown quickly since its launch due to its high-quality suction and accessories and it’s backing by Asanti’s passionate dream. It was listed on Amazon in 2018, expanded to Walmart in 2020 and its online availability is growing.

Jarvis is available on www.JarvisVAC.com, Amazon, Walmart, and Google shopping. As we all know, reviews are what encourage us to click on a product when online browsing, so please take the time to submit a review! After you try it out for yourself and experience its amazing results, please share a review to help Asanti in his dream of being able to expand to offer Jarvis in brick and mortar stores in 2021!

During 2020 and the Covid-induced challenges it has presented, Asanti has kept his business afloat. He is one of the many local business owners who has benefited from the Governor’s CARES funding and used the grant to keep thriving during these challenging times. He says of the program, “It is great that our community is helping all types of businesses prosper. It is so important for businesses to always keep a lookout for opportunities that can help their business during these challenging times.” He encourages his fellow entrepreneurs and adds, “Don’t throw in the towel yet!”

Niki Foster, President of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce is proud to have been a part of contributing to the resilience of local businesses owners like Asanti, “It’s wonderful that our local governments placed their faith in the Chamber to administer such a worthwhile program for our business community. Through the Town and County Grant programs, we’ve been able to assist approximately 200 businesses and non-profits with grants totaling over 2 million dollars. I’m so thankful for our volunteers who’ve spent hours, sometimes full days working to approve applications and get the money into the hands of local business owners who’ve needed it, in some cases to keep their doors open,” added Niki.

Let’s join together as a community and show support to this local man’s dream while benefiting from a great product for ourselves or giving the Jarvis vacuum as a gift this holiday season! Log onto www.JarvisVAC.com, Amazon, Walmart, or Google shopping–enjoy free shipping and a one-year warranty with every purchase!

JARVIS Handheld Vacuum Includes

Owner’s Manual

Quick Tips & EZ Use Card

18″ Jarvis Logo Nylon Carrying Backpack

Extension Hose

Short 360 Suction Nozzle

Long Suction Nozzle

Carpet Brush

XL HEPA Filter

100% Microfiber Towel

Vent Brush Duster

120″ DC 12V Power Cord (corded car vacuum model only)

Home Quick Charge (cordless model only) y Features & Upgrades:

New lightweight futuristic sleek style. Beauty & Brawns all in one package.

Easy plug & play universal fit, for any car, truck, suv, crossover, hybrid, rv, camper, or boat with a 12V and/or cigarette lighter socket.

85KPA strong suction power. More suction power versus other handheld vacuums. Save time and clean up faster with less effort.

Simple wash & reuse encased HEPA filter design keeps liquid and dirt away from the filter more effectively, improving longevity and vacuum performance. No need for spare filters.

4 durable ABS attachments allow you to reach even the most difficult areas, like between and under the seats.

Cool JARVIS carrying box and backpack to store your vacuum and attachments neatly and ready for next use.

30-minute run time(cordless model only)

5 Hour home quick charger (cordless model only)

No more paying to use the clunky vacuum at your local car wash or lugging out the heavy house vacuum every time your kids or your guest make a mess. Clean up anytime anywhere quick and easy. Whether you are a car enthusiast, supermom, uber driver, or straight clean freak, Jarvis™ is right for you!

2 models available | 1-year warranty included

$59.97 cordless

$29.87 corded

