Local News
Attention Warren County Residents: Major Bridge Construction on Route 658 Begins Soon
Big changes are coming to Warren County’s Route 658! The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is gearing up to construct a new grade-separated crossing over the Norfolk Southern Railway, promising to ease traffic snarls caused by frequent train crossings.
Mark Your Calendars for the Information Meeting!
Don’t miss the chance to learn more about this exciting project! VDOT has scheduled a “Pardon-Our-Dust” Citizen Information Meeting for Wednesday, January 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company 10 at 266 Rockland Court, Front Royal, VA 22630. Get the details first-hand with presentations at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. And just in case the weather acts up, the backup date is January 18, same time and place.
What’s the Plan?
- The Project: A new bridge on Route 658 over the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks.
- Contractor: The $11.8 million construction contract has been awarded to Shirley Contracting Company LLC.
- Timeline: Construction kicks off in early 2024, with the bridge set to open by December 2025.
- Traffic Changes: Route 658 will be closed near the NSRR tracks, with detours via Routes 340/522 and Route 661. But don’t worry, Rockland Park stays open!
Why This Matters
Currently, the Route 658 railroad crossing is a major headache for drivers, with unpredictable and lengthy delays. The new bridge, stretching 220 feet long and 42 feet wide, will let cars cruise over the trains – no more waiting for those double-stacked freight containers!
More Than Just a Bridge
This project isn’t just about the bridge. There will be improvements to Route 658’s approaches and a realignment of Route 705, leading to Rockland Park. With traffic expected to almost triple by 2046, this project is a much-needed upgrade for the community.
Funding the Future
What is the total tag for this upgrade? A cool $20.6 million, including all the planning, land, and construction costs. This is made possible partly by a BUILD grant from the National Maritime Administration to the Virginia Port Authority.
Stay tuned and stay informed as we embark on this journey to smoother travels in Warren County!
Agriculture
Nurturing Future Leaders in Agriculture and Education: The Doug Stoughton Memorial Scholarship
Are you a high school senior or college student with a dream to impact the world of agriculture or education? The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom has a fantastic opportunity for you! Introducing the Doug Stoughton Memorial Scholarship – a tribute to the late Doug Stoughton, a passionate advocate for both agriculture and education and a former special programs director at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
“Doug was very instrumental in advocating for AITC and agricultural literacy,” said Tammy Maxey, AITC executive director. “This scholarship allows us to honor his legacy and the impact he had while providing an opportunity for students pursuing a career in agriculture or education.”
This scholarship is designed to support and recognize aspiring students who share Doug Stoughton’s enthusiasm for these fields. Successful candidates will be awarded $1,000 to aid their academic journey at either a 2-year or 4-year college or university.
How to Apply:
The application process is straightforward and digital:
- Deadline: Be sure to submit your application by March 31, 2024. The fortunate recipients will be informed by May 31, 2024.
- Online Application: Head to form.jotform.com/VaAITC/AITCscholarship to fill out your application.
- Essay Questions: Prepare your responses in a Word document first, and then copy them into the application form. This ensures your answers are well-thought-out and clearly communicated.
- Direct Submission Option: Alternatively, you can email your application and attachments to aitc@vafb.com.
What You’ll Need:
- High School Transcript: A record of your academic achievements.
- Letters of Recommendation (2): These should be from individuals who can attest to your passion and potential in agriculture or education.
- Interested students can apply online at form.jotform.com/VaAITC/AITCScholarship.
This scholarship is more than just financial assistance; it’s a stepping stone to a future where you can make a significant impact in the realms of agriculture and education. By investing in your education, the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom hopes to continue Doug Stoughton’s legacy and foster a new generation of leaders in these vital fields.
So, if you’re ready to take the next big step in your educational journey, don’t miss this chance. Apply for the Doug Stoughton Memorial Scholarship today and be part of shaping a brighter future for agriculture and education!
About AITC:
The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that promotes a greater understanding and appreciation of agriculture through education and outreach activities. To learn more and support, visit virginia.agclassroom.org.
Local News
Front Royal Celebrates the Winners of the 2023 Light Fight!
The Front Royal/Warren County community recently celebrated the 2023 Light Fight, an annual event that lights up our community with festive cheer and brightens the holiday season. Organized by Lori Oaks, the event not only showcased stunning light displays but also strengthened community bonds.
Acknowledging the Backbone of the Event
The event was made possible by a host of sponsors, including C&C Frozen Treats, Benchmark Mortgage, Compass West Realty, Clatterbuck Home Inspections, Greenfield Tax Strategies, Green to Ground Electrical Services, Quality Title, and The Apple House. Their contributions were instrumental in bringing the event to life.
Community Involvement and Recognition
Special shoutouts were given to National Media Services, Royal Examiner, Mike McCool, and Amanda Settle for their role in promoting the event. Megan DiGiorlando’s social media management and Lizzie Lewis’s Holly Jolly Trolley Tours added a unique charm to the festivities. The anonymous judges played a crucial role in ensuring a fair and enjoyable competition.
Celebrating the Winners
Looking Forward
As the event concluded, the community was already looking forward to the next year’s Light Fight. The promise of another year filled with dazzling lights and communal warmth left everyone in high spirits, eagerly counting down the days to the next festive season.
Local News
Rising Star Cait Kelley: A Versatile Talent in the World of Entertainment
In the bustling atmosphere of the Money Pit Recording Studio in downtown Front Royal, the Royal Examiner caught up with the multi-talented Cait Kelley. Known for her dynamic presence in acting, voice-over work, and theatre, Kelley’s journey is an inspiring story of creativity and versatility.
Kelley, born and raised in Herndon, Virginia, with roots in Norfolk, has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. Her career, spanning various genres and mediums, reflects her adaptability and passion for the arts.
Kelley’s film career includes lead roles in “The Book of Todd” and “Beyond,” where she worked under the direction of Dan Sadler and Robin Zerbe. Her talent also shone in supporting roles in “Celtic Cross” and “Her Audition,” directed by Jack Gorman, and “Extra Shiny,” again collaborating with Dan Sadler.
Kelley’s voice-over skills are equally impressive. She lent her voice in “The Rose Ceremony” as a Wine Expert and portrayed the Girl in Yellow Raincoat in “A Not So Good Day,” both directed by Shannon Walsh.
In theatre, Kelley’s range is evident in her performances in “Zombie Prom” and “Fame,” where she took on lead and supporting roles, including choreography, under Dolly Stevens. She also participated in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “The Root of Chaos,” showcasing her range in ensemble and lead roles.
A graduate with a B.F.A in Musical Theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory, Kelley’s training includes acting, singing, and various dance styles. She is skilled in American Sign Language, Italian, French, and various sports and dance genres. Kelley is also adept at gaming, singing, and playing the ukulele, with a vocal range from alto to soprano.
Kelley stands out with her distinctive look: at 5’2″, she has hazel eyes, auburn hair, and a short hair length, contributing to her unique appeal in various roles.
The Money Pit Recording Studio, under Bob Wilson’s guidance, is a name synonymous with acoustic richness and vintage authenticity. His studio, known for its commercial analog setup, is a haven for artists seeking the warm, organic sound that digital studios often miss.
Wilson, once a full-time traveling musician with a penchant for live performances, has transformed his experiences into a unique studio concept. Rejecting computers for traditional recording methods, he has created a space that resonates with the classic recording studios of yesteryears.
Local News
Front Royal’s Animal Shelter ends 2023 on a high note – still ‘no kill’ after 10 years
In a year-end report to “friends and supporters of the Humane Society of Warren County,” Interim Humane Society Executive Director Kayla Wines highlighted the society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter’s ability to continue as a “no-kill” shelter a decade after its initial designation with an annual “save rate” of 96 percent for 2023.
“This is an incredibly high achievement for a shelter, especially a rural shelter serving a population of 45,000,” Wines said, after offering a “personal thank you for all the kind words, positive thoughts, love and support you have shown for our mission.”
Wines, former Shelter Manager to the then Society Executive Director Meghan Bowers, fired last summer after three years on the job for allegedly “mismanaging” her employees, spoke of the successes the shelter has enjoyed with the establishment of an off-site spay/neuter clinic which, since its inception in 2021 has completed some 8,000 surgeries, hosted seven quarterly rabies and microchip clinics, and provided more than 650 free rabies vaccines to community pets. The clinic is situated at 840-B John Marshall Highway, just east of its intersection with Commerce Avenue in the commercial strip behind the CVS Pharmacy. Wines also credited Petco with providing 600 free feline and canine distemper vaccines to county pet owners.
The following year (2022), Wines helped Bowers establish and open HSWC’s “Pick of the Litter” Thrift Store, also off campus and in the same Front Royal downtown commercial area at 450 Commerce Avenue just northbound from the Commerce/John Marshall intersection, which in 2023 celebrated its first year anniversary.
“We are blessed to live in a community that is especially generous with donations — the store is packed to capacity with affordable items — and we are happy to partner with (Front Royal’s) Department of Social Services, House of Hope, and the Thermal Shelter, to provide necessary items such as clothing, shoes, winter wear, pet supplies, house wares, furniture and more,” Wines said of distribution to families in need with pets, in calling for donations to offset the costs of medications, boarding, proper nutrition, and kennel enrichment for animals inside and out of the shelter.
She described donations in terms of what they may accomplish: “A donation of $25 can feed three cats for a month; $50 can de-worm a litter of puppies; $100 will pay to spay or neuter and vaccinate a cat; $200 ditto for a large dog; and a donation of $500 provides the full cost of veterinary care, exams, medications, and vaccinations, for a litter of sick kittens.”
All in all, Wines painted a highly successful year for the shelter, paying tribute to “a network of dedicated staff, volunteers and foster families, established partnerships with local veterinary practices to treat and heal our furry friends, partnered with Petfinder and local news outlets to help spotlight them, and partnered with other shelters and rescue organizations to increase HSWC resources.
Two other special programs include the shelter’s “Hand in Paw” program and its “Pet Food Pantry,” with “Hand in Paw” providing $10,665 in funding this year for emergency veterinary care, and the Food Pantry offering nearly 50,000 pounds of pet food, including for pet-owning families in need.
“These special programs proved to be a vital necessity for the community in preventing excess intake into an already overcrowded shelter system,” Wines concluded.
Local News
Warren County Sheriff’s Office: A Year of Achievements and Community Engagement
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has had a year marked by significant achievements and dedication to the community under the leadership of Sheriff Mark A. Butler. With a commitment to balancing law enforcement and citizens’ rights, the WCSO focused on effective service and maintaining public trust throughout 2023.
In the WCSO Annual Report, Sheriff Mark A. Butler highlighted the essential balance between law enforcement and the protection of citizens’ rights in his message reflecting on the year 2023. Emphasizing the constitutional mandate, Sheriff Butler commended the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) for its commitment to maintaining public trust and providing outstanding law enforcement services.
Key Points from Sheriff Butler’s Message:
- Constitutional Foundation: Sheriff Butler underscored the importance of the Constitution in guiding law enforcement practices, ensuring that officers maintain a balance between enforcing laws and protecting citizens’ rights.
- Commitment to Public Trust: Emphasizing the WCSO’s dedication to upholding public trust, Sheriff Butler noted the department’s efforts to reach the pinnacle of effectiveness in law enforcement.
- 2023 Accomplishments: The year saw significant achievements by WCSO’s personnel, demonstrating their dedication and hard work in serving the community.
- Dedicated Personnel: The Sheriff expressed immense pride in the men and women of the WCSO, acknowledging their contributions to the department’s success in 2023.
Sheriff Butler’s message serves as a testament to the WCSO’s commitment to upholding the law while respecting and protecting the rights of citizens. It highlights the department’s successful endeavors throughout the year, reflecting the dedication and professionalism of its officers.
Key Highlights of the 2023 Annual Report:
- Staffing and Operations: WCSO, covering 214 square miles with a population of about 41,440, operated with a budgeted force of 67 sworn deputies, including 40 for patrol duties. Despite national staffing challenges, the WCSO successfully attracted and retained valued employees.
- Accreditation and Certification: A milestone was reached on June 1, 2023, with WCSO receiving accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professionals Standards Commission (VLEPSC), scoring an impressive 99%. Following this, on June 15, WCSO earned certification from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, becoming the 13th law enforcement agency under the Certified Crime Prevention Community Program.
- Court Services: Focusing on court security, serving papers, and prisoner transport, the WCSO’s Court Services Division worked efficiently to maintain law and order in court settings.
- Patrol Division Achievements: The Patrol Division responded to over 18,979 calls for service in 2023. They focused on community safety, DUI enforcement, traffic law enforcement, and providing mental health services.
- Animal Control: WCSO’s Animal Control Officers handled 2,185 calls, addressing issues like animal cruelty, stray animals, and wildlife complaints.
- K-9 Unit Success: WCSO’s K-9 unit, comprising five dogs, was instrumental in narcotics detection and human scent tracking, contributing significantly to community safety.
- School Resource Officers (SRO): The SRO program emphasized community policing within schools, focusing on safety, education, and building positive relationships with youth.
- Criminal Investigations Division (CID): CID handled major crimes and was involved in various collaborative efforts, including the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.
- Community Policing and Events: WCSO actively engaged in community events like National Night Out and school programs, promoting safety and awareness.
- Administrative Services Division: This division played a crucial role in the office’s smooth functioning, handling documentation, training coordination, and contributing to the accreditation process.
- Emergency Communications Center: The center efficiently managed emergency and non-emergency calls, ensuring rapid and effective response to community needs.
- Commendations and Awards: WCSO recognized the outstanding efforts of its members with numerous commendations and awards given out in 2023, including those for bravery, community policing, and distinguished service.
- Community Advisory Council (CAC): The CAC facilitated open dialogue between WCSO and residents, enhancing community-oriented policing and understanding.
The WCSO’s efforts in 2023 demonstrate a commitment to excellence, community engagement, and professional growth. Sheriff Butler and his team have set a standard for effective, community-centric law enforcement, making Warren County a safer and more connected community.
Local News
The New Sheriff in Town Points to a Direction Forward as Deputies Sworn in for Coming Terms
At 5 p.m. Thursday, December 28, as the Warren County Courthouse doors were locked for the day, freeing up the bailiffs doing courthouse security, incoming Sheriff Crystal Cline greeted 63 Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies, including those bailiffs and family members to county Circuit Courtroom “A.” The occasion was a swearing-in ceremony conducted under the auspices of Circuit Court Clerk Angela “Angie” Moore. Long-time Front Royal Police Department officer, and most recently Captain Cline, expressed her appreciation for the deputies’ service and their and their families’ sacrifices of time devoted to their work in upholding the laws and legal procedures of the Commonwealth of Virginia at the local level.
“A recurring theme that I heard from everybody is the family life — and the work/family life balance,” Cline said of one goal established from meetings she has already had with departmental personnel in the wake of an unusually high number of personnel departures during her predecessor’s four years in office, adding, “And that is one of my top priorities, to make that better. You should be thinking about your loved ones and your kids and all — that’s what life is all about. And if you are 90 percent time with the job and it’s all about the grind and the job, you’re not going to be very effective at that; you’re not going to be very happy to put that uniform on. So, that is one of the top priorities, to try to get some good, solid people coming in. And so I do ask you, hey, if you know someone, whether they’re certified or not, let’s get those applications in and let’s fill our roster.”
She noted she had no magic wand to wave to make everything fall into place as she and her officer’s oaths of office take effect with the coming of the new year four days away. “It’s going to take all of us to make this be a successful agency … I like the work, I like the team aspect,” Cline said in telling her assembled deputies she would, and already was, seeking their individual input in helping her move forward at the head of Warren County’s law enforcement office.
So, here is a public thank you to all those 63 deputies sworn in for the coming four-year terms and their families. And here’s wishing luck to incoming Sheriff Cline and staff in reaching that roster-filled status that will make life more balanced for all the department’s deputies, current and to come.
