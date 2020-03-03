Attic fire at Front Royal Beltone Hearing Aid Center

Fauquier Hospital celebrated leap year day with a bundle of joy. Weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces, Parker Joel Funk was born to Jillian and Winton Funk on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:28am. Sweet little Parker also has a big sister, Kelsey Parker, who is now three years old. Jillian and Winton commented, “It is surreal because we got engaged in 2009 and solidified the names for our future children at that time, and it’s unique that we now have them both.” They joked how Kelsey was very eager to see her baby brother, but was even more excited when she received a new Barbie doll as her big sister gift.

“Parker was an IVF baby. We feel very blessed and excited to have him!” said Jillian. As it turns out, Jillian’s brother and now Godfather to Parker, was also a leap year baby. Jillian and Winton joked, “It’s pretty funny to have two people in the same family [who were born on leap year day].”

From all of us at Fauquier Health, congratulations to the Funk family on their newest addition!

The Fauquier Health Family Birthing Center is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. The Center offers prenatal care, a same labor to delivery room experience, an Intermediate Care Nursery, state-of-the-art equipment, renovated patient rooms, breastfeeding support and postnatal support classes.

“It is our privilege to provide a safe, comforting and welcoming environment for our newest and littlest community members,” said Cheryl Poelma, Director of Women’s Services at Fauquier Health. “Our team of expert clinical and support staff are dedicated to ensuring that every patient and his or her family have a positive experience during this special time.”

