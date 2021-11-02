Attorney General Herring confident following SCOTUS oral argument on unconstitutional Texas abortion ban



October 21, 2021 Business Meeting

The Board approved the minutes of their meetings on September 22-23, 2021.

The Board adopted a resolution of recognition of the 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching State Finalists. They are:

Raymond Cotter, an engineering teacher William Fleming High in Roanoke;

Stephanie Harry, a chemistry teacher at Tabb High in York County;

Yvette Lee, a mathematics and computer science teacher at John Randolph Tucker High in Henrico County;

Melinda Liebau, a mathematics teacher at Green Run Collegiate in Virginia Beach; and

Geraldine Maskelony, a mathematics teacher at the Arlington Career Center in Arlington County.

The Board also adopted a resolution of recognition to commemorate November 2021 as Family Engagement in Education Month.

Consent Agenda:

The Board approved four consent items:

Action Items:

The Board approved the 2021 Prescriptions to the Standards of Quality (SOQ), which describe the foundational instructional programs and support services all schools must provide and drive approximately 85% of state funding for local school divisions. The Constitution of Virginia requires the Virginia Board of Education to prescribe SOQs for the public schools of Virginia, subject to revision only by the General Assembly. During odd-numbered years, the Board reviews the SOQs and prescribes amendments as necessary.

The Board reviewed proposed amendments to the Regulations Establishing Standards for Accrediting Public Schools in Virginia (also known as the Standards of Accreditation or SOA). The amendments are recommended by the Special Committee established by the Board to review the first years of implementation as well as identify the positive, negative, and unintended consequences of the 2017 SOA revisions. Action to approve this item will be requested at a future meeting, anticipated to be Nov. 18, 2021.

The Board approved the Report on Recommendations for Appropriate Staffing and Funding Levels Necessary for State Operated Programs (SOP) in Regional and Local Detention Centers to be transmitted to the General Assembly by November 1, 2021.

The Board approved the Fast Track Regulatory Action to Conform Definitions of “Traumatic Brain Injury” to ensure alignment in regulatory language and guidance. This action will clarify definitions that currently differ across regulatory chapters.

The Board reviewed the Board of Education’s 2021 Annual Report on the Conditions and Needs of Public Schools in Virginia, which provides an overview of the needs of public education, an update on student achievement and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlights the Board’s work over the past year. Additionally, the annual report outlines the conditions of education funding as compared to other states, student enrollment trends, staff vacancies, and graduation and dropout rates. Action to approve this item will be requested at a future meeting, anticipated to be Nov. 18, 2021.

Board actions are unanimous or unopposed unless otherwise noted

The next meetings of the Board of Education are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, November 17 18, 2021. For more information, visit the Virginia Board of Education web page.

