State News
Attorney General Herring confident following SCOTUS oral argument on unconstitutional Texas abortion ban
RICHMOND – Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the below statement following the November 1, 2021, oral argument in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in the cases of United States of America v. State of Texas et al., and Whole Woman’s Health et al. v. Jackson et al. that seek to block the unconstitutional Texas abortion ban:
“Following this morning’s oral arguments, I feel confident that the Supreme Court will do the right thing and uphold the decades-old precedent that the right to an abortion is protected under our Constitution,” said Attorney General Herring. “Not only does Texas’ law essentially ban all abortions, it also emboldens unchecked vigilantes to take the law into their own hands, something that even the most conservative justices appeared to take issue with. This disgusting law has burdened women in Texas for too long and the Supreme Court must strike it down, preventing further blatantly unconstitutional abortion bans from being passed in other states across the country.”
Attorney General Herring has been in court from the outset fighting back against Texas’ unconstitutional abortion ban. He and his colleagues have filed numerous amicus briefs on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice in support of their challenge to Texas law.
Attorney General Herring has been a strong advocate for women’s healthcare and reproductive rights in Virginia. Last month, Attorney General Herring led a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Planned Parenthood South Atlantic v. Wilson arguing that South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban harms women’s healthcare and a lower court’s ruling blocking the law should be upheld. He has stood against attacks on women’s reproductive freedom and has fought in court to defend women’s access to comprehensive healthcare services, including abortion and birth control. He issued an official advisory opinion that helped protect women’s health clinics from expensive and medically unnecessary retrofits that would have closed many Virginia clinics that offer abortion services. Attorney General Herring successfully fought alongside his colleagues in the Whole Women’s Health case to strike down Texas’s onerous, medically unnecessary regulations and he has fought for women’s reproductive justice around the country, working with colleagues to oppose medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion in Ohio and Alabama. Additionally, he continuously fought against the Trump Administration’s attacks on women’s access to the full range of reproductive health care services and contraception options.
State News
Herring requests Senator Amanda Chase produce evidence of alleged election ‘cheating’
RICHMOND (October 28, 2021)—Attorney General Mark R. Herring today requested that Senator Amanda Chase provide his Office with the alleged evidence of election “cheating” that she claims to have found and shared with a gubernatorial campaign.
“Let’s be clear: these kinds of baseless, false claims are simply designed to undermine confidence in our democracy and our elections,” said Attorney General Herring. “If Senator Chase has any evidence of cheating or voter fraud then she has an obligation to bring it to the attention of authorities who can do something about it rather than secretively sharing this supposed ‘evidence’ with political allies.”
In an interview yesterday, Senator Chase stated that “I know how Democrats are cheating, and that information has been given to the Youngkin campaign.”
In a letter today, Attorney General Herring’s office wrote to Senator Chase saying that “if you have evidence of ongoing election fraud, cheating, or misconduct, please contact [OAG] as soon as possible so we may make arrangements to receive and review it.”
State News
Statement of Governor Ralph S. Northam honoring the life of Governor Linwood Holton
RICHMOND—(October 28, 2021) Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement on the passing of former Governor Linwood Holton.
“Linwood Holton changed what it means to serve as Governor of Virginia. He knew defeat at the ballot box before victory—and when he won, he made every moment count.
“If you want to know what American strength looks like, look at the famous photographs of Governor Holton—smiling, as he walked his children to Richmond’s public schools during the tensest moments of desegregation. He faced down Virginia’s demons and enabled this Commonwealth to look ahead.
“He showed a wistful state how to embrace the future, inviting us all to be “touched by the better angels of our nature,” in the words of President Lincoln who founded the reforming Republican Party that Linwood Holton revered.
“A half-century has passed since Linwood Holton served as Governor. His public service continued for decades after that, and his children carry on his legacy today, serving in public office, in the academy, and as good and loving souls.
“May we all celebrate the life of Linwood Holton, Virginia’s servant leader. Our country needs more people like him today.
“Pam and I are smiling tonight in memory of this great man who lived nearly a century. Our thoughts tonight are especially with Jinks, Anne, Taylor, Woody, and Dwight, and everyone who loved Governor Holton.
“I have directed that Virginia state flags be flown at half-staff in Governor Holton’s honor for the next 30 days.”
State News
Herring has filed an amicus brief defending Florida’s law limiting the sale of firearms to people aged 21 and up
RICHMOND (October 26, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is defending a Florida law limiting the sale of firearms to people aged 21 and up. Attorney General Herring has joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit arguing that states have the right to enact reasonable, age-based firearms regulations that protect public safety and reduce the prevalence of gun violence.
In September, Attorney General Herring helped successfully defend a longstanding federal gun safety law after he and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh filed a similar amicus brief defending the decades-old law that limits the sale of handguns to those age 21 and older.
“Almost every state across the country, including Virginia, has implemented some kind of age-based restrictions on the sale of firearms,” said Attorney General Herring. “Age-based firearm regulations have been used for decades to keep communities and people safe, and to help keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals. It’s critical that states have the ability to pass gun safety measures, like age-based restrictions, that meet their individual public safety goals.”
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues filed the brief in National Rifle Association v. Commissioner, Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The lawsuit challenges a provision of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act that generally prohibits the purchase of firearms by individuals under the age of 21. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim that the law infringes upon the Second Amendment rights of young people. A lower court, in this case, rejected that argument, holding that laws regulating the sale of firearms to young people are longstanding and constitutional.
In the brief, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that the Second Amendment gives states the ability to enact sensible regulations designed to protect the public, including age-based restrictions that limit the ability of people younger than 21 to purchase firearms. Although regulations differ based on each state’s needs, virtually every state and the District of Columbia have imposed some age-based restrictions on the sale or use of firearms, and at least 19 states and the District of Columbia have enacted a minimum age requirement of 21 for the sale or possession of certain categories of firearms. Similarly, courts across the country have consistently upheld age-based regulations, noting that the goal of these regulations is to deter crime and promote public safety.
Joining Attorney General Herring in filing the amicus brief are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
State News
Behavioral technician pleads guilty to unlawful wounding
RICHMOND (October 25, 2021) – Stacey Burrell, 57, of King William, has pled guilty today in New Kent Circuit Court to one count of felony unlawful wounding. The guilty plea is related to injuries suffered by a juvenile patient in 2019 at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County, while Burrell was employed at the hospital as a behavioral technician. A sentencing hearing, in this case, is scheduled for December 20, 2021.
“The conduct committed by this behavioral technician against a juvenile patient is truly awful and should never occur in a facility that is meant to treat and take care of children,” said Attorney General Herring. “My team and I are dedicated to protecting the vulnerable and holding those who harm their fellow Virginians accountable, especially when they harm our children.”
This guilty plea is part of an ongoing investigation into Cumberland Hospital by the Virginia State Police and was prosecuted by members of Attorney General Herring’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section. Previously, former Cumberland Hospital psychotherapist Herschel “Mickey” Harden was indicted for two felony counts of sexual assault, however, he died by suicide before standing trial.
If anyone has additional information about these or other alleged crimes that may have occurred at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents they may contact the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (804) 537-6788.
State News
Virginia Department of Education Board Brief – October 21, 2021 Business Meeting
October 21, 2021 Business Meeting
The Board approved the minutes of their meetings on September 22-23, 2021.
The Board adopted a resolution of recognition of the 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching State Finalists. They are:
- Raymond Cotter, an engineering teacher William Fleming High in Roanoke;
- Stephanie Harry, a chemistry teacher at Tabb High in York County;
- Yvette Lee, a mathematics and computer science teacher at John Randolph Tucker High in Henrico County;
- Melinda Liebau, a mathematics teacher at Green Run Collegiate in Virginia Beach; and
- Geraldine Maskelony, a mathematics teacher at the Arlington Career Center in Arlington County.
The Board also adopted a resolution of recognition to commemorate November 2021 as Family Engagement in Education Month.
Consent Agenda:
The Board approved four consent items:
- Certification of Qualified Persons for the Office of Division Superintendent of School
- Quarterly Report of the Literary Fund
- Advisory Board on Teacher Education and Licensure Recommendation for Revisions to the Guidelines for Mentor Teacher Programs for Beginning and Experienced Teachers
- Approved Training Programs for the Treatment of Students with a Seizure Disorder
Action Items:
The Board approved the 2021 Prescriptions to the Standards of Quality (SOQ), which describe the foundational instructional programs and support services all schools must provide and drive approximately 85% of state funding for local school divisions. The Constitution of Virginia requires the Virginia Board of Education to prescribe SOQs for the public schools of Virginia, subject to revision only by the General Assembly. During odd-numbered years, the Board reviews the SOQs and prescribes amendments as necessary.
The Board reviewed proposed amendments to the Regulations Establishing Standards for Accrediting Public Schools in Virginia (also known as the Standards of Accreditation or SOA). The amendments are recommended by the Special Committee established by the Board to review the first years of implementation as well as identify the positive, negative, and unintended consequences of the 2017 SOA revisions. Action to approve this item will be requested at a future meeting, anticipated to be Nov. 18, 2021.
The Board approved the Report on Recommendations for Appropriate Staffing and Funding Levels Necessary for State Operated Programs (SOP) in Regional and Local Detention Centers to be transmitted to the General Assembly by November 1, 2021.
The Board approved the Fast Track Regulatory Action to Conform Definitions of “Traumatic Brain Injury” to ensure alignment in regulatory language and guidance. This action will clarify definitions that currently differ across regulatory chapters.
The Board reviewed the Board of Education’s 2021 Annual Report on the Conditions and Needs of Public Schools in Virginia, which provides an overview of the needs of public education, an update on student achievement and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlights the Board’s work over the past year. Additionally, the annual report outlines the conditions of education funding as compared to other states, student enrollment trends, staff vacancies, and graduation and dropout rates. Action to approve this item will be requested at a future meeting, anticipated to be Nov. 18, 2021.
Board actions are unanimous or unopposed unless otherwise noted
The next meetings of the Board of Education are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, November 17 18, 2021. For more information, visit the Virginia Board of Education web page.
The Virginia Board of Education, established in the Virginia Constitution, consists of nine members appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the General Assembly. General supervision of the public school system is vested in the Board of Education, which prescribes standards of quality for the school divisions. Subject to the ultimate authority of the General Assembly, the Board of Education has primary responsibility and authority for effectuating the educational policy of the Commonwealth. The Superintendent of Public Instruction, also appointed by the Governor, serves as the executive officer of the Virginia Department of Education, an executive branch agency. The Virginia Department of Education implements statutory and regulatory requirements. The supervision of schools in each school division is vested in local school boards.
State News
Governor Northam announces $2 billion public-private broadband investment
RICHMOND—Governor Northam announced that Virginia has received a record number of local and private sector applications to match state broadband investments, putting the Commonwealth on track to become one of the first states to achieve universal broadband access by 2024. Virginia anticipates more than $2 billion in total broadband funding, thanks to local and private-sector matching funds that go beyond the $874 million in state appropriations since the Governor took office in 2018.
“Broadband is as critical today as electricity was in the last century,” said Governor Northam. “Making sure more Virginians can get access to it has been a priority since I took office, and the pandemic pushed us all to move even faster. Virginia is now on track to achieve universal broadband by 2024, which means more connections, more investments, easier online learning, and expanded telehealth options, especially in rural Virginia.”
The Virginia Telecommunication Initiative is the Commonwealth’s broadband program. It was started in 2017 to fund public-private partnerships to extend broadband service to areas unserved by an internet service provider. When the most recent application round closed last month, the program received 57 applications from 84 localities, requesting $943 million to connect more than 250,000 Virginia homes and businesses. These applications leverage $1.15 billion in private and local matching funds. The Department of Housing and Community Development is reviewing applications and expects to award the funds by the end of the year.
Virginia has taken dramatic steps on broadband since Governor Northam took office in 2018, as Virginia’s first rural Governor in a generation. He set out a clear goal: achieve universal access to broadband within 10 years. The goal was bold, as Virginia’s broadband program was investing just $4 million a year and 660,000 Virginians did not have access to high-speed internet.
Since then, Governor Northam and the General Assembly have awarded $124 million in grants to connect more than 140,000 homes, businesses, and community organizations. The Virginia Telecommunication Initiative has awarded 39 projects in 41 different counties, supported by over $94 million in matching private and local funds. Along with private investment and federal broadband grants, the Commonwealth has reduced the digital divide by 65 percent. Plans accelerated further in August, when Governor Northam and the General Assembly allocated $700 million in American Rescue Plan funding to broadband, moving the original goal for achieving universal access to 2024.
“Ensuring that rural Virginians have access to broadband is the number one way we can make sure they have equal access to the economic, educational, and health opportunities that broadband provides,” said Broadband Advisory Council Vice-Chair Delegate Roslyn Tyler. “No Virginian should be left behind. Thanks to Governor Northam’s commitment to getting universal broadband done, we’re seeing record levels of public and private sector matching funds, and we’ll have this critical infrastructure available to all Virginians more quickly than we imagined.”
“Broadband a vital resource for communities across the Commonwealth,” said Broadband Advisory Council Chair Senator Jennifer Boysko. “Broadband access allows our citizens to connect to their workplaces, schools, and doctors and broadens their opportunities and choices about where to live and work. The Northam administration’s investment in broadband, paired with these matching funds, will get universal broadband access to Virginians in record time.”
The overwhelming response to this year’s Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant round demonstrates that Virginia has built an innovative and successful model for bridging the digital divide.
Wind: 0mph E
Humidity: 98%
Pressure: 30.25"Hg
UV index: 1
52/28°F
52/28°F