Attorney General Herring holds two gas stations accountable for price gouging
RICHMOND (December 13, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is holding two gas stations accountable for alleged price gouging of gasoline during the Colonial Pipeline emergency in the spring of 2021. Attorney General Herring has reached settlements with Terry Singh Corp. d/b/a Waynesboro Marathon and Springfield-based Tahir and Sons LLC d/b/a Interstate Fuel LLC (Interstate Fuel) for alleged violations of the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act relating to allegations that the gas stations charged unconscionable prices on gasoline, a necessary good, after a state of emergency was declared on May 11, 2021, in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies motor fuels and other petroleum-based products to a large portion of the east coast.
Attorney General Herring has also taken other enforcement actions regarding price gouging following the Colonial Pipeline emergency. Additionally, he has taken enforcement actions against price gouging in relation to the state of emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The sad reality is that bad actors will take advantage of their fellow Virginians during times of crisis or emergency just to make an extra buck,” said Attorney General Herring. “My Consumer Protection Section will continue to monitor and investigate any complaints we receive of alleged price gouging in the Commonwealth. Businesses should know that, if they choose to participate in price gouging practices, they will be held accountable – price gouging will not be tolerated in Virginia.”
Waynesboro Marathon
Attorney General Herring’s complaint alleges that, on May 11 – 12, 2021, Waynesboro Marathon significantly raised the prices of regular unleaded and midgrade gasoline. By May 12th, the gas station was charging as much as $3.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline; the increase to that price point represented a 45% increase over what the station was charging before the disaster occurred. Similar increases were noted on midgrade gasoline, where average prices increased more than 32%. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
Under the terms of the settlement, Waynesboro Marathon agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business also has agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees and also has disgorged more than $1,394.15 in excess profits made from the offending sales, which can be used for consumer restitution. Consumers who purchased regular or midgrade gasoline from Waynesboro Marathon on or around May 11th and 12th should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Waynesboro City Circuit Court.
Interstate Fuel
This settlement resolves a lawsuit that Attorney General Herring filed in August 2021, alleging that this gas station raised its prices of regular unleaded gasoline by as much as 33.4% during the declared emergency. Under the terms of the settlement, Interstate Fuel agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business will disgorge $15,166.75 in excess profits made from the offending sales, and also has agreed to pay $3,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees. Consumers who purchased regular unleaded gasoline from Interstate Fuel on or around May 13, 2021, should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
The settlement, in the form of a Consent Judgment, has been filed for approval with the Fairfax County Circuit Court.
Attorney General Herring’s Anti-Price Gouging Work
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, in April 2020, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaints. If consumers believe they are a victim of price gouging specific to motor fuel they should file complaints with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
State, federal, local, private investment to bring high-speed internet to 90% of Virginians
On December 13, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced new grants that will advance Virginia 90% to the goal of achieving universal access to broadband and high-speed internet, placing Virginia on track to being one of the first states successfully charting a path to universal access to broadband.
The dramatic progress results from a combination of state, federal, local, and private-sector investments that Virginia has accelerated over the past four years. The Governor said the pandemic highlighted the need for swift and bold action to extend high-speed internet across Virginia, and he thanked the partners who made this progress possible.
“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” said Governor Northam. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”
Virginia has taken dramatic steps on broadband since Governor Northam took office in 2018, as Virginia’s first rural Governor in a generation. He set out a clear goal: achieve universal access to broadband within 10 years. The goal was bold, as Virginia’s broadband program was investing just $4 million a year and 660,000 Virginians did not have access to high-speed internet.
Since then, Virginia has invested more than $846 million to connect more than 429,000 Virginia homes, businesses, and community anchors to broadband service. Governor Northam recently announced that Virginia has received a record number of local and private sector applications to leverage state broadband investments, putting the Commonwealth on track to become one of the first states to achieve universal broadband access by 2024.
Today’s announcement comes as Virginia allocates more than $722 million to provide universal broadband infrastructure in 70 localities, which will close 90% of Virginia’s digital divide. The funding—from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) and the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)—will support 35 projects, connecting more than 278,000 households, businesses, and community anchor institutions to high-speed internet, and leverages more than $1 billion in private and local investments, pushing the total broadband investment in Virginia above $2 billion over the past four years.
“Virginia and the VATI program continue to be the national model for closing the digital divide and today’s announcement cements our success,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This round of grants will connect more than 278,550 households/businesses to high-speed internet, ensuring more communities across the Commonwealth have access to the necessities of modern life.”
The Department of Housing and Community Development administers the VATI program, which provides targeted financial assistance to extend broadband service to areas that are currently unserved by a provider. Projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and the cost and leverage of the proposed project. The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project area.
In this application year, VATI received 57 applications from 84 localities that partnered with 25 internet service providers, requesting more than $943 million in funding. Additional information on VATI is available here. Here are the awards:
Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission and All Points Broadband
$95,303,000.00 Award
$190,759,621.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 37,357 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Augusta, Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, and Warren Counties.
West Piedmont Planning District Commission and RiverStreet Networks
$87,003,888.00 Award
$65,421,347.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 24,641 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Amelia, Bedford, Campbell, Charlotte, Nottoway, and Pittsylvania Counties when combined with other projects.
Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and Firefly
$79,027,930.00 Award
$208,969,670.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 36,283 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, and Powhatan Counties when combined with other projects. The project was supported by CSX through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Southside Planning District Commission and EMPOWER Broadband
$69,431,635.00 Award
$84,677,555.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 11,527 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Brunswick, Charlotte, Halifax, and Mecklenburg Counties when combined with other projects.
New River Valley Regional Commission and Gigabeam and All Points Broadband
$68,355,355.00 Award
$67,370,008.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 19,966 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bland, Montgomery, and Pulaski Counties.
Mount Rogers Planning District Commission and Point Broadband
$65,883,228.00 Award
$33,052,600.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 27,450 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Smyth, Washington, and Wythe Counties.
West Piedmont Planning District Commission and RiverStreet Networks
$33,571,073 Award
$61,794,113 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 10,056 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Franklin, Henry, and Patrick Counties when combined with other projects.
Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission and Point Broadband
$23,478,429.00 Award
$6,459,000.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 5,828 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell Counties.
LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and Scott County Telephone Cooperative
$22,190,500.00 Award
$6,354,500.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 10,982 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Lee, Wise, and Scott Counties.
Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and Charter Communications
$21,120,053.50 Award
$13,839,522,50 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 12,223 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in the City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight, and Southampton Counties. The project was supported by Primis Bank through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Loudoun County and All Points Broadband
$17,524,000.00 Award
$42,376,126.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 8,629 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Loudoun County.
Commonwealth Regional Council and Kinex
$15,000,000.00 Award
$12,450,992.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 11,397 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Cumberland, Lunenburg, and Prince Edward Counties when combined with other projects.
Hanover County and All Points Broadband
$13,970,000.00 Award
$41,469,332.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 6,198 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Hanover County. The project was supported by Primis Bank through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority
$12,310,777.25 Award
$3,314,865.50 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 11,091 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Accomack and Northampton Counties.
Shenandoah County and Shentel
$12,176,662.00 Award
$20,733,235.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 4,139 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Shenandoah County.
Franklin County and Shentel
$9,832,456.00 Award
$14,722,315.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber and wireless broadband to 3,508 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Franklin County when combined with other projects.
Bedford County and Shentel
$8,642,313.00 Award
$17,546,515.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber and wireless broadband to 5,565 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bedford County when combined with other projects.
Bedford County and ZiTEL
$8,523,908.31 Award
$10,208,347.39 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 4,114 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bedford County when combined with other projects.
Culpeper County and All Points Broadband
$8,600,000.00 Award
$21,914,455.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 4,269 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Culpeper County.
Bath-Highland Network Authority and MGW
$7,876,800.00 Award
$3,113,200.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 2,470 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Bath and Highland Counties.
Dinwiddie County and RURALBAND
$7,532,055.35 Award
$13,116,640.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 1,622 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Dinwiddie County. The project was supported by the Cameron Foundation through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Campbell County and Shentel
$5,443,000.00 Award
$10,107,617.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber and wireless broadband to 3,509 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Campbell County when combined with other projects.
King William County and All Points Broadband
$5,400,000.00 Award
$12,330,631.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 2,236 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in King William County. The project was supported by Primis Bank through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Sussex County and RURALBAND
$4,896,892.00 Award
$1,678,571.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 2,267 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Sussex County. The project was supported by the Cameron Foundation through the Commonwealth Connect Fund.
Stafford County and Comcast
$3,398,155.60 Award
$2,364,380.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 634 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Stafford County.
Northern Neck Planning District Commission and All Points Broadband
$3,190,500.00 Award
$20,477,692.25 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 3,411 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in King George, Lancaster, and Northumberland Counties.
Botetourt County and Lumos
$3,084,796.00 Award
$4,824,937.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 1,901 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Botetourt County.
Middlesex County and All Points Broadband
$2,050,000.00 Award
$8,453,887.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 970 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Middlesex County.
Roanoke County and Craig Botetourt Electric Cooperative
$1,581,584.00 Award
$1,646,138.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 495 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects.
Roanoke County and Cox Communications
$1,535,264.00 Award
$1,597,927.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 396 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects.
Roanoke County and Shentel
$490,000.00 Award
$510,000.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 213 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects.
Roanoke County and B2X Online
$170,609.00 Award
$177,572.00 Leveraged
The project will build a wireless broadband network to connect 290 locations and achieve universal coverage in Roanoke County when combined with other projects.
West Piedmont Planning District Commission and Charter Communications
$1,415,290.00 Award
$2,124,671.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 690 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Patrick County when combined with other projects.
Floyd County and Citizens
$1,310,267.00 Award
$1,111,725.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 723 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in Floyd County.
City of Chesapeake and Cox Communications
$580,435.00 Award
$434,559.00 Leveraged
The project will build fiber broadband to 279 unserved locations and achieve universal coverage in the City of Chesapeake.
Virginia has record November as projects advance; strong December volume expected
November was a productive month for The Port of Virginia® as it processed nearly 291,000 TEUs (twenty-foot-equivalent units) and began moving forward on expanding its rail capacity.
November’s volume was the highest of any November in the port’s history: cargo was up 10,891 TEUs, or nearly 4 percent when compared with the same month last year, which was the best November on record. When compared with October, November’s volume was down nearly 9 percent or 28,000 TEUs: in October, the port set its all-time single-month volume mark having handled more than 318,000 TEUs.
In parallel to processing record cargo volumes, the port is progressing with critical infrastructure projects – expanding rail capacity and channel deepening — that will help accommodate ultra-large container vessels and drive even greater efficiency. At its November meeting, the Virginia Port Authority Board of Commissioners approved an $80 million expansion of the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT).
“We had a productive November in terms of volume, but equally important is that we now have a clear path forward on expanding our rail capacity at NIT and that effort will be underway shortly,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “The completion of the railyard expansion is timed to support the opening of the new deeper, wider channel and both of those projects will be in place and ready support the expansion of NIT’s North Berth.
“In a little more than two years The Port of Virginia will be served by the deepest and widest ship channel anywhere on the US East Coast. Pairing that channel depth with modern terminals and a significant increase in double-stack, on-dock rail capacity is going to attract big ships and more cargo volume. We are going to need the rail capacity to support the additional cargo we’ll be getting from this shift of big vessels to Virginia.”
When complete, NIT’s Central Rail Yard will be able to accommodate 610,000 annual container lifts; current lift capacity is 350,000 at NIT and 480,000 at Virginia International Gateway. The work on the Central Rail Yard begins in February 2022 with completion scheduled in late 2023. The work to widen the channel and deepen it to 55 feet will be finished in late 2024.
“Interest in The Port of Virginia is very high right now because we are not experiencing any congestion and we are able to accommodate those vessels that are off-schedule,” Edwards said.
“Operationally, our performance remains best-in-class, so we are delivering service and real value to all of our customers — the owners of goods in containers and breakbulk cargo owners.”
Import loads and empties helped drive November’s volume, up 13 percent (+16,403 TEUs) and 465 percent (+3,617 TEUs) respectively. In addition, breakbulk tonnage was up 229 percent, or nearly 17,000 tons, and total barge volume was up 50 percent, or nearly 2,600 containers.
To see the port’s operational metrics on productivity at the berth, rail ramp and truck gates, click here.
With one reporting month left in 2021, the port’s TEU volume is 3.2 million TEUs, an increase of 644,293 units (+25%) vs. the same period last year with gains made across almost all phases of the operation.
November Cargo Snapshot (2021 vs. 2020)
- Total TEUs – 290,759, up 3.9%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 84,002, down 5.6%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 141,617, up 13.1%
- Total Containers – 161,993, up 6%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 1,946, down 19.5%
- Breakbulk Tonnage – 16,683, up 228.8%
- Total Rail Containers – 52,107, up 4.3%
- Total Truck Containers – 102,112, up 4.6%
- Total Barge Containers – 7,774 up, 50%
Governor Northam continues ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, announces $27 million for gun violence prevention
RICHMOND (December 10, 2021) —Governor Ralph Northam today continued his ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, announcing that his proposed two-year state budget will include $27.4 million to address gun violence in Virginia. The funds will establish the Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention at the Department of Criminal Justice Services, building on his landmark gun violence prevention measures he has signed into law over the past four years.
“We lose a thousand Virginians to gun violence each year, and we must do everything we can to bring that number to zero,” said Governor Northam. “The new research Center will collect important data that can lead to meaningful change. Gun violence is a public safety and a public health issue, and we have so much work to do to end this epidemic of violence. This data will save lives.”
The Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention will work across public safety and public health sectors to collect data and publish reports on violence caused by firearms. The information will be shared with state and local agencies, higher education institutions, research institutions, hospitals, and other medical care facilities, and community-based organizations. These efforts will receive assistance and resources from the Center. Additionally, training standards and model policies for law-enforcement personnel will be established and updated periodically.
Virginia’s push for common-sense gun safety legislation started in 2019 after 12 people were killed in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach. The Governor called a special session to address gun violence, but the session adjourned after just 90 minutes and no action was taken. In 2020, Governor Northam signed seven new laws to reduce gun violence—including background checks on all gun sales and mandated reporting of lost or stolen firearms. In 2021, Governor Northam signed a law prohibiting a person convicted of assaulting a family member from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm.
“I am proud of the landmark gun violence prevention legislation that we, as an administration, have championed over the past four years,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “The Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention is the next step for the Commonwealth, and I’m confident it will help ensure Virginia remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”
“The Department of Criminal Justice Services has knowledgeable and experienced staff and we are prepared to take on the responsibilities of the Governor’s proposal,” said Department of Criminal Justice Services Director Shannon Dion. “We are committed to administering programs that help keep all Virginians safe.”
The Governor made the announcement at the Capitol Square Bell Tower in Richmond.
Virginia is Protecting Public Safety and Reforming Criminal Justice:
Under Governor Northam, Virginia finally passed laws to prevent gun violence—to keep communities safer by keeping prohibited persons away from firearms. The new laws:
• Require background checks on all gun sales.
• Enact a Substantial Risk Protective Order.
• Require reporting of lost and stolen firearms.
• Strengthen the law to prevent children from accessing firearms.
• Reinstate Virginia’s successful one-handgun-a-month policy—first passed 30 years ago.
• Prohibit firearms at polling places.
• Prohibit possession of firearms by persons subject to protective orders.
Governor Northam proposed and signed the law abolishing the death penalty in Virginia—becoming the first Southern state to end capital punishment.
Governor Northam signed landmark legislation to legalize possession of marijuana and seal the records of prior convictions.
• The law creates a new Cannabis Control Authority, establishing a regulatory and licensing structure for safe and equitable marijuana industry.
• The law takes effect three years earlier than originally proposed, and includes provisions to protect public health and safety, as well as the rights of people working in the new industry.
Governor Northam led Virginia’s efforts to prevent violence and rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. These include:
• Becoming the first state in the country to ban no-knock search warrants (Breonna’s Law).
• Requiring universal training on de-escalation techniques for law enforcement officers.
• Limiting the circumstances under which law enforcement can use deadly force, including neck restraints (choke-holds)—and requiring officers to intervene if they witness another officer using excessive force.
• Creating a statewide “Marcus Alert” system for responding to mental health crises.
• Advancing Community Policing—requiring law enforcement officers to collect demographic information during all traffic and investigatory stops.
Under Governor Northam’s leadership, Virginia:
• Worked across the aisle to increase the ‘felony larceny threshold’ to $1,000. It had been just $200—the lowest level in the nation—since 1980.
• Maintained one of the lowest rates of recidivism in the country at 23.9%, thanks to investments in re-entry programs in the Department of Corrections.
• Provided bonuses of up to $5,000 for the Virginia State Police, Sheriff’s Deputies, and Jail Officers.
• Ended the oppressive suspension of driver’s licenses for nonpayment of court costs, benefiting up to 600,000 Virginians.
• Increased safety on Virginia roads and improved the lives of undocumented immigrants and their families by issuing more than 39,000 driver privilege cards. Non-citizens, who are Virginia residents, can now drive safely and legally on Virginia roads.
• Vetoed legislation to expand mandatory minimum sentencing, and pledged to veto all future legislation to expand mandatory minimums in Virginia.
• Under the Governor’s budget proposal, newly-sworn state troopers will receive a 7.7 percent pay raise; the starting salary for new correction officers will increase by 25 percent, and the average entry-level salary for deputy sheriffs and regional jail officials will increase by approximately 20 percent.
• The Governor’s budget also includes significant funding to address pay compression and provide additional raises to a range of targeted officers and sworn personnel. Virginia gave one-time bonuses of $3,000 to $5,000 to public safety officials in 2021, in addition to a one-time bonus of $500 in 2020.
Attorney General Herring condemns Supreme Court decision to allow Texas ban to remain in effect during legal challenges
RICHMOND (December 10, 2021) – Attorney General Herring issued the below statement following this morning’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that allows legal challenges brought by healthcare providers against Texas’ blatantly unconstitutional abortion ban to move forward, but fails to enjoin the illegal ban while those challenges proceed through the courts:
“I am incredibly disappointed in the Court’s ruling today, and sadly this decision gives us a glimpse into how they plan on handling abortion cases moving forward, with little regard for decades of constitutional precedent,” said Attorney General Herring. “Texas should not be allowed to continue with its blatantly unconstitutional and illegal abortion ban while it is being challenged in court. Period. Texans have been burdened with this disgusting law for too long, and they should be allowed to make their own decisions about their reproductive healthcare once again.
“I’m proud of the work I have done alongside my colleagues to protect the constitutional right to an abortion in Texas and around the country – and I will never let up on this fight.”
Attorney General Herring has been in court from the outset fighting back against Texas’ unconstitutional abortion ban. He and his colleagues have filed numerous amicus briefs on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice in support of their challenge to Texas law.
Attorney General Herring has been a strong advocate for women’s healthcare and reproductive rights in Virginia. Last month, Attorney General Herring led a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Planned Parenthood South Atlantic v. Wilson arguing that South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban harms women’s healthcare and a lower court’s ruling blocking the law should be upheld. He has stood against attacks on women’s reproductive freedom and has fought in court to defend women’s access to comprehensive healthcare services, including abortion and birth control. He issued an official advisory opinion that helped protect women’s health clinics from expensive and medically unnecessary retrofits that would have closed many Virginia clinics that offer abortion services. Attorney General Herring successfully fought alongside his colleagues in the Whole Women’s Health case to strike down Texas’s onerous, medically unnecessary regulations and he has fought for women’s reproductive justice around the country, working with colleagues to oppose medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion in Ohio and Alabama. Additionally, he continuously fought against the Trump Administration’s attacks on women’s access to the full range of reproductive health care services and contraception options.
Governor Northam announces Qualtrics to expand in Fairfax, creating 400 new jobs
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced Qualtrics, an experienced management software company, will invest $15.9 million to expand in Fairfax County. Virginia successfully competed with Pennsylvania and Ohio for the project, which will create 400 new jobs.
“Virginia offers access to the highest concentration of tech talent in the United States,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth’s diverse tech ecosystem is driven by our stable business climate, competitive operating costs, and a world-class workforce. We look forward to Qualtrics’ continued success in Fairfax County.”
Qualtrics is the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, one of the sector’s fastest-growing markets. The company helps organizations understand what customers and employees are thinking and feeling and enables them to act on that feedback to provide optimal experiences. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is used by more than 13,500 organizations around the world to drive customer and citizen engagement, improve loyalty and retention, and grow revenue. Qualtrics recently acquired the Reston-based company Clarabridge, a leader in omnichannel conversational analytics.
“The Commonwealth has become one of North America’s premier locations for the tech sector, providing the ideal environment for fast-growing software companies to thrive,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We are excited to see Qualtrics expand its presence and advance cutting-edge technology in Fairfax County while creating high-quality, 21st-century jobs.”
“Organizations everywhere are undergoing an experience transformation and Qualtrics has an incredible opportunity in front of us. With its strong talent pool, Virginia is a perfect place for us to grow,” said Qualtrics Chief Executive Officer Zig Serafin. “The investments we’re making today will put us in an even stronger position to help our customers build their next great customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $1.4 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with the project.
The Governor also approved $2 million in funds from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant. The Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant was established as a self-funded program of performance-based incentives that the Commonwealth awards to exceptional economic development projects with large numbers of employees and very high wages relative to average wages for that particular area.
Support for job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Northam administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.
“This marks the second vote of confidence that Qualtrics has made in our business community this year,” said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Hoskins. “First was the purchase of Clarabridge, a homegrown tech success story, and now the expansion being announced today. We thank and congratulate Qualtrics for this tremendous growth and we stand ready to assist the company further as it expands its footprint here.”
“Congratulations to Qualtrics on expanding their offices in Fairfax County,” said Senator Janet Howell. “Qualtrics, with their innovative spirit, customer-obsessed solutions, and data-driven analytics, will find itself right at home, where some of the world’s leading cloud-based IT companies flourish and continue to find tremendous success.”
Former Allied Cash Advance borrowers to begin receiving settlement payments
RICHMOND (December 9, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced today that more than 12,300 borrowers who were harmed by the open-end credit lending practices of Allied Title Lending, LLC d/b/a Allied Cash Advance (“Allied”) will begin receiving checks in amounts between $20 and $491.40 as part of a settlement negotiated by Attorney General Herring. In March 2021, Attorney General Herring secured a permanent injunction against Allied, $850,000 in restitution for customers, and an additional $150,000 in attorneys fees and costs.
“The resolution my team and I were able to reach with Allied provides meaningful restitution and debt forgiveness to tens of thousands of Virginia consumers,” said Attorney General Herring. “Before Virginia’s consumer finance laws changed earlier this year, many lenders would turn to open-end credit lending to impose astronomically high-interest rates on small-dollar loans to financially vulnerable Virginians. I’m also pleased that my team and I were able to resolve our claims against Allied in a way that provides meaningful restitution and debt forgiveness to tens of thousands of Virginia consumers.”
In his complaint, Attorney General Herring alleged that Allied violated Virginia’s consumer finance law in two ways: (1) Allied imposed a $100 origination fee on its loans after it provided the loan funds in violation of the requirement that open-end credit plan lenders provide a minimum 25-day grace period before imposing finance charges; and (2) Allied engaged in a pattern of quasi-payday lending by encouraging and permitting borrowers to enter into new contracts each month, essentially rolling over the same loan for months and sometimes years on end.
The Commonwealth is providing checks to the consumers who were most affected by Allied’s wrongful conduct. This includes those who paid off their loans during the grace period and paid the $100 origination fee and those who were subject to the quasi-payday lending conduct and paid off numerous accounts during the grace period. Consumers who paid off one account during the grace period will receive $20. Consumers who paid off two accounts will receive $25. All other consumers receiving refunds will receive $9.45 for each account they paid off during the grace period. For example, a consumer who paid off three accounts will receive $28.35 and a consumer who paid off 52 accounts will receive $491.40.
The settlement also included consumer relief in the form of debt forgiveness. Under the settlement, Allied ultimately agreed to stop collecting on any open-end account opened during the period between September 23, 2013, and July 23, 2017. The total value of the debt forgiveness provided on these accounts exceeds $21.7 million.
Attorney General Herring has hired a settlement claims administrator to distribute restitution monies to affected consumers. Any consumer who believes he or she is eligible for restitution, but who does not receive a refund letter and check, may contact the settlement administrator at the following toll-free number to inquire about his or her eligibility and to provide a more current address: (833) 531-8941.
Consumers who have questions about the settlement, the settlement administration process, and who is eligible for restitution also may review the Frequently Asked Questions posted on Attorney General Herring’s website.
Allied operated at various times out of 23 locations in the following localities across Virginia: Alexandria, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Hampton, Harrisonburg, Highland Springs, Lynchburg, Manassas, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Rocky Mount, Staunton, Tappahannock, and Winchester.
This matter was handled by the Predatory Lending Unit of Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section. The Unit was established as a part of Attorney General Herring’s reorganization of his Consumer Protection Section, which now includes a focus on predatory lending in addition to deceptive conduct, antitrust matters, charitable solicitation, and more. During Attorney General Herring’s administration, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section has recovered approximately $410 million in relief for consumers and payments from violators.
For additional information on the settlement or to file a complaint about a consumer protection matter, please contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form: https://www.oag.state.va.us/consumer-protection/index.php/file-a-complaint
