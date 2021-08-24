State News
Attorney General Herring holds Virginia Beach-based foreclosure rescue lender accountable
RICHMOND(August 24, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced today that he is holding ANE Investments, LLC (ANE) and its Managing Member Richard A. Maxino accountable for violations of Virginia’s consumer finance statutes, following a lawsuit he filed against ANE and Maxino in December 2020. Attorney General Herring’s lawsuit followed a complaint referral from the State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Financial Institutions.
Attorney General Herring’s lawsuit alleged that ANE and Maxino made loans to distressed homeowners and charged interest or other compensation greatly exceeding an effective annual interest rate of 12%, without being licensed as a consumer finance company, or coming within another exemption to Virginia’s usury laws. Instead of charging traditional interest, ANE and Maxino sought compensation for certain loans through an above-market real estate listing and sales commission, or, alternatively, through a below-market option sale and purchase price.
“I will not tolerate any lenders who take advantage of Virginians who are in financial distress, especially particularly vulnerable homeowners who are trying to avoid potential foreclosure of their homes,” said Attorney General Herring. “My Consumer Protection Section and I remain committed to protecting Virginians from abusive practices and we will continue to go after predatory lenders who prey on vulnerable individuals.”
The Complaint provided details concerning a loan that ANE and Maxino made in 2019 to a Virginia Beach homeowner. As alleged, while in the parking lot of her bank, a representative of ANE presented the homeowner with an Agreement to sign late in the afternoon of June 3, 2019 before the foreclosure of her Virginia Beach home that was scheduled for the next day. The Agreement required the homeowner, in exchange for the $4,000 she needed to stop the foreclosure, to agree to: (1) allow Maxino and his then real estate agency employer to list and sell a separate piece of Virginia Beach real estate that the homeowner owned at the significantly above-market real estate commission rate of 21% (where 6% is more standard), and, alternatively, (2) if sale of the separate property did not occur for any reason, give ANE the option to purchase the separate Virginia Beach property at the significantly below-market price of $200,000. As further alleged, the separate property was appraised in April 2019 with a value of $430,000, which was known to ANE and Maxino. After the homeowner signed the Agreement, Maxino and his employer listed the separate property for sale and the property ultimately sold for the price of $420,000, with a closing that occurred around August 29, 2019. ANE and Maxino claimed in a separate lawsuit that the homeowner owed Maxino a real estate commission of $88,200 on the sale of the property pursuant to the Agreement.
The Virginia consumer finance statutes prohibit any person from making loans to individuals and imposing charges greater than an annual rate of 12%, without having received a license from the State Corporation Commission, or coming within another exemption to Virginia’s usury laws. As alleged in the Complaint, the consumer finance statutes make clear that they are intended to cover any person who seeks to evade their application by any “device, subterfuge, or pretense.” One example provided in the statute is “[t]he use of collateral or related sales or purchases of goods or services, or agreements to sell or purchase, whether real or pretended; ….”
In his Complaint, Attorney General Herring alleged that the extra amounts Maxino contracted to receive from the Virginia Beach homeowner in the form of an above-market real estate commission, or the below-market option sales price that ANE contracted to potentially receive for the purchase of the separate Virginia Beach property, constituted “loan interest, charges, compensation, consideration, or expense” for purposes of the effective interest rate limitations imposed by the consumer finance statutes. As further alleged, if the homeowner had repaid $88,200 (or $84,200 beyond the principal amount loaned) to ANE and/or Maxino on August 29, 2019 (the day of the closing), the $4,000 loan to the homeowner would have had an effective interest rate of 8,831%. Alternatively, even if one subtracted out from the amounts paid a full standard 6% real estate commission ($25,200), and assumed that the homeowner repaid only $53,000 to ANE and/or Maxino (or $49,000 beyond the principal amount loaned), the $4,000 loan to the homeowner would have had an effective annual interest rate of 5,139%.
Attorney General Herring’s settlement with ANE and Maxino takes the form of a Consent Judgment, which was entered by the Richmond Circuit Court on August 16, 2021. The Consent Judgment enjoins ANE and Maxino from violating specific consumer finance statutes, including by making any “loan requiring a collateral sale and/or purchase” to Virginia consumers where the total amounts of compensation collected beyond the principal amount advanced exceed an effective annual interest rate of 12 percent.
In addition to the injunction, the Consent Judgment requires:
• ANE and Maxino to reimburse the Commonwealth’s attorneys’ fees and costs in the amount of $11,000;
• ANE and Maxino to identify additional Virginia consumers with whom either of them or both collectively, made a loan requiring a collateral sale and/or purchase during the period from January 1, 2018 to the present; and
• ANE and Maxino to provide restitution and/or forbearance relief to any Virginia consumers who received loans requiring a collateral sale and/or purchase during the period from January 1, 2018, to the present.
Any Virginia consumer who received a loan requiring a collateral sale and/or purchase from ANE and/or Maxino during the period covered is encouraged to file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General.
This matter was handled by the Predatory Lending Unit of Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section. The Unit was established as part of Attorney General Herring’s reorganization of his Consumer Protection Section, which now includes a focus on predatory lending in addition to deceptive conduct, antitrust matters, charitable solicitation, and more. During Attorney General Herring’s administration, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section has recovered more than $410 million in relief for consumers and payments from violators.
For additional information on the settlement or to file a complaint about a consumer protection matter, please contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Complaint Form
Addressing an injustice of six decades ago, Virginia returns gravestones originally from Washington, D.C. to Maryland cemetery
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VIRGINIA (August 23, 2021) —Generations after gravestones were wrongly removed from a Washington, D.C., cemetery and dumped to control erosion on the Potomac River, Governor Ralph S. Northam of Virginia, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser today joined descendants to begin the process of honoring their family members by returning the gravestones to a proper memorial site.
The story begins in 1859 at Columbian Harmony Cemetery, which stood for a century as Washington’s most prominent burial site for Americans of African descent. In the 1960s, the cemetery was moved to make room for commercial development, which in time would include the Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro station. The remains were relocated to a memorial garden in Landover, Maryland. But in a dehumanizing act, most of the grave markers and monuments were sold for scrap or dumped for erosion-control rubble along the Potomac River.
Many of the grave markers were deposited in a two-mile stretch of King George County, Virginia, where Caledon State Park and the home of Senator Richard Stuart front the Potomac River. In 2016, as Senator Stuart walked along the river, he discovered the gravestones on the property he had just purchased. He turned to historians to learn about the gravestones and their origin, and then to other state leaders to determine how to return them to a proper memorial site.
“It’s our duty to make sure these headstones are returned to the graves they were intended to mark and honor,” said Governor Northam. “As we reckon with the many impacts of systemic racism, we must tell the full and true story of our shared history, including indignities inflicted on people of color even after death.”
Governor Northam, as part of a major investment in historic justice, proposed funding for the recovery and restoration of the gravestones and the creation of a shoreline memorial. Virginia has approved a total of $4 million for the project.
“We know that the 37,000 people who were laid to rest at Columbian Harmony Cemetery were the men, women, and families who helped build Washington, D.C. into the city we are today,” said District of Columbia Mayor Muriel E. Bowser. “They were talented soldiers, civil rights leaders, dressmakers, and so much more—they were moms and dads, grandmothers and grandfathers, friends and neighbors. They made and continue to make our families, our city, and our nation proud, and today we honor their lives.”
“As soon as we learned of the massive undertaking to recover these headstones, we offered the full support of our entire Maryland team,” said Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland. “We have no greater responsibility as leaders in a democracy than preserving for future generations the importance of clearly differentiating between right and wrong.”
“It was an incredibly special time for me to be able to buy back the property where my people came to America, literally, in the 1600s,” said Virginia State Senator Richard Stuart. “But if I were the descendant of the individuals whose stones landed on the river’s shoreline, I would be angry. The dead are supposed to be revered and respected. Today, we begin the work of righting this wrong and honoring these Americans.”
Today’s event included the ceremonial transfer of 55 headstones from Virginia to Maryland, beginning the effort to return the headstones to National Harmony Memorial Park in Landover, Maryland. The headstones will become part of a one-acre memorial garden honoring the more than 37,000 people buried in the original cemetery. Among them were two sons of abolitionist Frederick Douglas, Elizabeth Keckley—a confidante of Mary Todd Lincoln, Phillip Reid—who helped create the Statue of Freedom atop the U.S. Capitol, many Black Union Army veterans, and one of D.C.’s first Black policemen.
Officials from Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia have partnered with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the History, Arts, and Science Action Network (HASAN), a restorative justice nonprofit organization based in Hyattsville, Maryland, for the project. This fall, crews from the National Guard in Maryland and Virginia will seek to unearth and recover additional headstones along a two-mile stretch of the Potomac near Caledon State Park, where the first ones were salvaged. HASAN has been leading efforts to work with the descendant community and research the personal stories of those buried in the cemetery.
The grave markers that have been rendered illegible from being worn smooth over time and cannot be removed from the water will become part of a living park-like memorial wall with protective shoreline vegetation. Boaters will be able to learn about the site through historic markers that will be placed at Virginia’s Caledon State Park.
“Ensuring these grave markers and the memories of those they recognized are treated with dignity and respect is another victory in our battle for historic justice in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “While we cannot undo the harm caused in the past, we can do our best to tell the stories truthfully, and strive to foster better understanding and a new harmony in the present and future.”
“HASAN is honored to be a critical part of this initiative, and to help elevate and center the voices of the descendants throughout the process,” said HASAN Representative Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz.
“We hope that this brings honor and respect to those buried in the cemetery, and to their families.”
“The desecration of the tombstones should never have happened. While we can’t correct that wrong, we can handle them with dignity and respect and try to reunite them with the people they are memorializing,” said Director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Clyde Cristman. “The Commonwealth is committed to the historic preservation of these gravestones as well as the protection of the shoreline with the new Harmony Living Shoreline memorial.”
Local officials brainstorm with Senator Warner, Virginia Port Authority officials on Infrastructure funding
Monday morning, August 23, representatives of several Northern Shenandoah Valley municipalities gathered at the Virginia Inland Port with federal and state officials for a Roundtable discussion of financial implications of recent federal legislation passed by the Biden Administration. Prominent in that discussion were funds associated with the recent streamlined Infrastructure Bill passed with 69-vote bipartisan Senate support, U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia pointed out.
Warner was flanked at the head of the “roundtable” by Virginia Ports Authority (VPA) Chairman John Millikin and Vice-Chair Faith Power. Seated just to Millikin’s right was 10th District Virginia State Delegate Wendy Gooditis. The second-floor meeting room was filled with interested municipal officials seeking guidance on what to expect and how best to approach financing their own infrastructure needs in coming months. Among those present were Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers, County Administrator Ed Daley, and County Chamber of Commerce Director Nicki Foster Cales. Absent was anyone from the Front Royal town government. (Town Manager Hicks indicated in the Town Council Meeting of August 23, 2021, that apologies were received from Warner’s office for not sending them the invitation)
With discussion of plans to expand the number of rail lines into the Inland Port’s 95 currently workable acres of its 168-acre property from five to eight on the table, Daley asked Senator Warner about the potential of federal infrastructure funds becoming available to help solve Warren County’s particular issue with neighborhood access roads being blocked by trains waiting to enter or leave the Inland Port. Plans for a railroad overpass at Rockland Road are also currently on the table.
“Great question – not sure I’m going to be able to answer it from Washington,” Senator Warner said in response to Daley’s query. VPA Chairman Millikin then noted that Hampton Roads had experienced similar problems. Those were addressed by getting the needed infrastructure improvements initially put on the regional plan to bring it to the attention of the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB), he said.
“But the Port is perfectly happy, willing, eager to be supportive of something like that. And as the senator said, maritime or port-related dollars are a little more flexible in how they can be used … And we may be able to help … And the key step, as you know, is getting it on the regional plan,” Millikin observed, pointing to Inland Port staff present who could offer help in doing so.
Another prominent question offered late in the meeting was whether municipalities should move forward now with their own infrastructure plans, or wait till they see what kind of share of the Infrastructure Act pot will come Virginia and the Northern Valley’s way. Broadband expansion tied to infrastructure was specifically cited, with American Recovery Plan (ARP) funding approved along more partisan lines as part of the COVID-19 economic slowdown recovery, having for the most part already been used up.
“A great, great question – and my gut … is I would make those investments,” Warner said of moving on needs now. “My hope, because even when you make those commitments, it’s going to take a couple of years to spend that out. And as additional money comes in, you can supplant the ARP money back.”
Royal Examiner contacted County Board Chair Cullers about her reaction to what she heard at this morning’s Roundtable. “I was encouraged by what I heard, especially in regard to our broadband regional endeavor. I hope the legislative bills and programs Senator Warner spoke of can be accessed by Warren County. I look forward to working with my fellow Board of Supervisors and our staff to utilize the funds and programs to benefit as many in our community as possible, if and when they become available.
“Whenever we can access these types of funds and programs to prevent raising local taxes for these needs, it is important to make every effort to do so,” Cullers concluded.
See this morning’s Infrastructure Act Roundtable in its entirety in this exclusive Royal Examiner video, as well as a brief Q&A Warner conducted with the media outside as he headed for his next stop on his jaunt around the commonwealth Monday.
Attorney General Herring continues efforts for better regulations of “Ghost Guns”
RICHMOND(August 20, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has submitted comments to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) encouraging it to finalize regulations that would make clear that ghost guns are firearms under federal law. By finalizing regulations, the ATF would dramatically reduce the availability of untraceable crime guns and would take a significant step in addressing the current gun violence epidemic. Attorney General Herring joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing the comments.
In March, Attorney General Herring joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in sending a letter calling on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to close the loophole in the ATF interpretation of the federal Gun Control Act that allows criminals, domestic abusers, and other prohibited purchasers of firearms to evade common-sense gun laws and purchase 80 percent receivers, which can be easily assembled into un-serialized and untraceable ghost guns.
“Ghost guns are almost virtually impossible to trace, making it much easier for dangerous individuals to get their hands on them,” said Attorney General Herring. “This loophole allows for more untraceable guns on our streets and in our communities, potentially putting Virginians and their families in danger. As attorney general, my top priority is always protecting Virginians, which is why I will continue this fight to stop the proliferation of these untraceable guns.”
The proposed rule, Definition of ‘Frame or Receiver’ and Identification of Firearms, updates the ATF’s interpretations of “firearm” and “frame or receiver” as used in the Gun Control Act of 1968 to clarify weapon kits and incomplete weapon parts, both of which can be easily converted into functioning guns, are covered by the Act. The ATF’s current regulations allow for the sale of weapon parts kits and certain weapon parts with no federal oversight, a loophole that certain manufacturers and gun dealers have eagerly exploited.
As the coalition of attorneys general explained: “Certain firearm dealers have capitalized on … loopholes [in the existing regulations] to market so-called ‘ghost guns’—meaning weapons kits or partially complete receivers that can easily be converted into un-serialized, operable weapons—outside the Gun Control Act’s framework. As dealers highlight in their marketing, these ghost guns are unregulated and can be purchased by anyone.”
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that the ATF’s current interpretation of these definitions under the Gun Control Act does not properly enforce the Act, therefore contributing to gun violence in Virginia. Law enforcement intelligence makes clear that ghost guns are fast becoming the weapon of choice for many groups responsible for neighborhood violence. This is because current regulations allow felons, violent criminals, and others who cannot legally purchase a firearm to buy ghost guns.
The attorney’s general goes on to say in their comments: “For the Gun Control Act to work as Congress envisioned, the manufacture, transfer, and possession of firearms must all occur within the Act’s strictures. When any of that activity happens beyond the Act’s parameters, the Gun Control Act is ineffectual at ‘keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and others who should not have them and assisting law enforcement authorities in investigating serious crimes.’ … The Bureau’s non-enforcement of certain portions of the Gun Control Act has effectively created room for firearm manufacturers to openly defy the statute.”
The group of attorneys general explained that to maintain the integrity of the Gun Control Act, the ATF must revise its regulations so that they encompass modern gun designs. The group also offered the ATF several suggestions to clarify the proposed rule and prevent future abuses by gun manufacturers.
In December 2020, Attorney General Herring filed an amicus brief urging the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to compel the ATF to properly regulate untraceable, partially assembled “ghost guns.” In their amicus brief, Attorney General Herring and 18 other attorneys general argued that the ATF must correct its unlawful 2015 interpretation of the GCA and that ATF’s improper reading of the GCA effectively gave the green light for unlicensed online retailers to sell nearly-complete firearms that can easily be converted into fully-functioning weapons. They further argued that these “ghost guns” endanger residents and impede law enforcement’s ability to investigate and prosecute criminal activity.
From the 1980s through the early 2000s, ATF classified the core components of handguns and rifles—frames and receivers—as “firearms” subject to federal regulation if the components could be quickly and easily converted into functioning guns. In 2015, the ATF reversed course. Without offering any explanation for changing its position, ATF issued an interpretive rule stating that these rifle receivers and handgun frames were not considered firearms. As a result of this unlawful misinterpretation, an industry has sprung up in which unlicensed online retailers sell nearly complete guns directly to consumers. These weapons, sometimes called ghost guns because they lack serial numbers and identifying marks, are untraceable and sold without background checks.
On August 26, 2020, Everytown for Gun Safety and four municipalities filed a suit against the ATF and the U.S. Department of Justice alleging that those agencies unlawfully concluded that ghost guns are not “firearms” under the GCA. In an amicus brief supporting the plaintiffs, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues are urging the court to force ATF to properly regulate ghost guns because:
• Ghost guns are prohibited by federal law: The GCA requires “firearms” to include serial numbers and purchasers of those weapons to pass a background check, among other requirements. Specifically, the statute defines “firearm” as “any weapon which will or is designed to or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive” or “the frame or receiver of any such weapon.” This clearly describes the nearly assembled guns these companies are selling, which are sold without background checks and not marked with serial numbers.
• Untraceable weapons threaten public safety: ATF’s unexplained interpretation emboldened the ghost gun industry and allowed it to rapidly expand across the country. Ghost guns were virtually absent from many jurisdictions prior to the adoption of the new interpretation. Now, according to a recent report, there are 80 online sellers of partially unfinished frames and receivers, and the increase in ghost un sales is readily apparent on the local level.
• Ghost gun dealers are using the ATF’s rule to mislead consumers: Companies that sell ghost guns have pointed to the ATF’s rule to claim their products are legal, disregarding numerous state laws that specifically ban the sale of these firearms.
Joining Attorney General Herring in sending the comments are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.
AG Herring sues Jumpstart University, Vasilios Education Center, and Carl Vaughan for allegedly defrauding tentants
RICHMOND(August 18, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has filed a lawsuit against two Richmond-based landlords, JumpStart University and Vasilios Education Center, and the operator of both companies, Carl Vaughan, for allegedly defrauding tenants in the Richmond metropolitan area.
“When a landlord takes advantage of their tenants, especially when those tenants are low-income or even homeless, they must be held accountable for the harm they have caused,” said Attorney General Herring. “Vaughan allegedly used his companies to take advantage of Virginians who were in tough financial situations – selling them a bill of goods that he would never be able to fulfill. I want to thank my Consumer Protection Section for their hard work on this case, and my team and I remain committed to protecting tenants from deceptive and dishonest landlords.”
Attorney General Herring’s Complaint alleges that Vaughan, through both companies, solicited low-income tenants by promising “wraparound services,” such as credit counseling, education services, and assistance with obtaining employment, but ultimately failed to provide these services. Tenants, some of whom were formerly homeless, were told that they could “turn homelessness into homeownership in less than three years” through these programs and paid a premium to receive services promised by Vaughan and his companies.
Attorney General Herring further alleges in his Complaint that tenants were aggressively evicted, often based on inaccurate billing and payment records, using leases that contained terms that violate Virginia law. The Complaint alleges that tenants were often living in extremely poor housing conditions with little understanding of who was responsible for maintenance because they had never been informed that their housing did not belong to Vaughan and his companies, but instead was being leased by Vaughan and sub-leased to them.
The lawsuit was filed in the City of Richmond Circuit Court. Attorney General Herring is seeking restitution on behalf of consumers, civil penalties, and attorneys’ fees, and is asking the court to enjoin JumpStart University, Vasilios Education Center, and Carl Vaughan from further violating the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The Commonwealth is represented by attorneys in Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section and the Office of Civil Rights.
In annual revenue speech, Governor Northam highlights historic $2.6 billion surplus, record reserve funding
On August 18, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam addressed a Joint Meeting of the Senate Finance and Appropriations, House Appropriations, and House Finance Committees, where he highlighted Virginia’s record budget surplus and roaring economic outlook.
Thanks to fiscally responsible stewardship, Virginia ended the fiscal year 2021 with a historic $2.6 billion surplus—the largest in the Commonwealth’s history. All major general fund revenue resources exceeded their forecasts. The Commonwealth is on track to put nearly 15 percent of the general fund budget in reserves by the end of the Governor’s administration, nearly double the 8 percent goal he set at the start of his term.
In addition, Virginia’s economic recovery continues to outpace the nation. Virginia’s unemployment rate is 4.3, significantly below the national average and lower than all neighboring states. Virginia was again named America’s “Top State for Business” in 2021 by CNBC, becoming the first state to win back-to-back titles. Since Governor Northam took office in January 2018, the Commonwealth has created a record-breaking 90,000 new jobs and secured more than $45.4 billion in statewide capital investment.
The Governor’s full remarks as prepared for delivery are below.
Good morning, Chairwoman Howell, Chairman Torian, Chairwoman Watts, Speaker Filler-Corn, Leader Saslaw, members of the General Assembly, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for the privilege of speaking with you this morning.
I would like to thank Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring, First Lady Pam Northam, our Cabinet and staff, and all of our state employees for the work they do.
I think we all can especially appreciate that we are here together in person this morning.
Last year’s August revenue speech was held virtually, and so was the December budget address, and the January State of the Commonwealth.
It’s good to be together again.
We are here in person today because of one thing: vaccines.
The vaccines that scientists developed to fight covid-19 are incredibly effective, and for the bulk of this summer, Virginia—like other states—has seen dropping case counts, hospitalizations, and death tolls. It has been a relief to all of us.
We now have 74 percent of adult Virginians with at least one shot – one of the best performances in the country. And 66 percent of Virginia adults are fully vaccinated.
That’s good. But we need to keep working. Because covid is changing. The new Delta variant is much more contagious than previous versions—and it’s more dangerous for people who are not vaccinated. It’s causing our cases to go up again, and that’s not what we want to see.
But remember, cases are increasing mostly among unvaccinated people. Hospitalizations and deaths are almost all among unvaccinated people—nearly every single one.
That makes the solution more clear than ever: get vaccinated.
I hope all of you here today and watching are vaccinated, but if you’re not, please go out and get your shot today. And for you legislators, please urge your constituents to get the vaccine. It will save lives.
We’re going to talk a lot about good news today. But I want to start by recognizing that this has been a very difficult year and a half for everyone. It’s been especially challenging for people who have lost jobs or businesses to this pandemic—or, tragically, people they love.
And while we have a lot of positive news about our economy these days, we know that a lot of people are still struggling, and still hurting.
That’s why we have focused so much effort on investing in people. I want to thank all of you in the legislature for working with us, especially in the special session that just ended. Together, we’ve put money into programs and infrastructure that will help our neighbors and fellow Virginians, and that is what we’ll keep doing as we craft the next budget this fall.
Now, I am here today to update you on the Commonwealth’s revenues for the fiscal year that ended on June 30.
And it’s good news. Really good news.
We ended fiscal year 2021 with the largest surplus in the Commonwealth’s history—an historic $2.6 billion. Secretary of Finance Joe Flores will explain the details to you in a few minutes. Secretary Flores has been doing a tremendous job and I appreciate how you have all worked with him.
All of our major general fund revenue sources exceeded their forecasts.
Our payroll withholding and our sales taxes together account for 71 percent of revenues, and they’re the best indicator about current economic activity. Together, these two categories grew 6.4 percent this past fiscal year.
Revenue from personal income taxes—up 4.7 percent.
Revenue from sales taxes—up 12.4 percent.
Revenue from the recordation fees you pay when you buy a house – up almost 41 percent, a reflection of our strong housing market.
And revenue from ABC profits—up a remarkable 29.4 percent.
These tremendous results are among the best Virginia has ever delivered—and it’s thanks to the hard work of millions of workers across Virginia; entrepreneurs and employers in the private sector, and everyone in this room.
We need to be clear about how this has happened.
2020 was a profoundly difficult year. But Virginia is open for business – and business is good.
Thanks to the vaccine, we’ve been able to move beyond mitigation measures that were painful, even as they protected public health.
Thanks to recovery dollars from Washington, businesses have been able to keep going, and they’re hiring again. People have money in their pockets again, and the child tax credit is helping to lift families out of poverty.
Thanks to our strong national economy, the stock market is up. That’s good for families. It’s been profoundly good for the Virginia Retirement System that funds the retirement for police officers, teachers, and public workers all over Virginia.
Thanks to all of you, Virginians have made it through the past 18 months with tools to keep them safe—rent and mortgage relief, protection from eviction, and help paying for utility bills and child care.
And most of all, thanks to science, medicine, and good old-fashioned American ingenuity, we all now have access to vaccines that are safe and effective—and that’s helping drive this remarkable economic turnaround.
We accomplished all this during a pandemic that many expected to break our budget—and did exactly that to many other states.
Virginia has been different. Virginia has been a leader among the states—in policymaking, in our COVID response, and in the performance of our roaring economy.
We have been able to help Virginians who most need support through this pandemic while building our economy to be even stronger.
Now, before we turn to where we’re going, let’s take a moment to revisit how we got here—because the past 18 months have been unlike any other.
In early 2020, together we approved one of the most progressive budgets Virginia has ever seen. It included investments in important priorities, such as broadband access, early childhood education, clean air and water, and much, much more.
Then the pandemic hit. Not knowing what was to come, we froze that new spending and state hiring until we had a better picture of the pandemic’s impacts on our economy.
That was the wise, prudent, and fiscally responsible route to take.
We didn’t take the drastic measures some states were forced to take. Other states laid-off workers, cut services, and even borrowed money to pay the bills—actions that will weaken their financial pictures for years to come. We can all be proud that Virginia did not reduce services or lay anyone off.
This time last year, we were rewriting the budget to account for an anticipated drop in revenues.
But things improved last fall. And by the end of 2020, we were able to restore many of the investments we had hoped to make.
We launched free community college through the G3 program for people who need the support to get high-demand skills—so they can get the jobs they want for the lives they want to build for themselves.
We restored investments in broadband, early childhood education, higher ed, and financial aid. This means more children will get the best start possible, while people in every community will be able to get the Internet access they need to work and learn.
We gave educators a much-deserved pay raise, invested more in school counselors, and held K-12 schools harmless for enrollment drops during the pandemic.
We know our schools and educators had a very difficult year—and students most of all—but we’re grateful for how they handled the challenges of the pandemic.
We updated Virginia’s voting systems, revised an outdated formula for funding local health departments, and set aside money for the vaccination effort we knew was coming. Now more than half the state is fully vaccinated, and our local health departments are getting the support they need.
We invested in new rail infrastructure, and put money into the organizations working to better tell the full and accurate history of Virginia. That means a more comprehensive and inclusive story about where we’ve been, and where we’re going.
And we set aside money in our reserves. I had set a goal to have more than 8 percent of our budget in reserves during my term—more than any other governor and General Assembly have ever delivered.
Well, we’re on track to have almost 15 percent in our reserves by the time my term ends.
In fact, our revenues may be strong enough to trigger a “super deposit,” and Secretary Flores will explain that in more detail shortly.
But we can all be proud that we have been able to act prudently and set aside money in our reserves.
This action will protect Virginia when the next economic downturn comes—and we know one will come eventually.
Our budget provides targeted support to help the people who need it the most and lays the foundation for the economic recovery we have well underway.
We also used the federal funding we’ve received to support our local communities, our small businesses, and to save Virginians and landlords from the chaos of evictions.
Virginia was one of the first states to create a rent relief program, in June 2020. We directed $50 million in CARES Act dollars to it to start with, and this past February, we put another $524 million in federal funds into the program.
Virginia’s program stands out because we require tenants and landlords to work together to apply for funding. We understand that the pandemic has put people out of work, and through no fault of their own, they couldn’t pay the rent.
But we also understand that landlords had bills to pay too. That’s why we’ve had them work together.
Just last month, the United States Treasury Department published rent relief data that recognized Virginia as a top performer—and just last week, the White House praised Virginia’s work as being number two in the country for dollars out the door.
Also last week, we finalized legislation to spend $4.3 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funding.
I remain grateful to you for working with our administration to prioritize that funding so Virginia can be in a better position for the future.
We made a down payment on investments in behavioral health care, including strengthening our community-based services, and the valued staff who provide that care.
We’re giving schools the funding they need to improve their ventilation systems—a new priority in this pandemic era, but an issue that is likely to continue.
Together, we invested a record $700 million into bringing universal broadband access to every corner of the Commonwealth—that will be done in just a couple of years, far earlier than expected. This is a dramatic step forward for Virginia.
Previous legislatures have talked about broadband, but when we took office, we were spending only about $4 million a year on the effort. Coming from rural Virginia, I knew it needed to be a higher priority. We set the ambitious policy goal of getting every Virginian connected within ten years. And together, we kicked that number up to $50 million a year.
But we still have some Virginians without access, so I turned to my team and asked what it would take to hit the goal of universal access more quickly. They came back to me with a plan and said it will take about $700 million to get the job done. So together with you all, we have now committed to one of the most aggressive investments in broadband of any state in the country and we’ll do it in half the time we originally thought. We don’t want to leave any community behind.
We protected businesses from tax increases by making an historic investment of more than $800 million to refill our unemployment fund back to the right level. We had a clear policy goal—deposit enough money into that fund to ensure that our businesses, many of which have struggled in this pandemic, wouldn’t be hit with higher taxes to replenish the fund. Our economy continues to flourish, so between that and this investment, we are rebuilding that fund for the future.
While the Virginia Employment Commission is sixth in the nation for getting benefits to eligible people quickly, there have been times in the pandemic when VEC’s pace of resolving those difficult claims just hasn’t been acceptable.
We directed the VEC to dramatically expand their ability to process complicated claims, by adding 300 new adjudication specialists and make technology upgrades. As a result, VEC has now resolved 98 percent of complex claims. We know we have more to do. The ARPA investment will boost our chronically under-funded unemployment system, by improving its technology, increasing call center capacity, and ensuring highly qualified staff to help people, allowing VEC to continue to improve.
We also invested even more in our small businesses through the Rebuild Virginia Program. We launched Rebuild Virginia a year ago to give grants to small businesses and non-profits that were affected by the pandemic.
The response has been overwhelming—that fund has spent all its money three times and still has a number of applications in the pipeline.
So we used federal ARPA money to provide another $250 million. That will fund the needs for many more small businesses. All told, we’ll have put almost $400 million into that fund to help our small businesses all across Virginia.
We can all be proud of using federal support for these targeted investments to help Virginians. Some would have had us spend every ARPA dollar we received. But given the unpredictability of this pandemic—the rapid spread of the Delta variant is an example—it is most prudent to set some aside.
I want to thank Senator Janet Howell and Delegate Luke Torian for their strong commitment to this fiscally responsible decision. As we look to how to use the ARPA dollars we have set aside, rest assured, the 2022 General Assembly will have the final say.
Now, let’s talk a little bit about our economic recovery.
Last fall, there was considerable uncertainty about where we were headed on the pandemic and its impact on our economic outlook.
A vaccine was still months away, there was uncertainty about any future federal stimulus relief, and we were in the waning days of a tumultuous election season.
As I said, this time last year, we met with economic advisors, and we all expected the pandemic would reduce revenues.
But by December, those same economists were seeing that Virginia was on an upswing. We expected $1.2 billion in additional revenue. That was great news.
What’s even better news, however, is that we more than doubled that.
The top line is this: we forecast our total revenue collections to grow 2.7 percent. We based this on the conservative recommendations of experienced economists, and Virginia business leaders. This was the right and prudent course.
Instead, revenues soared 14 percent—and we can all celebrate that.
That tells us all that what we’ve been doing is working—making targeted investments for the future while helping people get through the pandemic.
Revenues are exceeding official forecasts, even during a pandemic.
Our finances are solid, and we have taken action to keep our triple-A bond rating secure. We are one of only 13 states that hold this rating, and it’s because we laid out a long-term financial plan, and we have stuck to it, in good times and bad. We must continue this work.
There is no doubt this past year and a half have been difficult in a variety of ways. That includes the worries we have all shared about our state’s revenues, and how the people and businesses behind those numbers were faring during the pandemic.
That is one reason why it was so heartening to have something good—really good—to celebrate last month.
Once again, Virginia was named the best state in which to do business by CNBC—the only state to get that rating back to back.
This is something we should all be proud of because it speaks to the work we have done together to make Virginia a better place, both for businesses and for workers.
I could not be prouder of what this says about the inclusive, commonsense policies that we have put in place, and how they encourage business investment.
It is a testament to Virginia’s workers, our education system, our commitment to diversity, and our strong business climate.
When we treat people right, it’s not just the right thing to do, it is good for business. And we know that if we stick with this philosophy, Virginia will grow even stronger.
Since I took office in 2018, we have secured $47.5 billion in statewide capital investment and created more than 90,000 new jobs.
We’ve done that while advancing policies that treat people equally and with dignity, recognize and celebrate diversity, tell our full and true history, and promote democracy.
And as a result of all this, our economy is roaring. We see that in these revenue numbers.
We know that we are taking the right steps to keep this momentum going.
At the same time, we don’t know what the future holds. If you’d asked me about the pandemic in June, I would have said we could have a fall that looked almost normal. But now we know that won’t be the case, thanks to the Delta variant.
So as we head into the fall, we will continue to be cautious and prudent in our budgeting. We want to be ready for any more surprises COVID may throw our way.
My administration will be working with you to craft a new two-year budget to leave in your hands. It will be one that continues prioritizing investments for the long-term and supporting people as they recover from the pandemic.
We have already committed to making strong investments in overcoming salary compression for our state police and many other public safety officials. And we’ve committed to continuing investments in our behavioral health system and in the staff who are on the ground, taking care of people.
Our goal as we build this budget together is to leave you all with the kind of roadmap that can continue the strong economic success that we are seeing. We will keep making the investments that Virginia needs. We will keep putting resources into supporting Virginians who need it. We have built a strong Virginia that works for more Virginians than ever before.
We can all be proud of Virginia’s position today. We have a strong economy, thanks to cooperative leadership, and we are well-positioned to continue seeing robust revenues and hiring going forward if we keep steering the ship along the same course.
We have laid out a path for economic prosperity, and it’s working.
Virginia is the best state in the best nation in the world. I am grateful to all of you for the work we have done together to benefit Virginians. And I am grateful to every Virginian who has played a part in making our Commonwealth the best place to live and work.
Thank you.
Unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in July – Virginia added 144,000 jobs over 12 months across nearly every economic sector
On August 20, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in July, which is 3.7 percentage points below the rate from one year ago. The labor force expanded by 7,818 to 4,241,686, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 7,595. The number of employed residents rose to 4,065,473, an increase of 15,413. In July 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 3.8 percent. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 5.4 percent.
“Our administration is focused on creating an economic climate that will help Virginia’s workers and businesses thrive,” said Governor Northam. “The impressive gains in payroll employment and the downward trend of unemployment rates continue to show the strength and resiliency of our economy and our workforce as we recover from the pandemic. Virginians have shown great resolve over the last year and a half, and it is evident in the numbers we are seeing in this report.”
Virginia has once again been named America’s “Top State for Business” by CNBC. This achievement, paired with the data in this report, shows how Virginia has created a strong business environment.
“The continued decline in Virginia’s unemployment rate and the increase in payroll employment are all signs of a strong job market,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy. “We believe that workers will continue to re-enter the labor force and that the strong job market will continue in the coming months. Governor Northam and his administration remain committed to working with businesses and workforce development partners to ensure that every Virginian has the help and resources they need to find work.”
“It is exciting to see the unemployment rate in the Commonwealth significantly lower than it was at this time last year,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “As our labor force keeps growing month-over-month, we are very optimistic about what the future holds for Virginia’s businesses.”
In July, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 134,100 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 9,700 jobs. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 2,300 jobs over the month. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, ten of the eleven major industry divisions experienced employment gains. The largest over-the-year job increase occurred in leisure and hospitality with 46,000 new jobs, a 15.5 percent increase. The next largest over-the-year job increase occurred in professional and business services with 30,000 new jobs, a 4.0 percent increase. Trade, transportation, and utilities experienced the third-largest over-the-year job increase of 27,300 jobs, a 4.3 percent increase.
For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
