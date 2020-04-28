State News
Attorney General Herring reaches agreement to promote safe absentee voting by mail
~ If approved by the court, the agreement will allow voters in Virginia’s June 23rd primaries who fear for their health and safety to submit an absentee ballot by mail even if they are not able to complete the witness requirement ~
RICHMOND (April 28, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today announced that the Commonwealth has reached an agreement that will promote public health and participation in elections by encouraging safe absentee voting by mail in the upcoming June 23 primaries. Under the terms of a proposed consent decree submitted to Judge Norman K. Moon in the Western District of Virginia, the Commonwealth will accept absentee ballots without the signature of a witness “for voters who believe they may not safely have a witness present while completing their ballot.”
“This agreement is a win for Virginians because it will protect both the health and voting rights of those who would otherwise have to violate social distancing requirements and jeopardize their well-being just to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” said Attorney General Herring. “No Virginian should have to choose between their health and their right to vote during this pandemic.”
In a joint brief in support of the agreement, the Attorney General and the plaintiffs state that they have reached “an agreement that serves the public interests of election integrity, access to the ballot, and protecting public health.” They further state that the agreement, which is limited only to the June 23 primaries, advances “the interest of the Commonwealth in (i) ensuring that all eligible Virginians need not jeopardize their health or public health to vote, (ii) protecting election integrity, and (iii) that resolution well before the primary will best equip election officials to carry out their duties.”
In support of the agreement, Attorney General Herring and the plaintiffs’ brief explains that the agreement protects the right to vote, because “many voters in Virginia who live alone may not be able to violate social distancing protocols to have an individual outside their home witness their absentee ballot or to vote in-person, meaning that they would not be able to cast a vote or have their vote counted in June.” The brief also explains that “the proposed consent decree also serves public health in that it promotes the continuation of social distancing as recommended by the Governor and state and federal public health officials.”
The brief also highlights that there are many other safeguards to ensure security on absentee ballots: “aside from the witness requirement, many other Virginia laws ensure proper absentee voting including the provision of identifying information, a signed attestation confirming identity, eligibility, and lack of double-voting, and a check of the ballot against the list of ballot requests…and penalize malfeasance.”
The order is proposed to the court and will not be final and effective until entered by the court. A copy of the draft consent decree is available here. A copy of the brief in support of the agreement is available here.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 27, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
CTB allocates Federal CARES Act Funding to public transit agencies across Virginia
~ Over $100 million apportioned to small urban and rural agencies to address COVID-19 impacts ~
RICHMOND — The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the allocation of nearly $100 million of the $456 million in federal public transportation funding apportioned to Virginia by the CARES Act. The stimulus funds will enable local governments, small urban, and rural transit agencies throughout the Commonwealth to offset the substantial revenue losses, as well as sustain essential mobility functions related to the prevention, preparation, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our public transit agencies are the backbone of our economy and ensure critical movement of goods and people in all of our communities,” stated Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine.
“This relief helps Virginia’s transit systems continue essential services and operations, and also offset the substantial costs of driver salaries, sanitization supplies, and protective equipment purchased to combat the Coronavirus and its aftermath.”
On March 27, 2020, President Trump signed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which includes $25 billion in federal transit assistance. The Commonwealth of Virginia was apportioned $456 million as follows:
• $356.6 million distributed directly to urban public transit agencies.
• $47.2 million to the Commonwealth of Virginia for discretionary allocation to small urban transit agencies.
• $52.5 million to the Commonwealth of Virginia for discretionary allocation to rural transit agencies, the Virginia Breeze intercity bus service, and the Appalachian Development Public Transportation Program.
The CTB amended DRPT’s FY 2020-2025 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP) to reflect the nearly $100 million in discretionary funding as follows:
• 100% of small urban transit agency funding according to the existing formula utilized by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). Small urban agencies can apply directly to the FTA for their share of funding (CARES Act Section 5307 Apportionment Split Letter).
• 50% of rural transit agency funding according to the FY2020 allocation formula for FTA rural operating funding. (CARES Act Section 5311 Initial Distribution)
• 15% of rural transit agency funding to the Virginia Breeze intercity bus program.
• 35% of the remaining rural transit agency and Appalachian Development Public Transportation Program funding to be held in reserve to address critical transit agency needs and administrative support for management of the CARES Act program.
The federal CARES Act funding does not require a state or local match and is nearly three times the amount of federal transit funding appropriated to Virginia transit agencies in FY 2020. All operating and capital uses are eligible, retroactive to January 20, 2020, and include purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning equipment, and payment of administrative leave for employees.
CARES Act funding comes in addition to the $11 million in emergency statewide operating funding approved by the CTB last month, which has also allowed many Virginia public transit agencies to offset revenue and ridership losses and provide essential trips fare-free.
“The CARES Act will offer much-needed relief to our transit agencies that continue to endure ridership and revenue losses,” stated Director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, Jennifer Mitchell. “The funding will have a profound impact on the public transportation industry and its ability to recover from the pandemic.”
Governor Northam postpones upcoming May elections in response to COVID-19
~ Virginians encouraged voting absentee by mail ~
Note: Warren County moved its May elections to November several years ago.
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today invoked his statutory authority to postpone the May General and Special Elections by two weeks, from May 5, 2020, to May 19, 2020. Elections are scheduled in 56 localities across the Commonwealth. The Governor also moved the June primary elections from June 9, 2020, to June 23, 2020.
Earlier this month, Governor Northam recommended moving the May elections to November, which required action by the General Assembly. While the House of Delegates approved the measure, the Senate failed to do so.
“Virginians should never have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their health,” said Governor Northam. “I am grateful to the House of Delegates for taking action to move our upcoming elections, but unfortunately the Senate failed to make the same commonsense decision. While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly.”
The Governor has directed the Department of Elections to provide the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to General Registrars on best practices maintaining social distancing and sanitization standards at polling locations.
The Governor encourages voters to vote absentee by mail if their municipality is holding a General or Special Election on May 19, 2020. The Department of Elections recommends voters who request an absentee ballot use the reason code for having a disability or an illness.
Voters can request online that an absentee ballot is mailed to them by visiting elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo or by downloading and printing a request form at elections.virginia.gov/forms and returning the completed and signed form to their local General Registrar’s office by mail, fax, or scanned attachment to an email. Contact information for General Registrar offices is on the form. Forms are also available in Spanish, Vietnamese, and Korean.
Voters completing a paper application may use reason 2A, “my disability or illness” to complete their form. Voters completing an online application to request an absentee ballot will need to follow the prompts and select “I have a reason or condition that prevents me from going to the polls on Election Day.” They will then have the option to choose “my disability or illness” as the reason for their request.
“Elections are a critical function of our government,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “We will do everything in our power to maintain the integrity of our democratic process while ensuring the safety of all Virginians.”
Only individuals who were eligible to vote on May 5, 2020, may participate in the elections on May 19, 2020, and no new candidates are eligible to participate in the postponed elections. The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration for May 5, 2020, elections have passed. The deadline does not change for the elections scheduled for May 19, 2020.
Local General Registrar offices must receive mailed-in requests for absentee ballots for the May 19, 2020, election by 5:00 PM on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Voters are advised to apply immediately to account for any potential delays in mail delivery.
Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the local General Registrar by 7:00 PM on Election Day, May 19, 2020. Voters can find contact information for their local General Registrar at elections.virginia.gov/localGR. Voters are encouraged to mail their completed ballots as soon as possible to ensure they arrive before the deadline.
“This is the most challenging time in election administration that any of us have ever lived through,” said Allison J. Robbins, President of the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia. “Registrars across Virginia are committed to ensuring that every election official feels protected while performing their duties on Election Day. Registrars are equally committed to ensuring the safety and security of all voters and ensuring that voters can cast their ballots with confidence that they will be counted.”
The Department of Elections is recruiting election officers to work at polling locations for the upcoming elections. Election officers are always in demand, but their service is needed even more now as the elections process faces unprecedented challenges. Election officers perform a wide range of functions on Election Day, including setting and up and breaking down activities at polling locations, providing voters with basic voting instructions, verifying voter information, and assisting with other duties as needed.
The Governor encourages college and university students to become involved as election officers, especially when many retired Virginians—a population that traditionally serves as election officers—are at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19. While working as an election officer, students are not only able to help their communities, but they are also eligible for compensation.
If you are interested in working as an election officer on Election Day, please apply at elections.virginia.gov, email info@elections.virginia.gov, call (800) 552-9745, or contact your locality’s General Registrar here. Contact Carol Tobin, Warren County Registrar here.
The full text of Executive Order Fifty-Nine, postponing May 5, 2020, General and Special Elections to May 19, 2020, is available here.
Governor Northam amended Executive Order Fifty-Six, postponing the June primary election, directing the Department of Elections to work with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps and provide support to election officials. The full text of the amended executive order is available here.
Governor Northam unveils blueprint for easing public health restrictions
~ ‘Forward Virginia’ blueprint informed by diverse health and business stakeholders, includes testing, tracing, and PPE priorities ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam presented the “Forward Virginia” blueprint, which will help guide the Commonwealth on when to safely begin easing public health restrictions. The blueprint includes a phased approach that is grounded in the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and has specific goals to contain the spread of the virus through increased testing, personal protective equipment and supplies, and medical capacity.
“We will move forward, but in a way that prioritizes public health and builds public confidence,” said Governor Northam. “Businesses know that customers will return only when they feel that it is safe to do so. Our blueprint for the path forward is data-driven and provides clear guidance, so Virginians will know what to expect and understand how we will decide to when to lift certain public health restrictions.”
Virginia is looking at a wide range of public health data. The Governor emphasized that key indicators will include a 14-day downward trend in confirmed cases as a percentage of overall tests and in reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations. While hospitalization rates have largely stabilized in the Commonwealth, confirmed cases continue to rise.
The Forward Virginia blueprint includes the following priorities:
TESTING AND TRACING
To ensure the continued safety of Virginians, the Commonwealth aims to test at least 10,000 individuals per day. Karen Remley, former Commissioner of Health and current co-chair of Virginia’s Testing Work Group, outlined a four-stage approach to meet this goal prior to safe reopening. The expanded testing plan includes hiring contact tracers, who will support local health departments in identifying individuals who may be exposed to COVID-19 and helping them self-isolate.
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
Personal protective equipment (PPE) is critical to ramping up testing, ensuring the safety of healthcare staff, and expanding the medical workforce. Virginia’s PPE pipeline is improving, and hospitals are successfully managing their supplies. The Governor cautioned that safely easing restrictions will require an ongoing stable PPE supply chain across all sectors of healthcare, and ensuring that the supply is regularly replenished.
Virginia has ordered 17.4 million N95 masks, 8.3 million surgical masks, 17.1 million gloves, 1.7 million gowns, and 1 million face shields. This includes a contract signed jointly with Maryland and the District of Columbia for 5 million N95 masks.
Governor Northam announced that a second shipment from Northfield Medical Manufacturing is scheduled to arrive today and will be promptly distributed. The latest shipment includes 3 million nitrile exam gloves, 100,000 N95 masks, 500,000 3-ply procedure masks, and 40,000 isolation gowns.
HOSPITAL CAPACITY AND STAFF
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are largely stable across Virginia, even as case counts continue to rise. To ensure continued capacity as Virginia move towards “Phase One” of easing restrictions, Governor Northam yesterday extended the ban on elective surgeries through May 1 and expanded the ability of physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement.
The Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) continues to recruit and deploy medical and non-medical volunteers to bolster the work of local health departments, hospitals, and healthcare providers. The MRC currently has over 16,500 trained volunteers, more than halfway to Virginia’s goal of 30,000.
PHASE ONE OF EASING RESTRICTIONS
Governor Northam outlined key benchmarks Virginians can expect in the first phase, which will begin no sooner than two weeks from now to allow for a 14-day downward trend in confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Phase one includes continued social distancing, teleworking, limits on travel and public gatherings, and recommended use of face coverings. Any easing of restrictions will be informed by public health experts, members of the Governor’s COVID-19 Business Task Force, state and local officials, and other stakeholders.
The Commonwealth is developing two sets of guidance: one with broad-based recommendations for all businesses, and another with industry-specific recommendations for public-facing businesses like restaurants and non-essential retail. The guidance will be provided to businesses in early May.
The slides from the presentation are below:
Some lawmakers view minimum wage delay as lesser of two evils
RICHMOND, VA — Labor advocates and Virginia legislators worried the recently passed bill to increase minimum wage might die during the reconvened General Assembly session Wednesday.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendment deferred the start date of the original bill by four months in response to the economic blow dealt with the state from the coronavirus pandemic. The recommendation was one of many made to trim the $135 billion, the two-year budget passed in the spring. Republican lawmakers wanted to reject the amendment in order to stall the passage of the bill and have the governor amend it further.
During the relocated Senate floor session held at the Science Museum of Virginia, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, argued that now is a risky time to consider raising the minimum wage given the COVID-19 crisis. He said the legislature should reject the governor’s recommendation and send the bill back for reconsideration.
“Voting ‘no’ on this amendment keeps this issue alive,” Obenshain said. “It sends it back to the governor, and the governor has one more chance to do what’s right, not just for businesses, but for workers.”
Lawmakers who oppose minimum wage increases argued that those working minimum wage jobs in Virginia are young people entering the workforce, not people trying to support families. Other legislators pointed to the essential workers now serving the public from the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, many of whom make minimum wage.
“Quite frankly I find it hard to believe we’ve got people in here who don’t think somebody working full time in any job should earn at least $19,600 a year,” said Senate majority leader Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax. “There’s no one in here … that would work for that kind of wage. No one.”
There were impassioned pleas from several House members to accept the recommendation instead of risking the bill being vetoed, though one delegate voiced resentment at having to make the choice. Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, said the COVID-19 crisis has spotlit “one of the most glaring contradictions in our economy” — that workers paid the least are often deemed most essential to society.
“We are saying to these people ‘you are not worth a pay raise come January,’” Carter said. “I’m not going to fault anyone that votes ‘yes’ on this, for taking the sure thing four months later rather than taking the chance, but if that’s what we’re going to do … I can’t be any part of it.” Carter did not cast a vote on the amendment.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, said that some legislators’ notion that families don’t depend on minimum wage is a myth.
“I’m glad they acknowledge that there are people in Virginia who cannot live off minimum wage,” Guzman said. “Actually, what they do is they get a second job, or a third job in order to make ends meet.” Guzman immigrated to the U.S. from Peru at the age of 18 and worked three jobs to afford a one-bedroom apartment.
The House of Delegates voted 49-45 to accept Northam’s amendment to their bill. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax made the tie-breaking Senate vote when its version ended in a 20-20 tie.
The identical bills, introduced by Sen. Saslaw and Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, originally would have raised the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 per hour on Jan. 1, 2021. The governor’s amendment pushes the start to May 1, 2021.
The wage will then increase to $11 in 2022, $12 in 2023, and by another $1.50 in 2025 and 2026. Every subsequent year the bill is to be re-amended to adjust the minimum wage to reflect the consumer price index.
Virginia’s cost of living index is very close to the national average, but it ranks in the top four among states where the minimum wage equals the federal rate of $7.25, according to an analysis of data from the Missouri Economic Research and Development Center.
Anna Scholl, executive director of Progress Virginia, said now is not the time for Virginia to turn its back on low wage workers.
“We have been fighting for a decade to push for people who are working hard to make ends meet, to support their families, and to be able to do so with dignity,” Scholl said. “That’s what raising the minimum wage is about.”
By Will Gonzalez
Capital News Service
Governor Northam signs Executive Order giving flexibility to Medicaid providers
~ Order waives co-pays for FAMIS members, suspends preadmission screenings for nursing facilities ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 23, 2020) made it easier for Medicaid recipients to access medical care amid the current public health crisis, by signing Executive Order Fifty-Eight. This order is a companion to the COVID-19 relief package approved yesterday by the General Assembly and will give the Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) to flexibility to make critical services more accessible to people who need them as a result of the pandemic.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our north star has been protecting the health and safety of all Virginians,” said Governor Northam. “These actions will give DMAS more flexibility to assist the hundreds of thousands of people in this Commonwealth who get their health coverage through Medicaid. We will remain focused on increasing access to medical care for vulnerable populations, especially during this critical time.”
The executive order eliminates co-payments for individuals receiving coverage through the Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS) program. The order also ensures that Medicaid members can obtain replacements for prosthetics, orthotics, and other durable medical equipment and supplies that are lost or damaged without requiring in-person verifications or paperwork.
The executive order streamlines the process for admitting individuals to a nursing facility by suspending preadmission screening requirements.
The order also allows personal care, respite, and companion providers to work for up to 60 days, rather than the current 30 days, while background checks are conducted. Supervision and training requirements still apply. The order waives the 30-day public notice and comment period requirements for DMAS, so the agency can issue Medicaid memos to healthcare providers to ensure they receive immediate information on flexibility in access to care.
The full text of Executive Order Fifty-Eight is available here.
