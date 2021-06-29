State News
Attorney General Herring urges FBI to recognize non-binary individuals in uniform crime reporting
On June 29, 2021, Attorney General Mark R. Herring has joined a coalition of attorneys general in urging the FBI to add a new, non-binary gender designation to its Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) system to protect non-binary individuals’ interests by affirming their gender identity and improve the accuracy of federal and state crime data collection.
“The rate of violence or harassment against non-binary individuals is already high, but too often, they may choose not to report an incident for fear of being misgendered throughout the process,” said Attorney General Herring. “We must make sure that non-binary individuals feel comfortable coming forward if they have been the victim of a crime, which is why I am joining my colleagues in calling on the FBI to immediately make this change, sending a strong message to non-binary Virginians and Americans that they are recognized and protected.”
The FBI generates national crime statistics by asking law enforcement agencies across the country to submit crime data to the UCR Program, which currently allows only male or female gender designations. As a result, law enforcement agencies encounter errors if they attempt to submit crime incident data in which individuals have been identified as non-binary.
In the letter to FBI Director Christopher W. Wray, Attorney General Herring joined 20 other attorneys general in asking that the FBI act swiftly to add an “X” gender code, which indicates that an individual is non-binary, to the UCR system to allow the states to affirm non-binary individuals’ gender identities when collecting and sharing crime data.
The letter observes that the lack of a non-binary gender designation in the UCR is “more than a ministerial inconvenience,” as refusing to recognize non-binary individuals’ gender identity in crime reporting is an affront to their dignity and may cause harm to their mental health and well-being. Adding a non-binary gender option would affirm the rights of non-binary individuals, who are frequently marginalized and made to feel invisible.
The current lack of a non-binary gender code in the UCR discourages law enforcement agencies from collecting data that accurately reflects the gender of non-binary individuals, as the UCR system rejects data containing gender codes other than male and female. Those agencies that do not recognize non-binary individuals’ gender in their crime data systems must either incur the cost of revising their data before submitting it to the UCR or underreport crime incidents when the UCR rejects some of their data.
Moreover, 22 states and the District of Columbia have now added an “X” gender option to the available gender options on driver’s licenses. The lack of a non-binary gender option in the UCR creates complications for law enforcement in these states, as they have no way to input an “X” gender marker into the UCR.
In addition to eliminating these logistical complications, changing the UCR system would also improve the accuracy of the FBI’s crime statistics overall by making available information about the criminal victimization of the non-binary population.
The letter acknowledges that the FBI has already begun to consider the addition of adding a non-binary gender designation to the UCR and calls on the FBI to promptly make this change.
Joining Attorney General Herring in sending the letter are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
State News
Overall crash fatalities increased in Virginia last year; speed-related fatalities reached 10-year high
The Governor’s Executive Leadership Team on Highway Safety is announcing Virginia crash statistics for 2020. The final numbers are now available for analysis in the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ state-of-the-art automated Traffic Records Electronic Data System (TREDS), the Commonwealth’s central repository for crash data and related information.
In 2020, there was a significant decline in traffic volume because of the pandemic. However, while serious injuries declined by 5% last year, the number of overall crash fatalities in the Commonwealth increased by 2%, with 847 fatalities reported, compared to 827 in 2019. Speed-related fatalities increased to the highest number in at least 10 years with 406 fatalities reported, a 16% jump over 2019 fatalities. The number of people who weren’t wearing their seat belts killed as a result of crashes also increased in 2020, with 343 fatalities reported compared to 304 in 2019.
Led by the Secretary of Transportation and the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, the Governor’s Executive Leadership Team is composed of representatives from the Virginia Departments of Motor Vehicles, Health, Education, Transportation, and State Police. They are charged with reducing serious injuries and fatalities on Virginia’s roadways and driving change in the Commonwealth’s highway safety culture.
“Although the number of vehicle crashes decreased during the pandemic, we saw more fatalities related to speed, alcohol, and failure to wear a seat belt. These decisions have heartbreaking consequences that affect families and communities across Virginia,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Our transportation agencies are committed to working diligently to reverse these trends, so everyone arrives home safely.”
“Our state troopers and other first responders encounter the devastating effects of speed on our roadways every day,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “These incidents and others like it could have been prevented by drivers and passengers making the right choice to follow the speed limit and buckling up. These aren’t simply statistics – they are people’s lives.”
TREDS is Virginia’s “one-stop-shop” for accurate, timely and detailed highway safety information for analysis and reporting. TREDS data is used to save lives – specifically, to support Virginia’s efforts to reduce crashes, injuries, fatalities and associated costs. The public gained access to TREDS through DMV’s website for the first time in 2011, and now residents can search for even more specific, usable data. No personal driver information is published.
Local News
New law takes effect July 1st: Motorists will be required to change lanes to pass bicyclists
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants residents to be aware of a new law, effective July 1, that requires motorists to change lanes when passing a bicyclist if the lane of travel is not wide enough to accommodate three feet in distance between the motor vehicle and the bicycle.
Current law allows but does not require, a motorist to move into the other lane when passing a bicyclist in order to ensure at least three feet of distance between the bicyclist and the overtaking vehicle. In addition to bicycles, this provision also applies to people riding on an electric personal assistive mobility device, moped, animal, or animal-drawn vehicle.
“This law increases safety for bicyclists by providing more space between them and much larger vehicles when motorists pass on our roadways,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We all share our roads, and we all share the responsibility to look out for each other.”
The new law also removes restrictions on bicyclists riding two abreast. This provision applies to people riding on electric personal assistive mobility devices or motorized skateboards or scooters.
State News
Governor Northam welcomes Air Force F-22 Training Unit move to Joint Base Langley-Eustis
On June 25, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam welcomed the decision by the United States Air Force to permanently locate the F-22 Raptor formal training unit (FTU) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.
In 2019, Governor Northam joined Virginia’s bipartisan congressional delegation and General Assembly members in urging the Air Force to select Joint Base Langley-Eustis as the new home for the F-22 FTU after it was displaced from Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida due to Hurricane Michael.
“We are thrilled to welcome the F-22 Raptor formal training unit to our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Home to a significant number of military installations with critical national security missions and operations, there is no place that welcomes service members more warmly than the Hampton Roads region. Langley-Eustis is the right choice, with the ideal environment to achieve the maintenance and supply efficiencies that are critical to successful F-22 squadron training. This move is good for the Air Force and the Langley-Eustis community, and demonstrates that Virginia is best suited to host this mission and the next generation of air dominance fighter aircraft.”
“After years of advocating alongside the Virginia congressional delegation, we’re pleased that the U.S. Air Force has confirmed what we already knew: Hampton Roads is the ideal location to permanently house the F-22 training squadron,” said United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. “We look forward to working with the U.S. Air Force and the Virginia Air National Guard to make sure the relocation process is a smooth one for the service members and their families that will now make the Commonwealth their new home.”
“The United States Air Force has chosen Joint Base Langley-Eustis here in Hampton for the F-22 Flight and Maintenance Formal Training Unit,” said Congressman Bobby Scott. “The Hampton Roads area is vital to our military and national security, and we look forward to welcoming these service members to our community.”
“I am proud to welcome the F-22 Flight and Maintenance Formal Training Unit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis and Hampton Roads,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria. “This decision from the Air Force and the Department of Defense sends a strong message about our community’s commitment to active duty personnel, our veterans, and their families.”
The rebasing of the F-22 FTU will include the relocation of more than 31 F-22 and 16 other training aircraft, along with an estimated 700 skilled military and civilian personnel and contractors and approximately 1,600 dependents. The personnel will settle in communities near Joint Base Langley-Eustis to support the unit’s training mission and operations.
Joint Base Langley-Eustis is home to the Virginia Air National Guard 192nd Fighter Wing, which flies the F-22 Raptors. The Virginia Air Guard has experienced instructors and maintainers to help support the FTU.
“Consolidating the F-22 FTU at Langley-Eustis is the sensible move, and will allow the Air Force greater training opportunities while ensuring that investments in Langley-Eustis and its infrastructure get the use for which they were intended,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “This is important for our region and for the entire Langley-Eustis community.”
“One in 12 Virginians is a veteran, which speaks to the value and welcomes we have for our military and its installations,” said Delegate Jeion Ward. “We welcome the F-22 FTU and its airmen to Langley-Eustis and the Hampton Roads community.”
State News
Governor Northam announces General Assembly to convene August 2, 2021
On June 23, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam issued a proclamation calling the members of the General Assembly into a special session on Monday, August 2, 2021. A special session is necessary to fill judicial vacancies and allocate more than $4.3 billion in federal relief funding.
“With more Virginians getting vaccinated every day, we are turning the corner and building back stronger,” said Governor Northam. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we have a unique opportunity to fund public schools, support small businesses, achieve universal broadband access, and make generational investments in our shared future. I look forward to working with legislators to get it done.”
Earlier this summer, Governor Northam and legislative leaders issued a joint statement outlining their shared priorities for this federal funding:
• Public health. Upgrade long-underfunded state and local public health services, boost affordable housing, and help Virginians with the cost of utilities.
• Small businesses. Fully fund the Rebuild Virginia economic recovery program, invest in Virginia Tourism’s work to recruit visitors back to the Commonwealth, and help the Department of Housing and Community Development support Virginia’s main streets, small towns, and industrial revitalization.
• Workers. Fund the Unemployment Trust Fund to support workers who lose their jobs and avoid increased costs on Virginia businesses, increase support for the Virginia Employment Commission—historically one of the lowest-funded unemployment systems in the country—to continue upgrading its computer systems and hire necessary staff.
• Public schools. Modernize public school buildings across Virginia by rehabilitating and upgrading existing facilities, improving air quality and HVAC systems, and improving safety.
• Broadband. Accelerate a 10-year plan to ensure universal broadband access within the next 18 months.
President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law in March, directing $350 billion in economic recovery funding for state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments. All Republican members of Congress voted against the law, including those representing Virginia.
The full text of Governor Northam’s proclamation is available here.
State News
Governor Northam announces Virginia’s Unemployment Rate fell to 4.5 percent in May
Governor Ralph Northam announced on June 23, 2021, that Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2-percentage point to 4.5 percent in May, which is 4.0 percentage points below the rate from one year ago. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 5.8 percent.
“More people are working in Virginia and our recovery is outpacing the rest of the country,” said Governor Northam. “This week, we reached the 70 percent vaccination benchmark, and we did it two weeks ahead of the nationwide July 4 target. In the weeks and months ahead, we will remain focused on helping the communities that COVID-19 hit hardest and making sure all Virginians have the resources they need to thrive.”
Virginia had the third-lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, along with Kentucky, among the Southeast states. The only states with lower unemployment were Alabama and Georgia.
“Virginia’s unemployment rate continues to drop and more people are returning to the workforce—two important indications about the strength of our economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “It’s vitally important that every Virginian does their civic duty and gets vaccinated, so we can maintain this positive momentum.”
Total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 3,500 jobs in May. The labor force increased by 4,042 to 4,229,852, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,061. The number of employed residents rose by 12,103 to 4,040,585. In May 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 7.0 percent.
“With over 4.2 million Virginians fully vaccinated, we are reaching what looks like the final stages of this pandemic,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “Our Administration is committed to helping Virginians return to work and make sure that they have the skills and support they need to thrive in the post-pandemic job market.”
The private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 256,900 jobs, while employment in the public sector lost 1,600 jobs in May. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of the 11 major industry divisions experienced employment gains. The largest over-the-year job increase occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 104,600 jobs, or 45.7 percent. The next largest over-the-year job increase occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities, up 59,800 jobs, or 10.0 percent. Education and health services experienced the third-largest over-the-year job increase of 31,500 jobs or 6.3 percent.
For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
State News
Governor Northam announces plans to replace 1887 Time Capsule on Monument Avenue
Governor Ralph Northam announced on June 22, 2021, plans to replace a 134-year-old time capsule embedded in the pedestal foundation of the Robert E. Lee statue located at Monument and Allen Avenues in Richmond. The Governor is inviting Virginians to suggest new artifacts that represent the Commonwealth of today for a new capsule that will be installed at the site when the statue is removed.
“It’s time to say to the world, this is today’s Virginia, not yesterday’s,” said Governor Northam. “And one day, when future generations look back at this moment, they will be able to learn about the inclusive, welcoming Commonwealth that we are building together. I encourage Virginians to be part of this unique effort to tell our shared story.”
Historians believe a copper time capsule was placed in the cornerstone of the pedestal on October 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.
Virginians interested in participating should submit a description of their artifact, including the item’s size and material, and an explanation of how the object represents Virginia. To submit an artifact for consideration, individuals must own the item or have the ability to obtain it. Submissions will be collected for one month, through Tuesday, July 20. For more information about how to participate in the creation of the new time capsule, visit governor.virginia.gov/timecapsule.
“This is an incredible opportunity to honor the Virginia of today,” said Chief of Staff Clark Mercer. “Many researchers and historians have helped locate this time capsule, and we look forward to a continued partnership to tell Virginia’s story for future generations.”
“As we seek to portray Virginia’s history with honesty, we must ensure our symbols reflect the values we hold today,” said Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Janice Underwood. “This project is an opportunity to replace relics of the Lost Cause with items that represent the Commonwealth’s strength in diversity and unite us around the progress we are making together.”
On March 22, 2021, Historic Jamestown, an entity of Preservation Virginia, conducted a scan of the pedestal and identified a void in the base where the time capsule is likely housed. The Department of General Services analyzed the results of the scan and concluded that the time capsule can be removed and replaced without damaging the fidelity of the structure.
When the current time capsule is removed, a qualified conservator will take precautions to ensure the contents’ appropriate treatment. The capsule and its contents will be transferred for safekeeping at the Department of Historic Resources’ conservation lab, where expert staff can oversee the examination of the contents.
“Throughout this process, the Commonwealth has remained committed to following best practices for historic preservation,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “The Department of Historic Resources will work to ensure that the new capsule’s contents represent our Commonwealth and withstand the test of time.”
The Governor proposed and the General Assembly funded $1 million to create a plan for reimaging Monument Avenue. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, in partnership with the City of Richmond, will lead this planning effort.
The Old Capsule
Below is an article from the Richmond Dispatch dated October 26, 1887, describing the original capsule’s contents.
Wind: 6mph SSE
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 30.11"Hg
UV index: 1
86/66°F
75/61°F