State News
Attorney General Miyares announces $450 million nationwide settlement as part of opioid maker Endo’s bankruptcy
Attorney General Jason Miyares has reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International PLC and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban the promotion of Endo’s opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive. The Commonwealth of Virginia is expected to receive at least $9 million.
The agreement in principle with Endo, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in the Southern District of New York, resolves allegations that Endo boosted opioid sales using deceptive marketing that downplayed the risk of addiction and overstated the benefits. Endo, an Ireland-based drugmaker with its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania, makes generic and branded opioids, including Percocet and Endocet, and also made Opana ER, which was withdrawn from the market in 2017. The states allege that Endo falsely promoted the benefits of Opana ER’s so-called abuse-deterrent formulation, which did nothing to deter oral abuse and led to deadly outbreaks of Hepatitis and HIV due to its widespread abuse via injection.
“Virginia has seen the brutal impact of the opioid epidemic in every corner of the Commonwealth. This nationwide agreement will allow for broad investment and remediation efforts for devastated communities. Although no price can be placed on the thousands of lives lost, this settlement represents a major step towards ensuring that victims receive the treatment and care they need,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The resolution, which is contingent on final documentation and Bankruptcy Court approval, involves the following:
- Requires payment of $450 million in cash over 10 years to participating states and subdivisions.
- Requires Endo to turn over its opioid-related documents for publication online in a public document archive and pay $2.75 million for archival expenses.
- Bans the marketing of Endo’s opioids forever.
The negotiations are being led by Virginia and the following states: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Vermont. The settlement is also joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Next Virginia Energy Plan open for public comment now accepting ideas and comments for the next Virginia Energy Plan
On August 19, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the development of the Virginia Energy Plan. The Virginia Department of Energy and the administration are accepting ideas and comments on Virginia’s next Energy Plan.
“Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy sources, provides transparent and data-driven information for Virginians about costs, and is an ‘all of the above’ approach,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We believe energy policy isn’t about things, it’s about people. How energy is generated and delivered to Virginians and Virginia businesses should accommodate the current and future needs of all Virginians.”
The objectives of the energy plan will focus on lowering the cost of living, creating jobs, and bringing people to Virginia. Affordability, reliability, capacity, competition, environmental stewardship, choice, and innovation are the seven guiding principles that will inform Governor Youngkin’s ‘all of the above’ approach.
An informational webinar about how you can participate in building the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan will be held on August 24th at 2 p.m. Those wishing to participate may register via this website.
Those wishing to share ideas or submit comments may do so by using one of the options below:
Comments will be accepted through September 16, 2022.
For more information, please visit the Virginia Energy Plan website.
State News
Over 7,000 Virginians were affected by ITT’s misconduct and are set to receive over $140 million in federal student loan discharges
Attorney General Miyares announced that over 7,000 Virginians will receive federal student loan forgiveness due to misleading advertising. The Commonwealth of Virginia, along with 23 other states and the District of Columbia, filed a borrower defense application with the U.S. Department of Education seeking loan forgiveness for affected students based on allegations that ITT Technical Institute falsely advertised the value of its degrees to encourage students to enroll in its programs.
The Department granted the federal student loan discharges based upon the evidence submitted and the Office of the Attorney General’s analysis of the effect of ITT’s misconduct under Virginia law. Approximately 7,190 Virginia consumers will receive approximately $141.6 million in federal student loan discharges. Nationwide, more than 208,000 former ITT students who attended ITT from January 2005 to September 2016 will receive roughly $3.9 billion in loan forgiveness. Affected borrowers do not have to take any action to receive this relief.
“Attending higher education is a big decision and a sacrifice for many Virginians. No institution should lie to prospective students or mislead them about jobs and future opportunities. I’m proud of my Office’s work to protect Virginia consumers and to seek forgiveness of the remaining student debt for those Virginians taken advantage of,” said Attorney General Miyares.
State News
Attorney General Miyares, 57 Southwest Virginia officials urge congressional leaders not to cut drug task force funding
Attorney General Miyares recently sent a letter to Senator Kaine, Senator Warner, Congresswoman Wexton, and Congressman Cline, urging them not to cut funding for the National Guard, which would, in turn, cut funding, resources, and staff for Virginia’s National Guard Counter Drug Units (VANG). Attorney General Miyares was joined by every Commonwealth’s Attorney and Sheriff in Southwestern Virginia, totaling 58 signatures.
“Fighting back against the opioid epidemic should be a priority of every elected official. There is not a community left untouched by opioid addiction. Cutting funding for units specifically designed to aid law enforcement in their drug investigations and prosecutions would be a step backward,” said Attorney General Miyares. “57 Southwestern Virginia leaders have joined this letter because these proposed cuts would significantly hurt their region, which is already underserved, underrepresented, and has been deeply affected by the epidemic.”
The letter states, “The VANG Counter Drug Units are instrumental partners to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Their support is especially significant to law enforcement agencies in Southwest Virginia, where most agencies do not have the budgetary resources to hire analysts. The VANG Counter Drug Units work in tandem with United States Marshals Service (USMS) offices throughout the Commonwealth to support local law enforcement agencies. These full-time, active-duty VANG analysts are housed in USMS offices, provided necessary equipment to conduct and aid investigations, and trained by USMS staff.”
With the current budget proposal, Virginia would lose five VANG Counter Drug Unit analysts. This proposed resource cut is a detriment to our communities and law enforcement, who are on the front lines of this epidemic, but specifically to Southwestern Virginia. If this budget moves forward, there would only be two analysts left to serve the entire Western portion of the Commonwealth.
Click here to read the letter.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces 100,000 job milestone
On August 19, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that nearly 100,000 more Virginians are employed today since the end of January.
Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) household survey data released today by the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia added nearly 6,000 jobs in July, and the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage point to 2.7 percent from 3.4 percent in January. This rate continues to track below the national rate at 3.5 percent.
According to BLS household survey data, the number of employed residents rose by 5,865 to 4,238,134, with the labor force participation rate declining slightly to 63.8 from June’s revised 63.9 percent as the labor force in Virginia remains approximately 120,000 less than its pre-pandemic levels.
“With 100,000 jobs added since January, we are well ahead of pace to reach our goal of 400,000 jobs during my term. However, the slowdown in monthly job creation and the lower level of job participation have my full attention. We will continue the critical work to return more Virginians to the workforce and will double-down on policies that make Virginia attractive for job growth and business investment,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We remain laser-focused on our mission to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
“We are excited by the number of new businesses coming to Virginia and the expansion of those companies currently operating in the Commonwealth. We have many job opportunities across Virginia, and we will work with our businesses and Virginians to return more people to the workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.
“While the July unemployment rate of 2.7% is not far from its historically low rate of 2.1% in 2000, we need to add workers and achieve higher rates of growth for the economy. We must continue our return to a more vibrant economy that reaches across all sectors in Virginia.,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater.
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Regional News
Business continues to grow as Port processes heavy imports and sets volume record for July
The Port of Virginia® continues processing record-setting amounts of cargo having handled nearly 318,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in July and in doing so making it the most productive July in the port’s history.
July’s TEU total was ahead of the same month last year by more than 24,500 units, or 8.4 percent. Additionally, July was the fourth consecutive month of TEU volumes exceeding 317,000 units. The combined volume of April, May, June and July is 1.3 million TEUs, resulting in the busiest four-month stretch in port history. Comparatively, the total TEU volume for the same period in 2021 was 1.17 million TEUs, a difference of more than 10 percent.
Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, is expecting business to remain strong during the peak retail months leading up to the holiday season. This, he said, will position the port to have its best calendar year performance on record.
“We’ve brought on 10 new vessel services in the last 12 months and five of those in the last five months, so our growth is attributable to the reworked [and new] ship line services that are calling here and our efficiency is the result of an experienced team maximizing modern terminals,” Edwards said. “What we are seeing is growing interest from ship lines and cargo owners that are working to restore some predictability and reliability to their vessel services and supply chains. We have a proven track-record of success in what remains a challenging trade environment and the result is growth at The Port of Virginia.”
August Cargo Snapshot (2022 vs. 2021)
- Total TEUs – 317,691, up 8.4%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 85,170, up 5.1%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 149,829, up 4.8%
- Total Containers – 176,441, up 7.4%
- Total Rail Containers – 59,143, up 2.6%
- Total Truck Containers – 109,089, up 9.1%
- Total Barge Containers – 8,209, 24.3%
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create nearly 437,000 jobs, and generates more than $100 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.
State News
Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases
On August 11, 2022, Attorney General Miyares announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to Richmond City Justice Center inmates for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
“The loss of a murdered loved one is devastating. Not receiving justice makes it even worse. I’m hopeful that this creative tool will help law enforcement provide answers and justice to these families,” said Attorney General Miyares.
“Families of loved ones who were taken from our community deserve closure, and we’ve seen this be an effective resource in other jurisdictions,” said Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith.”We are proud to participate in this endeavor as this is a creative method for generating interest and information on pending cases that could help generate new leads.”
The deck of playing cards, in the four standard suits, displays a photograph, name, and case details, while the reverse side includes the P3 tip line information and how to provide information regarding the case. The goal is that current inmates will recognize the face of the victim or remember a detail that could help law enforcement close the case.
If the inmate does have information, a family member or themselves would contact the tip line. If the information is valid and valuable, a reward will be given.
