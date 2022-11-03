State News
Attorney General Miyares announces enforcement against alleged illegal robocallers
RICHMOND, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is seeking to require responses to investigative demands sent to two voice service providers about alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. Fifty-one attorneys general participate in the national task force.
The targets of the investigation are Michael Lansky, LLC — doing business as Avid Telecom — and One Eye, LLC. The national task force is enforcing civil investigative demands (CIDs) against each entity.
“Robocalls profit off exploiting vulnerable consumers, stealing billions of dollars annually nationwide. This task force is focused on shutting down the providers and gateways that both profit from these scams and refuse to take steps that could mitigate the problem,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Enough is enough.”
The enforcement action against Avid Telecom details several instances in which the task force believes Avid Telecom knowingly accepted and routed illegal robocalls. Further, the task force believes Avid Telecom’s CEO, Michael Lansky, helped another telecom provider hide its suspect traffic.
The enforcement action against One Eye details how an individual closed another voice service provider, PZ Telecommunication, LLC, and became the apparent CEO of One Eye. This transition occurred after the Federal Communications Commission sent PZ Telecom a cease-and-desist letter.
One Eye has stopped responding to the task force, and Avid has refused to answer the CID. The State of Indiana has moved to enforce these CIDs on behalf of the task force in Marion County, Indiana.
Attorney General Miyares offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:
Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.
In August, Attorney General Miyares joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:
· By phone: (800) 552-9963
· By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
National test scores show that Virginia students have experienced extensive learning loss in recent years, new program will help at-risk students recover
On November 3, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced an additional initiative to address catastrophic learning loss through a tutoring partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
The program will employ HBCU students as tutors and mentors to high school and middle school students throughout their communities.
“I am thrilled to embark on the journey of learning loss recovery with these transformational tutoring partnerships, this is a breakthrough initiative. Our treasured Historically Black Colleges and Universities have proven to be leaders in the development and implementation of best practices in education. I look forward to the expansion of this key program,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“We are on the cusp of losing a generation of children due to the profound and heart-wrenching learning loss of the past five years. The Urban League-HBCU Tutoring Partnership announced today represents community leaders coming together to ensure every child is seen, supported, and back on track for success. This partnership should be an inspiring model for every community in the Commonwealth to follow,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
“We were pleased to have Governor Glenn Youngkin announce the Urban League and HBCU Tutoring Partnership on the campus of the Norfolk State University at the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center. The purpose of the partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia Union University, and Virginia State University is to provide HBCU students who will serve as paid tutors to high school students. This is a great start to begin closing the learning gap that occurred during the pandemic and beyond. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring,” said the President of Norfolk State University, Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston.
“Every university is seeing that students need more help after a pandemic that has been hard on everyone. We also know that the seeds of success in college are planted long before students arrive on campus, and that’s just one reason why Virginia Union University has committed to full-ride scholarships for public school students in Richmond and Henrico. Today’s announcement expands this work even further, and we are proud to partner with the Urban League and Governor Youngkin to help even more young people,” said President of Virginia Union University Dr. Hakim J. Lucas.
“Hampton University is excited about continuing its relationship with the cities of Hampton and Newport News public school systems. This tutorial initiative for our public schools is directly in line with Hampton University’s mission of providing an education for our students while engaging with our local community. Thank you, Governor Youngkin, for your commitment to Virginia’s HBCUs and our youth,” said Hampton University President Darrell K.Williams
“Today, conversations and ideas took a huge step toward supporting underserved and marginalized children and young adults in the urban core cities. The Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond joined with four Virginia HBCUs and the Commonwealth of Virginia to provide academic enrichment options through enhanced opportunities for tutoring and mentorship. The collaboration of the Urban League and our HBCUs represents a coalition of the monumental historical contexts of organizations that not only had the lens of viewing Black history in America but were catalysts in shaping that history. As former Governor Doug Wilder and others have advocated for greater HBCU funding, we hope this initiative will give rise to more such efforts to assure that every Virginia student is provided with a quality education that prepares them to enter the global workforce and help grow Virginia’s economy. The Urban League is pleased to help make this dream a reality,” said Urban League of Hampton Roads President and CEO Gil Bland.
“Access to quality education is the gateway for promise and possibilities to young minds and future leaders. For over 100 years, the Urban League of Greater Richmond, including the City of Petersburg, has been empowering people. The people, the academic leadership of Petersburg City Public Schools, Virginia State University, and the students, families, and the community at large will ensure the partnership’s success. Enriching these relationships will allow for the execution of a dynamic mentoring and tutoring program to support at least 675 Petersburg students. Urban League’s education initiatives will offer college and career readiness with a spectrum of services beyond typical classroom activities. The Partnership for Petersburg is a great opportunity to connect resources and services for the most ‘at promise’ students in Virginia,” said Urban League of Greater Richmond Interim CEO Larry Murphy.
“The collaborative efforts from the Governor’s office are to be commended. The education of Virginia’s children is clearly a priority, and I’m so pleased that Petersburg City is a part of this amazing initiative!” said Petersburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling.
A glimpse at the Youngkin school tip line emails and more Va. headlines
• Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder announced he’s hired a bank to help facilitate a possible sale of the team. Earlier this year, the franchise tried unsuccessfully to get Virginia’s help in building a new stadium.—Washington Post, Richmond Times-Dispatch
• On the same day the Snyder news broke, ESPN reported federal prosecutors in Virginia have opened an investigation into alleged financial irregularities by the Commanders organization. In a statement, the team said ESPN was “publishing more falsehoods based solely on anonymous sources.”—ESPN
• Some Hampton Roads voters got text messages giving them incorrect information about where to vote. A progressive voter outreach group called Movement Labs took responsibility for the erroneous texts.—WAVY
• “Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s controversial school tip line drew complaints from around the state about pandemic precautions, a symbolic ‘equity month’ and, in one case, a 12th grade English teacher’s take on poetry.”—Axios
• A company linked to hedge fund Alden Global Capital bought a mobile home park in Southwest Virginia and told residents to “pay hundreds more or be evicted.”—Cardinal News
• A judge heard almost two hours of arguments in a lawsuit challenging Harrisonburg’s transgender-inclusive school policies. The court has not yet ruled on the case.—Daily News-Record
• State workplace safety officials have opened an investigation into the Hampton Fire Department after eight firefighters were injured while battling an apartment fire last month. A local union says the city didn’t have enough firefighters on duty on the night of the fire.—Daily Press
• A Staunton City Council meeting devolved into “arguing and shouting matches” after a council member suggested adding support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage to the city’s legislative agenda for 2023.—Staunton News Leader
• The Roanoke GOP called for the removal of the Democratic chair of the Roanoke Electoral Board due to her marriage to the leader of the local Democratic committee. Nothing in state law prohibits the situation.—Roanoke Times
• Pharrell Williams is bringing his Something in the Water music festival back to Virginia Beach next year.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Report: Agricultural investments for Bay cleanup spur economy
According to a report released by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on Wednesday, investments in agricultural best management practices have positive returns for the economy.
The report found that for every dollar spent on farmers’ best management practices within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, $1.75 is returned through higher sales of goods and services as well as earnings. Investments are also contributing to the creation of an estimated 6,673 jobs annually between 2020 and 2025.
“We already know investing in agricultural conservation pays big dividends in cleaner water, more productive soil, climate-resilient farms, and healthier fish and wildlife habitat,” said CBF Director of Science and Agricultural Policy Beth McGee in a statement. “Today’s report makes it clear these investments produce economic benefits for local businesses and workers as well.”
The report, prepared by Charlottesville-based Key-Log Economics, looked at what five states in the Bay watershed — Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, and New York — still have to do to achieve pollution reduction goals by 2025.
More than 90% of the states’ remaining pollution reductions must come from agriculture, according to the Bay Foundation.
Using the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Chesapeake Assessment Scenario Tool, or CAST, and data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the report identified the cost to implement each of 17 best management practices, including nutrient management plans, forest buffers and waste management systems. That data was then entered into the Regional Input-Output Modeling System from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to derive the economic impact.
For example, the report determined that an investment in forest buffers would lead to more jobs for people planting trees and more jobs for workers at tree nurseries. More jobs would also be added in the grocery stores where the tree planters and nursery workers buy their food.
“These results highlight how investing in conservation can stimulate the region’s economy while advancing Bay restoration,” said Key-Log senior economist Carolyn Alkire in a statement.
In Virginia, the report found that $116.1 million invested in BMPs would lead to an economic return of $191.2 million. If Pennsylvania invested $195.7 million in surrounding states, it would see $352.5 million returned. Maryland would get $41.2 million back after investing $23.1 million.
The spending by the three states would constitute about 90% of the $375.1 million in annual spending needed across the entire watershed to meet the 2025 goals. The report estimates those investments would generate $655 million.
Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania have worked to install fencing to prevent animals from entering waterways, encouraged prescribed grazing to improve the quality and quantity of pastures by targeting where livestock can feed, and planted tree buffers.
The largest driver of economic activity across the entire watershed was waste management or ways to collect, transfer and store manure and wastes from animal operations, which researchers found generated 24.1% of returns. Next was nutrient management, leading to 20% of the economic activity, followed by planting cover crops at 20.9%.
States not on track to meet 2025 Chesapeake Bay goals, says report
But the report noted that certain practices are more cost-effective than others and have additional benefits. A $7.62 investment in forest buffers could remove a pound of nitrogen from the watershed and provide shade and habitat for wildlife, store carbon and provide additional revenue for farmers through the production of nuts, fruit, livestock forage, and honey. Comparatively, it would cost $2,350 to install an animal waste management system to remove the same amount of nitrogen.
“Targeting funding to practices like forested buffers that are cost‑effective and provide a holistic range of benefits can, and should, help ensure the greatest outcomes for the region’s water quality and community well-being,” McGee said.
The report follows the Bay Foundation’s release of the 2022 State of the Blueprint Report, which found states in the watershed were not on track to meet their 2025 commitments. Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia account for roughly 90% of the pollution in the Bay. The Environmental Protection Agency is discussing a new deadline for pollution reductions.
Virginia appropriated a record $116 million for its agricultural best management practice cost-share program earlier this year, with $81 million of that earmarked for farmers within the Bay watershed.
Matt Kowalski, Virginia watershed restoration scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, noted that the allocation was “historic” but said funding requirements for the cost-share program have risen every year because it hasn’t been fully funded to date.
“We’re still going to need those contributions from the feds,” Kowalski said in a press call Wednesday that also discussed funding opportunities from the Inflation Reduction Act and 2023 Farm Bill.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia patients impacted by nationwide Adderall shortage, doctors say
RICHMOND, Va. — The Food and Drug Administration added Adderall to its drug shortage website last month, and doctors say Virginia patients being treated for ADHD are feeling the impact. The leading reasons for the shortage, which primarily affects immediate-release Adderall and similar generic versions, are manufacturing delays and insufficient supplies to meet market demands, according to the FDA.
Virginia patients with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder have “absolutely” been impacted by the shortage, said Dr. Dorothy O’Keefe, outpatient clinic director for the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the Virginia Treatment Center for Children.
Dr. Kara Beatty, an adult psychiatrist with her own private practice and the president of the Psychiatric Society of Virginia, said her office is “getting phone calls left and right” from patients who say their Adderall prescriptions can’t be filled.
Stimulants such as Adderall are the most commonly used medications to treat ADHD in children and adults, according to prescription price comparison service GoodRx.
Stimulant prescriptions dispensed in Virginia rose 11% from the start of 2021 to June 30 of this year – the largest increase of all controlled substances overseen by the state’s Prescription Monitoring Program, according to its most recent report. The active ingredients in Adderall are some of the stimulants monitored in the program, O’Keefe said. Child psychiatrists or pediatricians are unlikely to use stimulants for any other indication than ADHD, she said.
Data is not recorded in a way to determine the exact percentage of each type of stimulant monitored by the program, stated Diane Powers, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Health Professions, in an email.
Patients treated for ADHD in Beatty’s practice typically start off with prescriptions for Adderall or Ritalin, another stimulant monitored in the program, Beatty said.
Nationwide, Adderall prescriptions for patients ages 22-44 jumped 15% from 2020 to 2021, according to Trilliant Health, a firm that provides market analytics to the health care industry. Other age groups remained relatively stable.
Doctors can prescribe some controlled substances such as Adderall through online telehealth services since the federal government declared a public health emergency in spring 2020, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. The health emergency has been renewed several times since the pandemic began, most recently last month.
As a result there was an uptick in online mental health care startups that began prescribing Adderall, Beatty said. Mental health startup Cerebral is currently being investigated by the federal government for potential violations of the Controlled Substances Act, according to CBS.
The Virginia Board of Pharmacy “would like to caution consumers to the risk of purchasing drugs online or through social media from rogue outlets preying on increased demand during drug shortages,” Powers stated.
Meaghan, 43, works in insurance and was diagnosed with ADHD three years ago. She requested to have her last name withheld because she said there is a stigma around ADHD and its treatment. She knows firsthand what it’s like to not be able to access her prescribed Adderall for days due to shortages.
“I’m not going to accomplish what I could have the days that I did have my medication,” Meaghan said. “It’s life changing for a lot of people.”
Children without access to their prescribed Adderall can struggle in school and social relationships, O’Keefe said. Their behavior might become problematic as a result.
“The biggest thing I would say for people with ADHD, besides being impulsive and wanting to do things instantly, is to be able to do the time management,” Meaghan said. “That’s a coping mechanism a lot of people have to develop.”
Going without medication can be “like an inability to function,” Beatty said. There are other types of treatments for people with ADHD, she said, but transitioning from one to another can be frustrating.
Some patients make the switch to Ritalin or nonstimulant medications due to the shortage, but O’Keefe said it can be a gamble whether the new medicine will be as effective.
“If we are forced to make the change because they can’t get the product that they’re used to, it may turn out just fine,” O’Keefe said. “But it may turn out that they end up with a medicine that doesn’t work as well or causes more side effects.”
Patients by law can only get a 30-day supply of Adderall. They can have a difficult time managing insurance policies and trying to figure out which pharmacy has the drug in stock each month, O’Keefe said.
Meaghan’s pharmacy has run out of stock of her prescription several times, she said, and as a result has gone days without it. Some people notice when she hasn’t taken her medication, she said.
“I’m a little quicker on responses, more impulsive in my responses,” Meaghan said. “I tend to get distracted easier than I would without my medication.”
The shortage primarily affects instant release Adderall, according to the FDA, although it depends on the manufacturer and the dosage strengths. Some manufacturers aren’t experiencing any shortage as of Nov. 1, according to the FDA’s drug shortages website.
“We are still writing the prescriptions because it’s not that nobody can get it,” O’Keefe said. “We don’t necessarily know when I write your prescription.”
Teva Pharmaceutical is the largest seller of Adderall in the U.S Their products are estimated to be in short supply anywhere from now until December, according to the FDA. The company “has been supplying above typical forecast due to increase in market demand,” according to a statement on the FDA’s drug shortages website.
“Even though it’s not a deadly consequence,” O’Keefe said, “it is a disruption in their lives.”
By Meghan McIntyre
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
A $20,000 FOIA bill on election integrity unit and more Va. headlines
• The Virginia NAACP paid a roughly $20,000 FOIA bill to get records related to the election integrity unit Attorney General Jason Miyares created.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Murder charges against the man accused of fatally shooting three people at a Norfolk bar, including a Virginian-Pilot journalist, were dropped Tuesday after two witnesses failed to show up in court.—Virginian-Pilot
• Hundreds of Prince William County residents signed up to speak about the proposed PW Digital Gateway project at a public hearing that lasted all night and was continuing Wednesday morning.—InsideNoVa
• A judge ordered Roanoke County to release the name of a police officer accused of killing an unarmed man who was experiencing a mental health crisis. The county had argued the officer’s identity should be hidden because he was a crime victim.—Roanoke Times
• “As millions of Americans vote early in the midterm elections, two competitive House districts in Virginia illustrate the divide as voters share similar concerns but cast ballots for different candidates.”—Washington Post
• A lawsuit filed by Portsmouth’s former city manager includes an allegation the city’s vice mayor solicited a bribe from the family of an NBA player.—Virginian-Pilot
• After zoning clashes with Pulaski officials, Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, is putting her Big Red Barn event venue up for sale.—Roanoke Times
• As he pushes to revitalize Petersburg, Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he doesn’t have a position on whether the city should get a casino. “I think that is a local decision, and that’s fine.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Most Fairfax County students didn’t use a free tutoring service officials spent roughly $2.8 million on to try to address pandemic learning loss.—WTOP
• Frederick County supervisors are demanding to know if any public money was used to change the name of Lord Fairfax Community College to Laurel Ridge Community College. The school changed the name to sever ties to a historical figure who owned slaves.—Winchester Star
• Richmond’s plan to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge hit a snag after officials realized the replacement name, the Belvidere Bridge, might also have connections to slavery.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said: “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke.
“Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.”
Youngkin told the veteran-heavy audience at Gourmeltz, a Fredericksburg-area sandwich shop that made headlines for defying COVID-19 mask mandates, that Virginia’s sharp turn rightward was a preview of what could happen nationally in the midterm elections.
The governor gave one of his signature red vests to the event’s co-star, Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega, who told supporters no amount of “lies” or media bias can stop her from beating Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and becoming the first Latina to represent Virginia in Congress.
“What’s been predestined for us in heaven, no man or liberal can take from us,” said Vega, a former police officer, and daughter of Salvadoran immigrants who serves on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
At a campaign stop in the clubhouse of Prince William’s sprawling Potomac Shores development a week earlier, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine described what a wild few years it’s been since he was on the ballot with Spanberger during her first run for office in 2018.
Spanberger, a former CIA officer, famously flipped a Republican district that year by beating former GOP congressman and Tea Party favorite Dave Brat, who had shocked the political world himself by ousting former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a Republican primary. Then came two presidential impeachment trials, Kaine said, a pandemic that led to a million American deaths, and an attack on the U.S. Capitol “orchestrated by a commander in chief” that forced members of Congress to barricade themselves in as rioters breached the building.
“I got nerves about this election,” Kaine told an overwhelmingly female crowd at a roundtable discussion on jobs and health care. “Because I think a lot’s at stake for our country.”
Asked in an interview what lessons she took from Virginia’s 2021 election, Spanberger said, “a lot of voters in Virginia just kind of thought, ‘Oh look, we’re a blue state.’”
“And we’re not,” she said. “But I’ve never represented a blue district. I’ve always run for Congress in, frankly … a red district.”
With no U.S. Senate race or other statewide contest on the ballot, Virginia isn’t as close to the center of the national political conversation as it was in 2021. Democrats control seven of the state’s 11 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a majority they gained after flipping three GOP-held districts in 2018 when suburban voters revolted against former President Donald Trump.
This year, the overarching question is whether Republicans will regain some or all of that lost ground as the party looks to retake a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and potentially flip the U.S. Senate.
Three Democratic women who ousted Republicans in suburban battlegrounds in 2018 are playing the most defense in Virginia this year, with money pouring into their districts from both sides.
Spanberger is trying to hold off Vega in the redrawn 7th District, which 2021’s redistricting process shifted north from the Richmond suburbs to focus more on rural central Virginia, the Fredericksburg area, and Prince William.
In the Virginia Beach-anchored 2nd District, Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a nurse practitioner and former Navy helicopter pilot, is running against Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, a former Navy commander.
In Northern Virginia’s 10th District, Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a lawyer and former state senator, is being challenged by Republican Hung Cao, a retired Navy captain who came to America as a Vietnamese refugee.
Political analysts rate the 2nd and 7th Districts as virtual tossups, with Luria facing a slightly tougher challenge than Spanberger because of her swing district’s stronger Republican tilt. The 10th is seen as more safely Democratic but potentially in play if the GOP has a surprisingly strong night.
Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, said that with no statewide race on the ballot, Virginia’s turnout picture is unclear. But if it’s close to what happened in Virginia in 2021, he said, it could be another good year for the GOP.
“That’s a world in which Luria loses. Spanberger is in big danger of losing,” Kondik said. “And Wexton is probably really close.”
Though Virginia is getting less attention than other bellwether states, Kondik said the early returns in the three competitive races could predict whether the country will see a Republican “megawave” (if all three districts flip) or mixed results more in line with typical midterms. If Democrats manage to hold all three Virginia seats, it would show Republicans may be falling flat in areas where they had high expectations.
The party that controls the White House almost always loses seats in the midterms, and numerous polls have pointed to growing GOP momentum in the late campaign season, with voters consistently rating economic concerns as a top issue. In some respects, Kondik said, that’s “a return to the basic fundamentals.”
“You’ve got an unpopular president in the White House,” Kondik said. “There are problems out there that the opposition party has a fairly easy time pinning on Democrats.”
‘People are ready for change’
As Election Day approaches, the two parties are presenting starkly different visions of the country’s most pressing problems, let alone how to fix them.
At Democratic events, reelecting the incumbent congresswomen is portrayed as a bulwark against an election-denying, abortion-banning Republican Party that offers no coherent governing vision and remains in thrall to a lawless former president.
At Republican events, ousting the nearest Democrat, regardless of their moderate branding, is pitched as the most direct way for voters to stop the pain of high inflation and restore common sense to a country awash in “woke” ideology that’s upending schools and public safety.
Republican candidates are trying to tie Virginia’s front-line Democrats to the economic policies pursued by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have deteriorated in Virginia since his double-digit win in the state two years ago.
“Our gas bill last month was triple what it was when Trump was in,” said Cheryl Gates, a Spotsylvania County resident and Vega supporter who owns a paving company with her husband, Chris. “Try filling some dump trucks. Try filling ’em in this economy.”
Terry Barratt, a Prince William retiree on a fixed income who was working the Republican booth at an early voting site in the county, said a GOP Congress would “balance things.”
“Inflation has taken its toll,” Barratt said. “Every month I need to take more out of savings.”
Speaking to reporters after her rally with Youngkin, Vega said that “Virginians want more money in their pocket,” and higher taxes and more federal spending aren’t making life less expensive for everyone “feeling the squeeze right now.”
“People are ready for change,” Vega said. “And we’re going to give them that change.”
Spanberger, who regularly spotlights provisions in the Democratic Inflation Reduction Act designed to lower prescription drug costs for seniors and make health insurance cheaper for families who buy plans through government-run exchanges, said she empathizes with people who are “feeling uneasy” about the country’s direction.
“I recognize it every day,” Spanberger said. “Because I’m actually trying to do something about it.”
Spanberger said she wants to return to Congress so she can continue working to find solutions, and she gave a broad defense of the steps Democrats took to help the country through the pandemic and toward recovery.
“We would have never done these various pieces of legislation if things were normal,” Spanberger said. “When you look at our recovery, compared to peer nations, while I don’t like where we are yet, we are many, many paces ahead … because of the hard choices that we made.”
How to vote
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail has already passed, but in-person early voting continues through Saturday.
On Election Day, the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line when the polls close will still be allowed to cast a ballot.
Virginia is implementing same-day registration for the first time this year, meaning anyone who’s not currently on the voter rolls can register in person and cast a ballot at the same time. However, those ballots are provisional, meaning they’re set aside for further vetting and will only be counted if all the registration info checks out.
Voters can check their registration status, find their polling place and see what’s on their ballot by visiting the online citizen portal from the Virginia Department of Elections.
‘I’m not your candidate’
The Democratic incumbents have sought to portray their opponents as extreme and out of step with the swing districts they hope to represent, particularly on election conspiracies that helped fuel the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and abortion policy.
Ted Harris, a retired engineer from Prince William who attended a campaign event with Spanberger during early voting at a local Department of Motor Vehicles office, said the choice to vote against Republicans isn’t a remotely close call.
“When they praise a fascist demagogue, what do you expect?” Harris said.
Luria, the only Democrat on the House’s Jan. 6 committee who is facing a tough reelection bid this year, has made protecting democracy and fair elections a hallmark of her closing campaign message. In an ad reiterating arguments she made in a debate against Kiggans, Luria says flatly she’s “not your candidate” if you believe the 2020 election was stolen, “support insurrectionists,” or “attack the FBI and defend Donald Trump.”
“If standing up for what’s right means losing an election, so be it. If you’re looking for someone who will just say anything to win, I’m not your candidate,” Luria says in the video ad.
The Kiggans campaign riffed on that theme in a response posted to Twitter.
“If you’re struggling under 8.5% inflation, she’s not your candidate,” Kiggans said. “If you’re worried about crime in your neighborhoods, she’s not your candidate. If you think Biden and Pelosi are wrecking the country, she’s not your candidate!”
‘There’s a recording of her saying it’
This June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion seemed to give Democrats a potent issue to run on, reminding voters of the real-world consequences for women if anti-abortion lawmakers get power. However, its prominence as a decisive issue appears to have faded over time, with polls consistently showing independent voters are more concerned about the economy and inflation.
Kiggans, Vega, and Cao have all said they’re pro-life, but all three have tried to avoid talking about the topic at length by insisting abortion policy is now a state decision, not a federal one.
Vega has received particular scrutiny for her views on abortion after a recording surfaced of her saying there might be some “truth” to the idea women are less likely to get pregnant from rape. Vega now insists her words were misconstrued, but Spanberger has called the comment “an affront to women who have been victims of sexual violence.”
“There is a recording of her saying it,” Spanberger said in a news release last month.
After state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, recently announced she’ll push for a strict abortion ban in Virginia next year, Democrats seized on the prospect of the state bill to argue the GOP will indeed pursue draconian abortion policies if given the chance.
At the Spanberger campaign stop in Prince William, Del. Candi Mundon King, D-Prince William, talked up the importance of electing more women to office with a caveat.
“Women change things,” Mundon King said. “But let me just say that not any old woman will do.”
‘A problem with parents’
Just as Democrats are highlighting state-level abortion legislation that could be coming, GOP candidates have sought to emphasize what they say is Democratic extremism on issues of transgender rights.
After Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, suggested in a TV interview that she would reintroduce a child abuse bill creating specific protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity, conservatives seized on comments she made that seemed to suggest the law could be used against parents who don’t allow a child to change their gender identity.
Guzman insists that’s not what her bill was intended to do, and numerous Democrats, including Wexton, have said they don’t support it.
That hasn’t stopped Republicans from drawing connections between Guzman and the Democrats they’re targeting in the midterms.
“Jennifer Wexton has a problem with parents. And parents have a problem with Jennifer Wexton,” the narrator says in a Cao ad on Guzman’s proposal.
Wexton has sought to portray Cao as an extremist, running ads that reference his past comments calling global warming a “boogeyman” and saying he’d like to “punch Dr. Fauci in the face.”
A special election in the state Senate?
The narrowly divided Virginia General Assembly isn’t up for election for another year, but a Kiggans victory would set off a new special election battle to fill her state Senate seat.
Democrats currently hold a 21-19 majority in the Senate, which they say is the only thing stopping Republicans from passing stricter abortion regulations. A state Senate vacancy in a competitive district would give Democrats an opportunity to grow that advantage and create more of a buffer against GOP legislation. A Republican win would simply maintain the status quo.
The timing of a special election could be a point of contention because Republicans and Democrats are locked in a procedural disagreement over whether the legislature is or isn’t in special session. That distinction matters because if the General Assembly isn’t in session, Youngkin would have the power to set the date of the election as opposed to Democratic Senate leaders.
In 2019, Kiggans won the state Senate seat by about 500 votes.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
