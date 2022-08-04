State News
Attorney General Miyares announces the formation of a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
On August 2, 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Virginia is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan nationwide Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
“Everyone has experienced the nuisance of robocalls. These scams are constantly trying to steal Virginians’ personal information, targeting not only online consumers but senior citizens as well. Virginia is joining the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force because enough is enough – it’s time to crack down on these annoying and illegal calls and proactively protect Virginians,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The Task Force has issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other entities allegedly responsible for most foreign robocall traffic. Gateway providers that bring foreign traffic into the U.S. telephone network have a responsibility to ensure the traffic is legal, but these providers are not taking sufficient action to stop robocall traffic. In many cases, they appear to be intentionally turning a blind eye in return for steady revenue. The Task Force will focus on the bad actors throughout the telecommunications industry to help reduce the number of robocalls and benefit the companies that are following the rules.
Attorney General Miyares is committed to stopping illegal and unwanted calls. According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. These scam calls include Social Security Administration fraud against seniors, Amazon scams against consumers, and many other scams targeting all consumers, including some of our most vulnerable citizens. An estimated $29.8 billion dollars was stolen through scam calls in 2021. Most of this scam robocall traffic originates overseas. The Task Force is focused on shutting down the providers that profit from this illegal scam traffic and refuse to take steps to mitigate these scam calls otherwise.
Attorney General Miyares offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:
- Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
- Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
- If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.
Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:
- By phone: (800) 552-9963
- By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
- Online Complaint Form
- Online Contact Form
State News
Hilton solidifies Virginia footprint, xxpanding global headquarters in Fairfax County
On August 4, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Hilton (NYSE: HLT), the leading global hospitality company, will retain its headquarters in Fairfax County, including significant upgrades to its facility at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Hilton will re-imagine its space to create an even more vibrant place to convene and collaborate, fully integrating technology into the office experience to meet the needs of today’s workforce.
Hilton located its global headquarters in Virginia in 2009 and plans to create 350 net new headquarters jobs over the next five years.
“Virginia is America’s hometown for corporate headquarters, and we are proud that Hilton will continue to call Fairfax County home,” said Governor Youngkin. “For more than a decade, this global company has benefited from the Commonwealth’s combination of strategic location, diverse, world-class talent, and stable business climate, and we look forward to a continued partnership as Hilton recommits to Virginia and reinvents its headquarters for the future.”
“The companies that choose to locate and grow in our Commonwealth are a strong endorsement of the advantages a Virginia location offers. Retaining Hilton’s global headquarters reinforces our commitment to ensuring the best business climate for our valued corporate partners,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Northern Virginia is one of the most educated and diverse regions in the United States, and we are confident that Hilton’s next phase of growth will be bolstered by the top-tier talent pipeline Fairfax County provides.”
“Northern Virginia has been Hilton’s home for more than a decade, and the region has played an instrumental role in helping us create the best, most inclusive home for our Team Members while also managing the demands of a global business,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton. “We appreciate the continued support of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Fairfax County, and the Tysons Partnership in ensuring we continue to attract strong, diverse talent to our vibrant, growing region.”
“I am thrilled that Hilton, a valued corporate citizen, is maintaining its headquarters and expanding its workforce here. This is a validation of the strong economy we enjoy here in Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “We have demonstrated time and again that business-friendly policies go hand-in-hand with the high quality of life here, maintaining Fairfax County’s status as the premiere destination for starting, moving, or expanding your company.”
“I am pleased to hear about Hilton’s decision to grow their corporate headquarters in Fairfax County,” said Senator Janet Howell. “Hilton has a long history of calling McLean their home, and I know that they will continue to add considerable value to the bustling Northern Virginia business climate.”
“Hilton is an iconic name in the hospitality, travel, and tourism industries, and I am grateful that this global business leader will continue to make Tysons its home,” said Delegate Mark Keam. “I also want to thank the leadership of the company for expanding its workforce in my district.”
Founded in 1919, Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising 7,000 properties and 1.1 million rooms in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades, and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 139 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. Hilton currently employs approximately 800 Team Members at its headquarters location in McLean.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved $5 million in funds from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant. The Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant was established as a self-funded program of performance-based incentives that the Commonwealth awards to exceptional economic development projects with large numbers of employees and very high wages relative to average wages for that particular area. The Governor also approved a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with the project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program will provide funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin declares State of Emergency in response to flooding in Southwest Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency today to assist with response and recovery efforts due to impacts from heavy rainfall and flooding in Southwest Virginia. The Virginia Emergency Support Team has been monitoring heavy rainfall and severe flash flooding events that began moving through the southwestern region of the commonwealth on July 27. This event presents significant resource and operational challenges as the region has experienced several days of rainfall and storms, with additional rainfall forecasted in the days ahead. The effects of this weather system has already caused flash flooding and significant impacts on roadways and utilities in several localities.
The Commonwealth assists with the ongoing response and recovery operations, including providing assets and supplies to our local partners. The VEST will continue to support this incident.
“Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources possible to assist those affected. Our team will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed.”
A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate the provision of resources with our state and local partners. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.
The full text of Executive Order 21 is available here.
State News
AG Miyares sues Biden Administration for threatening to withdraw school nutrition assistance for political agenda
RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares joined 22 attorneys general in a lawsuit filed on July 27, 2022, against the Biden Administration’s new regulatory guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance.
On May 5, 2022, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services issued guidance to Virginia and other States announcing that discrimination on the basis of sex in Title IX and the Food and Nutrition Act includes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. By doing so, they are forcing unlawful regulatory measures onto schools and holding hostage funding for school lunches.
The National School Lunch Program serves nearly 30 million school children daily, many of whom rely on it for breakfast, lunch, or both. Approximately 100,000 public and non-profit private schools and residential childcare institutions receive federal funding to subsidize free or reduced-price meals for qualifying children.
In the lawsuit, the attorneys general argue the USDA’s Guidance is unlawful because:
- This USDA guidance was issued without providing the State and other stakeholders the opportunity for input as required by the Administrative Procedures Act (APA).
- The USDA premised its guidance on an obvious misreading and misapplication of the Supreme Court’s holding in Bostock v. Clayton County.
- The guidance imposes new and unlawful regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. This guidance will inevitably result in regulatory chaos threatening essential nutritional services to some of the most vulnerable citizens.
On June 14th, 26 state attorneys general coalition called on President Biden to withdraw the USDA’s guidance.
To read the complaint, click here.
State News
Attorney General Miyares announces $4.25 billion national settlement with opioids maker Teva
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has agreed on key financial terms with opioid maker Teva, which would provide up to $4.25 billion to participating states and local governments. Virginia’s share of the overall settlement is estimated to be over $70 million, plus the option to accept Naloxone or additional money in lieu of the Naloxone from Teva.
The $70 million will be split amongst the Commonwealth and Virginia’s localities that join a final settlement, and the majority is expected to go to the Opioid Abatement Fund is administered by the Opioid Abatement Authority.
While critical details of the settlement remain the subject of ongoing negotiations, Teva disclosed the key financial terms in its announcement Tuesday.
“The opioid epidemic affects each and every Virginian, in every corner of the Commonwealth. While there is no price that can be put on the lives lost from addiction, there is a lot of work to be done to fight back against the epidemic. These funds will make a significant difference in preventing fatal overdoses and treating opioid addiction disorder,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Teva, an Israel-based drug manufacturer, makes Actiq and Fentora, which are branded fentanyl products for cancer pain, and a number of generic opioids, including oxycodone.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office has sued Teva in Richmond Circuit Court, and the case is pending. Virginia’s lawsuit alleges that Teva promoted potent, rapid-onset fentanyl products for use by non-cancer patients and deceptively marketed opioids by downplaying the risk of addiction and overstating their benefits, including encouraging the idea that signs of addiction are actually “pseudoaddiction” treated by prescribing more opioids.
Teva will pay a maximum of $4.25 billion in cash over 13 years. This figure includes amounts Teva has already agreed to pay under settlements with individual States, funds for participating States and subdivisions, and the $240 million of cash in lieu of the product described below.
As part of the financial term, Teva will provide up to $1.2 billion in generic naloxone (valued at Wholesale Acquisition Cost or WAC) over a 10-year period or $240 million of cash in lieu of product at each State’s election. Naloxone is used to counteract overdoses.
The settlement will build on the existing framework that states and subdivisions have created through other recent opioid settlements.
A final settlement remains contingent on agreement on critical business practice changes and transparency requirements.
State News
Governor Youngkin donates his second-quarter salary to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation
RICHMOND, VA – On July 26, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he will donate his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.
At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, he fulfilled his pledge to donate his gubernatorial salary back to organizations and the people of Virginia.
“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) because of their important mission to support Virginia’s veterans’ programs. My administration goes to work every day to reimagine the way the Commonwealth provides Veterans benefits, eliminate red tape that hinders our veterans and has exempted the first 40,000 of veteran retirement pay from unnecessary taxes. Now, Suzanne and I would like to show our support and gratitude for those who have fought to keep our Commonwealth and nation safe.”
State News
Governor Youngkin commemorates National Hire A Veteran Day in Virginia
On July 25, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin officially welcomed Walmart as a Certified Virginia Values Veterans (V3) employer at a special National Hire a Veteran Day ceremony and presentation at the Walmart Supercenter at 11400 West Broad Street in Glen Allen.
The Governor was joined by Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Commissioner of Veterans Services Daniel Gade, and representatives of Walmart to announce the retailer’s commitment to hiring Virginia veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses as a V3 program partner.
“Our Commonwealth is home to more than 700,000 men and women who have served in our armed forces and more than 150,000 active duty, Reserve, and National Guard members. This makes it vitally important to bring attention to the importance of National Hire a Veteran Day and to partners like Walmart and hundreds of other employers – large and small – to ensure this valuable pipeline of skilled and talented people stay in Virginia” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Walmart has shown its dedication to hiring these veterans at its 149 retail locations and six distribution centers throughout our state and today, strengthens its commitment by becoming a Certified Partner Employer in our Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program. My administration is reimagining the way we provide veteran benefits, we have relieved veterans of unnecessary taxing on their retirement pay, and we are focused on creating further employment opportunities. Hiring Virginia Veterans is not only the right thing to do – it is the smart thing to do.”
“Since its creation in 2013, the Department of Veterans Services’ V3 Program has trained and certified more than 2,000 Virginia businesses and other employers on how to best recruit, hire and retain Virginia Veterans in their workforces. The program has resulted in over 96,000 veteran hires,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw. “With more than 46,000 sales associates statewide and their own corporate “Find A Future” national program dedicated to hiring veterans and military spouses, we are exceptionally pleased to have Walmart partner with our V3 program.”
“Walmart is proud to partner with the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program to provide opportunities for veterans and military spouses to learn and grow,” said Brynt Parmeter, Walmart’s Senior Director of Military Programs. “Our partnership will help advance the economic opportunity and well-being of our veterans, building on our focus to help them achieve their goals in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.”
The program also included introductions and remarks from Walmart Regional Senior People Director and veteran Kirsten Frey and Baron Dixon, a veteran and Asset Protection Operations Lead.
“Welcoming Walmart as a Certified Virginia Values Veterans (V3) employer is especially meaningful on this National Hire a Veteran Day,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade. “One of our most important missions at DVS is to assure that our Virginia veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find successful employment in our civilian workforce. This is one reason Virginia continues to be recognized nationally as the #1 state for military veterans and retirees. Virginia is for veterans.”
About National Hire a Veteran Day
Established in 2017, the purpose of National Hire a Veteran Day is to serve as a call to action for employers to hire veterans and for veterans to apply for civilian positions upon transition from the armed forces.
About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program
More than 2,000 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are committed partners of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 96,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2013. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, training, and retaining Virginia veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com or www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity.
Wind: 3mph E
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 9
86/72°F
90/70°F