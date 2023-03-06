State News
Attorney General Miyares announces top 10 consumer complaints
As part of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the Top 10 consumer complaints received by his Office today. By highlighting these complaints, the Attorney General hopes Virginians will be wary of any suspicious offers and actively report any consumer concerns.
In 2022, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section received and processed 5,471 consumer complaints. The Top 10 complaint subjects were:
1. Automotive Sales
2. Home Improvement, Service & Repair
3. Internet Sales & Service
4. Credit, Loans & Debt Collection
5. Warranties & Rebates
6. Automotive Service & Repair
7. Medical/Health Professions
8. Transportation & Freight
9. Other Professional Services
10. Timeshares & Recreation Property
The Attorney General’s Office serves as the central clearinghouse in Virginia for the receipt, evaluation, and referral of consumer complaints. It also operates a Consumer Protection Hotline.
Last year, the Office handled 17,932 calls from consumers needing assistance.
“My Consumer Protection Section is dedicated to protecting consumers and enforcing Virginia’s consumer protection laws. Unfortunately, there are bad actors who seek to take advantage of Virginians through a variety of sophisticated scams and fraudulent behaviors. This hurts both consumers and the overwhelming amount of Virginia businesses who play by the rules,” said Attorney General Miyares. “If you have a complaint regarding a consumer issue, please contact my Office to see how we can help you. If the matter falls under the jurisdiction of another agency, we will help get you to the right place.”
In addition to serving as Virginia’s clearinghouse for consumer complaints, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section also offers dispute resolution services to individual consumers and businesses to assist them in resolving consumer complaints. The Dispute Resolution Unit can serve as a neutral facilitator and point of contact between consumers and businesses as they voluntarily work toward a mutually agreeable outcome.
Last year, the Dispute Resolution Unit and the Section’s investigators resolved or closed 3,823 consumer complaints, with consumers recovering $421,954.
Attorney General Miyares encourages consumers to check out our Consumer Complaint Database to learn more about consumer complaints in Virginia.
Individuals can find the number of complaints filed against a specific business, whether the complaints are open or closed, a description of the complaint topic, the outcome of individual complaints, and other information. The database can be searched by company name, industry, or complaint topic, among other categories. Searches also can be limited to geographic areas.
Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:
• By phone: (800) 552-9963
• By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
• Online Complaint Form
• Online Contact Form
Virginia lawmakers meet mixed success with housing reform bills
Legislative efforts to tackle spiking eviction notices, housing, and utility costs were mostly shot down during the Virginia General Assembly session.
Almost 193,000 eviction filings have been made in Virginia since March 2020. The monthly-updated data comes from the Princeton Eviction Lab, a group that makes nationwide eviction data public to increase awareness about housing, eviction, and poverty. Not all eviction filings lead to an eviction, according to the lab. Among the ten states tracked by the lab, Virginia ranks second, behind Pennsylvania.
Eviction filings and judgments are below pre-pandemic levels in Virginia, but Alexandria and the city of Richmond surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 7% and 6%, respectively, from October to December 2022. That is according to a quarterly data report from the RVA Eviction Lab, an organization at Virginia Commonwealth University that gathers eviction data.
“Virginia renters and landlords deserve common-sense and clear rules of the road to ensure everyone gets the money they’re owed and to prevent unnecessary evictions,” stated Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan via a text statement in reference to two housing bills. McClellan announced her resignation as a state senator, effective March 7.
Utility costs are also increasing, but the General Assembly passed legislation aimed at protecting consumers from rate hikes.
Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, introduced House Bill 1604, which allows the SCC to regulate utility rates when revenues exceed the utility’s authorized rate of return. This bill is identical to Senate Bill 1321, introduced by McClellan.
“The passage of HB 1604 and SB 1321 reflects the success of many efforts over the years to restore the authority of the SCC to lower electric rates when utilities overcharge customers,” stated Kajsa Foskey, economic justice outreach coordinator for the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, had her bill SB 839 passed, which allows the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development director to conduct a comprehensive statewide housing needs assessment at least every five years. The director will develop a statewide housing plan with updates.
This bill is an important first step in documenting the need for affordable housing in Virginia, said co-patron Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax. It could help the General Assembly be more willing to allocate more money to affordable housing, Kory said.
FAILED HOUSING AND UTILITY BILLS
Capital News Service also reached out to lawmakers and advocates to get their take on the legislation that did not advance.
Bills to protect tenants that did not advance this session included:
— SB 941: Required landlords to fully refund security deposits to tenants within 15 business days, instead of 45 business days of a move-out inspection — if the tenant attended the inspection and they don’t owe rent as of the inspection date. There must not be damages beyond wear and tear.
“I’m encouraged by the momentum, and I hope to see them pass both chambers in coming years,” McClellan stated about SB 1330 and SB 941.
— SB 1127: Assembled a work group to evaluate policies to protect vulnerable rental occupants if facing eviction for noncompliance. Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
— SB 1141: Authorized any locality in Virginia to provide an affordable housing program by amending the locality’s zoning ordinance. The bill would help bring jobs and housing into balance to make them more accessible and affordable, said Kathryn Howell, associate professor and co-director of the RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“We’ve got all these jobs for people who are earning … less than 60% of the area median income,” Howell said. “We want to have housing that matches that.”
— SB 1330: Increased from five days to 14 days the mandatory waiting period after a landlord serves a tenant a written “pay or quit” notice.
Emergency provisions were put in place during the pandemic to expand the waiting period. Advocates have made repeated efforts to make the mandatory waiting period permanent, said Laura Dobbs, a housing advocacy attorney with the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
— SB 1340: Prohibited a landlord from performing background and credit checks on a rental applicant unless the landlord met the outlined requirements. One requirement was an established written rental application policy that included disclosure of all nonrefundable application fees and deposits.
— SB 1447: The SCC would establish limitations on the authority of investor-owned utilities to disconnect service for nonpayment of bills or fees during a statewide emergency declared by the governor, during temperature weather extremes, or on a Friday, weekend, state holiday, or the day immediately before a state holiday.
“During instances of public emergency … everyone needs access to water, everyone needs access to heat in a snowstorm, everyone needs access to AC during a heatwave,” said Sheila Herlihy Hennessee, faith organizer with the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy. The organization primarily lobbies in support of racial, social, and economic justice policies.
It is more efficient to keep people in their homes and “protect folks where they are,” Herlihy Hennessee said.
— HB 1532 is similar to SB 1278: It allowed localities to adopt rent stabilization provisions.
Despite the bills failing, “at least we were able to … start having that conversation about out-of-control rent in Virginia,” Dobbs said.
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, did not respond to multiple requests for comment about SB 1278.
— HB 1875: Delayed utility disconnection for residential customers with certain serious medical conditions and households, including residents under 12 months old, over 65 years old, or with disabilities.
This bill would directly benefit all consumers, said Foskey with the Virginia Poverty Law Center. Utility shut-off data should be more accessible to see who is being affected because it is an essential measure for consumer protection, she said.
Change takes time, Del. Kory said. Even if a bill is only heard in a subcommittee, it is a good first step. She said the information being shared could still help change legislators’ minds.
“We just have to work towards it and elect people who think it’s an important goal,” Kory said.
By Darlene Johnson
By Darlene Johnson
Capital News Service
Youngkin signs universal license recognition law at Richmond barber shop
Dot Reid’s barber shop used to have 20 employees and two floors of space in Richmond’s Fan District. Coming out of a pandemic when many people treated haircuts as optional or more of a do-it-yourself thing, she’s down to five employees on one floor.
As she cut a customer’s hair Friday morning, Reid explained the trouble she’s had in recruiting new barbers and hairstylists as she tries to rebuild her business. She said she had a qualified job candidate with over a decade of experience, but because he would’ve been coming from Maryland, it would’ve taken a while for him to get licensed to cut hair in Virginia.
“That was a huge challenge for me to actually have qualified candidates right there in front of me,” Reid said. “But then I knew we had to deal with the regulation challenges.”
Reid’s customer, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, chimed in to say it’s harder for people to move to Virginia if they know they can’t work and make money immediately.
“The income that you had where you were coming from generally stops,” Youngkin said as he sat in Reid’s chair at Refuge for Men. “And if there’s a long gap before you can start working again, you can’t move.”
A few minutes before the haircut, Youngkin signed universal occupational licensing legislation that will make Virginia recognize many professional licenses issued by other states, a shift supporters say will remove regulatory red tape that can be an obstacle for out-of-state workers trying to get started in a new place.
The bill passed the General Assembly with unanimous support and is the first major piece of 2023 legislation Youngkin has spotlighted with a formal bill-signing ceremony.
State officials project the streamlined process could lead to as many as 500 additional people per year applying for licenses from the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, which oversees dozens of professions, including barbers, interior designers, auctioneers, body piercers, home improvement contractors, tattooists and professional wrestlers.
“What this means is that in 85 different occupations, if you have a license in another state and you’re coming to Virginia — making sure that of course you’re up-to-date and don’t have any problems where you’re coming from and making sure you understand the laws of Virginia — you can go to work right away,” Youngkin said. “This is my first official signing because this bill will change lives.”
The bill doesn’t apply to more strictly overseen “professional services” jobs like accountants, architects, lawyers, doctors, and engineers.
The new law requires applicants to have had an equivalent license, certification or work experience in another state for at least three years. It also allows Virginia regulatory boards to require newly arrived applicants to pass an exam on Virginia-specific laws and regulations in their field. Virginia regulators would not automatically grant licenses to anyone facing major disciplinary action in another state or applicants with unresolved investigations or complaints about their work elsewhere.
“We put some common-sense provisions [in] to make sure that people are not coming from other states that have issues with their licensure,” said Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, who sponsored the bill in the state Senate. “We have protections for Virginians.”
Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Delegates, called the legislation part of an effort to “bring common sense back to the government.”
“Often the more sense something makes, the more complicated the government can often make it,” Morefield said as he and other statehouse notables gathered by a neon-green octopus mural and star-spangled barber chair to watch the governor sign the bill.
In addition to giving Youngkin a haircut, Reid, the owner of Refuge for Men, presented the governor with a straight razor as a gesture of appreciation.
“Thanks for coming to my shop,” Reid told the crowd. “I’ve never done anything like this before.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Virginia Green Book historic sites project underway, with signs and website coming soon
Historical sites from a book that guided safe travel for Black Americans will be represented through a network of markers around Virginia, and also a website that will launch later this year.
Three state agencies will have a role in the effort to note historic sites listed in Victor Hugo Green’s “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” written during the Jim Crow era.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will absorb costs for road signage directing travelers to the historic sites. Existing interstate exit signs will be updated to note the location of a Green Book historic site. The Department of Historic Resources, or DHR, will install historic markers at the sites.
The Green Book identified resources for Black travelers to find safe spaces during legal racial segregation, and included listings of service stations, drug stores, hotels, barber shops, taverns, restaurants and guest houses, according to the bill.
The book started in 1937 and initially focused on the New York vicinity, but had expanded to nearly all 50 states by the late 1940s. The book was published internationally in the 1950s, according to the Green Book website created as a University of Virginia project.
The Virginia Tourism Corp. will partner with DHR to educate the public about the Green Book designations through the Virginia’s Black Heritage Trail, according to Virginia Tourism Communications Director Andrew Cothern.
“We have developed a number of marketing opportunities to promote the state to the Black traveler as well as sharing the Black heritage stories for a more authentic experience,” Cothern said.
Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, introduced House Bill 508 last year, which did not pass but was turned into an approved budget line allowing the tourism agency to move forward with the website.
Mullin introduced HB 1968 in the recent session, after working on the legislation in the off season, and with support from the governor’s office, according to the delegate’s chief of staff Randall Riffle. The bill passed unanimously through the General Assembly. The bill signs off on the coordinated effort between agencies, who will absorb project costs, according to the bill impact statement and the delegate’s office.
Almost $100,000 from the state’s general fund was earmarked for DHR to further study and categorize buildings and locations listed in the Green Book. The General Assembly ended without amending the budget, so this part of the Green Book project has support, but does not yet have funding unless lawmakers are able to finalize a budget.
Over 300 Virginia properties were listed as safe for Black travelers, according to Julie Langan, the DHR director and state historic preservation officer. There are approximately 60 of those properties left, she said.
“We need to go out and field check and see, ‘OK, which ones are still here, which ones aren’t’ and with that additional funding, which hopefully will make it into the final budget, we will be able to do that,” Langan said.
The University of Virginia project identifies Green Book locations throughout Virginia, many of which have been demolished, are vacant or have been transformed into new businesses. For example, the site of Williams Prof. Druggist on Third Street in Jackson Ward was listed in the 1938 Green Book, and is now the Richmond Lyft headquarters.
“We will place those signs on those markers that are already out there that have a connection to Green Book properties, but future markers with that connection, even if they make reference in the text of the marker, they too will have this special sign on the post that calls attention — and over time what this will do is create a network,” Langan said.
The bill makes telling this aspect of Virginia’s long and diverse history a priority, Langan said.
“It gives us a wonderful opportunity to educate the public about a period of time that maybe they didn’t personally grow up in or during,” Langan said. “It’s kind of hard to understand what it would feel like to live during Jim Crow and be African American if that’s not your own personal experience.”
Hollywood created a film about the book that won a best picture Oscar in 2019, but the book’s legacy has impacted artists like Connecticut-based Calvin Alexander Ramsey. Ramsey is the author of the 2010 children’s book “Ruth and the Green Book,” and also wrote “The Green Book” play.
U.S. letter carrier Hugo Green and his wife Alma Green, who was from Richmond, Virginia, “created a safe haven” for families and children, Ramsey said.
“Sometimes people like Victor Green and Alma Green get overlooked, because they weren’t really what you would say, a cornerstone of the Harlem Renaissance period,” Ramsey said. “They were ordinary people who did extraordinary things.”
Ramsey has worked to chronicle the Greens’ story in a documentary that has yet to be released.
The Greens hoped the book would cease to exist, Ramsey said.
“Then they would know that the African American person would have full access to travel on the open road,” he said.
By Samuel Britt
By Samuel Britt
Capital News Service
Jillian Balow resigns as Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction
Jillian Balow has resigned as Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction but will remain a consultant for the administration, according to a March 1 letter addressed to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Balow did not provide an explanation for her resignation, which is effective March 9.
“Having now served as the top school official in two states, I am excited to continue sharing your priorities: advocating for parents, focusing on academic achievement, expanding choice, and improving school safety,” wrote Balow, who previously served as state school superintendent in Wyoming. “More than any other contemporary conservative elected official, I believe you have reinstated the importance of providing quality education, and I know that many other states are eager to follow your lead.”
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Youngkin, said in a statement that the governor thanks Balow for her service and work in advancing his education agenda to “empower parents and restore excellence in education.”
Balow, a consistent opponent of critical race theory, a graduate-level framework that focuses on racial inequity, was appointed to the position by the governor in January of last year. Youngkin’s first executive order, issued on the day of his inauguration, prohibited the use of “inherently divisive concepts,” including CRT, in K-12 education and ordered the state to raise academic standards. Balow subsequently ended virtually all equity initiatives launched by Virginia’s Department of Education under former Gov. Ralph Northam.
Her one-year tenure was highlighted by the ongoing review of Virginia’s history and social science standards, which will set Virginia’s expectations for K-12 student learning in those areas.
Educators, civic organizations, and Democratic lawmakers have sharply criticized Balow for changes she made to the review process and new drafts that excluded influential figures and events, such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Juneteenth, from the elementary standards.
Balow apologized for one error, a reference to Indigenous people as immigrants, in front of members of the media.
Last month, the Virginia Board of Education voted to accept for first review of the newest draft of the standards on a 5-3 vote.
The Department of Education has also been rocked by controversies during her tenure over its revisions to transgender student policies that would require schools to notify parents of any change in a student’s gender pronouns and an aid calculation tool error that left school divisions short $201 million in state funding.
Balow said in her letter that she is proud the administration was able to pass and implement the Virginia Literacy Act, which outlines measures to improve early literacy for students, as well as a plan to address achievement gaps in public schools and improve access to career and technical education.
Scott Brabrand, executive director of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, said in a statement that the association would like Balow’s replacement to have “strong Virginia educational experience.”
“VASS has worked closely with senior VDOE staff this past year and is confident VDOE will continue to support us until a new state superintendent is named,” Brabrand said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Scarcity of Adderall impacting individuals, leading the DEA to propose restrictions on certain telemedicine prescriptions
Jessee Perry was able to get her Adderall prescriptions filled at her small Church Hill pharmacy until two weeks ago, she said. What Perry had only heard through online chatter, friends, and family suddenly became more personal.
Perry, the owner of a Farmers Insurance agency, was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in 2013, she said. She started taking Adderall in 2016 for ADHD, and apart from a brief period during the COVID-19 pandemic, she has taken it continuously.
Perry said that her clients depend on her to keep up with and pay attention to their needs.
“Those are all things that get impacted any time I have been off that Adderall,” she said.
She said that Perry struggles when unmedicated with everyday obligations such as cleaning her home, cooking, and being present with others.
“Something that might take somebody without ADHD five minutes with no thought on it, these are things that we’re struggling and fighting with,” Perry said. “It might take me hours to get it done without my medication.”
ENTERING THE FIFTH MONTH OF NATIONWIDE SHORTAGE
The Food and Drug Administration added Adderall to its drug shortage website in October 2022. Five of the eight listed drug manufacturers still report partial or complete shortages.
This is not the nation’s first Adderall shortage. The FDA announced a similar shortage in 2011, and some of the same concerns raised now were raised then.
According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, doctors and patients are finding other stimulant medications are in shortage too.
Dr. Kara Beatty, president of the Psychiatric Society of Virginia and practicing psychiatrist in Richmond, has coped with this shortage alongside her patients.
Beatty spoke with a Capital News Service reporter in November 2022, one month after the shortage began. Beatty said, at that time, she felt the nation was only “on the fringes” of this shortage.
“Now, we are getting hit so hard,” Beatty said. “Specifically January and February, which traditionally tend to be difficult months for individuals — it’s become much more difficult this year.”
More than just new patients are affected by this shortage, Beatty said. Existing patients, like Perry, are now also struggling to get their prescriptions filled.
“So many of my patients that are on Adderall or other stimulants that have a confirmed diagnosis of ADHD, have been on these medications for a long time, are no longer able to get them,” Beatty said.
REGULATING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN THE AGE OF TELEHEALTH
Beatty owns the small practice Resilience Health, where she offers a “hybrid model” to her patients, she said. Beatty schedules in-person visits and televisits depending on patient needs, as she said it creates more flexibility for everyone involved.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration designates Adderall and other stimulant medications as Schedule II drugs, according to its website.
That designation comes with many regulations in Virginia, including a six-month expiration date, a no-refill policy, prescription tracking, and strict guidelines for partial dispensing.
Schedule II prescriptions also cannot be transferred between pharmacies without a paper prescription, meaning patients searching for their medication at other pharmacies must return to the office for a new one, Beatty said. She usually sends all prescriptions electronically, but the shortage has made that much harder, she said.
The use of telemedicine spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rates have since stabilized, but the use of telemedicine in 2021 remained 38 times higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to a consulting firm McKinsey & Company study.
Adderall prescription rates increased during this same period, especially for adults aged 22-44, according to Trilliant Health.
COVID-19 lockdowns and isolation forced many to reflect more deeply on their mental health, Beatty said.
“We all just formed better relationships with ourselves and gave ourselves some compassion,” Beatty said. “So, I think that’s a big piece of it.”
The DEA released its proposed permanent guidelines for future telemedicine operations late last month.
Patients would need an in-person visit with their medical practitioner before receiving a prescription for any controlled medication, including ADHD treatment.
“DEA is committed to the expansion of telemedicine with guardrails that prevent the online overprescribing of controlled medications that can cause harm,” stated DEA administrator Anne Milgram in the press release.
The public has until March 31 to submit comments on the DEA proposals. According to the release, these comments will be considered by the DEA in the final draft.
Beatty said that New Resilience Health patients are already required to schedule an in-person visit.
“Ethically, as a physician, I am a firm believer in in-person visits,” Beatty said. “I think telehealth has benefits, so I created a hybrid model.”
Patients utilized telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond it to access health care remotely. Physicians also saw the benefit of remote health care, Beatty said.
“I think a lot of people [physicians] are gonna be in trouble because a lot of people have given up their office leases,” Beatty said. “A lot of practitioners do not see people in-person, and I think it’s gonna be very challenging.”
Beatty spends only two days a week in the office, she said. It creates a “jigsaw puzzle” to schedule all patients prescribed a controlled substance into those two days.
SHORTAGE CAUSE REMAINS UNCLEAR AND ‘COMPLEX’
Telemedicine alone cannot be blamed for the shortage, Beatty said.
“In reality, it’s so complex,” Beatty said.
The root cause of the shortage is difficult to identify, but Perry said some of it has to do with education and new access to the care needed to get medication. Social media has helped people become more aware of ADHD symptoms, she said. And women, she said, have been “historically” underdiagnosed with ADHD.
“Females don’t show the same symptoms and signs as our male cohorts, who tend to be more hyperactive, and it gets caught at a young age,” Beatty said.
Perry said a stigma associated with stimulant medication leads people to think it is being abused.
“That people are abusing these medications, and people are being overdiagnosed, but ignoring the fact that maybe we’ve been underdiagnosing a lot of different marginalized populations,” Perry said.
More Adderall prescriptions were dispensed than there were individuals with a formal ADHD diagnosis, according to a Trilliant Health study. It stated that the discrepancy could indicate patients were using a direct-to-consumer platform with a self-pay option rather than insurance.
She said that drug abuse is always something to consider with controlled substances, but Beatty trusts the many regulations in place to prevent it. The Prescription Monitoring Program, which came out of the opioid epidemic, is one of many systems in place to help curb drug abuse, she said.
Beatty has not seen any data indicating drug abuse is a factor driving the shortage, but she hesitates to rule anything out at this time.
“No matter whose fault … people are suffering,” Beatty said. “When I see that my patients are struggling to work — I don’t know why our society would want this. This is really detrimental to people’s well-being.”
FINDING A SOLUTION APPEARS EQUALLY COMPLICATED
Last December, U.S. House Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., urged leaders nationwide to respond in force to the shortage.
“Patients who rely on Adderall to function daily deserve a comprehensive federal response to ensure access to their medications,” Spanberger stated in a press release. “Given the complicated regulatory framework around controlled substances and the incentives in the drug industry, addressing the shortage of Adderall will require coordination between FDA, DEA, and industry.”
Perry is prescribed both short and extended-release Adderall to manage her ADHD symptoms, she said. She is currently rationing what stock she has left after multiple pharmacy searches have come up short.
“This is getting really bad,” Perry stated in a follow-up email.
She said the struggles are not simply a lack of focus or not listening.
“These are things that are absolutely essential daily tasks that we’re trying to get done,” Perry said. “We just aren’t able to do them in an effective manner at all unless we’re medicated.”
By Ryan Nadeau
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Virginia’s new cannabis authority faces more responsibilities, possible budget cuts
Lawmakers have signaled they want the new Virginia Cannabis Control Authority to take over the state’s medical marijuana program and act as the main enforcer of stricter rules on cannabis-related advertising.
But the authority, which is still staffing up after being established in 2021, is also battling the prospect of a major budget cut included in an initial spending plan approved last month by the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.
At a meeting of the five-member cannabis authority board Wednesday, Chief Administrative Officer Jamie Patten said the authority has told policymakers it’s concerned about the proposed budget cut and “what it would mean to us being able to operate.”
“Of course, now we’re in this limbo where the session ended,” Patten said, referring to the General Assembly’s decision to adjourn Saturday without a finished budget.
Lawmakers’ differing approaches to how fast the state should stand up an independent authority to act as a cannabis-focused equivalent of the state’s alcohol authority highlights Virginia’s still-jumbled approach to marijuana and hemp.
The House’s proposed funding reduction for the cannabis authority would drop its budget from $8.2 million to $3 million in the current fiscal year. The authority’s funding would fall from $11.2 million in the next fiscal year to $3 million. The larger amounts the House moved to cut were included in the budget plan Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed late last year.
It’s unclear if the funding reduction will or won’t be included in a final budget deal worked out by Republicans and Democrats over the next few weeks. The budget plan approved by Senate Democrats boosted funding to the authority by $6 million in anticipation of building “the regulatory structure for legal cannabis sales in the Commonwealth.” The Senate budget also provided $1 million in local grant funding for “cannabis youth prevention programs,” an item that wasn’t included in the House budget.
“The key to successful prevention campaigns is ensuring that they are deployed well ahead of policy changes such as cannabis legalization,” the Senate’s budget document says.
The cannabis authority was created as part of the push to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and move toward a legal, regulated market for recreational marijuana sales. Its size and scope have been somewhat unclear, however, because Republican victories in Virginia’s 2021 elections meant the Democrats who put the state on a path to a state-sanctioned marijuana industry no longer had the power to complete the task they started.
In the legislative session that just concluded, Republican leaders pushed to crack down on hemp products that contain intoxicating THC. But they refused to move forward with legalizing retail marijuana sales, frustrating both proponents of fully legalized weed and businesses that sell hemp-derived products like delta-8 and might be forced to stop selling anything that contains intoxicating amounts of THC.
The cannabis authority is stuck in the middle of that dispute.
On its website, the authority is described as “the principal source of government expertise on cannabis” with “authority to develop, issue and enforce rules pertaining to the existing medical cannabis market and a prospective adult-use retail market.”
The authority is also responsible for public awareness campaigns focused on mitigating the potential harms of marijuana use. It currently has an advertising push underway warning about the dangers of driving while high.
At the start of 2024, the cannabis authority will take on oversight of the medical cannabis program that’s been under the purview of the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, which awarded the state’s first dispensary permits in 2018.
At least one cannabis authority board member expressed confusion Wednesday about how the authority could run an effective medical marijuana program given state and local authorities’ seemingly lax enforcement approach to unregulated or illegal cannabis shops.
“To me, it puts us in a very difficult situation from a health policy perspective. As soon as something happens, I would imagine somebody’s going to be looking to point fingers at who’s regulating this,” said board member Michael Massie, a lawyer, and former Portsmouth prosecutor. “I just don’t know how we could do what we’re supposed to do effectively.”
Cannabis authority Acting Head Jeremy Preiss said Massie had “identified a gap” and suggested the authority could engage local law enforcement and the attorney general’s office on ways to “protect the integrity” of the medical program.
“Our formal enforcement responsibilities will be confined to the medical program itself,” Preiss told the board. “We don’t have enforcement authority on other entities.”
The new bill cracking down on THC-infused hemp products, which is awaiting action by Youngkin, would empower the authority to look into possible violations of other cannabis rules, but only at the request of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, currently the main regulatory agency for hemp products, or the attorney general’s office. The bill would allow the authority to “request, but not require, an appropriate legal official to bring an action to enjoin such violation.”
The legislation also instructs the cannabis authority to study how other states handle smokable and edible hemp products and report its findings to the governor and the legislature by Nov. 1.
A separate bill sent to the governor would enact stricter advertising rules for marijuana and other THC products. It would bar the promotion of illegal products, deceptive or unproven messaging, and the use of cartoons or other methods to appeal to people under 21 and would restrict outdoor advertising within 500 feet of houses of worship, schools, playgrounds, and substance abuse treatment facilities. The bill would make the cannabis authority responsible for enforcing those rules and would also allow the authority to make exceptions to the advertising rules when warranted.
Before a public comment section at Wednesday’s meeting, Preiss, the authority’s acting chief, issued a disclaimer noting the cannabis authority doesn’t decide what the state’s cannabis laws should be.
“We don’t make policy,” he said. “We implement, explain and provide advice on policies made by elected officials.”
Youngkin is expected to act on all pending bills by April 12, when the legislature will reconvene to take up any gubernatorial amendments and vetoes.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
