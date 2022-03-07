State News
Attorney General Miyares announces Top 10 consumer complaints
Richmond, VA — On March 7, 2022, As part of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the Top 10 consumer complaints received by his office. By highlighting these common complaints, the Attorney General hopes Virginians will stay vigilant to any sale or service that seems suspicious or illegal and actively report any consumer concern.
During 2021, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section received and processed 5,036 consumer complaints. The Top 10 complaint subjects were:
1. Automotive Sales
2. Credit, Loans & Debt Collection
3. Home Improvement, Service & Repair
4. Entertainment
5. Warranties & Rebates
6. Internet Sales & Service
7. Automotive Service & Repair
8. Medical/Health Professions
9. Other Professional Services
10. Timeshares & Recreation Property (tie)
10. Transportation & Freight (tie)
The Attorney General’s Office serves as the central clearinghouse in Virginia for the receipt, evaluation, and referral of consumer complaints. It also operates a Consumer Protection Hotline. Last year, the Office handled more than 14,000 calls from consumers needing assistance.
“My Consumer Protection Section is dedicated to protecting Virginia consumers and enforcing Virginia’s consumer protection laws. Unfortunately, there are bad actors who seek to take advantage of Virginians in a variety of sophisticated scams and through fraudulent behavior. This hurts both consumers and the overwhelming amount of Virginia businesses who play by the rules,” said Attorney General Miyares.
“If you have a complaint regarding a consumer issue, please contact my Office to see how we can help you. If the matter falls under the jurisdiction of another agency, we will help get you to the right place.”
In addition to serving as Virginia’s clearinghouse for consumer complaints, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section also offers dispute resolution services to individual consumers and businesses to assist them in resolving consumer complaints.
The Dispute Resolution Unit can serve as a neutral facilitator and point of contact between consumers and businesses as they voluntarily work toward a mutually agreeable outcome. Last year, the Dispute Resolution Unit and the Section’s investigators resolved or closed 3,881 consumer complaints with consumers recovering $507,809.
To learn more about consumer protection in Virginia, Attorney General Miyares encourages consumers to check out our Consumer Complaint Database. Individuals can find the number of complaints filed against a specific business, whether the complaints are open or closed, a description of the complaint topic, the outcome of individual complaints, and other information. The database can be searched by company name, industry, or complaint topic among other categories and limited to geographic areas.
Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:
By phone: (800) 552-9963
By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
Online Complaint Form
Online Contact Form
State News
Two Northern Virginia men sentenced for fentanyl related offenses
RICHMOND, VA – Two men charged with fentanyl trafficking offenses have been sentenced to a combined 19 years after a joint effort by the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Kibruysfa Degefa has been sentenced to 168 months in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of conspiracy to distribute, possession, and distribution of fentanyl and Eutylone, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of drug trafficking. He conspired with others to distribute pressed pills that resembled prescription medications but that actually contained fentanyl. Pills containing fentanyl distributed by Mr. Degefa contributed to the overdose death of a 20 year old female in Arlington, Virginia in December of 2020.
Trevor Randolph has been sentenced to 60 months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute pressed pills containing fentanyl after selling a quantity of pills to an undercover detective. At the time of his arrest, Mr. Randolph had over 1,000 pressed pills containing fentanyl in his vehicle destined for distribution.
Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic, pain-relieving opioid usually used to treat cancer patients that can be 50 to 100 percent more powerful than morphine. Fentanyl has a heroin-like effect on users, and is often mixed with cocaine and/or heroin to make a powerful drug concoction. In 2021, around 2,000 Virginians died from the effects of fentanyl and other drugs, with fentanyl overdoses being the most common. Fatal overdoses linked to fentanyl have increased exponentially since the start of the pandemic, and according to recent data, drug fatalities outnumbered firearm and traffic deaths combined in 2020 and 2021.
Attorney General Miyares is committed to cracking down on crime and helping Virginians fight back against the opioid epidemic. The sentences imposed today will help make Virginia communities safer.
State News
Retired Spotsylvania County Doctor deceased; investigation remains ongoing
A Spotsylvania County man arrested Feb. 25, 2022, by the Virginia State Police died March 3, 2022, in Loudoun County. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Michael B. O’Brien, 66. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy and examination. At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication of foul play and his death appears to be self-inflicted.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office arrested O’Brien on Feb. 25 on one felony count of forcible sodomy. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Since the arrest was made, state police have heard from numerous individuals concerning the ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault by O’Brien while practicing as an orthopedic surgery specialist in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County region. State police are still pursuing the investigation and still encouraging anyone with information to contact us at 1-888-300-0156- or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
State News
Virginia parents concerned bill will lead to spike in student referral to police
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that will allow school principals to report some misdemeanor offenses of students to law enforcement, reversing parts of a previous law.
Lawmakers, parents, and advocates are concerned the legislation will prompt the overreporting of minor offenses to law enforcement versus leaving reporting to the discretion of school officials.
Symone Walker is the mother of two children, one enrolled in Arlington Public Schools. She is also the co-chair of the Arlington NAACP Education Committee and vice-chair of the Arlington Special Education Advisory Committee.
Walker worries that Virginia isn’t working fast enough to close up the school-to-prison pipeline, known as harsh disciplinary actions that data show primarily push Black and Latino students out of schools and into jails and prisons.
“The General Assembly had made some progress in rolling back some really punitive laws that were contributing to the school-to-prison pipeline,” Walker said.
Previous legislation to undo the school-to-prison pipeline
Virginia made headlines with reports that it led the nation in referring students to law enforcement and it prompted legislative action.
State legislators passed a law in 2020 that school officials did not have to report minor offenses to law enforcement such as disruptive behavior, disorderly conduct, and trespassing. They still had to report felonies.
Lawmakers also passed a bill in 2020 that exempted students from being charged under state law with disorderly conduct—phrase advocates say is loosely interpreted in the referral process— if it happened on school grounds, on a school bus, or at a school event.
A Senate committee blocked a Republican-backed measure Friday that would have reintroduced the vague disorderly conduct charge.
New legislation
Walker is concerned that Senate Bill 36, introduced by Sen. Thomas Norment, R- Williamsburg, along with other bills, could stunt that progress. The measure is identical to a House bill. The General Assembly recently passed both measures with bipartisan support in both chambers.
Norment said during a Senate committee hearing that his bill was designed just to add better structure to what was a bipartisan bill when passed in 2020. He pushed back against the Senate committee effort to pass it by indefinitely.
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, objected to the bill.
“I care about the school-to-prison pipeline and what this does is open that back up again,” Locke said. “Those who are going to be reported are Black and Brown children, primarily.”
A substitute was adopted and then advanced.
Norment, however, celebrated the legislative victory in a constituent newsletter Friday by stating that school principals will be required to report misdemeanor offenses.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who introduced the 2020 bill loosening reporting requirements, released a statement to Capital News Service that said Virginia is in better shape than seven years ago, “and that we must continue our progress to disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline.”
“It is disappointing to see the legislature vote to undo part of that progress by mandating reporting of some incidents that are technically misdemeanors to law enforcement, taking the decision on whether to report away from the parents of the children involved in the incident,” McClellan stated.
Principals will be required to report to law enforcement certain misdemeanors such as stalking, written and oral threats, and other offenses which were eliminated in 2020.
The amended version allows a school board to create an alternative disciplinary process for students involved in assaults without bodily injury. If there is agreeable mediation between parties, the incident does not have to be reported to the police.
That alternative process is an option for school boards to implement, not a requirement.
School officials may choose to report written threats made by students with individualized education plans, the term used for placement of students with disabilities who need special education, according to the bill. Several lawmakers had expressed concern that the bill could disproportionately affect students with disabilities.
Walker said it is unfortunate that Black and Latino students, and students with disabilities are more often put on a path of contact with law enforcement.
“Arlington is a microcosm of the state as a whole – where you have a disproportionate amount of Black and Brown students that end up disciplined at a higher rate than their white counterparts,” Walker said.
A referral to law enforcement includes all contact students have with officers, including arrests, citations, tickets and court referrals, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Black and Latino students at Arlington Public Schools made up nearly 70% of referrals to law enforcement, despite white students being nearly half of the enrollment, according to Arlington Public Schools.
School resource officers
Walker is also concerned about the push to get more school resource officers into schools across the state.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pledged during his campaign to station police officers in every school, a decision currently made by local school districts.
The House passed House Bill 873, introduced by Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, along with a party-line vote. The bill originally required school districts to place a school resource officer —law enforcement officers stationed in public schools— in every elementary and secondary school. If a district failed to comply with the legislation they would not receive state grant funding, according to the fiscal statement.
The Senate finance committee reported a substitute version removing the requirement to have a resource officer in every school. Instead, a designated law enforcement officer will be trained and serve as a liaison for the school administrator in schools without a resource officer.
The Democrat-led Senate denied a similar bill, proposed by Sen. Bill DeSteph, R- Virginia Beach.
Virginia’s high rate of student referral
Ethan Lynne, a student at Patrick Henry High School in Hanover and member of the Virginia Teen Democrats, said he is nervous for his peers who may not be favored by the administration. He fears the bill will contribute to the racial disparities reported in schools.
“This can easily change the rest of their lives forever,” Lynne said.
Students were referred to law enforcement nearly three times the national average, with a rate of 16 referrals out of 1,000 students, according to a 2015 Center for Public Integrity report. The organization is focused on investigative reporting of inequality and analyzed U.S. Department of Education data for its report.
The referral rate dropped to 14 per 1,000 students, but Virginia maintains the highest referral rate in the nation, according to a report by the Center using data from the 2017-18 school year.
LaSontra Anderson said she spends her days taking care of patients, her husband, and three daughters; two of who still attend Virginia’s public schools. Her daughter Michel has Cerebral palsy. Anderson said she must stay on top of things or Michel will fall into the “pipeline.”
“If we are not her advocates’ no one else will be,” Anderson said.
Anderson fears Black students and students with disabilities will still be disproportionately referred to administrators and law enforcement. Some educators and administrators are not thoroughly educated on disabilities, according to Anderson.
Students with disabilities were referred to law enforcement over two times the rate of all students in Virginia, or roughly 30 out of 1,000 students. Black students were referred at twice the rate of all students, or around 25 out of 1,000 students, according to the Center report.
“You’re stripping them of everything that’s looking forward to their future,” the mother said.
Angela Dews is a special education teacher at Armstrong High School in Richmond and former president of the Richmond Education Association.
The administration should have support, not mandates on how to handle students, Dews said of the measure to require more reporting. Dews worries Armstrong High School administrators will have to report incidents to police that could be handled within school policies and codes of conduct.
“School is supposed to be a safe haven for our children and you want kids to come to school and feel safe and not feel like they are in the same situations as they are in their neighborhoods,” Dews said. “The kids need to know that they are safe with us and that the principals, administrations run this school, and that we are there for them and handle their discipline.”
By Tarazha Jenkins
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin letter to General Assembly Budget Conferees
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – On March 4, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin sent the following letter to the General Assembly Budget conferees, Delegate Barry D. Knight and Senator Janet D. Howell, outlining his final budget priorities that will help address priorities that are beneficial for all Virginians.
“As you begin your conference deliberations, I urge you to consider the unprecedented financial position of the Commonwealth and the unique opportunity that this creates for all of us to accomplish many important goals at the same time. The opportunity to address so many of our shared priorities, including significant tax relief, in this timeframe is extraordinary and we will be able to do so while not only maintaining but also strengthening the Commonwealth’s triple-A credit rating through sustainable structural balance and a fortress balance sheet,” wrote Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Youngkin’s priorities include:
• Reducing the tax burden on Virginians by doubling Virginia’s standard deduction to $9,000 for single filers and $18,000 for joint filers.
• One-time rebate of $300 for individuals and $600 for families.
• Excluding a portion of veteran retirement income from state income taxes.
• Increase State funding to aid localities with police departments.
• Ensure disabled Virginians have access to the care they need, by fully funding an additional 1,200 developmental disability waiver slots.
• Repeal temporary COVID-19 workplace restrictions will help Virginia stay open for businesses and make our economy stronger.
• Creating academic opportunities by providing $150 million for lab schools.
• Protecting the safety of our students, faculty, and staff by supporting emergency funding for campus security at Virginia’s HBCUs.
• Supporting the Virginia Talent Opportunity Partnership and Innovative Internship Fund.
• Supporting the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program.
State News
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares urges SCOTUS to uphold First Amendment Rights of public employees
RICHMOND, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a coalition of 27 states urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to reverse a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Joseph A Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. The ruling failed to uphold the constitutional rights of a public high school coach who was punished for praying alone on a football field in view of students.
“The freedoms of religion and speech are the first freedoms in our Bill of Rights for a reason—they are fundamental to why our nation is unique. The First Amendment protected Coach Kennedy’s right to engage in private prayer in a public place, and the school district violated his rights by punishing him for doing so. The lower court’s decision allowing the school to punish Coach Kennedy promoted the radical and dangerous view that religion and public service cannot coexist,” said Attorney General Miyares.
“The Supreme Court should reject this view and protect Coach Kennedy’s right to practice his faith.”
The amicus brief argues that contrary to the Ninth Circuit’s opinion, Supreme Court precedents do not hold that a public employee’s private speech (like Coach Kennedy’s private prayer) is exempt from First Amendment protection. The Ninth Circuit also conflicts with settled constitutional principles and creates problems for public employers and public employees by allowing the School District to justify its discriminatory actions under the Establishment Clause. The brief concludes that the Ninth Circuit’s curtailment of First Amendment liberties is detrimental to public service, because private religious expression and public service can and must coexist.
This amicus brief was led by Arizona, Alaska, Florida, and Texas and was joined by 22 other states.
A copy of the brief can be read HERE.
State News
Virginia Senate shuts down bill to require ‘informed written consent’ for abortion
RICHMOND, Va. – State legislators did not advance a Virginia House bill that advocates said would have provided more information to women seeking an abortion and which opponents saw as politicized and unnecessary.
House Bill 212, introduced by Del. Karen S. Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, expanded the parameters of written consent already required by law of women seeking an abortion.
Medical providers would have been required to present patients with information such as a medical explanation of the procedure, the benefits, risks, and other options such as adoption. A physician or nurse practitioner would be made available when requested to answer questions about the procedure. Providers would also need to inform patients of the gestational age of the fetus at the time of the abortion.
The bill also required the Department of Health to publish and supply in several languages the contact information of public and private agencies that could help with several aspects of birthing and raising a child, including adoption, counseling, and financial assistance. The department was also tasked with including in the materials a toll-free, 24-hour-a-day telephone number that orally identified the same information.
The bill originally proposed requiring informed consent by phone or in person at least 24 hours in advance of the procedure, but it was amended in the House.
The legislation was “passed by indefinitely” with a 10-5 vote in the Senate Education and Health committee.
Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant, R-Henrico, spoke in opposition of the bill during a subcommittee last week, calling it a hard moment as a legislator.
It has taken fortitude to be an anti-abortion OB-GYN over the past 30 years, she said. Dunnavant said every procedure should already have informed consent. If that is not given, the medical provider can be sued for “inadequate informed consent.”
“I just can’t support scripting that into the code in another place, because it is a really slippery slope,” Dunnavant said. The lawmaker held her position Thursday and was the only Republican lawmaker to join Democrats in passing by the bill.
Olivia Gans Turner, president of the anti-abortion organization Virginia Society for Human Life, supported the bill. The bill recognized that women need a requirement where they can obtain “medically accurate information,” she stated in an email.
Gans Turner became an anti-abortion activist after she said she had four separate and bad interactions in college while seeking an abortion provider.
The bill would allow women a chance to contemplate different options while they are juggling a “complex pregnancy situation,” Gans Turner stated. Medical providers deny women information that could help them make “wise decisions they can live with later,” according to Gans Turner.
If the bill passed, women would have the chance to learn more about their bodies, the development of their unborn child and other available services to continue their pregnancies, Gans Turner said.
“The only people who think this sort of bill hurts women are those in the abortion business and groups that promote abortion,” Gans Turner stated.
Greenhalgh said during the subcommittee on Friday, that the bill is “simply information.”
Greenhalgh previously worked as a counselor and advocate for women facing unplanned pregnancies.
“When a woman is in a crisis situation there is an instinctual feeling that you have to do something,” Greenhalgh said during the subcommittee. “There isn’t time to do the research that typically comes with other procedures.”
Kelly Lester, who said she previously worked at an abortion clinic, spoke in support of the bill. The legislation would help women make informed decisions about their unplanned pregnancies or medical procedures they choose for their body and health, she said.
“All women should be informed on anything they’re gonna do, whether it be getting their ears pierced or a tattoo done,” Lester said. “They deserve the right.”
Lester said she was never provided information about the procedure or recovery when she had an abortion. Women who visited the abortion clinic where she worked were not given accurate, informed consent, Lester said.
“We gave them a sheet of paper and the risks and the procedure was basically on that piece of paper and expected them to read it, and comprehend it and initial it,” Lester said. “They understood it, but we never really gave them the true information about what was going to happen.”
Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, said she opposed the bill because it inserts politicians in the middle of private medical decisions, which should be left to the patient and medical providers.
“None of us turn to politicians for advice about breast exams, prenatal care, or cancer treatments, so politicians should not be involved in personal medical decisions about pregnancy,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart said the bill would have stigmatized and shamed women for getting an abortion and interfere in the patient-provider relationship.
“We don’t need politicians meddling in the exam room,” Lockhart said. “Patient providers are already having deep conversations about informed consent before providing abortion care.”
The bill existed because of legislators who oppose access to safe, legal abortion but are aware they can’t cut off access to it, Lockhart said. The legislators then find ways to put obstacles to abortion care.
Cathryn Stephenson, who opposed the bill and has received an abortion, said women don’t need moralizing or scolding from politicians.
Women are aware of the stakes and don’t make the decision lightly, she said. If women go through with unwanted pregnancies, it also affects the child as well because they may not be in a home in which they can flourish, Stephenson said.
“I don’t think politicians have the public’s best interest and they certainly don’t have women’s best interests at heart when they decide to interfere and intervene,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson said she had an abortion due to lack of partner support, addiction, and financial constraints. She also felt that adoption or foster care would not be a good decision because of its “broken system.”
“If you’re not somebody capable of carrying and conceiving an embryo, I don’t think you should be involved in the decision-making process,” Stephenson said. “The government is willing to make all these mandates and restrictions for people who need access to abortion, but they’re not willing to create a social safety net to help.”
Several other abortion-related bills were introduced this session but did not advance.
By Anna Chen
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Wind: 18mph W
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 29.84"Hg
UV index: 0
43/32°F
50/32°F