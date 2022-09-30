State News
Attorney General Miyares asks the Supreme Court to uphold law that prohibits encouraging people to break U.S. Immigration Laws
Attorney General Miyares has joined an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to uphold an important federal statute used to enforce immigration laws in United States v. Hansen.
“We’re in the middle of a crisis on our Southern Border. Fentanyl and other illegal substances from the cartels are invading our communities and ravaging families in Virginia and in every corner of our country. Now, more than ever, we need to enforce our immigration laws and secure our border,” said Attorney General Miyares. “This statute simply says that individuals cannot encourage others to break existing immigration law. It’s common sense.”
In 2017, a grand jury charged California resident Helaman Hansen with multiple crimes for scamming hundreds of noncitizens out of more than $1 million by deceptively promising them a path to citizenship that did not exist. He was charged under a federal statute for encouraging migrants to come to the U.S. illegally for purposes of commercial advantage or private financial gain. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals then struck down the statute on the grounds that the law’s words, “encourage” and “induce,” are too broad.
The coalition argues that the Ninth Circuit’s decision jeopardizes the constitutionality of similarly-worded criminal laws in all 50 states and emphasizes that the flawed decision could invite state and federal courts to invalidate longstanding criminal laws.
Attorney General Miyares is joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.
State News
Flood Fund future uncertain as Youngkin pushes for carbon market withdrawal
In January, strong winds led to high tides drowning parts of Hampton. Some roads were impassable, with water levels rising to near the top tread of the tires. Almost two years prior, stormwater had led to flooding severe enough to sweep parked cars down the roadways.
With climate change driving sea levels up and altering rainfall patterns, Hampton is certain to continue to be hit by flooding. What’s less certain is where it will get funding to combat it.
Over the past two years, Virginia has accumulated over $200 million for flood protection from the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. But the future of that funding pool is in doubt as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made it clear he wants to leave the initiative.
“RGGI is a bad deal for Virginia,” said Travis Voyles, acting secretary of natural and historic resources, when he outlined the administration’s plans for withdrawing Virginia from RGGI at the end of last month.
RGGI is the 11-state cap-and-invest program in which energy producers must buy allowances at auction for the carbon they emit, and a cap is placed on overall carbon emissions.
The proceeds of those auctions are returned to the state. In Virginia, half is directed to low-income energy efficiency programs, while 45% goes toward the Community Flood Preparedness Fund, a pool of money that provides flood assistance to communities and local governments.
Including the latest sale of allowances on Sept. 7, Virginia has received some $452 million from RGGI, meaning $203 million will go toward flood resiliency efforts.
Local flood protection
Whether flooding occurs on Virginia’s coast from sea level rise or in its inland areas from rainfall increases, the impacts are real, said Skip Stiles, executive director of Wetlands Watch, a Norfolk-based nonprofit working to address sea level rise adaptation, floodplain management, and other waterway impacts.
Before Virginia joined RGGI in 2020 — a Democratic priority during the party’s brief period in power — flood protection was left up to local and regional planning bodies, with no central pool of funds governments could draw from. Since the state joined, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, which administers the Flood Fund, has begun paying out grants from the revenues.
“Before Virginia joined RGGI, there were ZERO state dollars going toward these resilience efforts,” said Stiles in an email.
Any state spending on these efforts through the Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program, Virginia Sea Grant or the Virginia Department of Emergency Management used money derived from federal agencies, he said.
“We have to assume that if we leave RGGI, we will return to that low-priority status for this work,” Stiles said.
The Flood Fund has proved to be “absolutely helpful” to combat problems linked to climate change, particularly stormwater issues and sea level rise, said City of Hampton Resiliency Officer Carolyn Heaps-Pecaro.
“We have a lot of projects lined up,” she said. “We have a lot of ideas for how to fix the town. We need that money to actually make them a reality.”
Hampton was the largest recipient of the second round of grants announced in December from the proceeds, receiving about a third of the $24.5 million the Flood Fund paid out. The projects that were funded included plans for elevating a roadway, improving drainage canals, and reducing nutrient pollution.
Millions in local funding is needed to complete the projects, but the state funds help cover design and engineering costs to begin them, Heaps-Pecaro said.
“Several of these projects probably would not have moved forward nearly as quickly as they did had we not received the grant funding,” she said.
Flood Fund dollars also go toward projects outside of coastal areas. In the first round of grants, announced in October 2021, $400,000 was awarded to Buchanan County.
The Southwestern Virginia locality had been slammed with devastating floods the prior August. The region also suffered severe flooding this July and, according to a Thursday morning update from the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center, could lie in the pathway of Hurricane Ian.
The Buchanan funding is intended to go toward an engineering analysis that would lead to a local flood resilience plan and training for a staff member to become a certified floodplain manager.
A quarter of Flood Fund dollars need to go to low-income communities, a designation Buchanan qualifies for, with a median income that in 2019 was less than half of the state’s average.
“Buchanan County and our neighbors in Southwest Virginia have experienced devastating recurrent flooding that has increased in recent years,” the county’s application stated. “Flooding is often thought of as a coastal problem, but we are pleased to see that DCR seeks to direct some of this fund to mountainous and disadvantaged communities such as ours.”
An unclear future
While Youngkin has been adamant that he believes Virginia should withdraw from RGGI, the administration’s plans for how the state will help local governments pay for the massive flood protection costs are less clear.
Youngkin has argued for months that RGGI proceeds are being generated from an unfair “tax” on electric utility ratepayers. Virginia utilities responsible for about three-quarters of the carbon emissions subject to RGGI are allowed to pass on the cost of buying allowances to their customers, an approach Youngkin says is flawed.
“RGGI was sold to Commonwealth residents as a deal that returned the ‘proceeds’ to the ratepayers to offset the costs of the program, but that is not what is happening,” a statement from the governor’s office to the Mercury said. “We can provide funding for flood resiliency in a transparent way without using an RGGI tax on Virginians.”
Youngkin’s office said the administration intends to develop a plan to provide direct funding for flood resiliency with the General Assembly. That would require buy-in from Senate Democrats.
But when pressed for specifics of the plan, such as whether it will be crafted through legislation or the budget process, which can involve fluctuating revenues and regular competition among different interests competing for a piece of the pie, the governor’s office didn’t clarify beyond saying it will “provide direct funding and coordination for flood resiliency.”
“We can do this in a way that is transparent and not a hidden tax that was misrepresented to Virginians,” the governor’s office stated. “This will ensure we have a long-term comprehensive strategy to sustain flood resilience efforts in Virginia.”
Millions of dollars remain uncommitted
Even while the future of the Flood Fund remains uncertain, millions of dollars remain on its books.
Before leaving office, Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration awarded two rounds of grants in the last three months of 2021 equal to $32.3 million.
The third round of $13.6 million was announced Wednesday, nine months into Youngkin’s term.
Round 3 was initially advertised to award $40 million, but with applications requesting nearly $93 million, DCR said it has been authorized to release an additional $30 million. The agency allows 32 applicants to revise and resubmit their proposals and plans to decide on them by the end of the year.
If DCR awards all $70 million it’s been authorized to grant during the third round, Virginia will have spent about 50% of its Flood Fund revenues to date, with just over $100 million left to be designated.
A DCR spokesperson said plans for that unused funding include “future grant rounds as well as loan opportunities going forward.” A fourth application round is expected to be opened in early 2023, along with the first round of the newly created Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund, which will provide loans or grants for resilience to local governments and residents.
Increasing climate impacts
Stiles pointed to data from Carnegie Mellon University, the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University, and the RAND Corporation showing that rainfall intensity has increased an average of 18% since 2006.
Increased rainfall in the state has been documented for years, and the Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Plan projects that between 2020 and 2080, the number of residents living in homes exposed to major coastal flooding will grow from approximately 360,000 to 943,000, an increase of 160%. The report also found that more residential, public, and commercial buildings will be exposed to extreme coastal flooding, while annualized flood damages will increase from $0.4 to $5.1 billion.
Moreover, a recent Climate Central study found that rising water levels on land reduce the amount of property local governments can tax.
“Climate change isn’t going away,” Heaps-Pecaro stated. “We have to accelerate” the fight against it.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Attorney General Miyares announces state price gouging protections in effect ahead of potentially hazardous weather from Hurricane Ian
As Virginia prepares for strong wind and heavy rainfall due to Hurricane Ian, Attorney General Jason Miyares is announcing today that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency event.
“In addition to making smart decisions and keeping up with news developments during a statewide emergency declaration, Virginians must also support each other during this potentially hazardous time,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Any violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act or exploitation of Virginians’ wallets will be thoroughly prosecuted through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act by my office. Bad actors will be held accountable.”
Established in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include, but are not limited to, water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately before the disaster.
Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act Violations are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, with the exception of claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section for additional information or to file a complaint:
· By phone: (800)-552-9963
· By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
More information can be found at www.oag.state.va.us/consumer-protection/.
State News
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday.
Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1 billion in benefits.
“The fact that we’re looking at it and talking about it and looking for ways to improve it, we think it’s a sign of strength, and it will help our overall efforts to expand,” said Joseph Harris, spokesman for the Port of Virginia.
Harris said the plan is critical due to the port’s growth and expansion of the central rail yard at Norfolk International Terminals, which is expected to process 1.1 million rail lifts annually. He said the port’s rail volume is up by 4%, or about 446,000 containers, versus 428,000 containers moved by rail during the pandemic.
Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said the previous plan included recommendations for freight investments, but the draft plan calls for transportation officials to be “much more strategic” with their partners.
With the increase in freight transportation, DeBruhl said transportation officials want to help facilitate “the growth of business in the commonwealth” and “support that economic growth with rail” while improving travel on highways.
Total rail tonnage is expected to grow by 60% between 2017 and 2045. Coal has been the primary commodity carried by rail, chemicals, and allied products.
DRPT has committed close to $50 million under the existing rail plan through its grant program.
According to the plan, Virginia is expected to invest $5.8 billion into 174 rail projects. The plan states that about $227.9 million will go to freight projects in the next six years and another $213.8 million afterward. The remaining investments will go to passenger rail projects expected to yield annually $171 million in benefits.
The plan, which is open for public comment until Oct. 27, is scheduled to be finalized in November. Comments can be submitted to drptpr@drpt.virginia.gov.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
GMU joins all other Virginia public colleges and universities to freeze tuition for in-state students
On September 29, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University’s decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:
“Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge, and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions; this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
State News
State of emergency ahead of Ian and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to prepare for heavy rain from Hurricane Ian.—Virginian-Pilot
• Roanoke’s Democratic mayor says the state got “soft on crime” under Democratic control and wants his city to consider tougher policies like stop-and-frisk to reduce gun violence. “We’ve got to get more punitive.”—Roanoke Rambler
• “Youngkin and his national ambitions straddle the ‘big lie’ divide.”—Washington Post
• Abortion and the economy are the issues driving Virginia’s closely watched congressional matchup between Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega.—Washington Post
• The University of Richmond removed the name of a slave owner, T.C. Williams, from its law school.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Mattaponi tribal leaders are working to bring back the Algonquin language.—Tidewater Review
• The prosecution of a Chesterfield County detective accused of altering search warrants hit a snag when a judge ruled “malfeasance in office” isn’t actually a crime in Virginia.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency.
This August, the U.S. Department of Education terminated the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools certification after it “failed to demonstrate it could effectively evaluate, monitor and enforce quality standards for schools.”
ACICS had certified dozens of institutions nationally, including Virginia campuses of the University of North America, Stratford University, Fairfax University of America, and California University of Management and Sciences.
The impact of ACICS’ loss of recognition in Virginia “will not be very large, but three schools will need to find another accreditor,” wrote Joe DeFilippo, director of academic affairs for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, in an email.
Those institutions include the for-profit University of North America and the nonprofits Fairfax University of America and California University of Management and Science – Virginia.
None of those schools responded to requests for comment.
Accreditation ensures that institutions of higher education are meeting acceptable levels of quality. Crucially, the certification also allows students at such institutions to receive federal student aid.
Schools previously accredited by ACICS have been placed on provisional certification until they find another accreditor. Institutions that fail to find one within 18 months will lose their accreditation and ability to accept federal aid.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten wrote in her August decision that the agency failed to provide evidence that a few of its accreditation evaluators were trained, ignored its own standards while granting accreditation, and showed ineffectiveness in monitoring institutions.
One of the issues cited by Marten was ACICS’ failure to uncover problems with distance education programs at Fairfax University of America (then called Virginia International University) that were later discovered by SCHEV.
Stratford closure
The ACICS decision received renewed attention this week after Stratford University, a for-profit school that has been operating two campuses in Virginia in Woodbridge and Alexandria, announced it will cease operations on Friday, a week before the 10-week term was scheduled to end.
In an email sent to students obtained by the Virginia Mercury, Stratford President Richard Shurtz cited the decertification of its accreditor as a reason for its closure.
Stratford has also been struggling for several years to keep its accreditation from ACICS. Last year, it closed three of its Virginia campuses in Virginia Beach, Newport News and Glen Allen.
Shurtz said in his email the decertification of ACICS and conditions imposed on the school by the Department of Education, including a prohibition on new enrollments, made it “impossible to continue in operation.”
“Without new students, we would not have the sufficient cash flow to operate,” he wrote. “We will be forced to close operations at the end of this term at all locations.”
The Department of Education requires ACICS-accredited institutions to submit their plans for helping students complete their academic programs elsewhere within 30 days.
Schools must also disclose to students the potential loss of federal student aid eligibility, cease additions of new programs that qualify for federal student aid, and limit enrollment of new students who wouldn’t complete their program before the end of the 18-month provisional period.
Stratford told students that some other accredited schools will accept the university’s credits on a case-by-case basis.
However, students told the Mercury that not all their credits are transferable. Stratford officials scheduled an in-person meeting with nursing students and Chamberlain University College of Nursing on Wednesday, but the meeting was canceled.
Students said they are also concerned about running out of federal aid and applying for loans.
“I just don’t know what my next steps are, and I do not know if everything I have done is basically null and void,” said Amethyst Whitaker, a nursing student at Stratford University who split time between the Alexandria and Woodbridge campuses. “I think a lot of people are in that same state of mind because a lot of people have sacrificed a lot to be in school and to do well.”
ACICS said in a statement that it will “continue to provide oversight and quality assurance, including monitoring financial stability and student achievement, to these institutions until they either find another accreditor and/or voluntarily withdraw from the former accrediting agency.”
Ongoing problems
The federal government’s concerns with ACICS date back to at least 2016, when the accreditor first lost its recognition by the U.S. Department of Education. It was later reinstated by then-Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, but concerns were revived under Joe Biden’s administration in 2021.
“ACICS has had problems for several years, so it’s not surprising that the U.S. Department of Education removed their recognition,” said DeFilippo in his email.
ACICS said in its statement that over the past several years, it has made changes to enhance the rigor and quality of its accreditation process, including efforts to raise average student retention and graduation rates.
But the number of schools it oversees has fallen. In 2016, ACICS accredited 237 schools with 361,000 students, according to the U.S. Department of Education. By this year, its total number of accredited institutions had dropped to 44.
One of the institutions it no longer accredits is Reagan National University, which USA Today found in 2018 had no students, faculty or physical presence.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 3mph N
Humidity: 76%
Pressure: 30.18"Hg
UV index: 4
54/45°F
55/43°F