Attorney General Miyares commences external review at the request of the University of Virginia
In response to a request by the University of Virginia and its Board of Visitors, Attorney General Jason Miyares has agreed to commence an external review of the events that led to the tragic death of three university students.
The following statement can be attributed to Miyares Spokesperson Victoria LaCivita.
“The Office of the Attorney General, at the request of the University of Virginia and its Board of Visitors, will be conducting a review of the events that led to the tragic death of three university students last Sunday evening. Attorney General Jason Miyares will enlist special counsel to assist the Office in completing this important work.
“A public report will be shared with students, families, the larger UVA community, and government officials at the appropriate time. The Attorney General will work with deliberate speed while ensuring that all necessary resources remain devoted to the criminal investigation being conducted by state and local authorities.”
The University’s request can be found HERE.
Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines
• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post
• The suspected shooter was denied bond in his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He appeared via teleconference and said he hadn’t hired a lawyer yet.—NBC29
• A Republican delegate introduced a bill to ban transgender athletes from playing on college and K-12 sports teams that align with their gender identity. The proposal will be taken up in the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session.—WTOP
• A Canadian company bought Virginia’s unmined uranium deposit in a deal worth $32 million. The state has banned uranium mining since 1982, but the purchase could come with a new push to lift the ban.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A 19-year-old who launched a write-in campaign for Timberville Town Council on Election Day won with 100 votes. “I think I can be a younger voice or opinion,” he said.—Daily News-Record
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards
A number of groups are questioning new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration ahead of a Board of Education meeting to begin reviewing them Thursday.
Critics from diverse communities and lawmakers, most recently in a Nov. 15 letter to the governor and school officials, argue the new standards are missing influential figures and events and voice concern about what they say is a lack of transparency regarding who authored the changes.
The standards will set Virginia’s expectations for student learning in history and social science, which are assessed through the Standards of Learning tests. The Board of Education delayed its first review after Superintendent Jillian Balow requested additional time to correct errors, reorder guidance and allow additional experts to weigh in on the draft.
“Continued review and edits to the standards over the past several months have strengthened the content at each grade level,” wrote Balow in a Nov. 10 letter to the Board of Education. “The edits honor the work done previously by Virginians and national and state experts.”
Balow also said in her letter that draft curriculum frameworks, which are guides for teachers, will be published later.
However, critics in the Nov. 15 letter said the curriculum frameworks missing from the standards make it “impossible for anybody to effectively evaluate the draft as a whole.”
Among the letter’s signatories are 10 Democratic lawmakers and groups, including the Virginia Education Association, the nonprofit Hamkae Center, which describes itself as organizing “Asian Americans to achieve social, economic, and racial justice in Virginia,” the Fairfax County NAACP and the Sikh Coalition. The Virginia Education Association referred inquiries to the Hamkae Center.
They also questioned the number of “problematic content changes that fail to reflect the concerns of our diverse communities” and the involvement of groups such as the Michigan-based Hillsdale College in the review of the standards.
Last month, Balow said representatives from other colleges expressed interest in commenting on the draft standards after VPM reported that she was working with the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative educational think tank, to develop the standards.
Here are a few objections to the proposed new standards that educational and other groups have raised.
Missing context
Critics say parts of the new standards lack proper context.
For example, while the standards replace the term “Indian” with “Indigenous people” and require students to study aspects of the groups, they do not mention that Indigenous People’s Day replaced Columbus Day in 1992 because Indigenous people view Christopher Columbus as a colonizer rather than a discoverer.
Additionally, the standards recognize the development of slavery in colonial Virginia but lack an emphasis on the slave trade and tobacco plantations, critics say.
“Nazis” and “The Final Solution,” which are necessary to understand the Holocaust, are also missing from the standards.
“Content is crucial for understanding the Holocaust and other genocides,” said Gail Flax, a retired educator. “You have to know what happened before and what happened afterward to be able to analyze and contextualize history.”
Narrative
With the removal of historical figures and events, critics have questioned the narrative of history the administration is conveying to students.
Zowee Aquino of the Hamkae Center said the revisions reflect “pretty explicit political bias.” She said the standards also have a Eurocentric theme that focuses on European or Anglo-American ideas and disregards the contributions of ethnic minorities in white countries.
For example, the name of Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights activist, was removed from the elementary school standards. King’s name first appears in the sixth-grade standards.
Aquino said there’s no mention of Juneteenth, the Chinese Exclusion Act, or Martin Luther King Jr. Day in any of the standards. China and the African civilization of Mali, which have been part of the standards for world culture studies, have also been removed from third-grade standards.
The standards also do not include any mention of tribal sovereignty.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said in a letter to the Board of Education that the revised draft deletes “major components of our history and deliberately omits the diverse perspectives that shape our commonwealth and our nation.”
For example, she wrote that the draft omits any discussion of the history or modern-day culture of the Latino community, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, or the LGBTQ community.
“These decisions would mean that hundreds of thousands of Virginia children would not have the opportunity to learn about their community’s contributions to the fabric and history of our nation,” McClellan wrote. “And, all Virginia students would lack a fuller understanding of our country’s history.”
Rejected recommendations
The inclusion of King, the national holiday for the civil rights leader, and Juneteenth, marking the day when all enslaved Africans became free, were several edits recommended by the Virginia Commission on African American History Education but excluded or generalized in the redraft.
The list of edits excluded includes the mention of John Mercer Langston, the first African American congressman from Virginia. The commission’s recommendation that the standards include the phrase that “not everyone was considered a citizen when our country began, and for a long time after that, even until today” was also excluded.
The mention of Indigenous people and their culture being affected by white European colonization was also excluded from the standards, as was the phrase “the Virginia Colony’s economy was greatly dependent upon temporary and permanent servitude.”
Historical errors and inaccuracies
Critics also say the proposed standards have historical errors and inaccuracies.
Specifically, students starting in the fourth grade are required to explain the reasons for the relocation of Virginia’s capital from Jamestown to Williamsburg as part of the Revolutionary War. However, an email from the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium Monday said, “this makes absolutely no sense,” given Virginia’s capital was moved from Williamsburg to Richmond to provide greater protection against British attack.
Additionally, the group says the standards erroneously convey that Zachary Taylor, who was elected in 1848, was the most recent president from Virginia instead of Woodrow Wilson, who was elected in 1912.
The standards do not explicitly say which president was most recent. The document only states that students starting in the fourth grade will be required to explain the growth of a new America with an emphasis on the role of Virginians by explaining Virginia’s prominence in national leadership, emphasizing its eight presidents, from Thomas Jefferson to Zachary Taylor.
“The previous version of the proposed standards did not contain egregious historical errors such as this because they were developed by a team of educators, division leaders, and historians,” the consortium wrote.
Age appropriateness
Aquino also questioned whether the revisions are age appropriate.
For example, first and third-graders must learn about the Code of Hammurabi, an ancient law text, and Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, under the proposed history standards. She said the history is “pretty dense and intense” and includes details about capital punishment.
However, Charles Pyle, a spokesman with the Virginia Department of Education, said under the standards, first graders will learn where the first civilizations began, and third graders will learn about democracy. He said Aurelius is part of a list of suggested examples of mythical and historical figures students could encounter as they “hear, read, and retell stories.”
Open access
With the focus on the amount of work demanded of teachers due to the workforce shortage, critics question a sentence in the preface of the history standards that states teachers should provide all of their instructional materials to parents.
Under the Board of Education’s current regulations, parents have the right to inspect instructional materials used as part of the educational curriculum for students.
Aquino said many reports link teacher burnout with increased work demands and argue another mandate does not help support students.
“It’s a huge task that the new administration is asking them to take on that doesn’t improve instruction,” Aquino said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule
Virginia joined in on a brief in support of a multi-state lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over a proposed new rule for greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles.
The brief, led by West Virginia, states the new rule is an “overbroad, top-down regulatory scheme that tries to force people into electric vehicles while disregarding that mandate’s serious consequences.”
The rule, which is being finalized by the EPA, would impose more stringent vehicle emissions standards than the current framework for passenger cars and light trucks, which applies to model years 2023 through 2026. The new restrictions are intended to urge automakers to use clean technologies and incentivize the production of electric vehicles.
“This rule is a critical step to setting the U.S. on a path to a zero-emissions transportation future,” the EPA stated.
The states of Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, all of which have Republican attorneys general, filed the initial suit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit challenging the rule. Among their contentions are that the rule unreasonably advantages electric vehicles by assuming they contribute to zero-emission goals and creates a dependence on foreign countries for battery components.
The amicus curiae brief signed by Virginia in support of that position argues the rule threatens the country’s energy independence and security, citing a lack of domestic mining of minerals such as cobalt that are critical for electric vehicle batteries and shortfalls in domestic manufacturing of batteries and magnets used in EVs.
Further, the brief argues that increased electric vehicle usage resulting from the new rule will strain the electric grid and undermine a renewable fuel program.
Virginia would not be directly subject to the EPA’s rule for long, which would go into effect for 2023 and later model years. Under 2021 legislation, Virginia adopted California vehicle emission standards. But those don’t take effect until 2024, leaving Virginia beholden to federal regulation next year. California recently announced it will prohibit new gas-powered vehicle sales beginning in 2035, a move Virginia officials say the commonwealth will have to follow if it remains tethered to California standards.
Under the Clean Air Act, California is allowed to set more stringent vehicle emission regulations than those adopted by the federal government, which 14 other states follow. Virginia can follow either California standards or federal standards.
Still, Virginia must follow federal law, and because “Virginia Democrats passed a law requiring Virginia to follow laws designed for California currently does not mean that the federal EPA rules are irrelevant,” Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for Attorney General Jason Miyares, said in an email.
The new EPA regulations will also affect the national car market, thereby affecting the price Virginians will pay for cars in the long and short term, LaCivita said.
“The Attorney General joined the amicus brief because he is a strong opponent to federal overreach by any agency,” LaCivita said. “He is opposing the EPA’s attempted federal overreach strategy here to also prevent other agencies from using it to expand their own power unconstitutionally.”
Miyares joins GOP attorneys general from Kansas, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wyoming, as well as West Virginia, in filing the brief.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares joins coalition pushing back against abusive student loan debt collection practices
Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a bipartisan coalition of 22 attorneys general, led by Illinois, to file an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry.
In 2017, the CFPB filed a lawsuit alleging that 15 trusts purchased student loan debt and then engaged in illegal debt collection practices in an attempt to collect on that debt. The CFPB’s complaint describes how third-party collections agencies hired by the trusts submitted false and misleading affidavits and testimony in support of nearly 100,000 debt collection actions brought by the trusts. Additionally, the trusts are alleged to have filed hundreds of lawsuits against consumers for debt that was time-barred or missing critical supporting documentation. The coalition argues that the trusts should be held liable for these misdeeds under the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010.
“Hiring third-party agents to collect on purchased debts poses too large of a risk to Virginians. As someone who had to work to put themselves through college, I know that the decision to pursue higher education can pose a financial strain. The debt purchasing business model employed by the trusts incentivizes them to take no notice of any misconduct or predatory action at the hands of the third-party debt collectors they hire, putting Virginians at unnecessary risk,” said Attorney General Miyares.
In order to fully protect consumers from these abuses, debt purchasers must be held to account, regardless of whether they collect debts through their third-party agents. Accordingly, the district court’s decision to deny the trusts’ motion to dismiss should be affirmed.
Attorney General Miyares is joined in filing the brief by the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Labor organizers push for stronger collective bargaining in Prince William
Prince William County is the last big Northern Virginia jurisdiction to consider granting collective bargaining rights to public employees, but labor organizers say the county’s draft plan is so filled with holes they have major doubts about whether they can support it.
In a strongly worded letter to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors this month, union leaders pointed out that the draft ordinance, prepared by the county administration with the help of an outside employment consultant, gives management the final say over “work rules, policies, procedures, and standards of conduct.”
“At a minimum, staff and their outside counsel have misled the board — if not outright lied to you — into believing we will be able to bargain over working conditions,” wrote the labor leaders from three groups representing police, firefighters, and other public workers. “The list of exclusions is so broad that there would be no bargaining over working conditions.”
The letter also proposed clearer language ensuring part-time employees can be included in collective bargaining units and more authority for a neutral labor relations administrator who would handle arbitration and investigation of unfair labor practice claims.
The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 empowering local governments to allow collective bargaining by their workers while leaving localities free to decide specifics of what would and wouldn’t be up for negotiation. The battle in Prince William, which potentially impacts roughly 4,000 county employees, appears to be the most sharp-elbowed labor versus management dispute so far as Democratic-leaning localities look to convey pro-worker stances under the new law.
If passed in its current form, the draft ordinance in Prince William would mostly limit collective bargaining to wages and benefits, a less extensive version of similar laws already approved by Fairfax, Loudoun, and Arlington counties as the cities of Alexandria and Richmond.
“County staff has been excluding all labor unions from the entire process,” Katie Zaimis, president of the Prince William County Police Association, said in an interview this week. “Everything was done behind closed doors. And every draft that comes out, we’ve had no input.”
A spokesperson for the county declined to comment on behalf of the county administration, which is drafting the ordinance with the help of an outside attorney, employment consultant Eric Paltell, and presenting it to the county board for approval. A hearing on the collective bargaining ordinance is scheduled for Nov. 22.
The Prince William County School Board adopted its own collective bargaining plan last month in a 7-1 vote, according to WTOP.
During a prior board discussion of the proposal last month, County Attorney Michelle Robl suggested Prince William was taking a more prudent approach than other Northern Virginia localities that have already authorized collective bargaining.
Where can public sector employees collectively bargain in Virginia?
“They’re having some growing pains with them,” Robl said. “They still don’t have a collective bargaining agreement in place. We are taking the experience of Mr. Paltell’s 30-plus years in states that have had it, along with seeing what’s happened in the other Northern Virginia jurisdictions that don’t seem to be working as smoothly as possible.”
David Broder, president of the Service Employees International Union Virginia 512 chapter, said the county’s staff has resisted the board’s request for an ordinance “that would give their employees the same rights as employees in Fairfax and Loudoun and Arlington and Alexandria.”
“This simply does not do it,” Broder said, adding that it’s taking time for other Northern Virginia jurisdictions to strike new labor agreements because it’s “very difficult in America for workers to come together and form unions.”
After the Nov. 2 letter, Broder said, none of the labor groups’ proposed changes were implemented before the ordinance was advertised for a public hearing.
“Since we sent that letter I think we’ve sadly seen the same dynamic occur, which is county staff… continue to shove workers out of this process,” Broder said.
Robl did not respond to a message left with her office Tuesday.
While discussing a recommendation for the county and labor unions to split the costs of arbitration proceedings to avoid “frivolous” labor claims, Paltell told the board his guidance was based on common practices in other states, even if it didn’t align with what other Northern Virginia jurisdictions have done under a brand-new law.
“Our client is the county,” said Paltell, who works for the Maryland-based Kollman & Saucier law firm. “We’re trying to put some kind of controls on the county’s financial exposure in these proceedings.”
Prince William Board Chair Ann Wheeler did not respond to emailed requests for comment for this story.
Several labor leaders said they hope the board will take more time to amend the ordinance before moving forward. In the Nov. 2 letter, labor groups urged the board not to follow the guidance of “union-busting outside counsel.”
“The process of drafting the collective bargaining ordinance has been greatly hampered by the anti-union, unelected staff’s outright refusal to include the labor organizations in discussions,” the labor groups wrote. “Tellingly, county staff and the county attorney meet regularly with real estate developers about land use issues in the County, yet refuse to meet with unions about core workers rights issues.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Warner, Kaine vote to end COVID-19 national emergency
Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine were among 12 Senate Democrats who joined Republicans Tuesday to vote in favor of ending the national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic that was first declared by former President Donald Trump in March 2020.
The resolution, which would need to be passed by the U.S. House before going to President Joe Biden for a signature, is virtually dead on arrival. The White House has already said it would veto any legislation ending the emergency before its current expiration at the end of February.
But the vote shows a shift in attitude among some Democrats, including Virginia’s senators, toward the federal response to the pandemic. In March, a Senate vote on a resolution to terminate the emergency split along party lines, with all Republicans supporting the measure and all Democrats opposing it.
In a statement following the vote, Warner said, “it’s time to have a bipartisan conversation about how we unwind from these emergency actions and move forward with the valuable lessons we’ve learned.”
“Today’s resolution won’t affect critical flexibilities, such as the ones facilitating access to telehealth,” he wrote. “Rather, this vote should serve as the beginning of a productive and bipartisan effort to examine which mitigation efforts and flexibilities are worth embedding permanently into our lives, and which are no longer relevant or necessary.”
In an emailed statement, Kaine said, “thanks to our recovery efforts like the American Rescue Plan, our country is in a different place than it was in March 2020.”
“Instead of still keeping an outdated emergency in place, we should be planning for the next phase of COVID recovery,” he continued.
The national emergency is separate from the federal public health emergency, which among other impacts, has expanded telehealth availability and suspended annual eligibility reviews of Medicaid recipients in order to keep people’s coverage continuous throughout the pandemic.
In Virginia, as many as 400,000 people could lose their coverage once the public health emergency is lifted and the state begins reviewing eligibility again.
The federal government has pledged to provide states 60-day notice of the expiration of the public health emergency, which must be renewed every 90 days.
The national emergency grants the federal government greater powers and access to money under the National Emergencies Act, including the ability to pause student loan payments. Biden also used emergency powers to justify his student loan forgiveness plan.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
