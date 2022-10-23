Local News
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
“The recent action by the CDC does not change Virginia law on required immunizations for schools and childcare facilities. The CDC cannot force vaccine requirements on Virginia families as a condition of school attendance. Required immunizations for school and childcare attendance statewide are determined by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Governor Youngkin requested this legal opinion. A copy can be found HERE.
DL Community Market nears end of season; meet Mountain Tribe Homestead
The DL Community Market is where local farmers, crafters, and producers provide our community with locally grown and handmade products. The DL Community Market is located at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal (Parking lot at Dynamic Life Ministries).
Only two more dates in November – so mark your calendar for November 5th and 19th. The market will be open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Our publisher Mike McCool was at the DL Community Market last week and met some wonderful people.
Meet Matt and Amber Lee from Mountain Tribe Homestead.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 24 – 28, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for pavement marking operations and barrier installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Front Royal town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Ongoing staff challenges prompt action by School Board
To attract more licensed teachers to the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) homebound instruction program, the Warren County School Board voted 4-1 to approve an increased hourly rate to $40 from $25 during its work session on Wednesday, October 19.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk and Andrea Lo voted to approve the part-time hourly rate increase for individual and group homebound instruction, while board member Melanie Salins voted against it.
WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch explained that there are multiple student populations served by homebound instruction, including students with disabilities and students who have significant medical issues.
“Homebound support is not a permanent placement — not by any stretch of the imagination,” Hirsch said. “Our goal is to get kids back in school every day; it is temporary.”
He estimated that about 50 to 60 Warren County students receive this support at some point in the school year. And for homebound students with medical issues, there is a 50-percent reimbursement from the state, Hirsch said.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said administrative homebound instruction also may be provided to students with disciplinary issues.
In presenting the action item to the School Board, WCPS Personnel Director Shane Goodwin said the $25 per hour rate at the program’s inception was helpful in attracting teachers to provide homebound education.
However, over the past several years, Goodwin said that WCPS has had trouble attracting certified teachers to provide homebound instruction, which is a part-time position for licensed Virginia teachers. He said that an increase in the hourly rate of pay could spur more interest in the program.
An hourly pay raise also would compare more favorably with surrounding divisions, said Goodwin, who noted that Clarke County pays $30/hour for homebound instruction, while Frederick County pays $34.50/hour, and Winchester pays $35/hour. And even despite those higher hourly pay rates, Goodwin said the school divisions still have challenges filling homebound education positions.
Goodwin said that while the proposed hourly rate increase is just above the rate offered in Winchester, “I would like to remind the board that a great deal of individualization has to go into the planning for instruction and also for the assessment of the work, and then, of course, there’s travel to take into consideration.”
“This is just another way to reach out and recruit people to the program and help out with the program at a rate comparable to the counties around us,” added Ballenger.
Goodwin said WCPS has a highly mobile workforce; 75 percent or more of WCPS employees do not live in Warren County, so they may not be interested in working homebound instruction and traveling more. “And post-COVID, it’s a little more difficult to get people to go into other people’s homes,” he said.
Salins, who sought to justify the additional expense, pointed out that the $40 hourly rate for homebound instruction would increase 60 percent and would put the WCPS hourly rate 15 percent above Winchester’s hourly rate and $10 above Clarke County’s. “What extra are we getting for this money,” she asked. “It’s a very large jump all at once.”
“We don’t actually have enough teachers as we’d hoped, or we wouldn’t be presenting [this item] tonight to serve the number of kids who need homebound,” Goodwin responded. “Without these folks, they’re not getting any services.”
“I get the fiscal question,” Hirsch said, “but from my lens,” attracting a licensed general education teacher to work with and develop a relationship with a homebound student from his or her school “would be gold.”
Following a motion by Lo and a second by Rinaldi, the motion carried with Salins the sole nay.
Rinaldi said the topic can be revisited to determine if the increased hourly rate is working well or if the situation needs further addressed.
More hiring needs remain
In another hiring-related action item, the School Board voted unanimously to approve the creation of a WCPS financial analyst/deputy finance director position for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
“Due to an increase in state and local requirements from the financial office, it has been determined that a financial analyst position is needed to support the growing demand for this office,” said Ballenger, who noted that the financial analyst will work under the WCPS Director of Finance and is budgeted by staff turnover.
During their work session portion of the meeting, School Board members also discussed the challenges WCPS continues to face in filling vacant teacher positions.
Goodwin told the board that several critical teaching positions still need to be filled, “and we have received limited applications for these open positions.”
As a potential solution, Goodwin presented the idea of working with an outside agency to secure teacher candidates in critical need areas, such as math, English, and special education. For instance, the school division currently needs five math teachers at the secondary level, he said.
And currently, Goodwin said, there are 16 employees teaching extra blocks. “And while that means they are being compensated, they don’t have planning time during the day,” he said. “And we know as educators… that they will experience fatigue.
“We need teachers now; we have not had a lot of success in finding candidates,” said Goodwin. “Would you be interested in forging a relationship with a company outside of how we normally do business? We are all looking for the same people; we are all looking to fill the same positions.”
Salins suggested that rather than hiring outside contractors, why not use that money to pay the teachers doing the work? Funk, meanwhile, who said she’s “not a fan of contracting out,” said such duties should be handled in-house.
Funk also suggested that maybe another human resources person with a marketing background could be hired to handle teacher recruitment and retention. “I understand your struggles 100 percent,” she told Goodwin. “We can do so much in-house if we just use our resources properly.”
Funk also acknowledged that the WCPS Personnel Department is small, and recruiting is a full-time job. “Maybe we should have another person to focus on recruitment and retention,” she said.
Teacher sign-on bonuses to work in highly critical areas like math, science, and special ed also were discussed, and Rinaldi suggested the idea of offering stipends similar to those received by coaches.
In conclusion, Pence said that Goodwin should bring up the issue again during the School Board’s November work session and include ideas about how the board might be able to help him.
In its other action item, the board voted unanimously to remove the gender specification for awarding the Warren County Educational Foundation Scholarship and the Thompson Scholarship.
Going forward, the two students at each high school with the highest academic GPA may receive the scholarships regardless of gender.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Heather Bragg said the scholarships traditionally have been awarded at each high school to the male and female students with the highest academic GPA who met the scholarship criteria.
Click here to watch the School Board meeting in the exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Free REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education classes
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer three more free, virtual REVIVE! Training classes before the end of June. These one-hour online classes provide an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone.
Classes will be held on Friday, October 28th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm; Wednesday, November 9th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm; and Friday, November 18th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail. To register for any of these three classes, visit nwprevention.org/revive-training.
Opioids are highly potent, making it relatively easy for accidental overdoses to happen. There has also been an increase of Fentanyl-laced “pressed pills” disguised as prescription medications such as Adderall, Percocet, and Oxycontin. These pressed pills have caused an increase in overdoses throughout the country. There is also concern that the emergence of brightly colored “rainbow fentanyl” could increase the chances of accidental overdoses in children and youth, who might mistake the pills for candy.
This training is ideal for those who have loved ones who use or have used opioids in the past, as well as those who have personally used or are using opioids. Those who work in public places or businesses where overdoses may occur can be part of the defense against overdoses, and they are also encouraged to attend one of these free classes.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. NPC focuses on education around opioids, marijuana, vaping, and alcohol, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing drugs and reducing the number of overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention
Back on the streets, Front Royal’s Festival of Leaves celebrates a half century
Stephens City HOA gains from contracting a quality landscape, lawncare and snow removal service provider
Good Home Owner Association (HOA) property maintenance practices can keep a community looking vibrant and livable. Autumn Glen is a 52-acre community in Stephens City, composed of mostly senior citizens who prefer to have a lawncare contractor manage their lawn and snow removal requirements. The homeowners have also tasked President Joan Callahan and the HOA Board of Directors to maintain their reputation as the best-looking community in Stephens City.
“The goal of every HOA is to protect property values, and one way of doing so is to invest in quality landscaping and lawncare,” said Callahan. Attractive design and lush greenery can have an enormous influence on the overall appeal of a neighborhood. And with increased appeal comes enhanced property values. “Our HOA Beautification Committees work with the lawncare service provider to protect the property value and create enjoyable living spaces for Autumn Glen homeowners,” she said. A greener community provides a higher overall level of positivity and vibrancy.
A Cut Above Landscaping and Lawncare located in Winchester has been maintaining the common grounds, clubhouse and 169 residences at Autumn Glen HOA for 5 years now. “The contract operates year-round to provide a vast array of services, including: lawncare, landscape, and snow removal services,” said A Cut Above Vice President Travis Streit.
As spring quickly approaches, lush with hints of natural greens, A Cut Above works diligently to prepare HOA properties for the growing season to begin by removing sticks/debris and any residual leaves that fell from the trees since their previous fall clean-up. They continue the lawn maintenance throughout Spring, Summer, and Fall on a weekly basis so the property always remains pristine. According to Turf Manager Brian Tavenner, qualified spray technicians work consistently to fertilize lawns to promote healthy root development throughout the growing season. “An application of balanced granular fertilizer with pre-emergent crabgrass control is applied before ground temperatures reach 55 degrees. The next round is liquid broadleaf weed control with pre-emergence, to help mitigate any uninviting weeds during the Spring and Summer months. A grub and tick suppression is applied in conjunction with fertilizer, to combat the influx of evasive pests like Japanese Beetles in early to mid-July,” Tavenner said.
During the Summer months, spray technicians apply another round of balanced granular fertilizer to promote better overall health of the turf. “We adjust our services, (dependent on the weather) to prevent any damage to the turf or landscape. When conditions are relatively dry, we tend to raise our cutting height and reduce cutting frequency to allow the turf plenty of time to recuperate in between cuts. If we’ve had a significant amount of precipitation than we always proceed with caution or wait for the property to dry out,” Lawn Division Manager/Safety Coordinator Frankie Dunlap said. Dunlap’s safety coordinator duties include providing proper Personal Protective Equipment (chainsaw chaps, safety glasses, closed toed shoes, etc. worn to minimize exposure to hazards that cause workplace injuries), documenting incident reports, and monthly safety meetings.
During October, core aeration eliminates soil compaction which allows air, water, and fertilizer to better reach the root zone. Overseeding the freshly cored soil, allows for seed to drop into the holes and help thicken the stand of turf. Thickening the existing stand of turf will naturally defend against weeds being able to survive, as it creates a naturally shaded soil bed where the seed gets choked out before it ever has the chance to survive.
An additional round of Winterizer fertilizer is applied in late fall, to promote root development. This nitrogen-based application permits the roots to absorb and store nutrients during the dormant months of winter; in turn, the turf will be noticeably more vibrant in color as spring approaches. A granular liming application is applied during winter, (when weather permits) to help repair soil levels back to a neutral PH balance or slightly acidic. Autumn Glen’s Tall Fescue lawns prefer this soil PH to thrive.
Brian Tavenner knows the importance of employing experienced spray technicians. Every A Cut Above employee who applies lawn fertilizers and pesticides must obtain a Registered Spray Technician license which includes documenting 20 hours of training from the Applying Pesticides Correctly Core Manual, and 20 hours of field training on the safe and proper application of pesticides under direct on-site supervision of a Certified Commercial Applicator. The license is required because technicians must adjust the ratios of commercial mix so an ecological approach based on the life cycle and habitat of the pest is provided. “Spray Technicians are required to attend an approved category specific recertification course every 2 years,” Tavenner said.
Autumn is such a beautiful time of year, bringing another patchwork of color. However, as the leaves begin to fall, it can create an unpleasant sight for most homeowners. A Cut Above bulk leaf collection system consists of removing all leaves from landscape beds, turf, and any hard surfaces. Using backpack blowers, rakes, and tarps, just about virtually every leaf is collected into an area where they are either sucked up using a bagging system on the rear of a commercial sized zero-turn vehicle, or by using a leaf vacuum along the street curb to sweep up and shred those unwanted leaves. Autumn Glen homeowners say leaf removal is one of the most popular services offered. All common ground and front yard perennials are cut back, and final landscape edging is completed; this allows for the community to maintain a neat and pristine look throughout the dormant season.
Snow removal is a major concern in the winter months for seniors. The goal during any snowstorm is to keep home walkways, driveways, and parking lots as clear and safe as possible. Autumn Glen regulations requires three inches of snow to accumulate before requesting A Cut Above services. Since the streets in Autumn Glen are the property of VDOT, the Autumn Glen Board of Directors wait for VDOT to clear the streets before contacting A Cut Above to plow driveways and the clubhouse parking lot. Once VDOT has finished their first sweep, A Cut Above has multiple crews engaged working in unison to remove snow and allow for safe ingress/egress for homeowners throughout the snowy event.
Snow removal staff shovel the snow 10-15 feet away from the homeowner garage doors to allow equipment to pull in the driveway and back drag snow out into the street. Staff operate trucks, tractors, skid steers etc. to push snow to specified areas. Using ATVs, A Cut Above clear home sidewalks and driveways throughout the community quickly and efficiently. “There is nothing better than waking up after a snowstorm, opening your garage door and seeing a freshly plowed driveway,” said Architectural Review and Covenants Committee Chair, Mary Sturm.
The Autumn Glen HOA Board has the responsibility of developing and managing activities and performance related to the service providers they employ. The main objective is to build a strong relationship that motivates service providers to deliver excellent maintenance throughout the contract period. The HOA Board worked closely with A Cut Above on the property management and snow removal services proposal to identify clear and concise provisions regarding the timeline for the work, the scope of the work, and how the work should be performed. This enabled both Autumn Glen and A Cut Above to be aware of their respective obligations toward each other. “The job is made a lot easier when you have good collaboration between HOA and service provider,” said Callahan. Likewise, the A Cut Above Vice President believes the feeling is mutual. “It is imperative that the management staff of A Cut Above work in unison with the landscape committee from Autumn Glen to ensure we are all on the same page with realistic expectations and accountability from both parties,” Streit said.
