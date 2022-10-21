State News
Attorney General Miyares joins 19 state coalition in launching investigation into six major banks over ESG investing
On October 19, 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that members of a multistate coalition, including 19 attorneys general, have served six major American banks with civil investigative demands, which act as a subpoena, asking for documents relating to the companies’ involvement with the United Nations (UN) Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA).
The banks under investigation include Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. NZBA-member banks must set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050. Missouri is leading the investigation, with Arizona, Kentucky, and Texas also serving as leadership states on this investigation.
“The U.N’s Net-Zero Banking Alliance, which includes American companies, punishes Virginia farmers and Virginia companies that deal with fossil fuel-related activities. Virginians are not subject to UN business standards. That’s why I’ve joined a coalition of attorney generals investigating six major American banks for ceding authority to a foreign body,” said Attorney General Miyares.
In addition to, Virginia, Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas have joined the Missouri-led investigation into the six banks. Five other states have joined but can’t be named due to state laws or regulations regarding confidentiality.
State News
Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides
A former aide to Virginia Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has filed a civil lawsuit against her onetime boss, claiming March asked her to do private work in a taxpayer-funded job and raising the prospect of class-action litigation on overtime pay for hundreds of legislative staffers.
Tambra Lynn Blankenship, a Giles County resident who briefly worked for March over the summer, filed the suit last week in Richmond City Circuit Court.
She’s seeking a judgment of at least $70,000 and court approval to initiate a class action that could involve 500 to 1,000 legislative aides whom Blankenship’s lawyers argue may have been improperly denied overtime pay by the General Assembly.
“State law requires that [legislative aides] be provided compensation for every hour worked,” the complaint says.
A woman who answered the phone at March’s district office Thursday said the delegate had decided not to comment.
Ironically, the case targeting General Assembly labor practices appears to center around an overtime bill the General Assembly passed in 2021. The bill was rolled back this year, and the suit only applies to legislative staffers who worked more than 40 hours in that yearlong window.
A state human resources document describing the impact of the 2021 law, an attempt to better align the state with a federal law requiring employers to pay some workers time and a half if they exceed 40 hours, said it allowed state agencies to be sued in class-action lawsuits. However, the idea that aides could be eligible for overtime came as a surprise to some on Capitol Square, where staffers have long been considered ineligible for overtime in unpredictable, salaried jobs.
The House of Delegates clerk’s office, which handles some of the body’s administrative functions but leaves individual delegates largely free to run their own offices, said it was looking into the matter and could not immediately comment. The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares also said it was looking into the issue. Neither the state nor March have filed a formal response in court.
The suit, filed Oct. 13 by attorneys with Roanoke-based Strelka Employment Law, says legislative aides are expected to be on call “around the clock” for state lawmakers, which regularly leads them to work well above 40 hours a week.
In more specific allegations against March, Blankenship claims she was asked to perform more than 40 hours of work per work, including tasks that had nothing to do with official General Assembly business.
“Del. March repeatedly tasked the named Plaintiff with job duties that benefited either a business enterprise of Del. March or a personal matter for Del. March or both,” the lawsuit says, adding none of the work fell within the “essential job duties” of a legislative aide.
The suit also claims March “directed employees to intentionally falsify time records to illustrate that employees were working less hours than the total number of hours actually worked.”
The 2021 overtime legislation, which generally made it easier for more workers to claim overtime pay, included a line waiving the state’s “sovereign immunity” protection from overtime claims, according to Blankenship’s complaint.
“The Virginia Overtime Wage Act was later amended to withdraw the waiver of sovereign immunity,” the suit says.
Thomas E. Strelka, an attorney representing Blankenship in the case, said the class-action status would only apply to those who worked as legislative aides during the period when the state waived its immunity from overtime claims. If the class-action status is approved, Strelka said affected employees can expect to get a mailer asking if they want to participate in the suit.
“It would go to current and former [legislative aides] for them to opt-in,” Strelka said, insisting no exemption in federal law applies to legislative aide positions.
The suit doesn’t go into detail about what kind of unofficial work Blankenship was asked to perform for March, and Strelka declined to elaborate.
March, a first-term legislator, is locked in an acrimonious election fight with Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, after the two conservative legislators were drawn into the same district. Last month, March claimed Williams assaulted her at a Republican fundraiser in Wytheville. Williams said the encounter was an accidental bump that March is embellishing for political gain.
The two legislators are expected to compete for the GOP nomination in the Republican-heavy district next year.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Attorney General Miyares joins bipartisan coalition to regulate abusive practices of pharmacy benefit managers
On October 18, 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a bipartisan coalition of 34 attorneys general from across the country in an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit supporting Oklahoma’s laws regulating pharmacy benefit managers’ abusive behavior (PBMs).
Oklahoma’s laws regulating PBMs are similar to Virginia’s and are being challenged in the latest of a string of lawsuits by the PBM industry’s national lobbying association, the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA).
Attorney General Miyares and the bipartisan coalition seek to protect Virginia consumers by assuring that Virginia and all states can regulate PBMs.
As Attorney General Miyares and the coalition write in their amicus brief to the Tenth Circuit, “states have an interest in preserving states’ authority to regulate companies doing business in their states, protecting their residents’ access to healthcare, and curbing abusive business practices. To advance these interests, nearly all states regulate pharmacy benefit managers.” PCMA’s broad approach to federal preemption, however, would “severely impede states’ abilities to protect their residents and potentially upend licensing and regulatory structures in nearly every state.”
“Virginians’ healthcare costs continue to rise, and PBMs are partially to blame. Virginia has enacted laws to protect consumers from abusive PBM practices, including those I supported in the General Assembly. Now, as your Attorney General, protecting consumers is one of my most important jobs, and I will continue to fight for these laws and the consumers they protect,” said Attorney General Miyares.
PBMs are intermediaries between prescription-drug plans, pharmacies, and drug manufacturers in the prescription pharmaceutical industry. PBMs profit from fees charged to market participants and by reimbursing pharmacies less than the PBM is paid by plans for dispensing medications. PBMs have imposed self-serving protections that reduce competition, limit prescription medication access, and impose various confidentiality requirements. For example, PBMs have tried to force consumers to use PBM-affiliated pharmacies at the expense of independent, often more convenient, pharmacies by giving consumers preferential rates if they use a PBM-affiliated pharmacy or by denying coverage at non-affiliated pharmacies altogether.
These business practices have harmed consumers, pharmacies, and states. Rural and independent pharmacies have especially struggled to survive when PBMs impose financially unsustainable conditions. The PBM industry, however, reaps hundreds of billions of dollars annually.
PBMs have been largely unregulated for decades. States like Virginia, Oklahoma, and others have stepped up and paved the way for PBM regulation to protect consumers and pharmacies.
In the absence of meaningful federal regulations, Oklahoma — like many states — passed laws regulating PBM-pharmacy interactions. The Oklahoma laws at issue address two key components of PBM business practices: ensuring pharmacy-network adequacy and curtailing PBM’s self-dealing. More specifically, Oklahoma requires PBM’s pharmacy networks to have sufficient geographic coverage, allow all in-network pharmacies to receive preferred-participation status if they meet the PBM’s criteria for that status, prohibit network exclusion solely because a pharmacy employee may be on probationary status, and prohibit PBMs from incentivizing the use of particular (typically PBM-affiliated) in-network pharmacies.
In Mulready, PCMA sued various Oklahoma officials, alleging that federal law (ERISA and Medicare Part D) preempts Oklahoma’s laws. The district court held that federal law did not preempt the state laws. PCMA appealed to the Tenth Circuit, which will decide whether ERISA or Medicare preempts Oklahoma’s laws.
Attorney General Miyares was joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
State News
Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines
• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration wants another delay in the process of updating history and social sciences standards for public schools, with a final vote potentially scheduled for February.—VPM
• A state commission decided against moving forward with a plan to consolidate Virginia’s costly juvenile jail system, which is “three-quarters empty.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A plan to create Virginia’s first onshore wind farm in Botetourt County won approval from the state. It still needs an OK from local authorities and a buyer for the energy it would produce.—Roanoke Times
• Dominion Energy wants to turn a vacant lot in downtown Richmond into an electric vehicle charging park.—WRIC
• The Cordish Companies, a casino developer that lost out on the failed casino project in Richmond, is now partnering with the city of Petersburg to potentially build there.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• “Metro could open the long-delayed Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport in time for Thanksgiving travel, but transit executives say there aren’t enough trains.”—Washington Post
• The jet of flames that erupted in a Dinwiddie High School classroom last week was caused by a flammable liquid demonstration. One student remains in the hospital.—NBC12
• A Washington Commanders fan who won a $14,000 stadium raffle prize says the check he got from the team bounced.—WUSA9
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Explained: How the state got its parents’ rights law
The Virginia law widely cited by Republicans as the foundation for their push to empower parents began with a legal dispute about when sperm donors should and shouldn’t be considered fathers.
In 2013, the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled that a man whose sperm had been used in an assisted conception process with his long-term partner didn’t lose his parental rights simply because he hadn’t been married to her.
According to court records, the man who brought the case had been in a relationship with the woman, and the couple had agreed to have a child through in vitro fertilization after being unable to conceive naturally. When the relationship ended a year after the baby was born, the man claimed he was being wrongfully cut out of the child’s life.
Lower courts blocked his custody efforts because of a state law that prevents sperm donors from claiming parental rights unless they’re the gestational mother’s husband. But that policy, the state Supreme Court wrote as it sided with the would-be father, couldn’t justify severing “the constitutionally protected relationship he had begun to establish with his infant child.”
“Simply put, there is no compelling reason why a responsible, involved, unmarried, the biological parent should never be allowed to establish legal parentage of her or his child born as a result of assisted conception,” the court wrote.
In its 2013 session, the General Assembly passed a one-sentence bill in response to that ruling, with proponents saying it would enshrine the widely recognized common-law concept of parental rights in state code.
“A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent’s child,” the Virginia law reads.
With Gov. Glenn Youngkin heavily focused on pro-parent messaging, that law has recently been cited to justify a range of GOP policy positions, including mask-optional COVID-19 policies for public schools, parental notification for explicit school reading assignments and mandatory parental approval if students want to transition to a different gender at school socially.
Some critics feel Republicans’ emphasis on parents knowing best glosses over the reality that what parents want doesn’t always match the interests of their child or school policies designed to accommodate all families.
In a comment opposing Youngkin’s proposed policies on transgender students, the ACLU of Virginia said his administration had taken a Democratic law written to protect trans kids and retooled the policy to be about “the supposed vindication of the rights of parents.”
“For example, the section titled ‘Guiding Principles’ focuses almost exclusively on ‘parental rights,’ rather than the needs of transgender students,” the ACLU wrote.
In custody and visitation disputes, the best interests of the child are a key consideration for the courts, according to attorney Daniel Gray, who chairs the Virginia Bar Association’s Family Law Coalition. State law instructs courts to weigh numerous factors in adjudicating those disputes, including the child’s developmental, emotional, and physical needs, the level of parental involvement, and the child’s “reasonable preference.”
The state has a legal process for terminating the rights of parents deemed unfit or incapable of providing care, and court records show it was initiated more than 2,200 times in 2021. Gray said that the types of situations that cause authorities to take that step can vary and have changed over time.
“There is no hard and fast rule, but you’d be looking for things like physical abuse of a child; serious, chronic, and untreated substance abuse issues; and an inability to provide adequate care for the child,” Gray said in an email.
More than 5,100 abuse and neglect cases were filed last year, according to Virginia Juvenile and Domestic Relations court data.
‘The oldest of the fundamental liberty interests’
Numerous U.S. Supreme Court rulings have upheld parents’ constitutional rights, including the landmark Pierce v. Society of Sisters opinion in 1925 that struck down an Oregon law requiring children to attend public schools. In a 2000 court ruling, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor called parental control of children “perhaps the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests recognized by this Court.”
When the Virginia law was passed almost a decade ago, legislators had a measured discussion, with both sides acknowledging parental rights are important but not unlimited.
Democrats who voted against the bill warned it could have unintended consequences, arguing the law might tilt the scales on complicated legal questions of when the government should overrule parents’ wishes to ensure children’s best interests.
When the bill came to the floor of the House of Delegates, then-Minority Leader David Toscano, D-Charlottesville, warned that even though the language sounded like an unobjectionable endorsement of parental involvement, it could have unintended impacts on how courts handle custody and visitation issues, as well as cases of abuse and neglect.
“It creates some problems that we haven’t thought through,” Toscano said, according to an archived video of the 2013 session.
Then-Del. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said in cases where parents are fighting over a child, the law could force judges to grant joint custody “whether they think that’s in the best interest of the child or not.”
The Republican sponsor of the bill, then Del. Brenda Pogge, R-James City, explained that it was meant as a broad instruction to the courts that parental rights should be respected, not something designed to bring about dramatic change.
“The compelling interest of the state will be able to interfere with a parent’s fundamental rights,” she said on the House floor.
She described the bill as a stand against a “national trend” of parents’ rights being diminished.
“And it could happen in Virginia,” Pogge said. “Virginia parents are in danger of having their fundamental rights eroded because the General Assembly has never instructed the courts as to the level of protection that is to be given to parental rights.”
Gray said the 2013 legislation hasn’t had a major impact on how courts handle family law and mostly “restates” the Supreme Court’s view of parental rights.
Parents’ prerogatives and rights of trans kids
Republicans have spent more than a year making a case that erosion has come to pass, helped partly by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s 2021 debate stage comment that parents shouldn’t be “telling schools what they should teach.” Some Democrats maintain McAuliffe was making a valid point about not letting activist parents dictate school curriculum, but others have acknowledged the comment came across as an overbroad repudiation of parents having a say in how schools are run.
Last week, many conservatives expressed outrage over a potential bill from Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, to make it easier to pursue child abuse cases against parents who cause physical or mental harm to a child based on gender identity or sexual orientation.
Guzman filed a similar bill in 2020 that never advanced out of subcommittee, but Republicans have been eager to spotlight what they say is an effort to use government power to punish parents who take a cautious or skeptical approach to gender identity issues. Guzman’s proposal sent Democrats scrambling into damage control mode, with party leaders saying the bill had no chance of passing. Guzman said the bill had been mischaracterized and was not meant to instruct authorities to target parents just for being unsupportive of a child who identifies as LGBTQ.
The 2013 parents’ rights law could have a direct bearing on how the state ultimately balances parents’ prerogatives with the rights of transgender minors. A conservative legal group, the Alliance Defending Freedom, is currently challenging a Harrisonburg City Public Schools policy that instructs teachers to accommodate students who want to adopt a new gender identity at school without their parent’s knowledge or consent. The lawsuit claims that the policy violates Virginia’s parents’ rights statute, arguing parents have a fundamental right to “guide their children through difficult and potentially life-altering decisions.”
LGBTQ advocates and many school officials say outing transgender minors to their parents without their consent violates their privacy and autonomy and could put them at risk of harm from unaccepting parents.
“Fundamentally, rather than subvert the constitutional rights of teachers and parents, the Nondiscrimination Policy serves to protect the constitutional rights of students and their families to receive a free, appropriate education, regardless of their identity or background,” lawyers for the Harrisonburg school system wrote in response to the lawsuit challenging the gender identity policy.
The Harrisonburg case will be heard in court on Nov. 1.
In a recent interview, Toscano, the former House Democratic leader, said his comments about unintended consequences of the parents’ rights law have been proven correct.
“I think that the Youngkin administration has gone a little overboard on this issue,” Toscano said. “Most people think parents ought to be actively engaged in their children’s education and are in a good position to advocate for their kids. That being said, it is not a hundred percent the case that they always should have the final say.”
In a Sunday morning interview on CNN earlier this month, Youngkin reiterated his view that parental involvement is a paramount concern when it comes to gender identity issues.
“Let’s be clear: Parents have this right,” Youngkin said. “Children don’t belong to the state. They belong to families.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that is completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle.
“I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of Onsite Water and Wastewater Services, told members of the state’s Joint Subcommittee on Recurrent Flooding earlier this month. “In that red circle, you can see a nice mound where that homeowner’s aboveground alternative system that probably cost them $30,000 to $40,000 dollars to install is sitting.”
The system Gregory was referring to was a septic system, the regulation of which is a major focus for VDH.
The agency must issue a permit for a septic system if property owners don’t have access to a public sewer or water system, and counties require septic permits to issue a building permit. Septic is particularly in demand among rural property owners, who tend to be located miles away from public sewer infrastructure, whether on the coastline or inland.
The increased availability of alternative septic systems, along with greater flooding from sea level rise and intensifying rainfall linked to climate change, is leading the department to reexamine its sewage handling and disposal regulations following legislative changes.
“It’s been 20 years since we’ve revised the regulations, so we’re opening them wide open,” Gregory told The Virginia Mercury.
Technologies
There are about 1.1 million septic systems statewide, with the majority of them classified as conventional.
Conventional systems work by storing wastewater that leaves a building in a septic tank before sending it through a distribution box. The waste is then emptied into the ground before eventually trickling down into groundwater.
The idea is that the ground will absorb the waste, or effluent, and filter out bacteria or other pollutants before the wastewater enters the waterway.
But about 35% of Virginia’s systems are of a newer alternative style, which can include a mound or pressure disbursement, Gregory said.
The former elevates the area where the waste is released into the ground, creating more earth for it to travel through before reaching the groundwater, while the latter sends waste to a separate drain field. A third approach uses ultraviolet light to treat waste.
But while alternative systems effectively treat wastewater, they can be up to three times more expensive than conventional ones.
Under current regulations, all septic systems must be 70 feet or more from waters that contain shellfish. Now, however, with the emergence of systems more flexible than conventional designs, the department is considering reducing that requirement.
It can be challenging to install conventional systems within the 70-foot constraint for smaller properties near waters where shellfish live. Gregory said alternative systems coupled with conventional ones located closer to shellfish waters can still effectively treat waste while creating flexibility for property owners.
“If you were able to move 60 feet away and put in some treated effluent, maybe you can get into a sandier soil that would be more accepting of the effluent and be able actually to disperse it,” Gregory said.
Because waste entering the ground can have environmental impacts, any change to setback requirements that is proposed will need to be backed by research, Gregory said.
Climate change
As more and more areas of Virginia’s shoreline are subjected to increased flooding from rising tides and increased rainfall, the new technologies provide some flexibility to property owners adapting to the evolving environment.
One 2018 Virginia Coastal Policy Center report warned that rising sea levels from climate change can submerge septic systems, causing backups that can pose environmental and health concerns.
“The basic problem is that an increasing number of properties will have their septic systems inundated as flooding increases, and we need to recognize that and have a plan and funding to address that,” said Elizabeth Andrews, director of the center.
Skip Stiles, executive director of the nonprofit Wetlands Watch, warned waste from failed septic systems could also impact the aquaculture industry.
“This is not just a public health problem, it’s an economic problem,” Stiles said.
Data from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science’s Adapt Virginia tool show that waters south of Onemo on the Middle Peninsula will see an average increase of 1.07 feet by 2040 and 2.98 feet in 2080 under an “intermediate” sea level rise scenario. Hog Island off the Eastern Shore will see an increase of 2.9 feet and 4.81 feet over the same periods.
For regulators working to ensure that septic systems in areas facing flooding don’t cause widespread problems, “the issue that we’re talking about at least with climate change is timing,” Gregory said.
In Virginia, most septic permits don’t expire until the system fails, although alternative onsite sewage systems must get an annual maintenance inspection. For large alternative onsite sewage systems, defined as those that disperse at least 1,000 gallons per day or serve three or more homes, permits must be renewed every five years.
A working group convened under a 2021 law that ordered VDH to incorporate climate change considerations into the septic regulations is considering requiring the state to evaluate permits every 10, 15 or 20 years.
“If things haven’t changed, renew the permit and continue using it. Or, if there is some setback and maybe the setback is reduced [because of sea level rise] maybe there’s a condition to add treatment to ensure that system is protective,” Gregory said.
Andrews proposed another way Virginia could ensure periodic inspections of systems in flood-prone areas: requiring a septic system inspection at the sale of a home to inform buyers of what they are getting.
Other states have adopted that approach, she said. But she cautioned, “you don’t want to penalize homeowners who can’t afford to repair their septic systems and make it so they cannot sell their homes and end up renting them instead. So funding assistance needs to be available for repair.”
Several funding programs to help homeowners are already managed by VDH. But they face rising demand: One well and septic repair program that was allocated $11.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds stopped accepting applications due to an “unprecedented level” of demand. Gregory said 35% of the applications were from the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and Eastern Shore.
Legislation
Septic systems have increasingly become a focus of legislation in Richmond.
In 2021, the General Assembly passed a bill from Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, requiring state septic regulations to consider climate change. The law also allowed Virginia’s Onsite Sewage Indemnification Fund to provide grants and loans to property owners at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to repair failing septic systems.
“The catastrophic flooding that we are seeing in many parts of Virginia poses a serious threat to failing septic systems; these floods are a part of climate change, and we need to anticipate that these dangers will continue to accelerate over the next decade,” said Hashmi in an email. “Environmental and public health hazards will be severe if we do not address these concerns in advance.”
Other legislation from Del. Keith Hodges, R-Urbanna, transferred authority for regulating septic pump outs, which remove sludge from the bottom of a septic tank to ensure the system can work properly, from local commonwealth’s attorney offices to the Virginia Department of Health.
Hodges explained that the agency can work with property owners to correct issues before dropping the hammer on them.
Both delegates stopped short of saying septic permits should be outright denied because of climate change.
“[We’ve got to] drill down to the problem and solve what’s in front of you,” Hodges said. “Let’s get down and get an actual system that’s going to work in those areas.” If people are denied septic permits to live in climate change-impacted areas, he said property values will plummet, hurting local tax revenues.
Hashmi said local governments and VDH “will need to develop policies for issues that develop from increased flooding.”
But Jay Ford of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said the state should start denying septic permits for areas that are subject to known flooding linked to sea level rise.
“We clearly have areas that will be unusable in any reasonable sense of the word,” Ford said, adding that failed systems directly impact waterways and the Bay.
Stiles said that while permit denial would be contentious, it should be part of the discussion alongside more frequent inspections.
“The big challenge,” he said, is crafting regulations that are forward-thinking when it comes to climate change impacts.
Stiles noted that environmental justice concerns related to African American communities living on land have historically tended to be of poorer draining quality.
According to Gregory, VDH will unveil proposed new regulations next year as part of a Notice of Intended Regulatory Action review, which includes public comment.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Governor Youngkin announces 2022-2023 Physical Activity Award Program For school personnel
In partnership with the Virginia Department of Education, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the 2022-2023 Governor’s Physical Activity Award Program for School Personnel. The program emphasizes the connection between regular physical activity and its benefits to school personnel’s overall health and wellness.
“By making daily physical activity a priority in their lives, the adults in our schools set an invaluable example for the students they serve. I look forward to celebrating the school personnel across Virginia who invest in their physical and mental health and wellness by engaging in this award program,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
The Governor’s Physical Activity Award Program provides a structure and incentives for school employees to plan and carry out a weekly schedule of regular aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities, including walking, dance, cycling, sports, and weight lifting.
Participating school employees log their activities over the course of 16 weeks (extensions of up to two weeks are allowed in the event of illness or other unforeseen circumstances). By completing and documenting their activities and challenges, participants qualify for the following awards based on their level of sustained physical activity:
• Bronze Award — 150 minutes or more of movement three days a week.
• Silver Award — 200 minutes or more of movement four days a week.
• Gold Award — 250 minutes or more of movement five days a week.
• Platinum Award — 250 minutes of movement five days a week and muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week.
“VDOE is grateful for Governor Youngkin’s enthusiastic support of this annual program to promote fitness and celebrate the efforts of school personnel to increase their daily physical activity and inspire students to do the same,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
A supervisor must sign the completed activity logs and submit them to VDOE by April 20 by email at vdoe.physicalactivity@doe.virginia.gov.
Wind: 0mph ENE
Humidity: 70%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 0
70/41°F
63/48°F