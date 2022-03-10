State News
Attorney General Miyares joins 3rd Annual Slam the Scam Day
RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares is participating in the third annual National Slam the Scam Day, a project of the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).
Slam the Scam Day is part of the larger National Consumer Protection Week, (NCPW) coordinated by the Federal Trade Commission March 6 through 12, 2022.
The initiative’s purpose is to spread the word about how to spot social security and other government imposter scams. Scam prevention and preparedness education go a long way in protecting consumers and it is critical that Virginians are equipped with the information they need to be able to spot fraud and not get swindled by criminals.
Here are some telltale signs of a government imposter scam –
- Someone claims to be with the Social Security Administration, or another government employee.
- They try to convince you there is a problem with your Social Security Number, account, or benefits.
- Scammers may ask for personal information, demand payment, or make threats to resolve the fabricated issue.
- Scammers often require payment via retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency such as Bitcoin, or prepaid debit card.
The Attorney General wants to remind Virginians of some key safety tips that can help protect you and your loved ones –
- If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email, hang up or do not respond.
- Government employees will NEVER threaten you or demand immediate payment.
- If you receive a suspicious call, text, or email that mentions Social Security, ignore it and report it to oig.ssa.gov. Report other government impostor scams to FTC.gov.
It takes all of us to #slamthescam, and the more you know the more protected you are from scammers. Attorney General Miyares urges Virginians to be proactive and remain alert for possible scams.
Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:
By phone: (800) 552-9963
By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
Online Complaint Form
Online Contact Form
Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares announce agreement to protect Virginians and prosecute fraudulent unemployment claims
RICHMOND, VA – On March 10, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that the Attorney General has signed an agreement with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) to prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia has been inundated with fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. These fraudulent claims are perpetrated through identity theft of innocent Virginians by organized criminal rings. Under Virginia law, the VEC can request and authorize the Attorney General to represent the VEC in the prosecution of criminal unemployment compensation fraud cases.
“When someone commits fraud against the state, they are stealing from all Virginians. When that fraud impacts our unemployment insurance program, it is especially hurting people in need. I am proud of Attorney General Miyares who will take on this important role of fighting fraud and abuse on behalf of all Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“The VEC has asked that I take on this responsibility, and I enthusiastically agreed to the VEC’s request,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Protecting the Commonwealth from crime is one of my top priorities as Attorney General. Fraudulent claims must be prosecuted and fraud on the unemployment fund diverts resources from those who need them most.”
“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to refocus on our customers, the individuals and employers, and get them the resources they need,” said Commissioner Carrie Roth. “Working with the Attorney General’s office, we are increasing our efforts to go after those who are committing fraud and taking from Virginians the benefits they are entitled to receive. This fraudulent activity is frustrating to many Virginians who are already in tough situations and we are bringing the additional support of the Attorney General’s office to hold those committing this crime accountable.”
Warner & Kaine applaud $1.5 million in federal funding for electric school buses
On March 8, 2022, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) applauded $1,530,000 in federal funding awarded to school districts across the Commonwealth. The funds were administered through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of two programs: the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebates and the annual 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates. The funds will go towards the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric, propane, compressed natural gas, diesel or gasoline buses that will reduce harmful emissions in the environment.
“We are glad to see so many Virginia school districts receive funding to invest in electric school buses and cleaner vehicles,” the Senators said. “This investment will significantly benefit our communities by reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. We look forward to helping Virginia school districts compete for additional funding through the $5 billion clean and electric school bus grant program in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”
The funds will be broken down as follows:
• $900,000 for three school buses for Petersburg City Public Schools as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebates.
This new program provides funds to replace old diesel school buses with new, zero-emission electric school buses. The funds are reserved exclusively for school districts in underserved communities, Tribal schools, and private fleets serving those schools.
• $250,000 for 10 buses for Newport News Public Schools as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates.
• $200,000 for 10 buses for Loudoun County Public Schools as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates.
• $100,000 for five buses for Carroll County Public Schools as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates.
• $80,000 for four buses for Culpeper County Public Schools as part of the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates.
This program funds the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric, diesel, gasoline, propane, or compressed natural gas school buses meeting current emission standards.
Attorney General Miyares announces Top 10 consumer complaints
Richmond, VA — On March 7, 2022, As part of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the Top 10 consumer complaints received by his office. By highlighting these common complaints, the Attorney General hopes Virginians will stay vigilant to any sale or service that seems suspicious or illegal and actively report any consumer concern.
During 2021, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section received and processed 5,036 consumer complaints. The Top 10 complaint subjects were:
1. Automotive Sales
2. Credit, Loans & Debt Collection
3. Home Improvement, Service & Repair
4. Entertainment
5. Warranties & Rebates
6. Internet Sales & Service
7. Automotive Service & Repair
8. Medical/Health Professions
9. Other Professional Services
10. Timeshares & Recreation Property (tie)
10. Transportation & Freight (tie)
The Attorney General’s Office serves as the central clearinghouse in Virginia for the receipt, evaluation, and referral of consumer complaints. It also operates a Consumer Protection Hotline. Last year, the Office handled more than 14,000 calls from consumers needing assistance.
“My Consumer Protection Section is dedicated to protecting Virginia consumers and enforcing Virginia’s consumer protection laws. Unfortunately, there are bad actors who seek to take advantage of Virginians in a variety of sophisticated scams and through fraudulent behavior. This hurts both consumers and the overwhelming amount of Virginia businesses who play by the rules,” said Attorney General Miyares.
“If you have a complaint regarding a consumer issue, please contact my Office to see how we can help you. If the matter falls under the jurisdiction of another agency, we will help get you to the right place.”
In addition to serving as Virginia’s clearinghouse for consumer complaints, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section also offers dispute resolution services to individual consumers and businesses to assist them in resolving consumer complaints.
The Dispute Resolution Unit can serve as a neutral facilitator and point of contact between consumers and businesses as they voluntarily work toward a mutually agreeable outcome. Last year, the Dispute Resolution Unit and the Section’s investigators resolved or closed 3,881 consumer complaints with consumers recovering $507,809.
To learn more about consumer protection in Virginia, Attorney General Miyares encourages consumers to check out our Consumer Complaint Database. Individuals can find the number of complaints filed against a specific business, whether the complaints are open or closed, a description of the complaint topic, the outcome of individual complaints, and other information. The database can be searched by company name, industry, or complaint topic among other categories and limited to geographic areas.
Two Northern Virginia men sentenced for fentanyl related offenses
RICHMOND, VA – Two men charged with fentanyl trafficking offenses have been sentenced to a combined 19 years after a joint effort by the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Kibruysfa Degefa has been sentenced to 168 months in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of conspiracy to distribute, possession, and distribution of fentanyl and Eutylone, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of drug trafficking. He conspired with others to distribute pressed pills that resembled prescription medications but that actually contained fentanyl. Pills containing fentanyl distributed by Mr. Degefa contributed to the overdose death of a 20 year old female in Arlington, Virginia in December of 2020.
Trevor Randolph has been sentenced to 60 months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute pressed pills containing fentanyl after selling a quantity of pills to an undercover detective. At the time of his arrest, Mr. Randolph had over 1,000 pressed pills containing fentanyl in his vehicle destined for distribution.
Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic, pain-relieving opioid usually used to treat cancer patients that can be 50 to 100 percent more powerful than morphine. Fentanyl has a heroin-like effect on users, and is often mixed with cocaine and/or heroin to make a powerful drug concoction. In 2021, around 2,000 Virginians died from the effects of fentanyl and other drugs, with fentanyl overdoses being the most common. Fatal overdoses linked to fentanyl have increased exponentially since the start of the pandemic, and according to recent data, drug fatalities outnumbered firearm and traffic deaths combined in 2020 and 2021.
Attorney General Miyares is committed to cracking down on crime and helping Virginians fight back against the opioid epidemic. The sentences imposed today will help make Virginia communities safer.
Retired Spotsylvania County Doctor deceased; investigation remains ongoing
A Spotsylvania County man arrested Feb. 25, 2022, by the Virginia State Police died March 3, 2022, in Loudoun County. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Michael B. O’Brien, 66. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy and examination. At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication of foul play and his death appears to be self-inflicted.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office arrested O’Brien on Feb. 25 on one felony count of forcible sodomy. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Since the arrest was made, state police have heard from numerous individuals concerning the ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault by O’Brien while practicing as an orthopedic surgery specialist in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County region. State police are still pursuing the investigation and still encouraging anyone with information to contact us at 1-888-300-0156- or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Virginia parents concerned bill will lead to spike in student referral to police
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that will allow school principals to report some misdemeanor offenses of students to law enforcement, reversing parts of a previous law.
Lawmakers, parents, and advocates are concerned the legislation will prompt the overreporting of minor offenses to law enforcement versus leaving reporting to the discretion of school officials.
Symone Walker is the mother of two children, one enrolled in Arlington Public Schools. She is also the co-chair of the Arlington NAACP Education Committee and vice-chair of the Arlington Special Education Advisory Committee.
Walker worries that Virginia isn’t working fast enough to close up the school-to-prison pipeline, known as harsh disciplinary actions that data show primarily push Black and Latino students out of schools and into jails and prisons.
“The General Assembly had made some progress in rolling back some really punitive laws that were contributing to the school-to-prison pipeline,” Walker said.
Previous legislation to undo the school-to-prison pipeline
Virginia made headlines with reports that it led the nation in referring students to law enforcement and it prompted legislative action.
State legislators passed a law in 2020 that school officials did not have to report minor offenses to law enforcement such as disruptive behavior, disorderly conduct, and trespassing. They still had to report felonies.
Lawmakers also passed a bill in 2020 that exempted students from being charged under state law with disorderly conduct—phrase advocates say is loosely interpreted in the referral process— if it happened on school grounds, on a school bus, or at a school event.
A Senate committee blocked a Republican-backed measure Friday that would have reintroduced the vague disorderly conduct charge.
New legislation
Walker is concerned that Senate Bill 36, introduced by Sen. Thomas Norment, R- Williamsburg, along with other bills, could stunt that progress. The measure is identical to a House bill. The General Assembly recently passed both measures with bipartisan support in both chambers.
Norment said during a Senate committee hearing that his bill was designed just to add better structure to what was a bipartisan bill when passed in 2020. He pushed back against the Senate committee effort to pass it by indefinitely.
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, objected to the bill.
“I care about the school-to-prison pipeline and what this does is open that back up again,” Locke said. “Those who are going to be reported are Black and Brown children, primarily.”
A substitute was adopted and then advanced.
Norment, however, celebrated the legislative victory in a constituent newsletter Friday by stating that school principals will be required to report misdemeanor offenses.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who introduced the 2020 bill loosening reporting requirements, released a statement to Capital News Service that said Virginia is in better shape than seven years ago, “and that we must continue our progress to disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline.”
“It is disappointing to see the legislature vote to undo part of that progress by mandating reporting of some incidents that are technically misdemeanors to law enforcement, taking the decision on whether to report away from the parents of the children involved in the incident,” McClellan stated.
Principals will be required to report to law enforcement certain misdemeanors such as stalking, written and oral threats, and other offenses which were eliminated in 2020.
The amended version allows a school board to create an alternative disciplinary process for students involved in assaults without bodily injury. If there is agreeable mediation between parties, the incident does not have to be reported to the police.
That alternative process is an option for school boards to implement, not a requirement.
School officials may choose to report written threats made by students with individualized education plans, the term used for placement of students with disabilities who need special education, according to the bill. Several lawmakers had expressed concern that the bill could disproportionately affect students with disabilities.
Walker said it is unfortunate that Black and Latino students, and students with disabilities are more often put on a path of contact with law enforcement.
“Arlington is a microcosm of the state as a whole – where you have a disproportionate amount of Black and Brown students that end up disciplined at a higher rate than their white counterparts,” Walker said.
A referral to law enforcement includes all contact students have with officers, including arrests, citations, tickets and court referrals, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Black and Latino students at Arlington Public Schools made up nearly 70% of referrals to law enforcement, despite white students being nearly half of the enrollment, according to Arlington Public Schools.
School resource officers
Walker is also concerned about the push to get more school resource officers into schools across the state.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pledged during his campaign to station police officers in every school, a decision currently made by local school districts.
The House passed House Bill 873, introduced by Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, along with a party-line vote. The bill originally required school districts to place a school resource officer —law enforcement officers stationed in public schools— in every elementary and secondary school. If a district failed to comply with the legislation they would not receive state grant funding, according to the fiscal statement.
The Senate finance committee reported a substitute version removing the requirement to have a resource officer in every school. Instead, a designated law enforcement officer will be trained and serve as a liaison for the school administrator in schools without a resource officer.
The Democrat-led Senate denied a similar bill, proposed by Sen. Bill DeSteph, R- Virginia Beach.
Virginia’s high rate of student referral
Ethan Lynne, a student at Patrick Henry High School in Hanover and member of the Virginia Teen Democrats, said he is nervous for his peers who may not be favored by the administration. He fears the bill will contribute to the racial disparities reported in schools.
“This can easily change the rest of their lives forever,” Lynne said.
Students were referred to law enforcement nearly three times the national average, with a rate of 16 referrals out of 1,000 students, according to a 2015 Center for Public Integrity report. The organization is focused on investigative reporting of inequality and analyzed U.S. Department of Education data for its report.
The referral rate dropped to 14 per 1,000 students, but Virginia maintains the highest referral rate in the nation, according to a report by the Center using data from the 2017-18 school year.
LaSontra Anderson said she spends her days taking care of patients, her husband, and three daughters; two of who still attend Virginia’s public schools. Her daughter Michel has Cerebral palsy. Anderson said she must stay on top of things or Michel will fall into the “pipeline.”
“If we are not her advocates’ no one else will be,” Anderson said.
Anderson fears Black students and students with disabilities will still be disproportionately referred to administrators and law enforcement. Some educators and administrators are not thoroughly educated on disabilities, according to Anderson.
Students with disabilities were referred to law enforcement over two times the rate of all students in Virginia, or roughly 30 out of 1,000 students. Black students were referred at twice the rate of all students, or around 25 out of 1,000 students, according to the Center report.
“You’re stripping them of everything that’s looking forward to their future,” the mother said.
Angela Dews is a special education teacher at Armstrong High School in Richmond and former president of the Richmond Education Association.
The administration should have support, not mandates on how to handle students, Dews said of the measure to require more reporting. Dews worries Armstrong High School administrators will have to report incidents to police that could be handled within school policies and codes of conduct.
“School is supposed to be a safe haven for our children and you want kids to come to school and feel safe and not feel like they are in the same situations as they are in their neighborhoods,” Dews said. “The kids need to know that they are safe with us and that the principals, administrations run this school, and that we are there for them and handle their discipline.”
By Tarazha Jenkins
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
