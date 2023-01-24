State News
Attorney General Miyares joins coalition suing Google for antitrust violations
On January 24, 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that the Commonwealth of Virginia had joined the Department of Justice and a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general suing Google for violating federal antitrust laws. The coalition alleges that Google has engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including exclusionary and deceptive practices, in an attempt to monopolize the online display advertising industry.
“Corporations like Google wield enormous power and influence over the internet and our daily lives. Google is the primary search engine, host, and advertising vessel for hundreds of millions of consumers and producers, while also competing directly against those same producers and consumers. Google single-handedly controls what consumers see – and, more significantly – what they do not see. They also control what advertisers can say and at what price.” said Attorney General Miyares. “My office is dedicated to protecting Virginia consumers from unlawful monopolization of free markets. Virginia consumers deserve a free marketplace for products, services, and ideas – not a censored, curated monopoly from a multinational corporation like Google.”
The lawsuit alleges that Google undertook illegal acts to obtain and preserve its monopoly in the online advertising markets. These anti-competitive practices injured consumers nationwide by driving up the price of online advertising and decreasing innovation and efficiency in the industry.
Virginia is also a plaintiff in two other multistate lawsuits against Google, one in D.C. District Court that alleges Google illegally maintains its monopoly power over general search engines and related advertising markets and one in the Northern District of California that alleges exclusionary conduct relating to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing.
Attorney General Miyares is joined by the Department of Justice, California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Tennessee.
Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams
Despite a 2020 compromise, debate over the deadlines for farmers to install fences and craft plans to reduce nutrient runoff into the Chesapeake Bay has been revived in this year’s General Assembly.
House Bill 1485 from Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, seeks to extend the deadline for farmers to adopt such practices from 2026 to 2030 voluntarily. If pollution reduction goals aren’t met by the deadline and the state has fully funded its program to assist farmers with implementing those practices, then farmers will be required to implement them. A similar proposal has been put forward in the Senate by Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta.
Supporters of the change say it would give farmers the time they need to meet the deadlines after delays and increased burdens associated with COVID-19, supply chain issues and inflation. But opponents point to the necessity of the work, saying other sectors have dealt with COVID-19 issues, and environmental groups have identified that 90% of Virginia’s remaining pollution reductions need to come from the agricultural sector.
Virginia has been encouraging farmers to install fences to keep livestock out of streams and plant row crops as buffers to absorb polluted runoff to meet the state’s Chesapeake Bay cleanup commitments. While the federal government has set a 2025 deadline for states to meet their pollution reduction targets, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has acknowledged it won’t be met.
The deadlines were set by 2020 legislation from Mason that allowed farmers a six-year runway to voluntarily take actions like fencing cattle out of streams before making those practices mandatory if the state found water quality goals hadn’t been met. Earlier versions of the legislation would have required farmers to have nutrient management plans and install stream fencing by July 2026; testimony from dozens of farmers led to amendments that provided more flexibility.
Webert’s bill this year not only would push back the deadline but would make its enforcement contingent on the state fully funding assistance programs. It would also allow pollution reductions from other point or nonpoint sectors, such as wastewater and stormwater, to count toward agricultural reductions.
Webert said the delayed deadline is necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult for Virginia’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts to get funding for farmers to implement necessary practices. He also said that a workgroup to review progress and provide recommendations was never met, and farmers faced supply chain issues and a lack of contractors.
“When COVID hit …everyone involved faced many of the same difficulties and issues that we all faced in trying to accomplish goals that got halted,” Webert said.
But several Democrats questioned the move. Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, asked why the extension was four years when the pandemic lasted two and a half years and why the groups hadn’t met electronically.
“I believe moving this to an arbitrary 2030, without having [the workgroup] done anything, I think, is a little bit premature,” said Del. Angelia Williams Graves, D-Norfolk. “What I personally would like to see them do is actually work in the next two years, and then come back to us with a reasonable time frame that they feel they would need to complete the work, and budgetary needs they need as well.”
Agricultural groups, including the Virginia Farm Bureau, Virginia Agribusiness Council, Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, and the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, are backing the bill.
Kendall Tyree, executive director of the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, noted that only 55% of state funding for agricultural best management practices had been dispersed in December. She added that a 2030 deadline is more realistic, as the staff who work with farmers require time to build trust and must undergo a roughly two-year certification process.
Martha Moore, vice president of government relations with the Virginia Farm Bureau, said budget amendments are being sought to help speed up the certification process, and funding aligns with a 2030 deadline.
“We believe this sets us up as being successful in achieving these nutrient load reductions,” Moore said.
But environmental groups like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, James River Association, Friends of the Rappahannock, Virginia Conservation Network, and League of Conservation Voters said they couldn’t support the bill, saying the new deadline is too far away.
“It’s not appropriate to just move the deadline forward and continue to do the same thing that you’ve done for many years and assume that you’re going to get a different result,” said Peggy Sanner, Virginia executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “There’s no doubt on our part that farmers are willing and ready to do the work that needs to be done.”
Chris Leyen, policy director for the League of Conservation Voters, also voiced opposition to counting pollution reductions linked to wastewater and stormwater management toward reductions by the agricultural sector, which Webert’s bill would allow.
“When they make progress, and we make progress, don’t we all benefit from that?” asked Webert.
Plum, who was chairman of the Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee when the 2020 negotiations occurred, said he understands the desire to revise the schedule but argued issues need to be dealt with on an ongoing basis.
That doesn’t mean “backing out what we agreed to,” Plum said. “We’re behind on the Chesapeake Bay goals anyway.”
Webert’s bill passed the Republican-controlled House Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee last week.
Hanger’s bill hasn’t yet been taken up in the Senate. While it is similar to Webert’s and would also move back the deadline date, the senator told the Mercury he’s more focused on getting an accounting of what has been done so far, setting up a timetable to accomplish goals, and ensuring adequate funding is in place.
“If we just were to extend the deadline and do nothing else, then a couple of years from now, we’d have to extend it again,” Hanger said.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
First permanent casino opens and more Va. headlines
• Rivers Casino Portsmouth, the state’s first permanent casino, officially opened its doors to the public on Monday morning.—WAVY
• A federal judge threw out a $10 million wrongful termination and discrimination lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville filed by the city’s former police chief.—Daily Progress
• A state board that oversees jails is refusing to release records related to the Richmond jail, where four inmates have died in less than a year.—WTVR
• Paleontologists are still working on an ancient cat skeleton discovered in a Virginia cave.—Cardinal News
• The most popular names for Virginia babies born in 2022 were Noah and Charlotte, according to new birth data.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Senate committee advances bill toughening gun storage laws
After a classroom shooting allegedly committed by a Virginia 6-year-old, Democrats in the state Senate are advancing a bill requiring adults to keep guns locked up if minors are in the home.
Violations of the proposed law, which would require gun dealers to post notices at their stores informing customers about the consequences of improper gun storage, would be a low-level misdemeanor offense punishable by fines of up to $250.
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun, the bill’s sponsor, said she set the penalty low on purpose in hopes of winning some Republican support. The goal, Boysko said, is to “teach somebody instead of sending them to prison.”
“It is up to us to be the adults and protect our children from harming themselves or others,” Boysko told the Senate Judiciary Committee at a hearing Monday morning. “This is a reasonable thing. It takes nobody’s Second Amendment rights away.”
The committee advanced the bill on a 9-6 vote along party lines, with Republicans united against it. That outcome indicates the bill could face trouble in the GOP-controlled House of Delegates. After the vote, Boysko said she intended to add tougher penalties to the bill after the lighter touch didn’t win over any Republican senators.
“It was an effort to find common ground,” Boysko wrote on Twitter. “Too bad they put their love of guns ahead of child safety.”
Boysko’s bill would also apply in homes where an adult resident is legally prohibited from possessing a gun.
Gun rights proponents argued the proposal was overbroad, saying it would prevent parents from teaching teenagers how to handle guns to allow them to defend themselves and their families against home invasions and other attacks.
“One size doesn’t fit all,” said Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League. “We have plenty of teenagers out there who have been raised around firearms. They have been taught to handle them safely.”
Boysko’s bill would require firearms in homes with minors to be stored “in a locked container, compartment, or cabinet that is inaccessible to such minor.”
D.J. Spiker, a Virginia-based advocate for the National Rifle Association, said the language about inaccessibility would make the law nearly impossible to enforce because it’s a vague standard that would be left to courts to interpret. He pointed out Virginia already has reckless endangerment laws that can be used to charge adults who leave firearms unattended around children.
Those laws are “being used by commonwealth’s attorneys today,” Spiker said.
No charges have been brought against the parents in the case of the Newport News boy who police say shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School. According to the Washington Post, an attorney for the family has said the gun “was secured” on a top closet shelf with a trigger lock that would have prevented it from firing. The lawyer said the family wasn’t sure how the boy could remove the lock.
After a Henrico County middle-schooler was shot and killed by a 14-year-old boy in 2021, prosecutors’ effort to charge the gun’s owner failed partly because the owner had given the shooter a “safety talk” prior to the incident.
Gun control advocates pointed to statistics showing a steep rise in gun deaths among minors, including suicides, to call for more action on the issue.
“It’s up to this body to do something about that,” said Lori Haas, Virginia director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence. “These are deadly weapons. We’re not saying don’t own them. We’re saying store them responsibly and safely.”
Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, said no one disagrees that young children should be kept safe when guns are around, but he took exception to the idea anyone under 18 can’t be trusted with firearms. Numerous pro-gun speakers noted exceptions in Virginia’s gun laws that allow children under 18 to hunt.
“I probably started carrying a shotgun with supervision when I was 8 years old,” Stuart said.
The Democrat-led Senate committee approved several other gun-control bills, including restrictions on the future sale of assault-style weapons. The committee defeated Republican gun bills, including one that would have repealed local governments’ ability to restrict guns in some public places and another to impose tougher mandatory criminal sentences for certain offenses committed with guns.
No major gun bills are expected to pass the full legislature with the General Assembly under divided political control. Democrats don’t appear to have enough power to significantly add to the package of gun-control bills they passed in 2020 when they had full control of the legislature and former Gov. Ralph Northam in the Executive Mansion. Republicans don’t seem to have the votes to roll back those laws or toughen criminal penalties for gun crimes.
Still, a few surprising votes were at Monday’s Senate committee meeting.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, voted with Democrats on two gun-related bills.
One would touch up the state’s red flag law by expanding the list of factors judges could consider when determining whether someone poses enough of a risk to themselves or others that their firearms should be temporarily seized.
The other would specify in state law that firearms are banned at state-owned colleges and universities. Guns are already prohibited on most college campuses in Virginia through school regulations, but proponents said the bill would give those rules the full force of criminal law.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, who sponsored the bill, tied it directly to last year’s shooting at the University of Virginia. In November, a student opened fire on a bus returning from a class trip, killing three members of the university football team and wounding two others.
“When they searched the suspect’s room at UVA, they found a whole bunch more weapons,” Deeds said.
Testifying supporting the bill, the University of Virginia Police Chief Tim Longo said it would give law enforcement a bigger role in potential weapons violations on school property.
“Administrators deal with administrative policy violations,” Longo said. “People in student affairs. People in the president’s office. People in facilities management. And they deal with those situations oftentimes in ways where they’re untrained, unskilled, not knowledgeable of the law.”
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, stressed that students who violate the gun-free campus rules can be prosecuted for trespassing and said most student housing agreements include searches if a student is suspected of breaking the rules.
The bill dealing with college campuses passed 10-5.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Governor Glenn Youngkin hails major step forward on tax relief for Virginia families and local businesses
On January 24, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin hailed the passage of his tax relief proposals, HB 2138 and 2319, in the House of Delegates which will provide savings to Virginia families and local businesses. The legislation will now head to the Virginia Senate for consideration.
“Virginians are still overtaxed, they deserve to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks, and today’s significant move by the House of Delegates means Virginians are one step closer to additional relief,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The reductions in individual income tax mean 86% of taxpaying Virginians will enjoy the benefits of a lower top tax rate, and an additional 14,000 Virginians will pay no state income taxes. Reducing tax rates for businesses will result in lower taxes for approximately 475,000 resident small business owners and local businesses across the Commonwealth. Reinvigorating Virginia’s tax structure will help make the Commonwealth competitive with other states so that we can compete to win. We proved last year, when Republicans and Democrats passed our $4 billion tax relief package for Virginians, tax cuts don’t have to be a partisan issue.”
HB 2319 Income tax, state; lowers rates and raises standard deductions.
Income tax; rates and deductions. Lowers the top income tax rate from 5.75 percent to 5.5 percent for taxable years beginning on and after January 1, 2024. The bill also raises the standard deduction to $9,000 for single individuals and $18,000 for married persons for taxable years beginning on and after January 1, 2024, but before January 1, 2026.
HB 2138 Income tax, state and corporate; business interest, qualified business income deduction.
Income tax; business interest; qualified business income deduction; corporate rate reduction. Increases from 30 percent to 50 percent the Virginia individual and corporate income tax deduction for business interest disallowed as a deduction under § 163(j) of the Internal Revenue Code beginning in taxable year 2024. The bill allows an individual income tax deduction in an amount equal to 50 percent of certain federal qualified business income deductions, excluding qualified real estate investment trust dividends. The bill also reduces from six percent to five percent the corporate income tax rate beginning in taxable year 2023.
Workgroup appointed by Virginia General Assembly releases report on managing free-roaming cats
Fourteen members of a Virginia General Assembly workgroup appointed in 2021 to study problems associated with free-roaming cats have just released a comprehensive report detailing the impact of cats on wildlife and public health and recommending legislative solutions. Among the major findings in a report from fourteen of nineteen workgroup members is the determination that the controversial practice of Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) does not work to reduce free-roaming cat populations. The practice, in which cats are trapped, neutered, typically given a one-year rabies vaccination, and released back to the outdoors, is also ineffective at mitigating the risks posed by these cats to wildlife and public health. According to a 2013 article published in the Journal Nature Communications and referenced in the report, 1.3 to 4 billion birds and 6.3 to 22.3 billion mammals are killed annually by cats in the U.S.
The workgroup was created at the request of then-Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources, Delegate Ken Plum. It was tasked with making recommendations for reducing the population of free-roaming cats in Virginia and mitigating their impacts on wildlife, natural resources, public health, and property.
The nineteen-member workgroup comprised experts in wildlife conservation, veterinary medicine, public health and safety, agriculture, animal welfare, and animal law. The group deliberated for 18 months before fourteen members submitted their report to the General Assembly last week.
Among the findings in the meticulously-documented 28-page report are the following:
• There are an estimated 2.1 million free-roaming cats in Virginia, of which 1.2 million are unowned.
• These cats are one of the most serious threats to native wildlife in the Commonwealth.
• Free-roaming cats are vulnerable to many hazards and have high mortality rates, especially for kittens, and often have a very poor quality of life.
• Free-roaming cats present numerous risks to public health, including rabies, toxoplasmosis, and other diseases.
• A comprehensive and multi-faceted population control strategy is required to produce results.
• The unregulated feeding of outdoor cat colonies may exacerbate the negative impacts of free-roaming cats by concentrating on cats and attracting wildlife.
Numerous citations of peer-reviewed publications for each fact were presented to support this science-based report. The report details specific recommendations that are needed to effectively address the growing population of free-roaming cats in Virginia and mitigate the risks and damage they cause. Among these recommendations are the following:
• Each locality must develop an outdoor cat management plan through which state guidelines and regulations will be implemented to reduce the population of free-roaming cats and mitigate the negative impacts of these cats across Virginia.
• There must be a local option for the removal of free-roaming cats where conflicts exist
• Public education is critical to eliminating the abandonment and unintended reproduction of cats.
• Public education should emphasize the importance of keeping cats indoors or confined on the owner’s property to eliminate the impacts of free-roaming cats and protect them. The public also should be made aware of options for the placement of cats that need to be re-homed through shelters, pet adoption programs, and other alternatives to abandonment.
• A statewide policy concerning animal shelters and release agencies regarding the intake and acceptance of cats is needed. While 56 localities in Virginia currently have
ordinances regulating cats, many others have no regulation whatsoever.
• Where TNR is included in the comprehensive strategy for the reduction of the free-roaming cat population, individual and organizational practitioners must be required to receive training in the various aspects of TNR and cat colony management and should be required to create and maintain complete records of their activities, including individual health records for every cat in a managed colony. As needed, these records must be available to animal control, public health, or other taxpayer-funded agencies.
• There should be certain areas where the release of cats and the management of cat colonies should be prohibited, including parks and other protected areas, near schools or daycare centers, and on land where the permission of the private or public landowner or property manager has not been secured.
The workgroup also made several recommendations regarding research that should be conducted in Virginia to assess the root causes of cat abandonment, as well as the effectiveness of various strategies and techniques for reducing free-roaming cat populations.
Members of the workgroup expect to work with legislators to develop legislation on free-roaming cats to be introduced in the 2024 session of the General Assembly.
Uneven higher ed funding and more Va. headlines
• Staffers at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News say administrators repeatedly ignored warnings about the behavior of the 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his teacher. According to other teachers at the school, the boy previously wrote a note threatening to light a teacher on fire.—Washington Post
• Amazon’s cloud computing division is planning to invest up to $35 billion in several data center campuses across Virginia by 2040.—WTOP
• The University of Virginia received a $100 million private donation, one of the largest in the school’s history, to create a new biotechnology institute.—Forbes
• “Debt, lobbying, and distrust hamper funding for higher ed in Virginia.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A crowd of about 600 people, including Confederate reenactors in Civil War uniforms, turned out to watch the reburial of Gen. A.P. Hill’s remains at a Culpeper cemetery. The event featured a riderless horse, cannon fire, and a eulogy by a Hill impersonator.—Free Lance-Star
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
