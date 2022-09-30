State News
Attorney General Miyares secures four indictments of unemployment compensation fraud
In March, the Virginia Employment Commission asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. In response, the Attorney General created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit to handle these cases and protect Virginians.
To date, the unit has produced four sets of indictments, as follows;
Britanny Anderson; Lynchburg: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), one count of misdemeanor computer fraud (Va. Code sec. 18.2-152.3), and three counts of misdemeanor false statement to obtain/increase benefits (Va. Code sec. 60.2-632).
Susan Banks, Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178), one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178), and one count of misdemeanor computer fraud (Va. Code sec. 18.2-152.3).
Bryant Banks, Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178) and one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).
Vo Long, Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178) and one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).
The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as these cases are open and ongoing.
State News
Ian remnants to arrive in Virginia today and more state headlines
• The rain from what’s left of Hurricane Ian will arrive in Virginia today. Forecasters say the storm could also bring some flooding and strong winds.—Cardinal News, Virginian-Pilot, Washington Post
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin seemed to commit to serving his full four-year term in an appearance on CNBC, but his office clarified that’s not what he meant.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Republican Del. Marie March is feuding with Pulaski County officials over zoning rules for a barn she’s using as an event venue.—Cardinal News
• The U.S. House of Representatives appears unlikely to take up a proposed ban on stock trading by members before the midterms. “It seems like it’s been a punt, after punt, after punt,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who’s championed a ban.—Business Insider
• Richmond is moving closer to removing its last remaining Confederate monument. It’s a more delicate task, one now in the hands of a judge because it’s also the burial site for general A.P. Hill.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A Winchester judge temporarily blocked portions of a gun ordinance banning firearms in public parks, and at permitted public events, a decision gun-rights groups applauded as a step toward “fully dismantling this law.”—Winchester Star
• Federal officials released a project scoring system that could determine whether the new FBI headquarters is built in Virginia or Maryland.—WTOP
• A pilot program meant to reduce evictions in Virginia showed promising results, according to VCU researchers.—VPM
• George Mason University is offsetting a tuition increase with credits for in-state undergraduates as Youngkin pushes to keep college costs level.—Washington Post
• A Woodstock man won the giant pumpkin competition at the Virginia State Fair with a 756-pounder.—Northern Virginia Daily
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Attorney General Miyares asks the Supreme Court to uphold law that prohibits encouraging people to break U.S. Immigration Laws
Attorney General Miyares has joined an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to uphold an important federal statute used to enforce immigration laws in United States v. Hansen.
“We’re in the middle of a crisis on our Southern Border. Fentanyl and other illegal substances from the cartels are invading our communities and ravaging families in Virginia and in every corner of our country. Now, more than ever, we need to enforce our immigration laws and secure our border,” said Attorney General Miyares. “This statute simply says that individuals cannot encourage others to break existing immigration law. It’s common sense.”
In 2017, a grand jury charged California resident Helaman Hansen with multiple crimes for scamming hundreds of noncitizens out of more than $1 million by deceptively promising them a path to citizenship that did not exist. He was charged under a federal statute for encouraging migrants to come to the U.S. illegally for purposes of commercial advantage or private financial gain. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals then struck down the statute on the grounds that the law’s words, “encourage” and “induce,” are too broad.
The coalition argues that the Ninth Circuit’s decision jeopardizes the constitutionality of similarly-worded criminal laws in all 50 states and emphasizes that the flawed decision could invite state and federal courts to invalidate longstanding criminal laws.
Attorney General Miyares is joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.
State News
Flood Fund future uncertain as Youngkin pushes for carbon market withdrawal
In January, strong winds led to high tides drowning parts of Hampton. Some roads were impassable, with water levels rising to near the top tread of the tires. Almost two years prior, stormwater had led to flooding severe enough to sweep parked cars down the roadways.
With climate change driving sea levels up and altering rainfall patterns, Hampton is certain to continue to be hit by flooding. What’s less certain is where it will get funding to combat it.
Over the past two years, Virginia has accumulated over $200 million for flood protection from the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. But the future of that funding pool is in doubt as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made it clear he wants to leave the initiative.
“RGGI is a bad deal for Virginia,” said Travis Voyles, acting secretary of natural and historic resources, when he outlined the administration’s plans for withdrawing Virginia from RGGI at the end of last month.
RGGI is the 11-state cap-and-invest program in which energy producers must buy allowances at auction for the carbon they emit, and a cap is placed on overall carbon emissions.
The proceeds of those auctions are returned to the state. In Virginia, half is directed to low-income energy efficiency programs, while 45% goes toward the Community Flood Preparedness Fund, a pool of money that provides flood assistance to communities and local governments.
Including the latest sale of allowances on Sept. 7, Virginia has received some $452 million from RGGI, meaning $203 million will go toward flood resiliency efforts.
Local flood protection
Whether flooding occurs on Virginia’s coast from sea level rise or in its inland areas from rainfall increases, the impacts are real, said Skip Stiles, executive director of Wetlands Watch, a Norfolk-based nonprofit working to address sea level rise adaptation, floodplain management, and other waterway impacts.
Before Virginia joined RGGI in 2020 — a Democratic priority during the party’s brief period in power — flood protection was left up to local and regional planning bodies, with no central pool of funds governments could draw from. Since the state joined, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, which administers the Flood Fund, has begun paying out grants from the revenues.
“Before Virginia joined RGGI, there were ZERO state dollars going toward these resilience efforts,” said Stiles in an email.
Any state spending on these efforts through the Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program, Virginia Sea Grant or the Virginia Department of Emergency Management used money derived from federal agencies, he said.
“We have to assume that if we leave RGGI, we will return to that low-priority status for this work,” Stiles said.
The Flood Fund has proved to be “absolutely helpful” to combat problems linked to climate change, particularly stormwater issues and sea level rise, said City of Hampton Resiliency Officer Carolyn Heaps-Pecaro.
“We have a lot of projects lined up,” she said. “We have a lot of ideas for how to fix the town. We need that money to actually make them a reality.”
Hampton was the largest recipient of the second round of grants announced in December from the proceeds, receiving about a third of the $24.5 million the Flood Fund paid out. The projects that were funded included plans for elevating a roadway, improving drainage canals, and reducing nutrient pollution.
Millions in local funding is needed to complete the projects, but the state funds help cover design and engineering costs to begin them, Heaps-Pecaro said.
“Several of these projects probably would not have moved forward nearly as quickly as they did had we not received the grant funding,” she said.
Flood Fund dollars also go toward projects outside of coastal areas. In the first round of grants, announced in October 2021, $400,000 was awarded to Buchanan County.
The Southwestern Virginia locality had been slammed with devastating floods the prior August. The region also suffered severe flooding this July and, according to a Thursday morning update from the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center, could lie in the pathway of Hurricane Ian.
The Buchanan funding is intended to go toward an engineering analysis that would lead to a local flood resilience plan and training for a staff member to become a certified floodplain manager.
A quarter of Flood Fund dollars need to go to low-income communities, a designation Buchanan qualifies for, with a median income that in 2019 was less than half of the state’s average.
“Buchanan County and our neighbors in Southwest Virginia have experienced devastating recurrent flooding that has increased in recent years,” the county’s application stated. “Flooding is often thought of as a coastal problem, but we are pleased to see that DCR seeks to direct some of this fund to mountainous and disadvantaged communities such as ours.”
An unclear future
While Youngkin has been adamant that he believes Virginia should withdraw from RGGI, the administration’s plans for how the state will help local governments pay for the massive flood protection costs are less clear.
Youngkin has argued for months that RGGI proceeds are being generated from an unfair “tax” on electric utility ratepayers. Virginia utilities responsible for about three-quarters of the carbon emissions subject to RGGI are allowed to pass on the cost of buying allowances to their customers, an approach Youngkin says is flawed.
“RGGI was sold to Commonwealth residents as a deal that returned the ‘proceeds’ to the ratepayers to offset the costs of the program, but that is not what is happening,” a statement from the governor’s office to the Mercury said. “We can provide funding for flood resiliency in a transparent way without using an RGGI tax on Virginians.”
Youngkin’s office said the administration intends to develop a plan to provide direct funding for flood resiliency with the General Assembly. That would require buy-in from Senate Democrats.
But when pressed for specifics of the plan, such as whether it will be crafted through legislation or the budget process, which can involve fluctuating revenues and regular competition among different interests competing for a piece of the pie, the governor’s office didn’t clarify beyond saying it will “provide direct funding and coordination for flood resiliency.”
“We can do this in a way that is transparent and not a hidden tax that was misrepresented to Virginians,” the governor’s office stated. “This will ensure we have a long-term comprehensive strategy to sustain flood resilience efforts in Virginia.”
Millions of dollars remain uncommitted
Even while the future of the Flood Fund remains uncertain, millions of dollars remain on its books.
Before leaving office, Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration awarded two rounds of grants in the last three months of 2021 equal to $32.3 million.
The third round of $13.6 million was announced Wednesday, nine months into Youngkin’s term.
Round 3 was initially advertised to award $40 million, but with applications requesting nearly $93 million, DCR said it has been authorized to release an additional $30 million. The agency allows 32 applicants to revise and resubmit their proposals and plans to decide on them by the end of the year.
If DCR awards all $70 million it’s been authorized to grant during the third round, Virginia will have spent about 50% of its Flood Fund revenues to date, with just over $100 million left to be designated.
A DCR spokesperson said plans for that unused funding include “future grant rounds as well as loan opportunities going forward.” A fourth application round is expected to be opened in early 2023, along with the first round of the newly created Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund, which will provide loans or grants for resilience to local governments and residents.
Increasing climate impacts
Stiles pointed to data from Carnegie Mellon University, the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University, and the RAND Corporation showing that rainfall intensity has increased an average of 18% since 2006.
Increased rainfall in the state has been documented for years, and the Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Plan projects that between 2020 and 2080, the number of residents living in homes exposed to major coastal flooding will grow from approximately 360,000 to 943,000, an increase of 160%. The report also found that more residential, public, and commercial buildings will be exposed to extreme coastal flooding, while annualized flood damages will increase from $0.4 to $5.1 billion.
Moreover, a recent Climate Central study found that rising water levels on land reduce the amount of property local governments can tax.
“Climate change isn’t going away,” Heaps-Pecaro stated. “We have to accelerate” the fight against it.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Attorney General Miyares announces state price gouging protections in effect ahead of potentially hazardous weather from Hurricane Ian
As Virginia prepares for strong wind and heavy rainfall due to Hurricane Ian, Attorney General Jason Miyares is announcing today that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency event.
“In addition to making smart decisions and keeping up with news developments during a statewide emergency declaration, Virginians must also support each other during this potentially hazardous time,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Any violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act or exploitation of Virginians’ wallets will be thoroughly prosecuted through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act by my office. Bad actors will be held accountable.”
Established in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include, but are not limited to, water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately before the disaster.
Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act Violations are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, with the exception of claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section for additional information or to file a complaint:
· By phone: (800)-552-9963
· By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
More information can be found at www.oag.state.va.us/consumer-protection/.
State News
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday.
Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1 billion in benefits.
“The fact that we’re looking at it and talking about it and looking for ways to improve it, we think it’s a sign of strength, and it will help our overall efforts to expand,” said Joseph Harris, spokesman for the Port of Virginia.
Harris said the plan is critical due to the port’s growth and expansion of the central rail yard at Norfolk International Terminals, which is expected to process 1.1 million rail lifts annually. He said the port’s rail volume is up by 4%, or about 446,000 containers, versus 428,000 containers moved by rail during the pandemic.
Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said the previous plan included recommendations for freight investments, but the draft plan calls for transportation officials to be “much more strategic” with their partners.
With the increase in freight transportation, DeBruhl said transportation officials want to help facilitate “the growth of business in the commonwealth” and “support that economic growth with rail” while improving travel on highways.
Total rail tonnage is expected to grow by 60% between 2017 and 2045. Coal has been the primary commodity carried by rail, chemicals, and allied products.
DRPT has committed close to $50 million under the existing rail plan through its grant program.
According to the plan, Virginia is expected to invest $5.8 billion into 174 rail projects. The plan states that about $227.9 million will go to freight projects in the next six years and another $213.8 million afterward. The remaining investments will go to passenger rail projects expected to yield annually $171 million in benefits.
The plan, which is open for public comment until Oct. 27, is scheduled to be finalized in November. Comments can be submitted to drptpr@drpt.virginia.gov.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
GMU joins all other Virginia public colleges and universities to freeze tuition for in-state students
On September 29, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University’s decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:
“Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge, and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions; this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Wind: 6mph N
Humidity: 92%
Pressure: 30.07"Hg
UV index: 0
54/45°F
57/43°F