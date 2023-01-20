State News
Attorney General Miyares secures $250,000 civil penalty for illegal landfill
On January 20, 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that the Commonwealth of Virginia had been awarded $250,000 in a civil enforcement action involving the operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville, Virginia.
This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control.
“I’m so proud of the work done by my Environmental Section on behalf of our client, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Illegal landfills are a nuisance to communities, and I’m glad we were able to resolve the situation,” said Attorney General Miyares.
“Enforcement actions like this support DEQ’s statutory policy to protect the environment of Virginia in order to promote the health and well-being of the Commonwealth’s citizens. DEQ is grateful for the assistance from the Office of the Attorney General in securing this result as it promotes the understanding that the common good lies in environmental compliance and stewardship and that noncompliance is more costly than compliance,” said DEQ Director Michael Rolband.
In addition to a civil penalty, the court order requires the landfill’s owner to immediately cease the operation of the illegal landfill and to come into compliance with Virginia’s environmental laws and regulations.
Kaine says he’ll run for third U.S. Senate term in 2024
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said Friday that he’ll run for a third term, a choice that could boost his party’s chances of keeping Virginia blue in 2024.
Speculation that Kaine might retire after serving two six-year terms drew national reporters to a coffee shop in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood, where the senator held a roundtable discussion with young civic leaders before addressing the press about his closely held plans for the upcoming election cycle.
“I’m a servant. I love Virginia. I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’ve got a whole lot more I want to do,” Kaine said. “What makes me happy is to try to help other people. And so many people have helped me.”
The senator pointed specifically to immigration reform as a big piece of unfinished business he’d like to continue working on.
“The unemployment rate is so low that employers everywhere — every hospital, every school system, the Farm Bureau, the general contractors, the Chamber of Commerce — they’re starting to knock on our doors and say do some immigration reform. An immigration reform bill that’s really focused on the workforce, I think that has some possibility even with the partisan division.”
A former Richmond mayor and Virginia governor, Kaine was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, defeating former Republican Gov. George Allen in a heavyweight battle for an open seat. Four years later, he made an unsuccessful bid for higher office as the vice presidential running mate of Hillary Clinton. Kaine bounced back in 2018 by crushing Republican challenger Corey Stewart, a hard-right conservative who had closely aligned himself with former President Donald Trump.
No matter who runs against him in 2024, Kaine would presumably be the frontrunner, given Virginia’s trend of voting Democratic in presidential years. But the Republican resurgence current Gov. Glenn Youngkin led in 2021 has raised new questions about how competitive future statewide contests in Virginia might be.
“I think we’re battleground, maybe a little bit on the blue side,” Kaine said. “But we’re battleground. That just means you’ve got to assume it’s going to be close.”
Asked if he thinks Youngkin might be a potential opponent in 2024, Kaine noted that Virginia governors don’t usually leave early for a higher office because the state Constitution gives them only four years in the governor’s mansion.
“Could he be?” Kaine said. “I assume anybody could run against me. Because it’s an honor to represent Virginia in the United States Senate.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Secret execution tapes and more Virginia headlines
• Disputing a Thursday story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ford denied that it had chosen to build a new electric vehicle battery plant in Virginia before Gov. Glenn Youngkin took the state out of the running for the project. The Youngkin administration has said the state had not reached the stage of offering the company an incentive package.—Cardinal News
• In its first public statement, the family of a 6-year-old Newport News boy who shot his teacher in a classroom said the boy suffers from an “acute disability” and insisted the gun he used was secured prior to the incident. The statement did not go into detail on how the boy got the gun.—Daily Press
• “NPR uncovered secret execution tapes from Virginia. More remain hidden.”—NPR
• Chesterfield County’s top prosecutor said a case against a pastor linked to a child sex crimes sting might still move forward, despite the charges against the pastor being dropped last year.—NBC12
• U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, will make an announcement about his political future Friday morning in Richmond. Kaine’s seat will be up for election in 2024.—Washington Post
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Three interesting bills of the week: journalism tax credits, negligent fires and cyclist exemptions
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury looks at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
House Bill 2061: Tax credits for local journalism
This legislation, from Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, creates a nonrefundable income tax credit for eligible local newspaper publishers for compensation paid to local news journalists.
The bill comes when local newspapers in Virginia face large staffing cuts and closures due to buyouts from the hedge and private equity funds, technology and population shifts, and lack of funding. Reports also show an average of more than two a week are shutting down nationwide.
In the first taxable year, credits would be equal to the lesser of 10% of the actual amounts paid in wages to local news journalists or $5,000. In subsequent years, the credit would equal the lesser of 5% of wages paid or $2,500.
The legislation also creates a nonrefundable income tax credit for eligible small businesses with fewer than 50 employees for certain expenses incurred for advertising in a local newspaper or radio, or television broadcast.
For the first taxable year, credits would be equal to the lesser of 80% of the actual amounts paid for qualified local media advertising expenses or $4,000. In subsequent years, they would equal the lesser of 50% of the amounts paid or incurred or $2,000.
House Bill 1390: Responsibility for costs of fighting negligent fires
HB 1390 by Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, would allow localities to collect the costs of firefighting from anyone who negligently starts a fire or fails to keep it under control when it burns on any forestland, brushland, grassland, or wasteland.
Under the bill, that person would be liable for expenses incurred by the local government and any volunteer fire company or emergency medical services agency to fight the fire.
The leading cause of wildfires in Virginia is people burning debris, like yard trimmings or leaves, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.
Virginia has more than 24,000 fires per year, causing more than $8.3 million per week in property loss, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Current law only allows local governments to collect the costs of firefighting from a person when he or she intentionally starts a fire and fails to control it.
Senate Bill 1293: Stoplight and stop sign exemptions for cyclists
This bill, from Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, would allow local governments to pass an ordinance authorizing cyclists to treat a stoplight as a stop sign and a stop sign as a yield right-of-way sign as long as they take certain safety measures.
A cyclist would be able to proceed through a red light at an intersection provided they come to a complete stop, yield the right-of-way if necessary, and determine it is safe to proceed.
When approaching a stop sign, a cyclist could also turn through an intersection without stopping after slowing to a reasonable speed and yielding the right-of-way if necessary, provided that no other vehicle presents an immediate hazard when turning.
The current law lists these actions as traffic infractions punishable by a fine of no more than $350.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Push to limit prison and jail fees hits early obstacle in Virginia House
At an early-morning committee meeting Thursday, Virginia Del. Irene Shin, D-Loudoun, pulled out packages of Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, and Hot Tamales and put them in a pile on the podium in front of her.
“Are you trying to bribe us?” a committee member asked jokingly.
“Totally,” Shin said. “Is it working?”
Altogether, Shin continued, the candy trove had cost about $13 at Kroger. But at a jail commissary overseen by the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, she said, the same stuff costs $21.25.
“It’s a huge difference,” Shin said as she presented a bill to limit the price markups and fees charged to inmates and their families for goods and services purchased behind bars.
Shin’s bill, which would apply to local jails, is part of a multiyear effort to limit the amount of money jails and their third-party contractors can make from captive customers with no other options.
At a news conference Thursday morning, a pair of Democratic senators and a group of prison reform advocates touted a similar bill to require state prisons to give inmates access to free telephone calls and email communications.
“The loved ones of incarcerated people are bearing a huge burden,” said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun. “I know one individual who spends over $10,000 a year communicating with her loved one, caring for him. This tax is put on individuals who do not have a dollar to spare. And we will continue to advocate for them as long as it takes.”
Advocates for incarcerated people say it’s often low-income families, particularly women, who end up paying for extra food, clothing, and hygiene products for inmates. Family members also foot the bill for communication fees, which advocates say makes it harder for inmates to maintain connections with the outside world that can help them successfully re-enter society.
“If we’re going to be forced to have tens of thousands of people in these prisons, why not make them a group of more hopeful, more rehabilitated, and more connected folks?” said Santia Nance, co-founder of Sistas in Prison Reform.
The reform effort has run into resistance from jail and prison administrators, who have argued a rushed overhaul of their operations could have unknown impacts on their budgets and the security of their facilities.
Boysko’s bill dealing with communication fees in state-run prisons has not yet been heard, but Shin’s bill focused on local and regional jails was voted down Thursday in a Republican-led House of Delegates subcommittee.
The Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, Virginia Association of Regional Jails, and Virginia Association of Counties all spoke against Shin’s proposal before the vote.
“What we do know is everything you see here is optional,” John W. Jones, the executive director of the Sheriffs’ Association, said of Shin’s candy display. “We’re going to feed the inmates. They’re going to get three squares a day.”
Shin’s proposal also got a skeptical reception from Republican legislators.
Implying the candy prices weren’t exorbitant, Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, asked Shin if she knew what the same assortment of items would cost at a movie theater.
“A jail is more like a theater than a national grocery chain,” Davis said. Shin disagreed, saying people going to a theater are free to bring their own snacks from home, a claim that sparked a brief mini-debate about the ethics of sneaking food into a movie.
Report on Virginia jail fees hindered by spotty data, redacted contracts
Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, said for-profit theaters aren’t the same as government agencies that have been given a unique power to raise their own revenue from fees charged to inmates and their families.
“No other agency in the Virginia government has that ability to do that without coming to us first,” Hope said.
The General Assembly created work groups to study fees in both prisons and jails over the last year, but heavy redactions hampered the jail study to contracts and spotty numbers on where the money raised from fees and commissions actually goes. Administrators have said the money is used to fund education and rehabilitation programs that benefit inmates, but those claims have been difficult for policymakers to verify due to a lack of solid information about jail budgeting.
The alleged lack of transparency didn’t sit well with Democratic lawmakers in the House.
“I think it’s appalling that agencies would send overly redacted information to the work groups that prevent them from doing their jobs,” said Del. Angelia Williams Graves, D-Norfolk. “It is ridiculous for someone to say that they don’t know where taxpayer dollars go.”
Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, said the system is “a bit appalling.”
“We seem to be satisfied that we provide three meals a day,” Plum said. “I suggest to you that life is something more than three meals a day, particularly when we’re talking about rehabilitating people.”
In another reference to the high price of movie theater candy, Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, said he chooses not to buy it. People find themselves incarcerated, he said, because of “choices made.”
“There’s a reason that person is sitting there,” Webert said.
He said other factors go into the cost of jail commissary items, like the need to inspect everything coming into a facility for security reasons.
Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, who chaired the public safety subcommittee that rejected Shin’s bill, said she would send a letter to the State Compensation Board to ask if it could do a study of its own and come back with more concrete information about the flow of money in jails.
On the Senate side, Democratic lawmakers didn’t seem phased by the defeat of Shin’s bill.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, said he’s filed a budget amendment of $23 million spread over two years to ensure the Virginia Department of Corrections would feel no financial hit from providing cost-free communications to inmates. Even if Boysko’s bill fails, he said, Senate Democrats could still potentially get it done through the bipartisan budget process.
“If we can get this in the Senate budget,” Petersen said, “we can make it happen.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in the Commonwealth by 2040 to expand data center campuses
On January 20, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia. Numerous localities in the Commonwealth are under consideration and will be decided later. These new campuses will combine the expandable capacity to position AWS for long-term growth in the Commonwealth. Amazon is among the largest private-sector employers in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It established its first AWS data centers and operations facilities in 2006 and later announced its second headquarters (HQ2) in Arlington in 2018. This announcement of the planned investment will create at least 1,000 total new jobs across Virginia.
“AWS has a significant presence in Virginia, and we are excited that AWS has chosen to continue its growth and expand its footprint across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia will continue to encourage the development of this new generation of data center campuses across multiple regions of the Commonwealth. These areas offer robust utility infrastructure, lower costs, great livability, and highly educated workforces and will benefit from the associated economic development and increased tax base, assisting the schools and providing services to the community.”
“With the highest concentration of tech talent in the U.S., Virginia boasts one of the largest data center workforces in the nation—an advantage that sets us apart and directly benefits an industry leader like AWS,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We thank AWS for its commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia and look forward to a continued partnership in the years to come.”
“Virginia is a world leader in innovation and cloud computing, thanks to its investment in a robust, highly-skilled workforce and emphasis on long-term public and private partnerships,” said Roger Wehner, Director of Economic Development, AWS. “Since 2006, AWS has invested over $35 billion in Virginia, boosting the Commonwealth’s total Gross Domestic Product by nearly $7 billion and supporting thousands of jobs annually. Building on these successful beginnings, we plan to invest an additional $35 billion in the Commonwealth of Virginia by 2040 and create 1,000 jobs.”
“I am pleased the MEI Commission could collaborate with our state and private-sector partners to ensure AWS selected the Commonwealth for this important project,” said Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission Chair Delegate Barry Knight. “The addition of multiple data center campuses will underscore Virginia’s position as the world’s largest data center market segment. We thank AWS for its long-term commitment to the Commonwealth.”
“As the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, AWS is a tremendous economic driver in Virginia that will expand its roots across multiple regions of the Commonwealth, creating new jobs and an impactful ripple effect in communities,” said Senator Janet Howell, Co-Chair of Senate Finance and Appropriations. “We are proud the company recognizes Virginia as the optimal location for a project of this caliber and that the MEI Commission was able to play a role.”
“Securing Amazon Web Services’ data center campuses expansion is a significant win for Virginia and our booming technology sector,” said Senator George Barker, Co-Chair of Senate Finance and Appropriations. “I congratulate the partners that will continue to work together on this historic project and look forward to AWS expanding operations in the Commonwealth.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission to secure the project to expand data center investment to new locations across Virginia. Pending approval by the Virginia General Assembly, the Commonwealth is developing a new Mega Data Center Incentive Program, which the company will be eligible to receive. The new program includes up to a 15-year extension of Data Center Sales and Use tax exemptions on qualifying equipment and enabling software. In addition, and also subject to approval by the General Assembly, AWS will be eligible to receive an MEI custom performance grant of up to $140 million for site and infrastructure improvements, workforce development, and other project-related costs.
Del. Dave LaRock files “Sage’s Law,” HB 2432, to protect parental rights and at-risk children in Virginia
Sage’s Law seeks to address several failures of the government that were experienced first-hand by a Virginia teenager and her parents over the past year. Michele Blair, the mother of the bill’s namesake, shared her story of being intentionally kept in the dark about her daughter’s gender struggles while at school by both teachers and counselors, which led to Sage being bullied, assaulted, sex-trafficked, and then kept from returning to her parents after she was rescued because of unfounded claims of child abuse. Sage’s story is heartbreaking and compelling.
“Virginia law needs to be absolutely clear that affirming a child’s biological sex does not justify taking a child away from their family. Subjective determinations of whether a family’s beliefs are “abuse and neglect” are unacceptable. Teachers, school counselors, social service workers, and courts must respect the parent’s fundamental rights in the parent-child relationship by involving parents immediately when a child is experiencing serious challenges. The horrific treatment of Sage Blair has shown the need to provide protections for parents and children in Virginia.,” said Delegate Dave LaRock.
Victoria Cobb, President of The Family Foundation of Virginia, said, “In Virginia, possibly like no other state, the role of parents has taken center stage. Parents have been demanding more respect from teachers, administrators, and counselors, and frankly, from how they are treated or, should I say, mistreated in Virginia law, the parent’s rights revival is long overdue. Parents are begging for Virginia laws to honor that they, not the government or a school administrator or counselor, are, other than rare exceptions, the best people to help their child walk through life’s difficulties.”
Joshua Hetzler, Legal Counsel for the Founding Freedom’s Law Center, said, “It cannot be overlooked that much of what happened in Sage’s school came after former Governor Northam’s administration’s Model Policies for Transgender students took effect, which The Founding Freedoms Law Center tried to stop from being implemented, and adamantly warned that this sort of thing would happen. Now Sage’s story represents how children are at risk of being harmed all across Virginia, and their parents are being shut out of critical life decisions. Sage’s law was born out of the necessity to help ensure that this never happens again to any child or parents in Virginia.”
Sage’s Law, HB 2432, is online here.
Sage’s story is covered in an article on The Federalist here.
About Dave LaRock
Delegate Dave LaRock has served the 33rd House District, including parts of Loudoun, Clarke, and Frederick Counties, since taking office in January 2014. Dave and his wife, Joanne, reside in Clarke County. LaRock serves on the House Transportation Committee, the House Education Committee, and the House Committee on Counties, Cities, and Towns. He also serves on the Commission on School Construction and Modernization. In 2023, LaRock intends to run for election to serve Virginia’s 1st Senate District, comprised of Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties, and the City of Winchester.
