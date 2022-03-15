State News
Attorney General Miyares statement on the General Assembly’s adjournment Sine Die and intention to call a Special Session to conclude business on the biennial budget.
Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement on the General Assembly’s adjournment Sine Die (without any future date being designated as for resumption):
“I’d like to congratulate the members and staff of the General Assembly on a successful 2022 session. I was delighted to see many friends and colleagues return to Mr. Jefferson’s Capitol to conduct the people’s business. Over the past three months, my staff worked in a bi-cameral and bi-partisan fashion to ensure we delivered on promises made. The oldest continually operating legislative body in the Western Hemisphere continues to be an example of our American Experiment working for Virginians, and I’m proud of what we accomplished,” said Attorney General Miyares.
“My office laid out several legislative priorities at the beginning of the session- bills, ideas, and concepts that I believe are critical to helping get Virginia back on track and keep our communities safe. I’m thrilled legislation has passed and is heading to Governor Younkin’s desk that will us fight human trafficking, afford greater protections to the elderly, provide accountability to our Parole Board, and ensure our children are safe in school. Additionally, I am delighted that Virginia has led the way in providing parents the opportunity to ensure their children attend public schools without the requirement to wear a mask.”
Miyares’ Legislative Priorities:
SB 5 / HB 1303 – Makes Parole Board member votes public record and subject to FOIA
SB 36 / HB 4 – Reverses legislation that banned mandatory reporting of sexual assaults at school and other crimes to law enforcement
SB 124 / HB 497 – Increases penalty for those who financially exploit vulnerable and elderly Virginians by misusing the power of attorney
SB 687 / HB 496 – Gives greater protection to the most vulnerable in our society
SB 467 / HB 283 – Requires human trafficking training for Law-Enforcement Personnel
SB 614 / HB 756 – Requires notice to Commonwealth’s Attorney if person accused of violent crime is released on bail
“As the House and Senate conferees prepare to continue their deliberations over the biennial budget, I’d like to thank them for considering additional support for the Office of the Attorney General. I am hopeful that resources proposed in the House and Senate will be maintained in the final conference report to address the significant increase in the Court of Appeals cases handled by the Office. Also included in both budget proposals is funding to re-establish a satellite office in Hampton Roads, which will allow the Office to provide constituent services more effectively in the second largest metropolitan area in the state. I am also optimistic about the prospect of significant pay increases for all of our hardworking state employees, teachers, and law enforcement personnel in the final conference report. Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to the House Appropriations and Senate Finance Committees, particularly Chairman Knight and Chairwoman Howell, for all of their hardwork this session.”
“Unlike the dysfunctional system in Washington, D.C., I am grateful for the bi-partisan and bi-cameral work that continues to take place in Virginia and look forward to continuing to work together to make our Commonwealth the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”
Governor Younkin announces I-495 express lanes northern extention construction to begin
TYSONS, VA – On March 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the start of construction on a two-and-a-half-mile extension of the express lanes on Interstate 495 between the Dulles Corridor and the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Fairfax County. Governor Youngkin was joined by Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller, state and local officials, and Transurban—Virginia’s project partner and operator of the 495, 95, and 395 Express Lanes—at a groundbreaking ceremony to officially kick off construction on the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) project. The latest extension of Virginia’s 90+-mile express lanes network planned for Northern Virginia, the project will provide new travel options, reduce congestion, support new transit services, and minimize cut-through traffic in residential communities.
“The 495 NEXT project represents the Commonwealth’s commitment to improving regional infrastructure and traffic flow for Virginians, our visitors, and the broader business community,” said Governor Youngkin. “Together with our partners from the public and private sectors, we are prioritizing investments in Virginia’s transportation network to keep people, goods, and our economy moving.”
“495 NEXT is an important new link in the safe and modern transportation system we’re working hard to build throughout the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller. “This extension to our express lanes system will provide needed relief for a highly congested portion of the Capital Beltway, providing major benefits to the greater region. This regional approach is crucial to solving our transportation challenges, and through close coordination with our partners in Maryland, Virginia’s 495 NEXT projects will be built to connect and complement future improvements in the Capital Region.”
The 495 NEXT projects will add two new dynamically tolled express lanes in each direction, including new connections at the Dulles Corridor and the George Washington Memorial Parkway interchanges. The project will deliver faster and more reliable travel options, cutting travel times for express lanes users by up to 50 percent, including for HOV 3+ and transit riders who can travel the lanes toll-free. It will also improve safety in the corridor by reducing crashes by an estimated 20 percent and limiting cut-through traffic in residential communities. The project is estimated to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits and 6,300 jobs.
The 495 NEXT project includes additional benefits and features such as:
• Replacement or rehabilitation of seven bridges
• Replacement of nine existing noise walls and the construction of one new noise wall
• Environmental commitments to improve streams and manage stormwater
• Four miles of new bicycle and pedestrian connections
• Funding for new American Legion Bridge bus service connecting Virginia and Maryland
“Despite unprecedented times and a global pandemic, VDOT and its partners have remained focused on advancing this critically important public-private partnership project for the region and the Commonwealth,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “We are proud of the hard work and collaboration that made today’s milestone possible, and look forward to getting to work on delivering these important improvements.”
“495 NEXT expands the benefits of faster and more reliable travel to more drivers in the region,” added Pierce Coffee, President of Transurban North America. “We know at Transurban that regional mobility is strengthened when the public and private sectors come together and we are seeing another strong example of that marking today’s milestone.”
The $660 million 495 NEXT project is a public-private partnership between the Commonwealth of Virginia and Transurban. Financial close was reached on February 28, 2022 with Transurban securing financing for the project composed of a mix of equity and debt, including loans through the federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) and the Virginia Transportation Infrastructure Bank.
In October 2021, VDOT and Transurban executed a comprehensive agreement for the 495 NEXT project, and Transurban selected Lane Construction as the design-build contractor for the project after a competitive selection process. In July 2021, VDOT completed more than three years of environmental study and evaluation for the project by receiving a “Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI),” from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and National Park Service (NPS). Additionally, VDOT received approval from FHWA on the project’s interchange justification report, a traffic study that includes analysis of traffic impacts and benefits associated with the 495 NEXT project.
In the coming months, the 495 NEXT team will continue to refine and finalize the project’s design details, while crews continue early exploratory field activities such as surveying and begin to mobilize for full construction activities, which could start as early as this summer. The partners continue to work with communities and travelers to reduce impacts both on and off the road, and are planning to have a public information meeting (with both virtual and in-person formats) in spring 2022, before full construction activities begin. The new extended lanes are scheduled to open in 2025.
Click here to learn more about 495 NEXT. To learn more about the project and 495 Express Lanes benefits, visit ExpressLanes.com.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces that the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.3% in January
RICHMOND, VA – On March 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3 percent in January, while total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 4,900 jobs. The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3 percent is 1.5 percentage points below the rate from a year ago. The labor force increased by 16,461 to 4,277,757, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,892 to 139,261. The number of employed residents rose by 18,353 to 4,138,496. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose from 3.9 to 4.0 percent in January.
The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate increased slightly by 0.3 percentage points to 62.9 percent in January. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.
“My administration is committed to boosting economic growth, creating jobs, attracting businesses, and lowering the cost of living for all Virginians,” said Governor Youngkin. “One of our top priorities is ensuring that Virginia’s economy serves and benefits Virginia’s workers, businesses, and families alike.”
“The economic growth that we have seen in recent months slowed slightly in January, but that’s no cause for worry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Our unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, and our labor force participation rate rose to 62.9% last month. We’re confident that our business and worker-friendly policies will continue to spur economic growth throughout the Commonwealth in the months ahead.”
“We see plenty of good signs for Virginia’s economy”, said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “In recent months we have seen employers across the Commonwealth, and the nation, struggle to find and retain quality workers. We must work together with our workforce development partners to ensure that workers in Virginia have access to training and resources necessary to fill these positions.”
From January 2021 to January 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 89,800 jobs, an increase of 2.3%. In January, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 83,400 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 6,400 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, eight of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while three saw employment decrease. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 46,200 jobs (+13.7%). The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 17,700 jobs (+2.3%). Other job gains occurred in trade and transportation (+10,700 jobs), education and health services (+7,800 jobs), and government (+6,400 jobs). Within government, only local government saw an increase in employment (+11,100 jobs) while state (-4,500 jobs) and federal government (-200 jobs) both lost jobs over the year. The largest job decrease over the year occurred in manufacturing which lost 2,800 jobs (-1.2%). Other employment losses occurred in construction (-1,700 jobs) and finance (-1,600 jobs).
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Governor Glenn Youngkin statement on the General Assembly’s adjournment
On March 12, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin offered the following statement on the General Assembly’s adjournment:
“I’m encouraged with the recent progress on the budget and I’m grateful to the members on both sides of the aisle for their efforts. We need to finalize tax relief, lab schools, and other bipartisan priorities including investing in education, funding law enforcement, and addressing our behavioral health crisis, among others. As I said last week, it could take time to get the budget right. I’d ask that the negotiators work quickly. Virginians are ready and together we can deliver for them all,” said Governor Youngkin.
February 2022 General Fund revenue collections support revised forecast
On March 11, 2022, Governor Youngkin announced that February revenue collections support the revised general fund forecast issued last month. Total general fund revenues fell 1.2 percent in February compared to last year’s unusually large number, as more refunds were issued this February due to last year’s delayed opening to the refund-processing season. February is not considered a significant month for revenue collections. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 13.6 percent, ahead of the annual forecast of 9.2 percent growth.
“This revenue report supports the mid-session forecast, and reinforces the need for us to cut costs on families and strengthen Virginia,” said Governor Youngkin. “We have strong revenue forecasts that can fund tax cuts. With the highest gas prices on record and the highest inflation rates in decades, we have to provide relief for Virginians and we have the revenues to do it now.”
“This month provided no surprises since we announced the mid-session forecast last month. The key to the general fund revenue forecast remains the 4th quarter when individual income tax final payments are due on May 1,” said Secretary Cummings. “I am closely watching non withholding collections given its connection to a volatile stock market. However, I am confident that the revised revenue estimate provides sufficient cushion to meet the forecast.”
Collections of payroll withholding taxes decreased 1.3 percent in February. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting January sales, rose 7.9 percent in February. February receipts include January post-holiday sales and gift card purchases, completing the holiday shopping season, however, the severe winter weather could have delayed some purchases. The main tax return filing season began in February; the Department of Taxation issued $280.1 million in refunds compared with $217.0 million in February of last year. Through February, 595,000 refunds were processed compared with 486,000 last year.
On a year-to-date basis, collections of payroll withholding taxes – 56 percent of General Fund revenues – increased 9.7 percent ahead of the annual forecast of 9.0 percent growth. Sales tax collections – 17 percent of General Fund revenues – increased 14.8 percent through February, ahead of the annual forecast calling for an 11.4 percent increase. Recordation taxes advanced 0.5 percent on a fiscal-year-basis, ahead of the 4.3 percent decline in the annual forecast. Total revenues rose 13.6 percent through February, ahead of the annual forecast of 9.2 percent growth.
The full February 2022 revenue report is available here.
AG Miyares identifies common consumer protection issues and offers tips on how Virginians can protect themselves
Richmond, VA — As part of National Consumer Protection Week, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is issuing further information and guidance for Virginians to prevent themselves from becoming the victim of fraud.
The best way to protect yourself from fraud is being proactive and knowing the signs that an entity might be a scammer – here are some warning signs for better detecting them:
- The Offer Seems Too Good to be True — If it seems too good to be true, like randomly winning a large sum of money, it almost certainly is.
- Requests for Fees or Payment in Advance — Scammers often ask for payments before you can receive funds or “winnings.” Never pay fees or taxes in advance.
- Pressure — A genuine business or government entity will not threaten or pressure you to act immediately, especially if you’ve never heard from them before.
- Know who you are dealing with — If you cannot find information about the person or business online (reviews, phone number, or verified address) it probably is a scam.
- They Want Private Information — You should never hand out your bank information, social security number, or other personal information.
- Untraceable Payment Method — Never wire money to someone you do not know.
- Grammatical Errors or Poor Production Values — You should be suspicious if the correspondence you receive is full of errors, low-resolution images, or poor formatting.
- Suspicious Email Domains and Web Addresses — Businesses rarely use free email services like Hotmail, AOL, Yahoo, or Gmail. Even if the business seems legitimate, do some research to make sure they have readily available contact information and verify the information.
- Suspicious or No Addresses — If there is no physical address and your contacts won’t give you one, then it is scam.
- Request for Access to Your Computer — You should never give anyone remote access to your computer unless you have contacted them and are 100% certain they are not a scammer.
Scammers want to take advantage of hardworking people. Along with recognizing the common signs of scams, it is important to adopt lifestyle practices that help to reduce your risk of falling victim to a scam. Every Virginian could fall for a scam, but elderly Virginians are often targeted as scammers believe they are the most vulnerable.
Below are some simple steps you can take in your personal life to better protect yourself and your family, especially elderly relatives, who are the most common target of scammers. Share the following list with important older people in your life:
- Never wire money or send cash or a pre-paid card — Once your money is gone, you can’t trace it or get it back.
- Don’t give out any personal information
- Don’t trust unfamiliar names or numbers – Scammers are good at using technology to make fake caller IDs, phone numbers, emails, etc.
- Join the National Do Not Call Registry and don’t answer numbers you don’t know.
- Stay socially active. Being alone increases your risk of becoming a victim of ﬁnancial exploitation – Stay in touch with your community and stay in the loop about what is going on.
- Plan. Document your ﬁnancial arrangements. Planning for your future gives you control over your assets and resources. Put your wishes concerning ﬁnancial arrangements in writing. It reduces the chance of a misunderstanding.
- Don’t give away property to anyone in exchange for lifelong care. Before you enter into an agreement with a person to provide you lifelong care, discuss the arrangement with an attorney, a ﬁnancial advisor, or other professional you trust. Spell out what compensation, if any, will be paid to the caregiver.
- Never sign anything you do not understand. If you are asked to sign a document, have someone you trust review it with you.
- Be careful when you give someone power of attorney. Before you assign a power of attorney, be sure you understand the agreement and the authority you are giving to your power of attorney.
- Keep track of your ﬁnancial documents and personal items. Monitor your savings, checking or retirement account balances. Contact your ﬁnancial institution if you see accounting irregularities. Keep an inventory of your jewelry and other personal items. A person may try to take these items without your permission.
Below are some common scams targeted at older Virginians:
- Telemarketing Fraud – Fake deals, prizes, etc., offered via phone.
- Romance Scams – When someone pretends to be in a relationship with someone to steal their money.
- Grandparent Scams – When callers pretend to be someone’s grandchild in danger and ask for money.
Consumer protection scams are very real and very dangerous.
If you believe you or someone you know is being financially exploited, please call your local department of social services or you can call the 24-hour Adult Protective Services hotline at (888) 832-3858. Learn more about financial exploitation at the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services website.
Virginians who have a question, concern, or complaint about a consumer matter should contact Attorney General Miyares’ Consumer Protection Section:
By phone: (800) 552-9963
By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
Online Complaint Form
Online Contact Form
Obenshain releases statement on failure of Senate to confirm Parole Board Appointments
RICHMOND, VA – On March 10, 2022, Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement following the failure of Senate Joint Resolution 169:
“Today, Senate Democrats voted to kill SJ 169 which would have confirmed 4 out of 5 of Governor Youngkin’s appointments to the Parole Board. The Privileges and Elections Committee reported the bill on March 1 which typically would have been followed by two consecutive days of voting to pass the resolution, resulting in these nominees being confirmed. However, Senate Democrats delayed the vote until today (the penultimate day of Session) presumably with an intention all along of voting down Youngkin’s nominees but a motive to wait as long as possible so as to limit retribution from the chamber down the hall.”
Obenshain continued, “I call it like I see it…this decision is cutting off the nose to spite the face. By torpedoing this resolution, they are ensuring that no paroles are granted until replacements are seated on the Parole Board. Filing a resolution with the intention of killing it is the height of cynicism. It certainly is not consistent with the manner in which the Senate prides itself in conducting its business.”
“I find it puzzling,” said Obenshain, “that this demonstration represents an attempt by the Senate Democrats to double down on Governor Northam’s scandalized Parole Board. Let’s not forget the multiple reports of knowing or reckless violations of the law allegedly committed by members of Northam’s Parole Board. In particular, the allegations that Chair Adrienne Bennett violated the state constitution by not remaining impartial in the Martin case and requesting an examiner to falsify a report.”
Last year, credible accusations were made detailing violations of Northam’s Parole Board including:
- Releasing parolees without notifying victims as required by law
- Releasing parolees without notifying Commonwealth’s Attorneys as required by law
- Efforts by Parole Board to cover up actions of former Chair Adrienne Bennett who abused her power as ChairViolating an executive order requiring all executive agencies to cooperate with a state inspector general investigation
Obenshain concluded, “Despite the Inspector General refusing to investigate further complaints against Northam’s Parole Board, I’m grateful that we have an Attorney General who takes the allegations of misconduct seriously and urges further investigation and, if proper, prosecution against those responsible for these violations. I just wish Democrats in the Senate would stop playing with the future and career of these qualified nominees which will only serve to hinder the rights of those who deserve to be evaluated for parole eligibility.”
Senator Obenshain represents the twenty-sixth district in the Virginia Senate. The district includes the city of Harrisonburg and the counties of Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock and Rockingham (part). He serves on the Senate Judiciary; Commerce & Labor; Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources; and Transportation Committees.
