State News
Attorney General Miyares sues Avid Telecom over illegal robocalls
On May 23, 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares sued Michael D. Lansky, LLC, which does business under the name Avid Telecom, its owner Michael Lansky, and Vice President Stacey S. Reeves, for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people and violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws.
“Avid Telecom refuses to stop their robocalls, despite receiving over three hundred warnings. They have routed nearly 235,000,000 calls to numbers with Virginia area codes. Avid Telecom even went as far as spoofing the Caller ID numbers of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Virginia State Police. It’s obvious that the only way to get this organization to stop harassing Virginians is by taking them to court and holding them accountable,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Avid Telecom is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service provider that sells data, phone numbers, dialing software, and/or expertise to help its customers make mass robocalls. It also serves as an intermediate provider and allegedly facilitated or helped route illegal robocalls across the country. Between December 2018 and January 2023, Avid sent or attempted to transmit more than 24.5 billion calls. More than 90 percent of those calls lasted less than just 15 seconds, which indicates they were likely robocalls. Further, Avid helped make hundreds of millions of calls using spoofed or invalid caller ID numbers, including more than 8.4 million calls that appeared to be coming from government and law enforcement agencies, as well as private companies.
Avid Telecom allegedly sent or transmitted scam calls about Social Security Administration scams, Medicare scams, auto warranty scams, Amazon scams, DirecTV scams, credit card interest rate reduction scams, and employment scams. Examples of some of these scam calls are available to listen to here and here.
The USTelecom-led Industry Traceback Group, which notifies providers about known and suspected illegal robocalls sent across their networks, sent at least 329 notifications to Avid Telecom that it was transmitting these calls, but Avid Telecom continued to do so.
Today’s legal action arises from the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan attorneys general. In August, Attorney General Miyares joined this Task Force to investigate and take legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States.
The Federal Trade Commission and the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General also provided investigative assistance in this lawsuit.
Attorney General Miyares is joined in filing today’s complaint by the Attorneys General of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
State News
Virginia man sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution and illegal firearm possession
Justine Kyle Elliott has been sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges and illegal firearm possession, according to U.S. officials last week.
Elliott, 33, was charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and illegal possession of firearms as a convicted felon.
The conviction can be traced back to an incident in August 2021 when Elliott was arrested in Coeburn, Virginia after police found him asleep at the wheel of a vehicle parked in a bank drive-thru. Upon searching his vehicle, authorities discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine and multiple firearms.
Elliott later confessed to his involvement in distributing methamphetamine across Southwest Virginia. He was found to have trafficked significant quantities of crystal ice methamphetamine and cocaine into the region over a sixteen-month period, including more than 30 kilograms of methamphetamine, some of which was 100% pure.
The announcement was made by United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Special Agent in Charge Craig B. Kailimai of the ATF’s Washington Division.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, along with the Coeburn Police Department. Special Assistant United States Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Senior Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, prosecuted the case for the United States.
This sentence highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to tackle drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession in the region, signaling a major victory in the war against drug-related crimes in Southwest Virginia.
State News
Lawmaker delivers doughnuts to teachers. Then came a political food fight.
Earlier this month, Virginia Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, bought almost 1,000 doughnuts and set out to give them to public school teachers working in her Williamsburg-area district.
She marked the occasion with a Facebook post showing her carrying armfuls of doughnut boxes in a multi-school delivery that she said amounted to 996 doughnuts or 83 dozen.
“The end of the school year is in sight, and I’m grateful to our hard-working teachers as we recognize Teacher Appreciation Week,” Batten’s May 12 post read. “Thank you for all you do!”
The doughnut deliveries to 19 schools in the Williamsburg-James City County and New Kent County school districts were accepted. But — in a sign of the intensity of Virginia’s political debates over K-12 public schools — some in the Williamsburg-James City County system saw an ulterior motive hidden beneath the glaze and sprinkles.
One of the photos posted to Batten’s Facebook page showed a custom doughnut box label with an important line in smaller print: “Paid for and Authorized by Friends of Amanda Batten.” That phrase signals an activity was funded by money from a political campaign; Batten confirmed the doughnut expenditure was made from her campaign account.
The pushback, which included the local teachers’ union taking aim at Batten’s voting record, was so strong school officials told Batten similar doughnut drop-offs would be declined in the future due to their “political nature.”
In an official statement on the matter, the Williamsburg-James City County Education Association, which represents local teachers, took aim at Batten’s record of voting for more alternatives to traditional public schools and against collective bargaining rights for teachers.
Alynn Parham, the president of the local teachers union, said Batten’s visits sparked an email from an anonymous group of teachers who “addressed concerns about Batten’s presence in the school district.”
“The union felt that we needed to also make a response recognizing that her presence triggered some members and employees,” Parham said.
The school division ultimately sided with staffers who felt the doughnut delivery was inappropriate.
“While we certainly appreciate the gesture of thanks, several members of our staff have indicated the purpose of the gift appeared to champion the Delegate’s campaign and/or be an attempt to solicit votes (ex. flyer indicated gift was ‘paid for and authorized by friends of Amanda Batten’),” Kara Wall, the school division’s strategic communications director, wrote in a May 15 email to Batten.
In an interview, Batten said there was nothing political about the note that came with the doughnuts. Adding the campaign disclosure, she said, was an attempt to “err on the side of transparency” and show the $1,672 doughnut purchase wasn’t made with taxpayer dollars.
“I don’t know if that’s an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars or not. We had the campaign funds to do it,” Batten said. “Had I left off what I think is a legally required disclaimer, that somehow would have been more acceptable? That’s odd.”
Asked if she considered using her own money, Batten said she saw the expenditure as no different than other routine uses of campaign funds “to support community events and outreach.”
“I just think it’s sad that anyone would object to the observation of Teacher Appreciation Week by a legislator,” Batten said. “Or the default would be to politicize doughnuts.”
Batten is running in a redrawn district with a slight Republican lean against Democratic candidate Jessica Anderson, who works as a receptionist in a Williamsburg-James City County elementary school.
In a statement, Anderson called the doughnut delivery and accompanying social media post a “political stunt” and “photo op” by a candidate who has “voted against teachers’ best interests.”
“No candidate for public office is above the rules,” Anderson said.
In the school division’s response to Batten, Wall pointed to a division policy putting restrictions on the “distribution of information/materials” in schools. That policy says advance approval is required “before any materials may be distributed or made available at the request of non-school organizations.” A section on “political communications” says students cannot be required to “convey or deliver any material” calling for the election or defeat of any candidate or advocating a position on political matters.
“Non-political information or materials may be submitted to me for consideration and approval,” Wall wrote.
Batten, a former legislative aide first elected to the General Assembly in 2019, said she did doughnut drop-offs in other school systems, including neighboring New Kent County, without controversy.
“I’m not aware of any school division other than Williamsburg-James City County that has told anyone they were prohibited from dropping off baked goods simply because of the source of funding for said baked goods,” she said.
Virginia has no law requiring campaign funds to be spent only on campaign purposes, despite years of failed efforts to create such a rule.
General Assembly members regularly spend money on community goodwill efforts that could potentially enhance their standing in the eyes of voters but are less overtly political than a typical campaign ad.
Those expenditures often include direct donations to charitable groups and nonprofits, as well as banquet tickets and sponsorships for local events. It’s not uncommon to see campaign funds being spent on school-related items like ads in football game programs and other school publications, contributions to scholarship funds, donations to athletics and band booster clubs, and sponsorships of homecoming ceremonies, graduation parties, and prom nights.
Due to the limited campaign finance information candidates are required to disclose, some expenditures show up only as money transferred from campaign accounts to public schools with no detail listed about a specific purpose.
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, campaign money has been used in the past to supplement activities affiliated with Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools. For example, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, contributed $100 to “Jamestown High School After Prom” in 2009 and has made three other $100 contributions with the school listed as the recipient. In 2013, former Republican Del. Brenda Pogge made a $30 payment to “Warhill High School Track.”
Batten said she saw nothing unusual or untoward about the doughnuts.
“I don’t think it’s a stunt to thank teachers,” she said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia’s highest labor force participation rate since June 2014
On May 19, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the labor force participation rate rose 0.3 of a percentage point to 66.2 percent in April, the highest rate since June 2014. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS,” or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased this month by 21,687 individuals to 4,550,748. In addition, over 25,000 more Virginians were employed in April than in March, with further declines in the unemployment rate to 3.1 percent.
“On day one, we declared that ‘Virginia is open for business,’ and April’s strong employment numbers—the highest labor force participation rate in nearly a decade—are just the latest example that Virginia is on the move,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “During this commencement season, as many graduate from high school and college, the high volume of job openings will be a huge help to young Virginians as they join the workforce and celebrate these momentous achievements.”
With the increase of Virginians moving back into the workforce, Virginia’s unemployment rate of 3.1 percent was a slight decrease from March and remained below the national rate, which decreased to 3.4 percent in April.
According to LAUS, the number of employed residents increased by 25,127 to 4,410,619 in April. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents decreased by 3,440 to 140,129.
“Virginia’s low unemployment rate and strong employment growth reflect the vitality and resilience of our workforce and economy,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “We continue to focus on removing barriers to employment and equip workers with in-demand skills. We are committed to addressing these challenges by building and strengthening Virginia’s workforce for the jobs available today and for the future.”
“The Virginia labor market continues to show strength during the first part of 2023,” said Secretary Caren Merrick. “Despite large gains in labor force participation, filling open positions remains a challenge for businesses in the Commonwealth, and we remain laser-focused on getting more Virginians into the workforce. ”
BLS publishes an additional employment figure from its Current Employment Statistics Survey (“CES” or “establishment survey”). Virginia CES employment rose by 1,400 jobs in April to 4,138,100 and has increased by 87,000 since April 2022.
The CES survey uses payroll records of establishment employers and is designed to provide a count of jobs under which the employer pays unemployment insurance. The LAUS survey is based on household interviews conducted each month for the Bureau of Labor Statistics and provides comprehensive data on the labor force, including those who are employed and unemployed. Establishments are classified in an industry on the basis of their principal product or activity in accordance with the most recent North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Manual.
The household survey only distinguishes between whether a person is employed or unemployed, whereas CES counts each employee that is on an employer’s payroll. CES excludes business owners, self-employed persons, unpaid volunteers and private household workers, and those on unpaid leave or not working because of a labor dispute.
Employment rose in seven of eleven major industry sectors, was unchanged in mining, and declined in three. The largest job gain during April occurred in leisure and hospitality services, with an increase of 2,700 jobs to 411,100. The second largest increase occurred in finance (+2,300 jobs) to 216,200. Manufacturing was third, with a gain of 1,100 jobs, rising to 246,700. The largest job loss during April occurred in professional and business services (-4,600 jobs) to 810,200, followed by construction (-1,300 jobs) to 212,100, and trade, transportation, and utilities (-500 jobs) to 665,000.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases, while mining was unchanged, and trade, transportation, and utilities experienced a loss. The largest absolute over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality services, up 24,400 jobs (+6.3%). The second largest over-the-year job gain occurred in education and health services, up 23,500 jobs (+4.3%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in government, up 15,800 jobs (+2.2%). Trade, transportation, and utilities experienced the only job loss (-100 jobs). For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
State News
In FOIA case, Va. Supreme Court draws ‘bright line’ upholding open meetings
In a split opinion on transparency laws, the Supreme Court of Virginia on Thursday upheld a more expansive definition of what counts as a public meeting of government officials.
The case, which centered on an impromptu meeting that took place in Prince William County to discuss local unrest in May 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd, posed questions for the high court about what kinds of meetings the public should be notified about and what types of discussions count as “public business.”
Lawyers representing five members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors had pushed for more leeway for public officials to hold informal gatherings, arguing public business should be narrowly defined as matters appearing on an official meeting agenda.
A majority of Supreme Court justices rejected that argument in an opinion that pointed to the “bright line” of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act’s “stated presumption in favor of open government.”
“To adopt the defendants’ construction — that a topic cannot be public business until it appears on a formal Board agenda — would gut the open meeting provisions of VFOIA,” Justice Wesley G. Russell Jr. wrote for the majority. “It would allow portions of or full boards of supervisors to meet, discuss and decide county business in secrecy by waiting until after their private discussions and decisions to place an item on a formal agenda.”
Two Prince William residents had sued the county over a community meeting that took place the day after May 30, 2020, protest some county officials characterized as a riot. The lawsuit centered on gatherings of county officials to discuss the events of that night.
The entire Prince William Board of County Supervisors held an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. on May 31, but the litigation centered on an earlier meeting at 1 p.m. attended by five supervisors, police officials, county employees, members of the county’s Citizens’ Advisory Board for law enforcement and “more than sixty members of the community,” according to court documents. Despite “conflicting testimony,” the Supreme Court concluded the 1 p.m. gathering effectively served as a meeting of the Citizens’ Advisory Board. Though most of the county’s eight-member board of supervisors attended, three other supervisors weren’t invited.
The plaintiffs in the case argued the earlier gathering should have been treated as an official public meeting, triggering FOIA’s rules about notice to the public and access for anyone who wanted to attend. The defendants insisted it was not a public meeting, which meant FOIA didn’t apply.
In May 2021, the local circuit court sided with the supervisors, ruling that the gathering didn’t meet the legal requirements to be considered a public meeting.
The Supreme Court overruled that decision and sent the case back to the circuit court for further proceedings, concluding that enough public officials attended the meeting to trigger open meeting laws and that the topic at hand met the definition of “public business” because it had a direct bearing on the county’s response to an important event.
“Issues related to the riots, the use of force by police, the use of chemical agents to quell the riots, and the property damage that was caused were all discussed,” Russell wrote. “One of the first responsibilities of any government is to protect the lives, safety, and property of its citizens. As such, it is hard to imagine any scenario in which the Board would not soon address a night of protest and unrest.”
The court also emphasized that the protests were the main topic at a “properly noticed” meeting that took place just hours later, bolstering its view that the earlier discussion should have been treated as a public business subject to FOIA.
In a dissenting opinion, Chief Justice S. Bernard Goodwyn and Justice Cleo E. Powell warned an overly broad definition of public business would constrain the free flow of information between elected officials and the communities they serve. The dissenting justices said they saw an important distinction between information gathering and official action by public bodies, a line they felt the majority opinion would blur.
“The new definition discourages citizen-organized informational gatherings by requiring the application of VFOIA notice requirements, even if the purpose of the meeting is purely informational,” the dissent says.
In a footnote, Russell said the dissenting justices’ view, if taken to its “logical conclusion,” would allow a majority of board members to huddle in private with lobbyists, political parties, or campaign donors to discuss “the locality’s budget, policing issues, tax rates, land use permits, and anything and everything else that properly could come before the board but had yet to appear on the agenda.”
“This cannot be so because such private meetings are exactly the type of back-room, secretive dealing that VFOIA was enacted to prevent,” the opinion states.
Megan Rhyne, a transparency advocate who serves as executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said the ruling’s real-world impact probably won’t be a “broad sweeping thing” because most public bodies are already mindful of what does and doesn’t trigger open meeting rules. She said she took exception to the dissent’s focus on a phrase in Virginia’s transparency law saying nothing in FOIA should be construed to “discourage the free discussion by government officials or employees of public matters with the citizens of the Commonwealth.” Her view of that line’s meaning, she said, is that “people who work in government should still feel free to talk to citizens.”
“Even if you were trying to give that section credence, all we’re saying here is that you should’ve given notice of this meeting,” Rhyne said. “If it’s so important to be able to have these conversations with the public, then the public should know about them.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Regional News
Improvements at the 54th PA Monument to be featured in events commemorating the Battle of New Market
A single granite Union soldier has stood along Rt 11 north of New Market since 1905. The base of the statue explains why: “Erected to the memory of the heroic dead of the 54th Regt. PA Vet. Vol. Infantry who gave their lives in defense of their country.” Over the weekend of May 20-21 descendants of the 54th PA soldiers will be on hand to celebrate recent access and interpretive improvements to the monument during the 159th Anniversary Commemoration of the Battle of New Market. In addition to civilian living history, Civil War surgeons’ displays and Civil War long-arms lectures and demonstrations, will be on site all weekend. All activities will be at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park and the Virginia Museum of the Civil War.
In 1905, veterans of the 54th Pennsylvania Infantry erected the heroic-size granite statue on their position during the battle. It featured military iconography: stars and four 8” polished granite spheres on the base. The statue was owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania until 1988 when Pennsylvania deeded the small parcel of land and the monument to New Market Battlefield State Historical Park and the Commonwealth of Virginia.
A generous grant from the Elizabeth Van Lew Detached Tent 1 of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, 1861-1865 was awarded to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park. The grant enabled the park to create safe and barrier free access and enhanced interpretation of the 54th PA Monument. The grant also permitted restoration of the granite base of the statue. “The monument restoration and the barrier-free trail enhancement would not have been possible without the generosity of the Daughters of the Union Veterans,” stated Brittney Philips, Site Manager of the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park.
Mid-afternoon on May 15, 1864, during a thunderous rainstorm, the Union cavalry charged down Rt 11—the Valley Pike—toward the Confederate right flank but were turned back by heavy fire. At the same time the Union infantry attacked the Confederate line around the Bushong Farmhouse. The 1st West Virginia led the charge, followed by the 54th PA.
Suddenly, without warning, the 1st WV retreated leaving the 54th PA on their own. When the 54th crested the rise on, they were surprised by a large number of Confederate troops approaching through a ravine to their front. As the 54th fell back under devastating fire, they made a determined stand in the cedar grove that covered this hillside, buying precious time for the Union Army to retreat from the battlefield. Suffering a 30% casualty rate, the second highest of any unit in this battle, the men of the 54th remembered this area as the “Bloody Cedars” due to the cedar trees scattered across the field.
The 159th Commemoration will be held at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War/New Market Battlefield State Historical Park at 8895 George Collins Drive, New Market, VA 22844 on May 20-21 from 10:00am – 4:00pm. For additional information please call 866-515-1864 or visit our website www.vmi.edu/newmarket.
State News
Port helps drive economic investment and job creation throughout the Commonwealth
The Port of Virginia® continues to be an expanding economic force in the Commonwealth’s economy by helping to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in sales, income, taxes and fees, says a recently published study. More than 565,000 jobs and $41-billion in compensation attributable to port activity was cited in the study.
The study was conducted by The College of William & Mary and analyzes the overall value of the port to the Virginia economy during fiscal year 2022 (FY22) and compares the findings with the port’s economic impact in FY21. The fiscal year began July 1, 2021 and ended June 30, 2022.
“The Port of Virginia is delivering significant, positive results for the Virginia economy and we are on course to help drive even more job creation and economic investment,” said Stephen A. Edwards, the CEO and executive director of the VPA. “We are investing $1.4 billion to expand our overall capacity and cargo handling capabilities and this will have a positive effect on the Virginia economy. The cargo goes to well-run, modern, efficient ports and as this port grows, so will its benefits to all Virginians.”
The port posted its most productive fiscal-year performance ever in FY22; in that period the port processed more than 3.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units at its terminals. The business activity generated by the movement and handling of that cargo combined with the port’s overall productivity was a significant contributor to the Virginia economy, the report said. In FY22 the economic activity tied to the flow of cargo across the port’s terminals led to:
FY22 vs FY21
- $124.1 billion in output sales, up 24% = 12% of total Virginia output
- $63 billion in Virginia gross state product, up 33% = 10% of gross state product
- $41.4 billion in Virginia labor income, up 53% = 7% of labor income in Virginia
- 565,000 full and part-time jobs, up 29% = 11% of total employment in the state
- $5.8 billion in state and local taxes and fees, up 110% = 8% of all state and local taxes
The port contributes to Virginia’s economy in three ways:
- the movement/transport of export and import cargo within Virginia;
- the export of Virginia-made goods; and
- the added processing and distribution of imports by Virginia businesses to produce goods for sale throughout the state and across the nation.
Edwards said it is important to understand that FY22 was a record-year for trade because ports were continuing to recover from the pandemic-driven disruption in trade. This, he said, drove cargo activity at The Port of Virginia to all-time highs.
“There were so many unusual factors at work [in FY22] that were all contributors to our record-setting year,” Edwards said. “We doubt we will ever see a trade environment similar to that during the pandemic. Trade is now returning to normal, as expected, and we are focusing on maintaining the gains we have made while improving our efficiency and service levels.”
The investments the port is making will help it stay ahead of its US East Coast peers while growing cargo volumes and meeting the needs of port users and the supply-chain businesses coming to Virginia, Edwards said.
“We are nearing the end of our dredging effort and within the next 12 months The Port of Virginia will become the deepest port on the US East Coast. Later this summer we’ll begin taking delivery of equipment for the expansion of the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) and breaking ground of the expansion of the North Berth at NIT. These initiatives will drive trade to and through The Port of Virginia.”
The study’s authors are K. Scott Swan, a professor of international business, innovation and marketing at W&M’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business and Mangum Economics, a Virginia-based firm that specializes in producing objective and actionable quantitative economic research.
Wind: 4mph SE
Humidity: 47%
Pressure: 30.18"Hg
UV index: 1
70/43°F
72/46°F