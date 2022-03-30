State News
Attorney General Miyares urges TikTok and Snapchat to give parents more control
Attorney General Jason Miyares and a bipartisan coalition of 43 other attorneys general, led by Attorneys General Lynn Fitch (MS) and Josh Stein (NC), wrote to TikTok and Snapchat this week urging them to give parents the ability to monitor their children’s social media usage and protect their children from online threats using parental control apps.
“I am proud to join a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in urging TikTok and Snapchat to put children’s safety first. Unfortunately, predators and bullies can use social media to reach impressionable children without their parents having any idea. Additionally, studies have shown the disastrous impact social media can have on the mental and physical health of our children. Parental control apps would allow parents to ensure their children are staying safe in an increasingly dangerous digital world,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Research increasingly demonstrates the negative impact that social media can have on the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children and teenagers. These range from decreased self-esteem and greater body-image dissatisfaction to increased exposure to cyberbullying and sexual predation. One app reported that in 2021 it had analyzed more than 3.4 billion messages and found:
- 43.09% of tweens and 74.61% of teens were involved in a self-harm/suicidal situation,
- 68.97% of tweens and 90.73% of teens encountered nudity or content of a sexual nature,
- 75.35% of tweens and 93.31% of teens engaged in conversations surrounding drugs/alcohol,
- 80.82% of tweens and 94.50% of teens expressed or experienced violent subject matter/thoughts, and
- 72.09% of tweens and 85.00% of teens experienced bullying as a bully, victim, or witness.
As the attorneys general note in their letter, “Parental control apps can alert parents or schools to messages and posts on your platforms that have the potential to be harmful and dangerous. Apps can also alert parents if their child manifests a desire for self-harm or suicide. On other platforms where these apps are allowed to operate appropriately, parents have received notifications of millions of instances of severe bullying and hundreds of thousands of self-harm situations, showing that these apps have the potential to save lives and prevent harm to our youth.”
Social media platforms already engage in some content moderation and operate under some community guidelines, but these are not always sufficient to protect children and teenagers who are particularly vulnerable to online threats, especially with regard to direct messaging. Parental control apps empower parents to be full partners with the platforms to maintain a safe space online for their children.
AG Miyares files Amicus Brief against discriminatory policy at Thomas Jefferson HS
Attorney General Miyares filed an amicus brief against the discriminatory and illegal admission process at Thomas Jefferson High School. The Attorney General is fighting against this unconstitutional policy because it unfairly punishes Asian American students due to their race.
“Thomas Jefferson High School has been consistently among the top public schools in the country, and they created and maintained this achievement with a merit-based admissions process. But over the past year, Thomas Jefferson High School changed their policy to prioritize an individual’s race over merit. By doing so, Thomas Jefferson High School has discriminated against deserving students and violated the Equal Protection Clause. This is not equality,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The Office of the Attorney General will always fight for the equal protection and treatment of Virginians and therefore believes the Fairfax County School Board’s request to reinstate the discriminatory admission process should be denied.
New box cranes arrive at NIT increasing the Port of Virginia’s ability to handle big ships, more cargo
The Port of Virginia on Friday, March 25, welcomed a pair of massive container cranes to Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) South, the final pieces of equipment needed to complete the South Berth’s $450 million optimization project.
“These cranes will expand our lift capacity, berth productivity and the ability to handle multiple ULCVs [ultra-large container ship] simultaneously,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “This benefits the port’s users and it says, very clearly, to the ocean carriers and the industry that we are prepared to handle big ships and growing cargo volumes safely, swiftly and sustainably for decades to come.”
These cranes will be able to accommodate ultra-large container vessels, or ULCVs, that make regular stops in Virginia and even higher-volume ships of the future. These cranes have the capacity reach across a vessel that is 26 containers wide, which is three-to-four containers beyond the reach of most cranes.
The new cranes will go into service in late May giving the port 30 ship-to-shore cranes capable of handling ULCVs: Virginia International Gateway (VIG) has 12 cranes, NIT North has six and NIT South will have 12.
“These cranes complete the $800 million in land-side investments we made at both NIT and VIG,” Edwards said. “We started the effort in late 2016 and the result is 1 million units of additional lift capacity. We’ve modernized our terminals from the gate to the berth and created a twenty-first century, world-class port.
“Combine our land-side investments with the widening and deepening of the Norfolk Harbor and its channels, the expansion of NIT’s Central Rail Yard and our plans for optimizing and modernizing NIT’s North Berth and we will have all of the pieces in place to drive cargo growth, job expansion and economic development across Virginia for the next generation. It also means that, in parallel, we’re providing a high-level of efficiency, service, and care to our customers and users of The Port of Virginia.”
Crane Specifications:
- Builder: Shanghai-based Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, (called ZPMC),
- Crane height = 170’ (52m) lift above the dock
- Boom-out length = 226’ (69m) from the rail closest to the water
- Total height with the boom up = 446’ (136m)
- Width between the legs = 59’ (18m)
- Rail Gage = 100’ (30.48m)
- Unit weight = 1,827 tons
- Lifting capacity = 65 long tons under a twin-20-foot spreader or 100 long tons under cargohook
The port’s cargo operations remained fluid in February having handled more than 296,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 48 percent of which was loaded cargo imports.
February’s volume was more than 19 percent ahead of last February, which is an increase of more than 47,500 TEUs. Additionally, February’s volumes were a strong bounce-back from January, where volumes slipped because of lost workdays, Omicron-driven staffing challenges and a high number of vessels that were off schedule.
“We had a very high level of productivity in a short month,” Edwards said. “We are keeping our eye on a number of things that could have an impact on our operations. The Russia/Ukraine situation, inflation and rising oil prices are all things that require our attention, so we will watch and adjust if necessary.”
February Cargo Snapshot (2022 vs. 2021)
- Total TEUs – 296,201, up 19.2%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 88,582, up 1.3%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 143,476, up 30.5%
- Total Containers – 162,674, up 18.9%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 1,532 down 35.7%
- Breakbulk Tonnage – 8,665, up 16.2%
- Total Rail Containers – 50,721, up 19.4%
- Total Truck Containers – 105,470, up 17.4%
- Total Barge Containers – 6,483, 45.8%
Attorney General Jason Miyares joins multistate action to end CDC’s unlawful mask mandate
Attorney General Miyares is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against President Biden’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention continued use of an unlawful mask mandate for public transportation.
The mandate is another example of federal overreach and is dependent on a failed interpretation of a quarantine statute that has been ruled against in court.
“The CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation, like air travel, is scientifically unnecessary at this stage of the pandemic. Not only are the CDC’s mask mandates for public transportation an example of federal overreach, but they are outdated as states across the country have lifted mask mandates in other aspects of daily life,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.
The attorneys general argue that the CDC’s unlawful mask mandate exceeds the agency’s authority by not authorizing economy-wide measures. The statute does not permit mask requirements for individuals who show no sign of infection, which the mandate requires, and the mandate does not consider the states’ actions to control the spread of COVID-19. Finally, the mandate violates the anti-commandeering doctrine by requiring state-run conveyances and transportation hubs to enforce the rule.
Attorney General Miyares joined 20 other attorneys general in the multistate action led by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and asked for the mask mandate to be dropped and for a permanent injunction against enforcement.
To read the full complaint, click here.
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs legislation empowering localities to lower car tax rates
Governor Glenn Youngkin signed into law HB1239 sponsored by Delegate Phillip A. Scott, empowering localities to cut car tax rates and prevent huge tax hikes driven by dramatic increases in used vehicle values.
“With prices soaring on the necessities that families and individuals use every day, Virginians are in dire need of relief to their wallets. I am proud to sign this legislation and work with the General Assembly to empower localities to lower the cost of living,” said Governor Youngkin. “Many Virginians are struggling due to rising prices, now it is up to local leaders across Virginia to step up and fight inflation with real tax relief. I look forward to continuing our work to deliver real tax relief for all Virginians.”
If local government leadership does not address the increased value of used vehicles, then taxpayers are facing significant tax increases, as the Commonwealth of Virginia
constitutionally mandates 100% fair market value in property tax assessments.
Prior to this bill’s passage car tax rates could not be lower than the general rate of personal property which created a roadblock to cutting car taxes.
Commonwealth’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.2 percent in February, labor participation rate still lagging
On March 25, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in February while total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 21,300 jobs. The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.2% is 1.4 percentage points below the rate from a year ago. The labor force increased by 14,138 to 4,291,990, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 3,330 to 136,004. The number of employed residents rose by 17,468 to 4,155,986. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell from 4.0 to 3.8 percent.
The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate increased slightly by 0.1 of a percentage point to 63.0 percent in February. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.
“Given our current economy and business environment, now is a great time to forge a career and join the workforce in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin. “Although we see an uptick in the labor force participation, my administration is laser-focused on continually increasing our labor participation rate.”
“With a 3.2% unemployment rate in February, Virginia continues to outperform most states,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The number of employed residents grew while our labor force rose significantly last month.”
“The latest jobs figures indicate that Virginia is trending in the right direction,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “The increase in February payroll jobs is encouraging, as year-over-year job growth was spread across most industries.”
Virginia was tied with Georgia for the fourth-lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the Southeast states behind Oklahoma, Alabama, and Arkansas. Virginia was tied with Georgia for the sixth-lowest rate among the states east of the Mississippi. Indiana, New Hampshire, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Alabama had lower rates. Virginia was ranked 17th in the nation for the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate.
Over-the-year employment growth in Virginia had been positive for six consecutive two years ago in February 2020 but dramatically changed course with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2022, Virginia’s over-the-year job gain of 2.9% was less than the 4.6% increase nationwide.
From February 2021 to February 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 111,900 jobs, an increase of 2.9%. In February, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 99,600 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 12,300 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while two saw employment decreases. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 55,300 jobs (+16.4%). The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 18,300 jobs (+2.4%). Other job gains occurred in trade and transportation (+15,600 jobs), government (+12,300 jobs), and education and health services (+6,000 jobs). Within government, local (+12,600 jobs) and state government (+1,000 jobs) both gained jobs over the year while federal government saw a decrease in employment (-1,300 jobs). The largest job loss during February occurred in finance (-2,900 jobs) to 207,200. The second largest decrease occurred in manufacturing with a decrease of 2,200 jobs to 236,200.
For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
IRS-CI releases latest COVID-related fraud investigational statistics ahead of CARES Act anniversary
The IRS-Criminal Investigation Washington, D.C. Field Office investigated 84 of the agency’s more than 660 tax and money laundering cases related to alleged COVID fraud, totaling $1.8 billion since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law nearly two years ago.
These cases involved a broad range of criminal activity, including unemployment fraud, fraudulently obtained loans, credits and payments meant for American workers, families, and small businesses.
The IRS-CI Washington, D.C. Field Office is responsible for investigating financial cases in the District, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia as well as cybercrimes and international financial and tax investigations.
“It’s unfortunate that many criminals thought they could take advantage of a crisis and defraud taxpayers while diverting relief from people who truly needed it,” said Darrell Waldon, special agent in charge of the IRS-CI Washington, D.C. Field Office. “Our field office’s special agents have successfully rooted out these crimes and continue to pursue those who committed COVID fraud.”
The consequences include a 100% conviction rate for prosecuted cases with prison sentences averaging 42 months on average nationally, although some of the Washington, D.C. Field Office’s cases greatly exceeded that average.
Field office special agents investigated a southwest Virginia couple and a brother who were the ring leaders of a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program fraud scheme. They conspired with 35 others, including 15 inmates, to file false claims to get pandemic-related unemployment benefits, defrauding the government of at least $499,000. Gregory Tackett and Leelynn Chytka both received 108 months in federal prison, or 9 years each, for their crimes while the brother, Jeffrey Tackett, got 102 months.
Additional case examples of the IRS-CI DC Field Office include:
- District man pleads guilty in schemes to defraud small business pandemic relief programs and the Archdiocese of Washington | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
Washington, D.C. resident Kenneth Gaughan fraudulently obtained more than $2.1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funds by using a stolen identity and phony service-animal organizations. Gaughan used funds from the two programs, in part, to purchase a $300,000 yacht, a $1.13 million D.C. rowhouse, $46,000 luxury sports sedan, pay off his student loans, satisfy a civil judgment, and make significant payments on personal credit cards. Gaughan recently pleaded guilty to wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions and is awaiting sentencing.
- Senior NASA employee sentenced for COVID-19 related loan fraud | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)
A Senior Executive Service employee of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration was sentenced last July to 18 months in prison for submitting fraudulent applications to request over $350,000 in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program relief funds. He also applied for COVID-related unemployment for his retired mother-in-law. With the $285,000 he received from the PPP loan, he among other things, paid off a loan for a pool, a loan for a minivan, and credit card debt. He also used the funds for a down payment on a new car and a dog.
IRS-CI encourages the public to share information regarding known or suspected fraud attempts against any of the programs offered through the CARES Act. To report a suspected crime, taxpayers may visit IRS.gov.
The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020, to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through the PPP. In April 2020, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional funding, and in December 2020, another $284 billion.
The Paycheck Protection Program allows qualifying small businesses and certain other organizations to receive loans with a maturity of two to five years and an interest rate of 1%. Businesses must use PPP loan proceeds for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. The PPP allows the interest and principal to be forgiven if businesses spend the proceeds on these expenses within a set time period and use at least a certain percentage of the loan towards payroll expenses.
To learn more about COVID-19 scams and other financial schemes visit IRS.gov. Official IRS information about COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments can be found on the Coronavirus Tax Relief page, which is updated frequently.
