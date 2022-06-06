State News
Attorney General Miyares wins Goldman v. Brink; no new house elections in 2022
A federal court has rejected a claim that Virginia must-have new General Assembly elections this upcoming November. Today, Judge Novak issued an opinion that Mr. Goldman did not have the standing to challenge the 2021 Virginia elections and dismissed the case.
“The 2021 Virginia elections were legal and constitutional. Record numbers of Virginians went to the polls to vote and had their voices heard. I’m glad that the court agreed with my office, that there is no more uncertainty for voters and legislators, and that we were able to protect the sanctity of our 2021 elections,” said Attorney General Miyares.
State News
2.5 million Virginians now have REAL ID as airport identification requirements change in less than one year
With less than one year before identification requirements change at America’s airports, more than 2.5 million Virginians have already obtained a REAL ID-compliant credential at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Beginning May 3, 2023, travelers who wish to board a domestic flight must present a REAL ID-compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, or another form of federally accepted identification, such as a U.S. passport. The same identification can be used to enter many secure federal facilities.
Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford joined Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Federal Security Director for Central and Southern Virginia Chuck Burke at Richmond International Airport (RIC) Monday to remind Virginians of the importance of obtaining the necessary identification to come May 3, 2023.
“We are very proud of the hard work our customer service team has dedicated to informing as many Virginians as possible about the benefits of REAL ID,” said Acting Commissioner Ford. “We’ve served millions of customers, but we estimate there may be tens of thousands out there who have waited to apply. For these customers, please visit our website, determine if you need a REAL ID, and, if you do, plan your visit over the next several months to avoid a last-minute trip in 2023.”
“Summer is the perfect time for Virginia residents to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card because beginning next May, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant credential or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States,” said Federal Security Director Burke.
“Richmond International Airport (RIC) encourages travelers to register for a REAL ID-compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, the sooner the better,” said Perry J. Miller, A.A.E., I.A.P., president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. “With several new routes coming online and passenger volume approaching pre-pandemic levels, we’re on a deadline, via Virginia-issued identification media or an acceptable form of federal ID like a passport, to make sure customers are ready for domestic travel requirements by May 3, 2023.”
Here are some pointers to help you prepare:
1. Determine if You Need a REAL ID: If you have a valid U.S. passport or other acceptable ID, or don’t fly or access secure federal facilities, you may not need a REAL ID. Check out the full list of acceptable forms of ID at dmvNOW.com/REALID.
2. Avoid the Rush: It is human nature to wait until the last minute. Since you have 11 months to plan ahead, schedule your REAL ID appointment over the next several months and avoid the crowds in 2023. You can also visit DMV Connect.
3. Complete Your Application Online: Federal requirements stipulate you must visit DMV in person to obtain your REAL ID, but you can do a lot of the legwork from home by completing your REAL ID driver’s license application online up to 30 days prior to your visit. The online application will also help you determine the correct documents needed to apply. This brings us to our next tip …
4. Gather the Correct Documents: Visit dmvNOW.com/REALID for an abundance of resources to help you prepare. Federal requirements outline which documents are necessary, but, for most folks, they are pretty easy to gather.
For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/REALID.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Members of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support
On June 6, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the members of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support, a commission formed on his first day in office. This commission will serve as an advisory council to the Governor, and make recommendations to combat human trafficking in Virginia.
“This Commission is proof that Virginia is committed to ending human trafficking,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The conviction of human traffickers, empowerment of survivors, and prevention of others from becoming victims are top public safety priorities for the Commonwealth. That is why I signed the executive order for this commission on my first day in office. We must remain vigilant to ensure that those who work tirelessly to combat human trafficking and help survivors are equipped with the tools necessary to win this fight.”
“Human trafficking, especially sex trafficking, is one of the most heinous, violent crimes our communities combat,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier. “I am grateful to have such dedicated people lending their time and expertise to help bring an end to the repeated crimes of commercial exploitation. I am confident this team will make a difference in the lives of survivors and prevent others from becoming victims, making the Commonwealth safer for all. There will be no leniency in Virginia for those who engage in any form of human trafficking.”
The Commission will be responsible for coordinating with the Secretary of Public Safety, the Secretary of Education, the Secretary of Labor, the Office of Attorney General, as well as the State Trafficking Response Coordinator, and any other federal, state, local, or private sector entities to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance trafficking prevention education throughout the Commonwealth.
The new commission consists of the following members:
• Mike Lamonea, Chair, of Chesapeake, Director at Juniper Networks, and Retired DHS/Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent
• Michael J. Brown of Lynchburg, Virginia, Sheriff (Retired), Bedford County Sheriff’s Office
• Brittany Dunn of Alexandria, COO & Co-Founder, Safe House Project
• Sarah-Beth Evans of Norfolk
• Keith Farmer of Roanoke Valley, Director, Straight Street
• Michael Y. Feinmel of Henrico, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, Henrico County
• Pamela Hock, M.S. of Richmond, Educator, Advocate, Survivor
• Tyller Holden of Virginia Beach, Junior Board of Directors, EnJewel
• Michael Miller of Bedford, Sheriff, Bedford County
• Deepa Patel of Springfield, Virginia, Co-Founder and Clinician, Trauma and Hope
• Mea Picone of Richmond
• Susan Young of Fairfax, Executive Director and Founder, Parent Coalition To End Human Trafficking
The new commission consists of the following Ex-officio members:
• Secretary Robert “Bob” Mosier, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
• Secretary Aimee Guidera, Secretary of Education
• Secretary Bryan Slater, Secretary of Labor
• Angella Alvernaz, State Trafficking Response Coordinator, Department of Criminal Justice Services
• Major Caren Sterling, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Lead of VSP Human Trafficking Unit, Virginia State Police
• Tanya Gould, Director, Anti-Human Trafficking Office of Attorney General
State News
Search underway for missing boater after vessel found on shore in Hampton VA
The Virginia Marine Police are investigating a missing boater after a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point in Hampton, VA.
At approximately 06:40 am on June 4, 2022, the Virginia Marine Police received a call from a citizen walking along Grandview Beach regarding a vessel found washed up on shore. The Virginia Marine Police believe at least one person is missing and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the last know whereabouts of the vessel’s operator. While the operator is believed to be the vessel’s owner, their identity is being withheld at this point in the investigation.
The Virginia Marine Police is continuing to search and is being assisted by the United State Coast Guard, Virginia Port Authority, Hampton Police, Hampton Fire, and Poquoson Fire.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
State News
The Wildlife Center of Virginia works with Charlottesville orthopedic surgeon to save bear cub
On Sunday, May 29, an injured male Black Bear cub – one of five currently being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia — was admitted to the Waynesboro-based wildlife hospital from Nelson County after it had been spotted on the road for two days. The Center’s veterinary team examined the small cub, weighing in at about six pounds, and found that he had a humeral fracture of his right front leg. Given the nature of the fracture and the bear’s young age and rapidly growing bones, the Center staff sought the expertise of a specialist in fracture repair technique and equipment.
Dr. Karra Peirce, the Center’s veterinary director, reached out to the Virginia Veterinary Specialists (VVS) in Charlottesville to see if an orthopedic surgeon would be able to assist with this fracture repair. Fortunately, Dr. Kevin Stiffler, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, and the team at VVS happily agreed to help with the surgery. Dr. Stiffler graciously donated his time on his day off to repair the fracture on Thursday, June 2. VVS only charged the Center for materials used – a wonderful representation of how collaboration and community involvement are vital pillars of successful wildlife rehabilitation.
“I am so grateful for organizations and veterinarians that are willing to help us care for our wild patients when advanced and specialized procedures are required. We were so impressed by the
skills and professionalism by all the staff at VVS, and are so lucky to be surrounded by such a supportive community of veterinarians and veterinary staff!” shared Dr. Karra.
The bear cub’s procedure went well, as Dr. Stiffler and the VVS team were able to successfully repair the fractured bone during surgery that lasted several hours. Veterinary staff reported that the cub recovered from anesthesia without incident, and was transported back to the Wildlife Center for extended care that same afternoon. The bear will be cage-rested in a Zinger crate for now. In about two weeks, the Center staff will take radiographs to check on the healing progress of the bone.
Dr. Stiffler and his team have helped Wildlife Center patients in the past — in 2012, he performed a complicated fracture repair on a bobcat, and in 2013, he performed a fracture repair on another Black Bear cub!
The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the public to visit their “Critter Corner” page to read about this cub’s story and learn about the animals that are currently being treated at the non-profit
hospital, watch live-streaming video feeds of patient bear cubs and find educational resources on how to help wildlife.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia
The Wildlife Center of Virginia is an internationally acclaimed teaching and research hospital for wildlife and conservation medicine. The nonprofit Center has cared for more than 90,000 wild
animals, representing 200 species of native birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. The Center’s public education programs share insights gained through the care of injured and orphaned wildlife, in hopes of reducing human damage to wildlife.
State News
Virginia House Delegates elect new leader
Virginia House Democrats on Wednesday chose Del. Don Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) as their new leader, weeks after voting to remove former House minority leader Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax).
Scott, an attorney, was chosen as the next party leader in a closed caucus election Wednesday morning, making him the first Black lawmaker to lead Democrats in either the House or Senate. He is the first Black person to serve as minority leader in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Del. Charniele Herring of Alexandria and Del. Rip Sullivan of Fairfax were also vying for the position.
Scott led the push to remove Filler-Corn as House minority leader, though She was the first woman and Jewish person to serve as House Speaker and became minority leader after Republicans took back the chamber majority after last year’s elections.
The caucus removed Del. Filler-Corn on April 27 without electing a new caucus leader, opting to wait until Wednesday’s state budget session to hold a vote. Filler-Corn declined to comment after Wednesday’s vote on Wednesday.
Speaking after the vote, Scott took aim at Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state GOP lawmakers, saying, “I’m not afraid to stand up and say it: Youngkin and his party don’t care one bit about effective governance or how their decisions impact everyday Virginians,” Scott said in his statement. “They are happy to sit back and stoke the flames of the culture war while our constituents struggle to make ends meet.”
Scott said the party needs to focus on kitchen-table issues, as opposed to culture wars and former President Donald Trump.
The leadership change comes after House Republicans won a majority in the chamber last November and used their power during the regular 2022 General Assembly session to defeat several Democratic-backed proposals.
The House Democratic Caucus also elected Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax) as vice-chair of outreach. Scott held and resigned from that position as he sought the minority leader role.
Del. Scott is a former naval officer; he has represented Virginia’s 80th District since 2020. Originally from Houston, Scott was arrested on federal drug charges while in law school in 1994 and served seven years in prison.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs bipartisan legislation to expand health care coverage options for small businesses
On June 2, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed HB 884, sponsored by Delegate Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and SB 195, sponsored by Senator Montgomery “Monty” Mason, D-Williamsburg, which will permit the creation of benefits consortiums for small businesses in Virginia. Benefits consortiums allow small businesses to come together as a single large pool to offer their employees comprehensive and affordable group health care coverage. These bills will drastically improve the ability of Virginia’s small businesses to share risk, streamline administration, and reduce costs of coverage.
“This bill is a meaningful step forward to removing the barriers for our small businesses across the Commonwealth, by allowing them to come together and provide health care for their employees,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “On day one, I made a commitment to our small business community that when this bill reached my desk, I would sign it. Today, I am honored to stand with small businesses and legislators from both sides of the aisle to deliver on that promise. Virginians sent me here to go to work for them, and that is exactly what we are doing. These bills are an example of what we can accomplish when we come together for the communities we serve.”
“These bills will make affordable health care coverage available to more Virginians and help to control the costs of businesses offering that benefit,” said Delegate Kathy Byron. “Although the General Assembly approved similar measures over the last decade, the two previous administrations rejected these reforms. They are becoming law now because Governor Youngkin challenged lawmakers to put these bills on his desk – and we met that challenge.”
“Supporting small businesses and increasing access to affordable health care are some of the most important things we can be doing to grow our economy,” said Senator Monty Mason. “Small businesses will be able to use SB 195 to help attract and retain a talented workforce while providing workers and their families greater options for health care. Thank you to the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and all of the local chambers of commerce who helped advocate for this important legislation for many years. I look forward to when these plans are available for businesses to enroll in and Virginians can take advantage of this health care option.”
“Since 2018, the Virginia Chamber, in partnership with Virginia’s Farm Bureau, Virginia’s Realtor community, and more than 100 local and regional chambers across the Commonwealth have advocated relentlessly for this common-sense health care solution,” said Virginia Chamber President and CEO Barry DuVal. “I am thankful for Governor Glenn Youngkin and leaders in the General Assembly, including Delegate Kathy Byron, Senator Monty Mason, Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Delegate Chris Head, Delegate Tony Wilt, and Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, for taking action to expand access and lower the cost of health coverage for small employers. We look forward to working with our small business community to ensure employees have greater access to health care through this valuable health coverage option.”
